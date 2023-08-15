WWE RAW Results – August 14, 2023

WWE Monday Night Raw is back!

The weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network program returns this evening at 8/7c on USA Network from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

On tap for tonight’s show is the highly-anticipated rematch between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch, as well as Shinsuke Nakamura explaining his unprovoked attack last week on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, August 14, 2023 at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (8/14/2023)

The John Cena-narrated “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs to get this week’s show officially off-and-running.

From there, we shoot inside the Canada Life Center where Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show. They mention Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor and Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch for tonight.

The Judgment Day Kick Off Raw

The Judgment Day theme hits and out comes NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, “Senor” Money In The Bank Damian Priest and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Finn Balor is noticeable in his absence. Cole mentions this and the growing tension between he and Priest.

They settle in the ring and highlights are shown of Balor and Priest’s issues over the past several weeks. “Mami” then gets on the mic and welcomes us to Monday Night Raw — the place that The Judgment Day runs. She says lately things haven’t been going their way. She hands the mic off to Priest.

Priest says that Balor should have walked out of SummerSlam as WWE World Heavyweight Championship and last week, together, The Judgment Day should have won their match. He says clearly communication has been an issue but as long as he’s got the briefcase, they’ll always dictate how things run around here.

Damian goes on to say tonight Balor is gonna handle Cody Rhodes, calling him one of the most dominant Superstars of all-time. He says Balor should be out to tell you that himself, but he’s not here. He says The Judgment Day isn’t breaking up, but he should be here. Ripley tells him this isn’t the time or the place.

He tells Dom to back him up. He asks again where Balor is. JD McDonagh’s theme hits and out he comes. Priest says he sees he’s got a mic in-hand, but tells him to be careful with what comes out of his mouth. He says he wouldn’t disrespect the most dominant faction. He says he’s got a message from Balor.

McDonagh says to keep focused on Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn. Ripley cuts him off and says The Judgment Day doesn’t take orders. Dominik goes to speak and the crowd boos so loudly you literally can’t make out what he’s saying, although it sounds like an accomplishment roll-call. McDonagh says he meant no disrespect and was just delivering a message.

Ripley tells him good and to send one back to Balor for them. Their message is that they need to talk. He goes to leave and then Sami Zayn’s theme hits. Zayn runs down and starts beating the hell out of McDonagh after being attacked by him last week. The Judgment Day simply watch as he does this at ringside.

When he’s done he hops on the apron and smiles at them. He picks up McDonagh but McDonagh fights back and snaps Zayn’s arm on the steel ring post — twice. The Judgment Day exit the ring and watch on at this as they head to the back. On that note, we head to a commercial break.

Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh

When we return from the break we see Sami Zayn and JD McDonagh in the ring together. The bell sounds and Michael Cole informs us that Adam Pearce made this match official during the break.

Zayn takes it to McDonagh early on as Cole talks about the elbow injury he has been dealing with, as well as how his partner, Kevin Owens, is still on the sidelines following an attack by The Judgment Day.

As Zayn continues to work over McDonagh, we see highlights of McDonagh attacking him last week. Cole then points out the bad swelling on Zayn’s elbow as a result of this. Meanwhile, McDonagh takes over and starts to focus his attack on the injured elbow / arm of the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champion.

Zayn launches McDonagh out to the floor. He follows out after him and blasts him with a big clothesline. He has been holding his injured arm the entire time. McDonagh fights back and slams Zayn’s injured arm on the barricade. He jumps off the commentary desk and blasts Zayn’s injured arm one more time before we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the commercials, we see McDonagh in the ring working over Zayn’s arm. As the action continues, we see Finn Balor make his way out by himself to a ton of boos. Zayn ends up taking over and hitting his Helluva kick for the win. Balor joins McDonagh in the ring after the loss and stares Zayn down.

Winner: Sami Zayn

Piper Niven Is Now A WWE Title-Holder

We shoot backstage and we see Chelsea Green complaining and bickering with Adam Pearce, who brings up Sonya Deville’s injury keeping her on the sidelines for a while.

Because of this, he needs to strip them off the Women’s tag titles. Green refuses to give the belt up. Pearce asks what she would do in this situation. She says she’d hold auditions, “Chelsea’s Got Talent,” to find her new tag-team partner.

In come Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. They say as soon as she finds a new partner, they’ll be ready. In comes Piper Niven, who beats them down and tells Green, “I’m your new partner.” Green says she was gonna hold auditions.

Niven grabs her and yanks one of the belts from her. “I don’t think you understand me. I’M your new partner!”

Cody Rhodes Is Ready For Finn Balor Later Tonight

From there, we see Byron Saxton backstage and he introduces his guest at this time, Cody Rhodes. He talks to “The American Nightmare” about his bout against Finn Balor tonight. He calls Balor a loose canon.

Cody says you’ve got to be a bit of a loose canon. He mentions The Judgment Day and how Balor isn’t the only leader in that group. He vows to be ready for Balor and ready for The Judgment Day tonight.

GUNTHER Addresses Chad Gable

Now we head back inside the Canada Life Centre where we hear the familiar sounds of Imperium’s theme song. Out comes GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci to the ring for our next match of the evening. As they settle in the ring, we see a video package looking at their recent dominance.

From there, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see footage of their issues with Alpha Academy last week. Now live, we see GUNTHER standing on the commentary desk with a microphone in his hand. He says “The Ring General” has arrived in Winnipeg to continue his campaign as the best Intercontinental Champion ever.

GUNTHER says as a European he has always looked forward to coming to Canada. He says after walking the streets, he understands why they call Winnipeg the arm-pit of Canada. He says he’s here to address the number one contender for his title, Chad Gable. Modern Day Dolph Lundgren continues, saying he was impressed by Gable’s recent performances, but he’s achieved more than him.

As he continues, we hear a loud, sustained “SHOOOSH!” as Chad Gable comes out turning red with Otis and Maxxine Dupri by his side. He takes a deep breath and then lets out a loud “uhh-THANK YOU!” He boasts lasting 5 minutes with GUNTHER last week when he said he couldn’t.

He tells GUNTHER it’s funny because now he’s the one on the clock, as it’s only a matter of time before Gable takes that I-C title from “The Ring General.” He then tells Giovanni Vinci that he’s got him as a tune up tonight. He tells him to get his bald head in the ring, “uhh-THANK YOU!”

Ludwig Kaiser comes in the ring and does his drawn-out style of talking routine for some quick cheap heat. He mocks Otis in the process and flirts with Maxxine again. She slaps him. We head to another commercial break.

Chad Gable vs. Giovanni Vinci

When we return from the break, we see Gable and Vinci already in the ring and ready for one-on-one action. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Early on we see Gable dominating the action and stopping to taunt Vinci with his catchphrases for cheap pops from the Winnipeg crowd. Vinci fights back with a single chop that drops Gable. The commentators bring up how Vinci is likely training with GUNTHER when it comes to chops.

After literally another minute or two, this one is wrapped up and over, as Gable hits his Chaos Theory finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Chad Gable

Otis vs. GUNTHER

Once the match wraps up, it looks like the Alpha Academy and Imperium rivalry will continue through at least a third or fourth segment, as GUNTHER gets on the mic and says things will not end like this tonight.

GUNTHER goes on to seemingly call out Otis for a one-on-one match right now. Before we can find out if that’s official, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Otis and GUNTHER both in the ring and ready to rock and roll. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The two get into a test of strength situation straight out of the gate. Neither man budges.

Otis finds himself on the defensive as GUNTHER takes it to him with big kicks and elbows early on. He blasts him with an enormous chop that wakes him up. Otis clubs away at GUNTHER, who blasts him with a single shot to slow him down, but Otis flurries again and now he starts to take over.

We see Otis catch GUNTHER and launch him with a big fall-away slam before doing his trademark Catapillar / Worm spot, only for GUNTHER to recover and stop him with a big boot. He hits a second one and then power bombs Otis in an impressive sight for the pin fall victory.

As soon as the match ends, Gable hits the ring and launches GUNTHER with a German suplex. The Imperium guys and GUNTHER head to the back as Gable screams “uhh-THANK YOU!” in the ring one final time.

Winner: GUNTHER

The Judgment Day Ready To Handle Business

After the match, we shoot backstage and we see Balor and Priest bickering when Ripley shouts “ENOUGH!” She says this is what everyone expects them to do.

She talks about their accomplishments as a group. Things seem to be calming down and then JD McDonagh comes in and Priest gets worked up again. Balor tells him he’ll talk to him later. He then convinces Priest to focus on Judgment Day business. They get on the same page and seem okay as the segment comes to a close. We then head to another commercial break.

Matt Riddle Wants Drew McIntyre To Be His Partner

When we return from the break, Cole and Barrett introduce a lengthy recap video package of the “Hail to the Chief” segment that ended with Jey Uso “quitting” WWE this past Friday night on SmackDown.

After it wraps up, we shoot backstage to Jackie Redmond, who is joined by Drew McIntyre. She talks about how great it is to have “The Scottish Warrior” back in WWE. Before he can say anything, up comes a hyper Matt Riddle.

“The Original BRO” tries convincing McIntyre to be his partner tonight. He says they can call themselves “Glas-BRO” instead of Glasgow. Nice. McIntyre tells Riddle if he can’t find anyone else, he’ll consider it.

From there, we shoot directly into the Canada Life Centre where Riddle’s theme hits. Cole then points out that the segment we just saw was “earlier today.” Whoops! Riddle settles in the ring for this scheduled tag-team contest. As he does, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

The Viking Raiders vs. Matt Riddle & Drew McIntyre

As we settle back in from the break, we see an Indi Hartwell video package. After it wraps up, Michael Cole reminds us that she was beaten down during the brawl between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez on last week’s show. He mentions Indi Hartwell vs. Rhea Ripley for later tonight.

Back live in the ring we see Riddle. His music winds down and the theme for his opponents hits. Out comes The Viking Raiders — Erik and Ivar — accompanied by Valhalla.

After Erik and Ivar settle in the ring, the sword swipe sound effect is overheard and then the familiar sounds of Drew McIntyre’s theme hits. Out comes “The Scottish Warrior” with his massive war-sword in his hands. Riddle is as happy as he’s been since the RK-Bro days to see McIntyre accepting his request to team up tonight.

The bell sounds and Ivar and Riddle kick things off for their respective teams. Ivar runs over Riddle coming out of the gate and then goes to work on him in the corner. Erik and Ivar double-team him and then a tag happens and the fresh Viking Raider picks up where his partner left off, taking it to “The Original BRO.”

Riddle starts to fight back but ends up getting guzzled up by The Viking Raiders, as Erik and Ivar double-team him on the floor and go to work on his shoulder. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this tag-team bout continues.

When we return from the break, we see Erik beating down Riddle in the ring. Eventually both guys make the tag, but it is McIntyre who comes in like a man possessed. He takes the hot tag and starts beating down Ivar and Erik by himself, launching both big guys with relative ease. He nearly finishes this one off with a huge Michinoku Driver.

Erik and Ivar fight back after Riddle tags back in. One of The Viking Raiders botches a double team spot, slipping off a leap off the ropes in the corner. McIntyre ends up tagging back in and connecting with a Glasgow Kiss. All four guys brawl it out, with Riddle hitting a big high spot from the ring to the floor to take out one of the big boys. Back in the ring, McIntyre hits a Claymore on the other for the win.

Winners: Matt Riddle & Drew McIntyre

The New Day Confront The Glas-BROs

We see Riddle and McIntyre walking backstage. Riddle is pumped up about their win and says he could see them becoming the new tag champs. McIntyre tells him to pump the breaks and slow down.

Up comes The New Day with chairs. They take issue with the two saying they could be tag champs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods says they’ve been gone a little while and the entire tag-team scene has changed.

They go on to challenge the two to a tag tilt for next week’s show. They say the match will show who is truly gonna make a run at the WWE World Tag-Team Championships. Riddle says The GlasBRO’s accept and it’s on. The New Day walk off with a ton of energy. Riddle tells McIntyre we’ve got this. McIntyre walks off.

Rhea Ripley vs. Indi Hartwell

We see footage of Raquel Rodriguez’s brawl with Rhea Ripley from last week’s show. We then shoot backstage live where we see Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell hanging out when in comes Rodriguez. She says she tried hard but couldn’t get cleared to compete tonight. She tells Hartwell to show everyone what she’s made of tonight.

On that note, we shoot back inside the Canada Life Centre where we hear the familiar sounds of Rhea Ripley’s theme song. As “This is My Brutality” plays, out comes WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley with NXT North American Champion and fellow member of The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio, by her side.

“Mami” and Dom-Dom settle in the ring as we head into a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Ripley and Dom-Dom talking in the ring. Their music dies down and the theme for Indi Hartwell plays.

Indi Hartwell makes her way out and the former NXT Women’s Champion is accompanied by Candice LeRae. She settles inside the squared circle and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Ripley immediately starts to go to work on Indi, backing her in the corner and chopping the p*ss out of her as the crowd reacts. Ripley misses a spear in the corner and her shoulder smashes into the ring post. Hartwell takes over from there.

Hartwell hits a spinebuster and goes for the cover, but Ripley kicks out. Ripley takes back over as the action spills out to the floor. She rams Indi into the ring post over and over again and then rolls her back into the ring. She rolls back out of the ring herself and runs over to blast Candice LeRae with a cheap shot.

She rolls back into the ring and connects with her Rip-Tide finisher for the win. After the match, LeRae rolls into the ring and hits Ripley with a cheap shot. Hartwell follows up with another one and the two head to the back with Ripley laid out. Dom heads in to check on her to end the post-match scene.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

Shinsuke Nakamura Explains His Attack On Seth Rollins

After that, we shoot to the commentary desk where Michael Cole and Wade Barrett show us footage from last week of Shinsuke Nakamura teaming up with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins last week to fill in for Sami Zayn, only to turn on Rollins and attack him after the match for no apparent reason.

When we return live, we hear the rock-violin jamming out and then “The King of Strong Style” emerges and heads down to the ring. Nakamura settles into the ring as Cole hypes his face-to-face conversation with the Japanese legend — next. On that note, we head to a commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Nakamura in the ring with Michael Cole. Cole asks him why he did what he did to Rollins last week. He mumbles something in Japanese and something after that in broken English that was essentially just as hard to understand.

“BURN IT DOWN!!!”

We hear the familiar sounds of Seth Rollins music and out he freakin’ comes. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion heads to the ring with the fans singing along with his entrance tune. He settles in the ring and tells Cole he’ll take it from here. He welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins.

Rollins then goes on to congratulate Nakamura on knocking him out. He says doing it all in the name of the title seems to easy to him. He thinks there’s more to the story. He tells Nakamura if he wanted a shot at the title all he had to do was ask. He tells Nakamura to name the time and place and vows he’ll be there to kick his ass.

The champ tells Nakamura to be a man, shake his hand and leave his ring so the people can do what they want and sing his music. The two shake hands. Nakamura leans in and whispers something to Rollins. Rollins has the Vince McMahon gulp face, minus 1,000% intensity, and seems flustered. This distracts him as Nakamura pretends to walk away but instead knocks him out again.

The Miz Isn’t Impressed With LA Knight

Michael Cole shows us footage of last week’s interaction on the mic and brawl between LA Knight and The Miz. We shoot backstage live where Byron Saxton is standing by with The Miz.

The Miz claims he out-talked Knight and beat him up last week. He asks Saxton if he’s on the bandwagon. He mocks Knight for beating Top Dolla on SmackDown, like it’s meaningless. He vows to beat someone soon that will be awesome.

Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch II

It’s rematch time!

When The Miz and Byron Saxton finish up, we shoot back inside Canada Life Centre and out comes Canada’s own, WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus. She heads to the ring by herself, as it’s time for her highly-anticipated rematch against Becky Lynch.

Remember, Zoey Stark is banned from ringside for this bout. As Trish soaks in the crowd atmosphere in her home country, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we hear the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch’s theme music. Out comes “The Man” for some “Big Time Becks” action, as it’s time for the big Trish-Becky II showdown.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The two collide like two p*ssed off hockey players duking it out with flailing shots. Becky takes over and put the boots to Trish in the corner. Trish headbutts Lynch with her face-protector on. She hits some big chops.

Lynch fights back with a Beck-Exploder suplex. Trish rolls out to the floor to re-group. Lynch catches her with a baseball slide dropkick and then launches through the ropes to splash on the WWE Hall of Fame legend at ringside. The two run around the ring and Trish catches Lynch off guard.

After dropping Lynch, Trish yanks Becky’s hair and slams her down to the floor before picking her back up and ramming her into the barricade. Lynch fights back and slams Trish face-first into the ring apron. The two head back in the ring and Trish dives right into a kick from Lynch.

Trish’s face cover comes off. The ref helps her put it back on. Trish goes for the Stratusphere in the corner but slips and botches it. She drills Lynch with some punches and then tries again, this time hitting it for a close near fall. She throws Becky out to the floor.

She slams her into the ring steps and poses for the crowd before rolling her back into the ring. She takes her face protector off and shows the camera that she is fine and doesn’t need it anymore.

She goes to use it as a weapon, which the commentators remind us happened in her previous Raw main event against Lita many moons ago, but this time it doesn’t work. Regardless, Trish continues beating Becky down as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see some back-and-forth action until finally things boil over with the two fighting outside of the ring and into the crowd as the referee ultimately counts them both out. Yup, a rematch promoted for about a month ends in a double count out. Don’t worry, we’ll probably be able to pay for it again in a couple weeks.

The two ignore the bell and keep fighting. The camera follows them as the brawl continues into the food stands with a hundred or so fans in the background watching as they throw each other into everything that is and isn’t nailed down inside the food concourse of the Canada Life Centre. Zoey Stark joins the mix and helps Trish attack Lynch.

Winner: Double Count Out

Cody Rhodes Gears Up For Tonight’s Main Event

Cody Rhodes is shown stretching in his ring gear ahead of his scheduled main event showdown against Finn Balor in tonight’s main event. After we see him for a quick second, we shift into another commercial break.

GUNTHER Is Upset With Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser

When we return from the break, we see highlights of Chad Gable beating Giovanni Vinci and GUNTHER beating Otis, as well as Gable getting the last laugh by dumping “The Ring General” on his head after his win.

Back live, we shoot backstage and we hear Ludwig Kaiser complaining in a different language. GUNTHER says he’s heard enough. He calls tonight an absolute embarrassment. He makes it seem like Giovanni Vinci is the one who has been a let down, while Kaiser’s issue is that he is focusing too much on a girl in Maxxine Dupri.

Kaiser assures him he’ll fix this. He says he’ll go to Adam Pearce right now. GUNTHER cuts him off and says he won’t go to Pearce, because he’s going to do so himself. He says Gable is gonna have to take his I-C title off him next week by himself.

Adam Pearce Makes Steel Cage Match Official

We shoot to another area backstage after we see highlights of the finish of the Trish and Becky bout moments ago. Adam Pearce comes in irate and confronts Trish and Zoey Stark. He assures them that won’t happen again because next time Trish and Becky meet, it’ll be inside a Steel Cage. Trish isn’t happy with this.

Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor

It’s main event time!

We head back inside Canada Life Centre where we hear the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ theme music. Out comes “The American Nightmare” with the crowd doing the “Whoa!” parts to his entrance tune. He settles in the ring as Cole hypes tonight’s headline attraction coming up next.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, Cole and Barrett confirm GUNTHER vs. Chad Gable for the I-C title and a tag bout pitting The GlasBROs of Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle against The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for next week’s show.

From there, we return live in the ring where we see Cody still awaiting the arrival of his opponent for tonight’s main event of the evening. His music cuts off and now the familiar sounds of Finn Balor’s entrance tune plays.

The Judgment Day leader makes his way out and heads down to the ring by himself looking all business. He settles inside the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. After some initial back-and-forth offense, we see Balor take over. He lands a basement drop kick and starts lighting up Cody with chops in the corner.

As the action continues, we see Cody start to fight his way back into the offensive lead. As he does, we see Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley emerge from the backstage area. The distraction helps Balor fight his way back into the offensive lead. When we return from the break, we see Balor stomping Cody as Cole questions where Damian Priest is.

We see Cody take back over after connecting with a disaster kick and a Cody cutter. He goes for the Cross-Rhodes, but down comes Damian Priest just as Cody is comfortably in an offensive lead. The latest distraction from The Judgment Day plays a big factor in the bout once again, as Balor counters a Cody-cutter and starts to take over again.

Balor enjoys several minutes in the offensive lead and then heads to the top-rope looking to finish this one off with his Coup de Grace. Cody avoids it and begins fighting back. He hits a Cody cutter to slow Balor’s momentum down. Priest grabs Cody’s leg from ringside just as Cody starts to take over on offense again. Cody throws Balor to the floor and then dives onto he and Priest to take them both out.

Cody beats Balor down some more once he brings him back in the ring, but this time Rhea Ripley hops on the apron. She provides a distraction and Dom-Dom attacks from behind. This allows Balor to take back over yet again. He connects with a super-plex and goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out. Dom sneaks a chair into the ring but the ref catches Balor picking it up. Rhea Ripley tries hopping on the apron with another chair but is caught.

While the ref is dealing with Rhea and the chair, we see Priest slide his Money In The Bank briefcase in the ring. Like Buckner in the MLB playoffs many moons ago, it goes right between Balor’s legs like a hopping ground ball, and ends up in the hands of Cody. Cody whacks Balor and then hits Cross-Rhodes for the win, thanks to a mistake by Priest that will surely keep the issues brewing within The Judgment Day.

After the match, The Judgment Day try and gang up on Cody, but we hear the familiar sounds of Sami Zayn’s theme. Out runs the former Honorary Uce to help even things up a bit. He is handling The Judgment Day when out of nowhere, JD McDonagh runs in from behind and blasts Cody with a chair. The Judgment Day all start taking turns beating down Cody with their respective finishers as the fans loudly boo.

The Judgment Day take apart the commentary table and clear it off. They drag Sami over and Priest power bombs him through the table. Balor hits another Coup de Grace on Cody in the ring. The fans continue booing as The Judgment Day are shown standing tall despite the main event outcome. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Cody Rhodes