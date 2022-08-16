WWE RAW Results – August 15, 2022

Kicking off this weeks Raw with Judgment Day then comes to the ring as we head to a video of the events involving them and the Mysterios last week.

The crowd loudly boos them as Rhea Ripley says that they run Raw. She says that’s been the harsh reality to the Mysterio’s and says that she proved she was Dominik’s papi as she destroyed his soul. Finn Balor says he doesn’t get why everyone loves the Mysterio’s and informs the crowd they will not be there tonight. He says that he destroyed Rey to solidify his legendary status in the business.

Damian Priest asks what he won’t do to Edge next week and asks fans if they want to see the Rated R Superstar. Priest says he isn’t here because he’s promoting his match next week. He says he needs no one to deal with him and he will put the final nail in his coffin. He says Balor & Ripley won’t be at ringside. He says that Toronto will no longer be his hometown, but the place Priest retired him. He says that retirement will be Beth Phoenix wheeling him around and feeding him through a tube.

Rey Mysterio appears out of nowhere and takes out Balor and Priest with a surprise attack. Ripley gets in the ring and taunts Rey, telling him to hit her. Balor tries to attack him with a chair, but Rey grabs it and hits both Balor & Priest with it. He looks to hit Balor, but Ripley protects him. This gives Priest the chance to kick him before Ripley delivers a DDT to him on the chair. Balor climbs to the top rope and delivers the Coup De Grace on the chair. Judgment Day stand tall over Rey as officials check on him.

Back from the break Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves & Bryon Sexton run down the card for the rest of the show.

Quarter Final Match of the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament

Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop

Asuka & Nikki ASH starts the match off, Nikki fires down right hands on Asuka. Asuka fires back with a knee and tags in Alexa Bliss & she delivers a hip toss knocking Nikki off the apron that takes us to a commercial break.

After the break Nikki has the upper hand on Bliss. She has her in a headlock, but Bliss escapes and Doudrop tags in. Asuka tags in and delivers a missile dropkick. Doudrop manages to tag in Nikki and delivers a hip toss. She delivers a German suplex then goes for a pin but Nikki kicks out. Asuka delivers several kicks but Nikki manages to fire back with a neckbreaker. Nikki knocks Bliss off the apron before Asuka hits a forearm. Nikki hits a diving crossbody, then goes for a pin but Bliss breaks it up.

Doudrop tags in and Asuka hits her in the throat. Doudrop hits a Michinoku Driver then goes for a pin but Asuka kicks out. Asuka delivers a cross body before Bliss tags in. Bliss hits a DDT, then tags in Asuka. Asuka locks in a armbar on Doudrop, Nikki ASH try to break it up but Bliss knocks ASH off the apron & hits her with a elbow, Doudrop had no choice but to tap out.

Winners By Submission & Advances To The Semi Finals: Alexa Bliss & Asuka (They will face Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai in the Semi Finals)

After the match Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky stand at the ramp and have a staredown with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir, Asuka & Alexa Bliss.

We head backstage to Kevin Patrick is with Mr Money In The Bank Austin Theory. Patrick asks Theory about his Money In The Bank cash in attempt and says that he still has the briefcase. He says he is the handpicked future of the business and he doesn’t make mistakes. He says he’s even more dangerous before Dolph Ziggler walks in. He says that he’s been where Theory is and he earned his briefcase in 2013 to win the World Heavyweight Title. Theory calls him a has been and tells him to pay attention to him. He says once he cashes in his briefcase, he’ll keep winning and won’t screw up his career like Ziggler. Ziggler charges at him and the two begin to brawl.

After the break we see that Theory & Ziggler brawled all through the break.

We then head to a highlight video of the United States Title match from last week’s Raw.

We head backstage to The Miz & Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa says he came so close last week, but participation awards aren’t handed out. He says he will become the champion the next chance he gets before The Miz hops in and says they gifted him his title shot tonight. The Miz says he wants to reward Ciampa for last week and gives him a necklace with a matching photo of them. He says that this is awesome and The Miz says they are awesome.

Tag Team Match

Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander vs. The Miz & Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa & Cedric Alexander begin the action & they lock up they exchange submissions before Ciampa delivers a shoulder block. Alexander delivers a dropkick before Mustafa Ali gets tag in. Alexander trips Ciampa as Ali delivers a senton. Alexander tags back in and delivers another senton, followed by a chop and a kick to his face. Ciampa trips Alexander as he pats himself on the back that takes us to a break.

We return from commercial break Ciampa has the upper hand on Alexander. Alexander fires back with a suplex as both men tag in their partners. Ali delivers several chops to Miz before delivering a kick to his face. Alexander tags back in and tosses Miz to the mat. He goes for a pin, but Ciampa puts Miz’s foot on the bottom rope. Ali takes him down and sends him over to the commentary desk. Alexander looks for a sunset flip but Miz counters into a roll up. Ali breaks it up with a kick Ali tags back in as Miz makes the blind tag to Ciampa. He looks for the 450 splash before Ciampa kicks him out of mid-air and delivers the Fairytale Ending for the win.

Winners: The Miz & Tommaso Ciampa

We head to a video of Kevin Owens beating down Ezekiel last week.

Commentary provide an update on Ezekeil, saying he has multiple injuries. Ernie Jr. Ezekiel’s father, says that if he ever gets his hands on Owens, he will beat him down.

We see Drew McIntyre backstage heading to the ring as officials attempt to put out a fire of some sort in the background.

After the break we see hip hop artist Wale in the audience.

We head to a video re capping the WrestleMania 39 launch party.

We head back to the ring, where Drew McIntyre heads down. He grabs a mic and tells Washington to let him hear them scream. He says he knows it’s a shock to see him on Raw. He addresses his match with Roman Reigns at Clash At The Castle and says that it’s taking place on his island. He says he will drop his ass, take his titles and show up everywhere. McIntyre addresses reports about his back injury and he confirms it. He says it’s because he’s been carrying the load of three men for the last few year before listing potential WWE Undisputed Title dream matches.

Kevin Owens’ music hits and he comes to the ring, with a mic in hand. Owens says that it’s convenient he says his name after he comes out. He says he doesn’t understand why McIntyre feels the need to be something he isn’t and asks if he thinks it’s medieval times. He says he’s delusional for thinking he’s carrying everyone’s weight and he says that he’s been real for his entire career. Owens says that people like him forget what he’s about and says that it dawned on him today when he got to the arena that he faced Sami Zayn in the match of a lifetime at Battleground 6 years ago at the same location. He says that he missed the old Kevin Owens and says it’s time to bring back the Prize Fighter! He says enough is enough and every single champion is a target. He says he doesn’t care who the Undisputed Champion is because he’s going after them.

McIntyre says that he’s sick of people making things up to get a cheap reaction. He says he knows who the hell he is and says he had to work his ass off to get to the top of the company. He says that he’s beaten everyone who’s stood in his path. He says it’s time for them to stop talking and wrestle. Owens says he’s on.

Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens looks for a shoulder tackle, but McIntyre blocks it and Owens hits him with a strike. The two both look for a double shoulder block, but McIntyre knocks Owens down with a shoulder tackle. McIntyre whips Owens into the corner, but Owens counters and sends him shoulder first into the ring post. He follows it up with a cannonball and a senton. Owens hits a moonsault, then goes for a pin but McIntyre kicks out at one. Owens delivers some shoulders to McIntyre’s midsection before McIntyre tosses him across the ring. Owens delivers a right hand to McIntyre’s midsection and sends him to the outside. He sends him head first into the ring post and follows it up with a crossbody.

We come back from the break, Owens is beating down McIntyre with some forearms to his back. McIntyre then suplexes Owens twice before kipping up. Owens comes back with a DDT, then goes for a pin but McIntyre kicks out. McIntyre hits an elbow on Owens’ temple before Owens hits a kick. Owens looks for a flip off the top, but McIntyre gets his knees up. McIntyre hits a body slam, then goes for a pin but Owens kicks out. McIntyre delivers a chop and sits Owens on the top turnbuckle. McIntyre looks for a superplex, but Owens counters and hangs him upside down by his knees. Owens delivers a cannonball before delivering a frog splash. He goes for a Swanton, then goes for a pin but McIntyre kicks out.

Owens climbs to the top as McIntyre meets him there. McIntyre gets Owens upside down and plants him with White Noise off the middle rope. He goes for a pin, but Owens somehow kicks out. McIntyre looks for the Claymore, but Owens counters with a superkick. McIntyre hits the Glasgow Kiss as Owens delivers another superkick. McIntyre hits a lariat before the two men exchange forearms. Owens gains the upper hand and looks for the Pop Up Powerbomb, but McIntyre fires back with the Future Shock DDT McIntyre was looking for a Claymore but Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos slide into the ring and start assaulting McIntyre.

Winner By DQ: Drew McIntyre

After the match Jimmy Uso hits a superkick, but McIntyre gets up and sends them both to the outside. Owens then manages to hit McIntyre with a stunner. Owens says to tell their Tribal Chief that he owes him one and walks off. The Usos slides back in the ring, but McIntyre takes them down with a Glasgow Kiss & a Claymore. McIntyre tells The Usos to let Reigns know he’ll be on SmackDown this Friday.

We head to a video of Seth Rollins injuring Riddle on the Raw before SummerSlam and their brawl at Summerslam.

We see Riddle getting ready for his interview.

Seth Rollins then heads down to the ring as we go to a commercial break.

After the break Rollins is in the ring. He says he’s a Visionary and a Revolutionary. He says the time has finally come for Riddle to give fans his big news. He says he wanted a front row seat to see Riddle retire. He says he can do anything he wants and lists examples. Riddle pops up on the Titan Tron and says he’s glad Rollins’ is out there to show how slimy he is. Riddle says he has a medical update before saying he’s medically cleared. He says he’ll be ready the next time he sees him. Rollins says the outcome is always the same when they’re in the ring because Rollins is always three steps ahead of him. Rollins says he wishes he could stomp the last brain cells out of Riddle’s head. Riddle reveals that he’s here in Washington DC and runs down to the ring.

Riddle’s music hits and he comes charging at him. Rollins looks for the stomp, but Riddle dodges it and pull him out of the ring. The two men begin to brawl before Riddle hits Rollins with a suplex. Rollins manages to trip Riddle on the apron and sends him over the commentary desk. He fires down right hands on Riddle’s head and lays his head on it. He climbs up and looks for the Curb Stomp, but Riddle moves out of the way.

Rollins runs through the crowd, with Riddle hot on his heels. He stops and stands tall among fans as they cheer him on.

We then head to a video pacakge hyping up the United States Title match between the champ Bobby Lashley & challenger AJ Styles later on tonight.

We see AJ Styles getting ready backstage.

We see Riddle walking around backstage. Kevin Patrick approaches him and Riddle says that tonight was just a taste. Riddle then issues a challenge to Rollins for Clash At The Castle.

Veer Mahaan vs. Beaux Keller

Beaux Keller attempts to charge at Veer Mahaan. Keller delivers a dropkick before Mahaan tosses him out of the ring. He throws him back in before delivering a brutal splash in the corner. He delivers another splash in the middle of the ring before delivering the Million Dollar Lariat then he delivers a stomp to Keller’s back before locking in the Cervical Clutch for the win.

Winner By Submission: Veer Mahaan

Backstage we see Bobby Lashley preparing for his match against AJ Styles.

Back from break we head backstage to Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky. Kai says that she win her singles match later tonight. Sky says that they can expect a lot more winning when they beat the Women’s Tag Team Championships. Something catches Kai’s eye and the 3 of them walk over to Kai’s opponent, 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. She says she is ready 24/7 and isn’t afraid. Kai says maybe she should be and walks off.

United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles

Match starts off with AJ Styles delivers a kick to Bobby Lashley’s thigh. He follows it up with several more before Lashley flips him inside out with a clothesline. Lashley delivers a couple of back elbows, followed by a neckbreaker. He goes for a pin, but Styles kicks out. Styles hits Lashley with a few forearms, followed by a dropkick. He delivers a couple of elbows to Lashley’s leg. Styles sends Lashley’s head into the top turnbuckle before Lashley delivers a body slam. Both men spill to the outside before Styles hits Lashley with a sliding knee off the apron. He hits a flying forearm.

Winner:

Still to come

Non Title Match

24/7 Champion Dana Brooke vs. Dakota Kai

Winner:

Mr Money In The Bank Austin Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler



Winner:

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.