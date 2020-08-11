LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – August 10, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Legend Kamala, who passed away at the age of 70 on Sunday. We cut to the standard RAW intro video.

– We’re live on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Tom Phillips welcomes us to RAW on the USA Network as the crowd of developmental trainees cheers. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and Samoa Joe. The announcers hype tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring and Samoa Joe is with a microphone. He hypes up this SummerSlam contract signing between Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins. Joe says this contract signing is a bit different because one of the competitors will be signing a contract that also makes him a WWE Superstar. Joe goes on and introduces Rollins first. Out he comes with Murphy. Byron says Joe must avoid a physical confrontation with Rollins tonight if he wants to keep his job, because Joe is not medically cleared to compete.

Dominik Mysterio is out next and he’s carrying a kendo stick. Rollins isn’t happy with this. Joe takes the stick and jokes that this will be safer with him. Joe and Rollins have words now. Rollins disagrees with Joe and rants about how he’s given Dominik, Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black options but they all made the wrong choice, and that may go for Joe if he’s not careful. Rollins goes on about how he’s made sacrifices for the greater good. He wonders when this will finally be enough. Dominik says it’s never going to be enough. Dominik says Rollins makes excuses for the ungodly things he does. He says Rey and Aleister aren’t the same. Rollins uses the greater good as an excuse but the greater good he fights for is for himself, Dominik says. Rollins says Dominik is so ungrateful.

Rollins says Dominik is here about to live his dream as a WWE Superstar and doesn’t even realize it’s all because of Rollins. Rollins says he should be thanked. Dominik says Rollins is right – this was his dream but now his dream is to kick Rollins’s ass at SummerSlam. Rollins laughs but Dominik stares him down. Rollins says we all know Dominik wouldn’t last seconds in a standard wrestling match with him. Rollins says he’s the best wrestler of his generation, so he’s going to do Dominik a favor. Since Dominik seems handy with the kendo stick, Dominik can bring that or any other tool in the toolbox to SummerSlam. Rollins wants there to be no excuse for Dominik or his family when Rollins ends his career. They both sign the contract. Dominik also signs the contract making him a WWE Superstar.

Rollins congratulates Dominik and calls for a round of applause for the newest WWE Superstar. Now get the hell out of my ring. Rollins has a match with Humberto Carrillo next. He tells Dominik to grab a seat and take notes for what he’s forcing Rollins to do in two weeks at SummerSlam. The music hits and out comes Carrillo.

Seth Rollins vs. Humberto Carrillo

Humberto Carrillo makes his way out and greets Dominik at ringside. Seth Rollins gets ready as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins has control of Carrillo. Mysterio watches from ringside with the kendo stick. Carrillo fights free and mounts offense for a pop. Rollins goes to the floor for a breather. Carrillo stays on top of him and beats him around. Rollins sends Carrillo into the Plexiglas barrier. Rollins returns to the ring as Murphy tries to attack Carrillo but Mysterio makes the save.

Carrillo and Rollins go back at it in the ring now. Carrillo dodges a shot and levels Rollins with a kick to the head. Rollins crotches Carrillo on the top and climbs up for the belly-to-back suplex. Carrillo knocks him to the mat. Murphy gets on the apron for a distraction.

Mysterio knocks him off the apron with the kendo stick. Rollins catches Carrillo on the way down and then superkicks him. Rollins comes back with a powerbomb and a Stomp. Rollins covers for the pin while staring Mysterio down.

Winner: Seth Rollins

