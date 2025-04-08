WWE Raw Results – April 7, 2025

WWE Raw on Netflix takes place live tonight at 8/7c from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with the second-to-last episode of the red brand program leading up to WrestleMania 41.

Scheduled for tonight’s show are appearances by GUNTHER and “Main Event” Jey Uso, Adam Pearce will address the WWE Women’s World Championship picture heading into WrestleMania 41, and CM Punk and Paul Heyman will appear.

Also advertised is Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio, War Raiders vs. New Day for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, El Grande Americano will be in action, and Seth Rollins will appear.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, April 7, 2025. The following report was written by PWInsider.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 4/7/25

As always, “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off, and then we see some Superstar arrival shots as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show and mentions some action in store for tonight.

Update On WWE Women’s World Title Situation

The camera settles at the commentary desk, where Cole and Pat McAfee talk about returning to the U.S. for tonight’s Raw for the first time in three weeks. A video package is shown to recap the situation involving the WWE Women’s World Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

After the package wraps up, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is introduced in the ring. He is standing next to a podium with the WWE Women’s World Championship sitting on it. He brings up the chaotic scene surrounding the title picture heading into this year’s shows on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

With that said, reigning title-holder IYO SKY is introduced and she makes her way out to the ring. Her current opponent for WrestleMania 41, “The EST of WWE” Bianca Belair, is introduced next, and out she comes to join her in the ring. Pearce then mistakenly introduces Rhea Ripley as being “from Judgment Day.” Whoops!

Anyways, Ripley makes her way out with an angry look on her face. Pearce wastes no time getting down to business, announcing that it will now be a triple-threat match between SKY, Belair and Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Contracts are signed and SKY again attacks for being treated like second-fiddle.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Bayley

The show heads to the first commercial break as things shift gears and get ready for the opening contest, which will feature the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on-the-line. When the show returns, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria are both in the ring.

The ring announcer handles the pre-match formal ring introductions for the champion and the challenger, and then the bell sounds to get this opening title tilt officially off-and-running.

After some early back-and-forth action in only their second TV singles match showdown, we see Bayley pull ahead into the offensive lead. On the floor at ringside, things start to pick up a bit. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Bayley goes for an insanely fast-paced suicide dive through the ropes, but Valkyria moves and Bayley crashes and burns hard. Valkyria hits the ring and looks for a dive of her own, but Bayley stops her and counters with a Bayley-to-belly on the floor.

Back in the ring, Valkyria hits Night Wing, but doesn’t get all of it. She goes for the follow-up cover, but Bayley kicks out at two to keep this one alive. Bayley goes for Roseplant but Valkyria counters into a pin of her own out of nowhere for the win.

Winner and STILL WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion: Lyra Valkyria

Bert Kreischer & Otis Have Some Fun

Backstage, Byron Saxton is standing by with comedian Bert Kreischer when Chad Gable and American Made walk in. Gable says he knows Bert Kreischer is here because he’s a big fan of his.

He says he’s lucky to get to see The Creed Brothers and the great El Grande Americano beat down the LWO. Bert Kreischer says he’s not here for that. Otis comes in and the two tear their shirts off together and have some fun as Gable leaves shaking his head.

LWO vs. The Creed Brothers & El Grande Americano

Inside the arena, we see the LWO trio settling inside the squared circle for the next match of the evening. As they do, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.