WWE RAW Results – August 1, 2022

Kicking off this week’s Raw with Becky Lynch made her entrance and had her right arm in a sling. Highlights aired of Lynch’s loss to Bianca BelAir at SummerSlam, followed by the two of them coming together when Bayley, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai entered the ring.

Lynch was about to speak, but stopped and smiled when a Becky chant broke out. She welcomed Houston to the big time. Lynch said she gives her all in everything she does. She recalled talking about hitting rock bottom and not knowing who she was when she lost the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania.

Lynch said she finally remembered who the hell I am at SummerSlam. She said it’s not about fancy clothes and other things, it’s about the pursuit of being better today than she was yesterday. And so when I separated my shoulder at SummerSlam, and that’s what it is, I could either give up or I could give it everything I had.

Lynch said she decided to grit her teeth through twenty of the most painful moments of her career. She also said she realized how separated from reality she had become. She spoke about the greatness of the women’s division, and said she knew that she gave her best and it just wasn’t good enough that night.

Lynch said it was only one match and she will not be defined by it. She said she would not be defined by a man, she defined The Man. She said her comeback story starts now. Lynch said she wanted to give thanks to the woman who has pushed her to be the B E S T that she could be for the last year. Bianca BelAir, get your ass out here Lynch said.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir made her entrance. BelAir said that Lynch not only defines the man, but you are The Man. BelAir & Lynch shook hands with their left hands and hugged. Lynch told Belair to hold it down and said she would see her soon. Lynch left the ring and stood on the apron for a moment when the crowd chanted her name.

Lynch tells BelAir to hold down the fort and she exits the ring as the crowd cheers her on. BelAir says that she has nothing but respect for Lynch and says that she hasn’t forgot about all the times Lynch as betrayed her. She says she has never wanted to be handed anything and says Lynch made her work to keep her Raw Women’s Title. She says that being able to gain Lynch’s respect means something and adds that she’s learned a lot from her. BelAir says she stays ready, including Bayley & her friends.

We go backstage to Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky attacking Lynch with a chair. BelAir runs back to check on her as Bayley, Kai & Sky retreat.

We get highlights from Summerslam.

A video package aired on the United States Title. The current belt and a vintage title belt were both shown. The video included footage of Dusty Rhodes speaking, along with shots of Harley Race, Sgt. Slaughter, Roddy Piper, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, JBL, Eddie Guerrero & Scott Hall. There were also brief video clips of John Cena, Ricky Steamboat, Booker T, Bret Hart, & Kofi Kingston and more modern champions, including current United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

Footage aired of Logan Paul defeated The Miz at SummerSlam.

Logan Paul promo video was shown.

United States Title #1 Contenders Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles vs The Miz vs Mustafa Ali

AJ Styles charges at The Miz. Miz rolls out of the ring. Mustafa Ali & AJ Styles go at it in the ring before Miz drags Styles out of the ring and sends him head first into the commentary desk. Ali takes Miz down with a crossbody through the middle rope, then tosses Miz back in the ring. Miz sends Ali face first into the middle turnbuckle. Styles gets back in the ring and Miz does the same thing to him. Miz delivers a couple kicks to Styles, followed by a few chops and a running knee. He rolls up Styles, but Styles kicks out.

Styles delivers a right hand to Miz, but Miz whips him into the corner. Styles sits Miz on the top turnbuckle before delivering a chop. Miz fights off Styles, but Ali comes flying in and delivers a forearm to Ali. Styles hits Ali with a suplex, but Miz kicks Styles in the face. Miz hits Ali with a DDT, then goes for a pin but Miz kicks out. Miz delivers the It Kicks, but Styles comes back with an enziguri. Ali & Styles go at it with forearms. Styles hits Ali with a back elbow before Ali hits both Styles & Miz with a neckbreaker. He goes for a pin on both men, but they both kick out.

Ali climbs to the top turnbuckle and looks for the 450, but Miz moves out of the way and Styles hits a kick. Styles then delivers a pele kick to the Miz. Styles looks for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Miz pulls him off the apron. Styles sends Miz into the commentary desk before Ali delivers a Tornado DDT to Styles on the outside off the top rope. Ali sends Miz into the ring, then when he goes to follow him, Miz delivers the Skull Crushing Finale. He crawls over to Ali and goes for a pin, but Ali kicks out. Ali climbs to the top rope and delivers the 450 Splash to the Miz, but Styles catches him and delivers the Styles Clash on top of Miz for the win.

Winner & Gets Into The United States #1 Contenders Match Later On Tonight: AJ Styles

We go backstage to the doctor’s office, with Lynch recounting to the doctor and Adam Pearce what happened.

Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky are approached by McKenzie Mitchell who asks them why she attacked Lynch. Bayley says it wasn’t about Lynch or BelAir but them. They walk off as the Raw & Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos walk in. The Usos say they feel great after their Summerslam match and they will beat the Mysterios. They say they’re the ones and they walk off.

Back at ringside, Seth Rollins comes to the ring and we get a video package of his match with Riddle from last week and their brawl at Summerslam.

Rollins stood in the ring and said there’s a thin line between being gutsy and stupid. He said Riddle has crossed the line into stupid more times than he can count.

Rollins said the silver lining is that Riddle wanted so badly to be like Randy Orton, and now he’s on the shelf with a career threatening injury just like Orton. Rollins said that with Riddle out of the picture, he can now turn his attention to Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Street Profits made their entrance and stood on the stage. Rollins demanded that their music be shut down. He said he knew they were boys with Riddle, but he didn’t want to share any airspace with the biggest losers in WWE. Rollins asked how many times they’ve lost to the Usos. You guys suck so much as a tag team, you should probably break up Rollins said.

Dawkins recalled he and Ford beating Rollins and a partner to win the Raw Tag Team Titles. Ford mocked Rollins for getting his ass kicked by Cody Rhodes. Rollins said he would face them, but there’s only one of him and two of them. Street Profits agreed to play rock/paper/scissors to determine who would face Rollins, but Ford grabbed the referee and ran to the ring.

Seth Rollins vs Montez Ford

When Ford tried to enter the ring, Rollins went for a Stomp that Ford avoided. Ford got in the ring and cleared Rollins to ringside where he worked him over. Back in the ring, Rollins took offensive control and then kicked Ford back to the floor. Rollins followed, picked up Ford, and drove his ribs into the ring post.

Rollins delivers a chop to Ford, then sends him into the corner and delivers another one. Ford fires back with some of his own before Rollins delivers a few knees to midsection. He delivers a gut buster, then goes for a pin but Ford kicks out. Ford delivers some back elbows to Rollins, but Rollins delivers a back drop. He taunts Ford, but Ford comes back with a crossbody off the top rope. He goes for a pin but Rollins kicks out. Rollins and Ford exchange forearms before Ford gets the upper hand with a spinning back fist. Ford delivers a kick to Rollins’ midsection, followed by an insiguri and a back drop. He delivers a standing moonsault, then goes for a pin but Rollins kicks out.

Ford delivers a standing Blockbuster, then goes for a pin but Rollins kicks out. Ford hits Rollins with some right hands, but Rollins delivers an insiguri. He hits a super kick, then goes for a pin but Ford kicks out.

