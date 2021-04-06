WWE RAW Results – April 5, 2021

WWE Raw Results – April 5th, 2021

– The WrestleMania 37 go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with Tom Phillips welcoming us to the show. We’re live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Tom is joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to a pop. He hits the ring and we see what happened at the end of last week’s show with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and King Baron Corbin. Drew stands tall as more pyro goes off in the ring.

McIntyre takes the mic and warns him that the match is happening at WrestleMania, and they will rip each other to shreds. He talks about their similar journeys but what’s different is how Drew is willing to sacrifice and has sacrificed. Drew goes on and says you can’t beat a man who will sacrifice everything. He plans to run through Corbin tonight and then take back the WWE Title at WrestleMania… the music interrupts and out comes The Hurt Business – Lashley with MVP.

Lashley asks if Drew is done yet and says everyone is tired of hearing him talk about last year’s WrestleMania. He says Drew was a great champion but his time is over. Lashley says everyone in the back has been afraid of Drew but he saw that shift last week, and he felt Drew fade out in The Hurt Lock. They continue to have words and Lashley mentions his match against Cedric Alexander tonight. Drew wants to get the fight done now, no waiting until WrestleMania. They have more words but MVP interrupts and says that’s not how it works, they’re waiting until WrestleMania.

The yelling back & forth continues with The Hurt Business on the stage. MVP says Drew is doing a lot of tough talk considering he might not make it to WrestleMania. The music hits and out comes Corbin, also in street clothes. Corbin agrees that Drew might not make it to Saturday. He started something last week and he’s going to finish it tonight. Corbin goes on and says he will whip Drew’s punk ass tonight. Corbin’s music starts back up as Drew stares them all down from the ring. Lashley raises the WWE Title up on the ramp.

– We get a replay of how AJ Styles and Omos took out RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day last week. AJ vs. Xavier Woods in a rematch will happen tonight. We go to commercial.

– Still to come, Asuka and Rhea Ripley team up to face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a non-title match.

– Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are backstage talking when Riddle walks up. They talk about their matches at WrestleMania 37. Woods mentions Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali later tonight. There were several marijuana-related references from all three Superstars. Riddle heads off and The New Day’s music hits.

Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day – Xavier Woods with Kofi Kingston. Out next is AJ Styles with Omos. This is a rematch from last week, which Woods won by DQ.

Woods and AJ have some words as they size each other up. They go to lock up but AJ rocks Woods into the corner, beating him down. AJ with a big hip toss. Woods fights back but AJ rolls him into the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring. Kofi takes the mic and talks some trash at Omos, then throws the mic at him. It just angers the big man.

Styles yells out at Kofi now, distracted. Omos is on the apron, distracting the referee. Woods takes advantage of the distraction and rolls AJ up for the pin to win.

Winner: Xavier Woods

– After the match, The New Day celebrates at ringside with the titles as we go to replays. Omos and AJ look on from the ring.

– We see a white Bugatti arrive in the backstage arena. Rapper Bad Bunny hops out with Damian Priest.

– Braun Strowman is also shown walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a promo for WrestleMania 37, which is just 5 days away.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Elias and Jaxson Ryker vs. Braun Strowman

We go back to the ring and out comes Braun Strowman as the pyro goes off. The Steel Cage is around the ring as the announcers send us to a video package for the Strowman vs. Shane McMahon cage match at WrestleMania 37. Braun takes the mic and talks about being bullied his whole life, over his appearance by guys like Shane. Braun goes on and warns that Shane does not know what he’s gotten himself into. Braun says Shane can run his mouth all he wants but when he steps into the cage, the running stops. Braun isn’t going to just whoop Shane’s ass for himself, he’s going to whoop it for everyone who’s been told they won’t be anything in life. Braun gets hyped up and says Shane is leaving WrestleMania in a body bag after he gets these hands.

Shane’s music interrupts and out he comes. Shane taunts Strowman for getting so upset. He goes on and says he’s not just any man, he’s a McMahon, and he will outwit Braun at WrestleMania and the next morning Braun will admit to himself that he is stupid. The music hits and out comes Elias and Jaxson Ryker for the Handicap Match. They head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the Steel Cage is gone. Ryker and Elias stalk Braun as the bell hits. Ryker attacks first but Braun fights. Elias joins in but Braun decks him. Braun then unloads on Ryker and sends him to the floor with one arm. Braun unloads on Elias in the corner now with big right hands.

Shane watches from the stage as Braun scoops Elias for the powerslam but Ryker makes the save. Ryker holds Braun while Elias nails the jumping knee. Braun gets double teamed now as Shane smiles. They hit a double back suplex and then stomp away on Braun. Elias works Braun over on the mat. Ryker goes up and hits a big diving headbutt. Ryker keeps Braun down now as Elias goes to the top and hits the flying elbow drop. Braun still kicks out at 2.

Shane comes walking to the ring now, taking his jacket off. Braun continues to get double teamed in the middle of the ring. Braun slowly fights up and knocks both opponents away. Shane is running back up the ramp now as Braun stares him down. Braun hits a big running splash on both challengers in the apron. Braun clubs Elias and then hits the powerslam on Ryker. Braun then powerslams Elias and pins them both at the same time for the win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

– After the match, Braun stands tall and points up at the WrestleMania 37 sign as Shane looks on from the stage.

– Kevin Patrick stops The Miz and John Morrison backstage. They’re carrying paint cans. They go on about being great artists, in music and painting apparently. They approach Bad Bunny’s white $3.6 million Bugatti in the back. Morrison asks if Miz is serious. Miz spots a scratch and says this is matching paint. They start panting “HEY HEY HOP HOP” on the hood in red paint. The painting continues all over Bunny’s Bugatti. Miz also puts his fingerprints all over the car. They call it a beautiful masterpiece, then walk away. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Bad Bunny is furious at the sight of his Bugatti. The Miz and John Morrison suddenly attack from behind and beat him up. They then toss him on top of another car. Miz manhandles Bunny some on the ground until WWE officials rush up and send them running. Damian Priest also checks on Bunny and he’s not happy. Adam Pearce calls for a medic but Bunny tells someone he’s OK.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka and Rhea Ripley

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. We see recent happenings that led to this match. Asuka poses in the corner and the pyro goes off. We see video from earlier today of Rhea Ripley warming up in the back when Sarah Schreiber approached for comments. Ripley was confident about ripping the champs apart tonight, and then facing Asuka on Sunday. Out next comes Ripley to the ring as Asuka looks on. Tom confirms Ash Costello will perform Rhea’s “Brutality” song at WrestleMania. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Mike Rome does the introductions as the WWE Women’s Tag Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are out for this non-title match. Reginald comes out with Jax. Tom confirms a five-team Tag Team Turmoil Match for Night One of WrestleMania. The winners will challenge Jax and Baszler on Night Two. Baszler and Asuka start this match off now.

Asuka and Baszler tangle and go at it. They trade shots and Asuka gets the upperhand, keeping Baszler grounded and staring Jax down. Ripley and Asuka have some miscommunication as Baszler rocks Asuka and in comes Ripley. Ripley and Baszler trade holds. Ripley overpowers and sends Baszler into the apron. Jax tags in and faces off with Ripley, who is all smiles. They have words and go at it. Ripley unloads and Jax takes it. Ripley can’t pick her up. Jax scoops Ripley. They tangle and Asuka tags in after some words with her partner. Asuka blocks a Samoan Drop, then kicks Jax. Asuka with the Octopus submission on Jax now, staring down Ripley. Jax gets free and levels Asuka for a 2 count.

Jax works Asuka around the ring now. Jax misses a corner splash, allowing Asuka to rock her. Baszler and Ripley tag in. Ripley gets the upperhand and grabs Reginald by his hair but Baszler kicks her knee out from behind. Jax brings Ripley out and rams her into the edge of the apron as the referee counts. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Baszler is in control of Ripley. Jax tags in and keeps her down for a 2 count. Baszler tags back in with big strikes too the gut in the corner. Baszler with a big kick to the back for a 2 count. Baszler grounds Ripley with a heel hook attempt now. Ripley fights and Baszler drops several elbows. Jax tags back in and keeps working on the knee and leg of Ripley. Ripley fights from the apron but Jax nails a leg drop to the hurt knee. Jax grounds Ripley in the middle of the ring now.

Ripley fights free and nails a big kick to the head of Jax. Ripley crawls for the tag and in comes Asuka, with Baszler. Asuka unloads with Hip Attacks to both of the champions. Baszler runs into a big kick, then a German suplex. Asuka with the sliding knee to Baszler for a close 2 count. Asuka goes to the top but Ripley gets on the apron and shoves Asuka to the floor as fans boo.

Ripley goes to the floor and drops Asuka face-first into the floor, then rolls her into the ring. Baszler immediately levels Asuka with a running knee to the face, and then covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

– After the match, the champs stand tall as Jax’s music hits. Ripley taunts Asuka from ringside as we go to replays. Asuka recovers in the ring while her WrestleMania opponent continues talking trash from ringside.

– We see what happened last week with MVP and Bobby Lashley kicking Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander out of The Hurt Business. Cedric approaches MVP backstage and ends up grabbing him by his collar as Shelton also approaches. Cedric has some harsh words and a warning for MVP, saying he may not beat Lashley tonight but he will leave him something to remember him by. Cedric can’t wait to see Drew McIntyre kick Lashley’s teeth in at WrestleMania and expose MVP for the crippled fraud he is. Cedric walks off. Shelton straightens MVP’s jacket and tells him to stay his crippled ass out of the way. Sarah Schreiber walks up and ask if MVP is now worried about Lashley’s match tonight. MVP is never worried about Lashley but he’s bothered by the ungrateful attitude he saw from Shelton and Cedric. He goes on and takes credit for them being relevant again and getting a bump to first class. Lashley walks up and asks what happened but MVP downplays it. Lashley says he’s going to break Cedric’s ass in half. They walk off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened in the women’s tag team match. Sarah Schreiber approaches Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler backstage and asks about WrestleMania. They are confident. Lana and Naomi appears, then Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose, then Natalya and Tamina Snuka, and finally The Riott Squad. Billie Kay appears next and says Carmella is reviewing her resume. Jax says they don’t have time for all this. She storms off with Reginald and Baszler as the other teams argue.

Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP for this non-title match. We get a video package for the WrestleMania 37 feud between Drew McIntyre and Lashley. More pyro goes off as Lashley stands tall in the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a promo for the two-night WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event. We go back to the ring and Cedric Alexander is out with Shelton Benjamin. MVP is on commentary. Before the bell can ring, Shelton and Cedric attack Lashley and double team him. MVP is not worried at all it seems.

Lashley fights back and decks Cedric, then tosses Shelton over the top rope to the floor. The bell rings and Lashley stalks Cedric. Cedric goes behind but Lashley scoops him and slams him with ease. Lashley unloads in the corner now as the referee warns him. Lashley with a big neckbreaker as Shelton cheers Cedric on. Lashley launches Cedric across the ring, and again. Lashley tosses Cedric to the floor now in front of Shelton. The referee counts.

Lashley chases Cedric back in and Cedric goes to work on him but Lashley quickly turns it around. Lashley has some words with Shelton. Lashley turns back around and hits a big running shoulder thrust to Cedric in the corner. Lashley with a big vertical suplex in the middle of the ring now. Lashley keeps control and tosses Cedric back out of the ring to the feet of Benjamin. Lashley follows and the referee counts. Lashley scoops Cedric on his shoulders and then runs him into the ring post. Cedric goes down as Shelton looks on. We go to commercial with fans booing Lashley.

Back from the break and Lashley has Cedric down in the middle of the ring. Cedric tries to fight up but Lashley levels him. Cedric with a dropkick. Cedric keeps on but Lashley runs him over again. Lashley sends Cedric back out and goes to run him into the post again but Shelton saves him. Lashley stalks Shelton now and they have words. Cedric decks Lashley and goes back in for a big suicide dive. Cedric goes back in and nails a second suicide dive, sending Lashley into the barrier as the referee counts. Cedric brings it back in and hits the springboard kick. Cedric with a big kick to the head to stun Lashley from the apron.

Cedric goes to the top and hits a missile dropkick as the crowd cheers him on. More back and forth now before Lashley catches Cedric and drives him into the mat. Lashley scoops Cedric on his shoulders and drops him face-first. MVP and Lashley taunt Shelton. Lashley whips Cedric and catches him with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring. Lashley then rag-dolls Cedric with The Hurt Lock in the middle of the ring and Cedric fades out for the win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Shelton immediately rushes in and attacks Lashley but Lashley fights back and drops him on his face. Lashley with The Hurt Lock on Benjamin now, rag-dolling him and leaving him lay. MVP brings the WWE Title in the ring as the music starts up. Lashley and MVP stand tall over their former colleagues.

– We see Bad Bunny backstage talking with Damian Priest. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype WrestleMania 37 Week.

– We get a video package on the feud between Randy Orton and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Bad Bunny with Damian Priest. We see how The Miz and John Morrison painted Bunny’s Bugatti earlier tonight, then attacked him backstage.

Priest takes the mic and says Miz and Morrison crossed a line tonight. He says they are just yesterday’s news while Bunny is a record-smashing, global icon. Priest goes on and says let’s make this a tag team match WrestleMania, instead of Bunny vs. Miz. Bunny nods in agreement. Bunny takes the mic and says he came here just following his dreams, because he loves and respects the business, and every Superstar. He remembers watching all WWE shows and pay-per-views with friends and family, he has a lot of good memories with WWE, but now he doesn’t know how to feel or think with this experience. He came here to perform and do his job, and he’s very grateful to perform at the Royal Rumble because of his love for WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. He goes on about respecting and loving other Legends and says he used to respect Miz, but Miz hasn’t respected him since day one.

Bunny says he isn’t a pro wrestler but he is a man and Miz hasn’t respected him. He goes on and also speaks some in Spanish. Bunny asks Miz who he thinks he is. He respects Miz being a Legend but once again, Miz hasn’t respected him. Bunny says Miz crossed a line and he doesn’t care, he will show Miz how to respect him on Saturday, he’s going to shut his mouth and whip his ass. He goes on and on, speaking in Spanish again, until The Miz and Morrison thankfully interrupt on the big screen, mocking him with an applause. Miz says Bunny doesn’t belong here. This is their world and Bunny has overstayed his welcome. They’re going to embarrass him this weekend. Morrison says they are accepting the challenge for a tag team match. Miz and Morrison hop in their limousine and drive off. Priest and Bunny look on from the ring as the music starts up. The tag team match is confirmed for WrestleMania.

– Sheamus stops Mustafa Ali backstage with some advice on Riddle but Ali interrupts and is fired up about facing Riddle tonight, not interested in the advice. Sheamus tells him to relax… they don’t have much in common but they do have complete dislike for Riddle in common, and a want for the United States Title. Sheamus says he will be out there rooting for Ali, while on commentary, and then after WrestleMania… Riddle comes flying through them on his scooter. He rides off and they watch, upset.

Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Riddle on his scooter. Fans chant “Bro!” as Riddle hits the ring to pyro for this non-title match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and announced for RAW Talk is Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Reginald. Riddle waits in the ring now as we see how Sheamus attacked him last week. Out next comes Mustafa Ali. Sheamus is out next for commentary.

Back and forth between Riddle and Ali to start. Riddle gets the upperhand and hits a few power moves. Ali comes back with a running kick to the face for a quick pin attempt. Ali grounds Riddle in the middle of the ring now. Riddle fights back and sends Ali to the floor, then delivers a big kick to the shoulder from the apron.

Riddle rolls Ali back in but stops to put Sheamus’ hat on his head, taunting him. Sheamus stands up and yells at him. Ali attacks from behind and drops Riddle at ringside. The referee counts as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Ali ends up stomping on Riddle’s bare foot, then delivering a big kick to the ribs. Riddle gasps for air as Ali covers for 2. Fans try to rally for Riddle as he gets Ali on his back, ramming him into the corners to get him off. Riddle falls back with a big slam to break Ali off his back. Riddle levels Ali with a big kick and a right hand.

Riddle with more offense and a kip up, then the running forearms into the corner. Riddle with an Exploder from the corner. Ali ducks the kick and dodges the moonsault but Riddle comes right back with a Broton. Riddle covers for the pin but Ali turns it into the Lights Out submission. Riddle powers up and drops Ali on his head for 2. Riddle goes right into the Triangle choke in the middle of the ring but Ali gets his foot on the bottom rope to break it.

Ali rocks Riddle and nails a Gutbuster for another close pin attempt. Ali slaps Riddle around and talks some trash. Riddle gets up and kicks him into the corner but Ali keeps fighting. Riddle catches a tornado DDT and turns that into the Bro Derek in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, Sheamus stands up at the announce table and yells at Riddle. The music hits and a “Bro!” chant breaks out as they yell at each other, Sheamus now on top of the table.

– Kevin Patrick is backstage with Drew McIntyre. He talks about King Baron Corbin and knows he will do anything to get the job done, even climb over his own grandmother, but this will be no different as he finishes Corbin off with a Claymore between the eyes, then goes on to WrestleMania 37 to get the WWE Title back from Bobby Lashley. McIntyre walks off and we go to commercial.

Drew McIntyre vs. King Baron Corbin

Back from the break and out comes Drew McIntyre for tonight’s main event. The announcers go over the WrestleMania 37 card. Out next comes King Baron Corbin from SmackDown. We see WWE Champion Bobby Lashley watching backstage when Schreiber approaches him for comments. He cuts a promo on Drew and looks forward to putting him down with The Hurt Lock. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and MVP is on commentary now. Corbin and Drew lock up as the bell hits. They lock up and break. They lock up again and Corbin goes behind. They trade holds and run the ropes. Corbin drops Drew with a shoulder. Corbin taunts Drew some. MVP also taunts Drew from commentary.

They lock up again but Drew controls Corbin with a headlock. We see Lashley watching backstage again. Corbin gets a shot in but Drew levels him with a huge shoulder. Corbin retreats to the floor to regroup as the referee counts. Corbin comes back in and takes it to the corner, beating on Drew with strikes as the referee warns him. Corbin stops to argue with the referee. Drew takes advantage and goes to work on Corbin, dropping him with a big boot for a 2 count. Drew with a suplex in the middle of the ring for another 2 count. More back and forth now. Corbin runs out and back in, leveling Drew with a clothesline for a 2 count. Corbin uses the middle rope on Drew as the referee warns him and fans boo.

Drew gasps for air as the referee checks on him. Corbin puts a boot to the throat while Drew is down in the corner. Corbin with right hands to keep Drew down in the corner now. Corbin launches Drew into the turnbuckles and he lands hard. More back and forth now. Drew mounts hard-hitting offense with several signature moves. Drew kips up for a pop as MVP taunts him some more. Corbin avoids the Futureshock DDT and retreats to the floor.

Drew tries to follow but Corbin drops him. McIntyre follows to the floor, whipping Corbin into the ring post. Drew then launches Corbin into the steel ring steps. Corbin goes back down at ringside as Drew keeps control. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew lands another close pin attempt. They trade big strikes now until Drew beats Corbin down against the ropes for a pop. We see the WWE Champion watching from backstage once again.

Drew charges but gets sent to the apron. Corbin with a shot to the throat. Corbin then runs Drew into the steel ring post, forcing him to the floor. MVP yells at Corbin to hurry and follow up. Corbin brings Drew over and slams him face-first into the announce table. Corbin rolls Drew back in at the 8 count. Corbin unloads on Drew while he’s down with elbows as the referee warns him. Corbin talks trash in Drew’s face. Drew fights but Corbin keeps him down. Drew keeps fighting from his knees now. Drew tries for a suplex but Corbin counters and hits a suplex of his own for a close 2 count.

Corbin traps Drew in a Crucifix on the mat out of nowhere, unloading with elbow strikes as MVP barks at him from commentary. Drew is on his knees now as Corbin talks trash in his face. Drew fights up from his knees now. Drew runs into a big chokeslam from Corbin for another close 2 count. Corbin and Drew are both shocked and dazed. Corbin charges into the corner but goes under the ropes, then right back into the ring. Drew catches him with a big Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Corbin rams Drew back into the corner but Drew rocks him. Corbin catches Drew with a big sideslam for another close 2 count.

Corbin can’t believe the kick out. He’s frustrated now while Drew is flat on his back. MVP barks more encouragement at Corbin. Drew blocks a Deep Six with the Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Drew then follows up with the Futureshock DDT in the middle of the ring but Corbin kicks out at 2. They’re both down now. Drew slowly gets up and goes to the top but Corbin cuts him off with a right hand.

Corbin climbs up to the top with Drew, rocking him with strikes. Corbin nails the big superplex for another close 2 count. They both struggle to get up. Corbin rocks Drew first. They trade more kicks and punches. Drew charges but Corbin catches him with Deep Six for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Corbin can’t believe it.

MVP gets up and goes to the edge of the ring, telling Corbin it’s not about getting the win, it’s about taking Drew out. So now take Drew out, he yells. MVP hands his cane to Corbin, right in front of the referee. Drew ducks the cane shot and comes right back with a big Claymore for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays as a disappointed MVP looks on from ringside. Drew stands tall in the ring now, looking up at MVP on the ramp. The music hits and out comes the WWE Champion to the stage. Lashley and McIntyre stare each other down as the final RAW before WrestleMania 37 goes off the air.