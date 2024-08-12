WWE Raw returns at 8/7c on the USA Network this evening from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

On tap for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA red brand prime time Monday night program is an opening segment featuring Rhea Ripley, as well as additional appearances by Randy Orton, Odyssey Jones and others.

Scheduled in-ring action for the show this evening includes Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn in a two-out-of-three falls match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Eliminator, American Made (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. Alpha Academy (Akira Tozawa & Otis), as well as Damian Priest vs. Carlito.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, August 12, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the SyFy Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – AUGUST 12, 2024

