LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– Tonight’s post-WrestleMania 36 edition of WWE RAW opens up with a look back at Drew McIntyre’s WWE Title win over Brock Lesnar from the main event of Night Two. We cut to the RAW opening video.

– We’re live on tape from the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton.

Asuka vs. Liv Morgan

We go right to the ring and out comes Asuka as Mike Rome does the introductions. There will be a WrestleMania rematch tonight as The Street Profits defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against Austin Theory and Angel Garza again. Tom talks about how Asuka and Kairi Sane lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross this weekend. Liv Morgan is out next.

Tom says new WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will also be here tonight. The bell rings and Asuka starts taunting Liv. Asuka takes it to the corner. Liv tries to take control out of the corner but Asuka stomps on her. Liv with big forearms and more strikes. Asuka with a Hip Attack out of nowhere. Liv ducks a big kick and rolls Asuka for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Liv with a big hurricanrana takedown. Asuka comes back and drops Liv into the turnbuckles. Liv with a missile dropkick from the second rope, sending Asuka to the floor for a breather as the referee counts.

Liv follows and Asuka sends her into the apron. Liv takes Asuka down on the floor but then runs into a huge kick. Asuka stands over Liv and mocks her as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a WrestleMania 37 promo. Asuka has Liv grounded in the middle of the ring now. Asuka manhandles Liv some but runs into a boot in the corner. Liv tries to mount some offense but Asuka delivers a big knee to the face for a 2 count. Asuka kicks Liv around and taunts her now. Liv ducks a kick and rolls Asuka up for a 2 count.

Liv fights back with strikes and double knees to the jaw. Asuka charges but Liv unloads with takedowns face-first into the mat. Liv rocks Asuka with an enziguri. Liv drives Asuka back down with a double stomp in the corner but Asuka kicks out at 2. Asuka pulls Liv into an armbar out of nowhere. Liv kicks but Asuka blocks it and hits a German suplex. Asuka with a Shining Wizard for a close 2 count as Liv gets her foot on the bottom rope. Liv misses a dropkick against the ropes and Asuka grabs her. They trade counters and Asuka takes her down to the mat. Asuka keeps trying for the Asuka Lock and finally gets it in for the submission win.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, Asuka stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays.

– Tom sends us to a look back at Shayna Baszler vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 Night One. We see Becky’s post-match video with Kayla Braxton where she indicated the feud isn’t over. We also see a backstage pre-recorded video from Baszler, who indicates she’s not done with The Man either.

– Still to come, The Street Profits defend. Also, a look back at the Boneyard Match. Back to commercial.