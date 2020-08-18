WWE RAW Results – August 17, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the “Then. Now. Forever.” video but it’s experiencing some technical difficulties, likely the work of RETRIBUTION. We cut to the normal RAW intro video.

– We’re live on tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and Samoa Joe. Tom apologizes for the technical difficulties and mentions concern over RETRIBUTION. The WWE NXT developmental trainees cheer in the crowd as the announcers hype tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW. Rey Mysterio is rumored to return. Shayna Baszler and Asuka will face The Golden Role Models in a non-title match. Also, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is here to address Randy Orton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to a pop.

Drew enters the ring as we get a lengthy video package showing how Randy Orton attacked WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair last week. Drew says what Orton did last week was completely unforgivable. Orton brutalized Flair. Drew goes on about how great Flair is, pointing to how he’s a 71 year old man, who was close to Orton, but Orton just kicked him in his skull after he poured his heart out. Orton is pure evil. Drew says Orton isn’t facing a defenseless old man at SummerSlam, he’s facing a severely pissed off fire-breathing Scottish dragon and he’s going to hurt Orton… not just for Flair, but for everyone Orton has wronged in his entire career. We get more technical difficulties with the broadcast now as random graphics start flashing over the screen while Drew goes on, talking about Orton’s history with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

The camera cuts backstage to the production truck. RETRIBUTION is in the truck with baseball bats. The masked male and female attackers start destroying parts of the equipment and bullying the production workers. One guy is held against the wall. A masked man yells at him to cut the show off and he finally gives in, pressing the button. RAW goes black and straight to commercial.

– Back from the break and Drew McIntyre is in the back with a group of Superstars – Titus O’Neil, Ricochet, Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, The Viking Raiders, Akira Tozawa, Riddick Moss, Humberto Carrillo, and a few others. Titus asks if Ric Flair is OK, and he is. Drew goes on about Randy Orton and then RETRIBUTION, and says he doesn’t appreciate it when people come in his backyard and crap on others, which is what RETRIBUTION is doing. He proposes they band together and do something about the new faction. Seth Rollins and Murphy walk up. Rollins mocks Drew and says as The Messiah, he’s already the locker room leader. Drew says he’s been trying this for years now and if they’re not respecting him by now, it won’t happen. Rollins says being champion doesn’t make Drew a leader or a teacher.

Rollins says he was the first to teach Drew about being a champion, like he taught Dominik Mysterio how to be a WWE Superstar. Ricochet says Seth is about to get a receipt for what he did to Dominik. Ricochet and Cedric both heard Rey Mysterio will be here tonight but Seth doesn’t believe it. Drew asks if Rollins is scared. Rollins isn’t because he knows how to protect himself and others around him. Seth says Drew couldn’t even protect Flair last week, and needs to get his proprieties right or he will lose the WWE Title at SummerSlam. Drew threatens to drop Rollins and shoves him. The others calm things down and Rollins leaves with Murphy as Ricochet tells Drew he’s not worth it.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Hurt Business – MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. MVP says while Drew McIntyre is in the back organizing some kind of buddy system, The Hurt Business is here to make a statement. MVP says wherever RETRIBUTION might be, The Hurt Business is officially open for business.

MVP says while others are worrying about where RETRIBUTION might strike next, The Hurt Business is calling them out. He goes on about how RETRIBUTION isn’t tough, attacking people from the shadows, what’s tough is he, Benjamin and Lashley. MVP says he’s always learned to follow the money. Who benefits the most from RETRIBUTION? Follow the money trail and it leads to catering, to WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews and band of merry pranksters – Ricochet, Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander. MVP bets Crews came up with RETRIBUTION while he was at home on the couch. He goes on about why he thinks Crews is behind RETRIBUTION. The music interrupts and out comes Crews with his title.

Crews says he knows how MVP is but to accuse him of being behind RETRIBUTION is pretty low. Crews says MVP is just trying to come up with distractions before their title match at SummerSlam, because MVP knows he can’t beat Crews. They go on trading shots on the mic as Crews approaches the ringside area. Crews says if he can beat Shelton tonight, then Shelton and Lashley will be banned from ringside at SummerSlam, and will have to watch the match from catering. Crews says he will show MVP he just can’t beat him without any help. MVP accepts and says there won’t be any excuses at SummerSlam, just results. Benjamin comes out and tries to attack but it backfires and Crews hits the ring to stand tall and prepare for a fight, staring the others down. We go to commercial.

Apollo Crews vs. Shelton Benjamin

Back from the break and this non-title match between WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews and Shelton Benjamin is underway as Benjamin pounds on Crews. Crews with a 2 count but Shelton levels him with a clothesline as MVP cheers from ringside. Shelton unloads in the corner now as Bobby Lashley looks on.

Shelton whips Crews hard into the corner and he goes down. Crews kicks out at 2. Crews ends up blocking Paydirt and hitting a big Spinebuster for a 2 count. Shelton counters the Toss Powerbomb with a big DDT in the middle of the ring. Crews kicks out at 2 as MVP screams and yells from ringside.

Benjamin goes to powerbomb Crews but WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth runs into the ring with Akira Tozawa’s ninjas right behind him. They run right out of the ring and up the ramp, to the back. This leads to Crews taking advantage of the distraction, dropping Shelton for the quick pin to win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

– After the bell, Lashley and MVP immediately hit the ring and attack Crews. Mustafa Ali, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander end up making the save. Lashley catches Cedric coming off the top with the Full Lashley. It takes Ali, Ricochet and Crews to get Lashley’s hold broken. They send him to the floor where MVP is standing. Truth comes running back down the ramp to ringside but Shelton drops him on the floor, covering him to win the WWE 24/7 Title. MVP takes the mic and challenges Crews to find two partners for a six-man Elimination Tag Team Match later on tonight. Per the stipulation on Crews vs. Benjamin, Lashley and Benjamin will now have to watch the United States Title match at SummerSlam from backstage as they are banned from ringside.

– Angel Garza is backstage with Demi Burnett of The Bachelor for her third straight appearance. Ivar interrupts and asks Demi if she wants to join The Raid and be his +1 to RAW Underground. He hands her a turkey leg and she thanks him. Ivar accuses Garza of poisoning RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford. They have some words and Garza promises to make him pay in their match. Garza throws the turkey leg to the floor and Ivar has another handed to him by someone off-screen. They end up walking off, leaving Burnett standing there with the turkey leg from Ivar and the rose from Garza. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom talks about the new WWE ThunderDome viewing experience.

Ivar vs. Angel Garza

We go back to the ring and Ivar faces off with Angel Garza. The bell rings and Garza charges but runs into the turnbuckles as Ivar moves. We see Andrade and Zelina Vega, and Erik at ringside watching their partners go at it.

Ivar works Garza over some but Garza ends up taking him down with a kick, then taking his pants off. We see Demi Burnett watching the match from backstage. RAW Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins walks up to her and starts talking. Ivar counters and launches Garza with a big slam. Ivar levels Garza with a shoulder, then slams him in the middle of the ring. Ivar with a running splash to the mat. Ivar stands tall and yells out as the crowd rallies.

Ivar with a running clothesline in the corner, and then another. Ivar waits for Garza to get back up. Garza slides out of a slam but Ivar hits the big senton out of the corner for a close 2 count. Vega is worried at ringside. Ivar takes Garza to the top for a super back suplex. Garza fights him off and slams him face-first into the top of the turnbuckle. Ivar is stunned but he manages to knock Garza off the apron to the floor. Ivar runs the ropes for a dive out but Vega stands in front of Garza and Ivar puts the brakes on.

Ivar goes out and launches Garza into the apron and the Plexiglas barrier. Ivar brings it back in the ring but Andrade provides a distraction and Garza decks him as he tries to come back in. Garza with a dropkick to the side of the face while Ivar is down, for the pin to win.

Winner: Angel Garza

– After the match, Garza stands tall as the music hits. Andrade and Vega join him in the ring. Demi and Dawkins appear on the big screen. She congratulates him while Dawkins taunts. Demi indicates she will be at SummerSlam to watch the tag team titles match. Dawkins brings up Charly Caruso and Garza gets upset, telling him to mind his own business. Dawkins says we’re about to find out a lot about Garza and the squad he runs with. He points to the side and Garza is confused. The screen goes black. Garza exits the ring and runs to the back. Joe says something is about to come out and it’s good. Vega goes to Joe and demands to know what it is. Joe says due to the actions of RETRIBUTION, WWE has recently gone over hundreds of hours of security footage. He bets Vega would be interested in seeing the footage, because it shows how far some people are willing to go when they think no one is watching. Joe laughs as an angry Vega storms off, telling Andrade to follow. We go to commercial.

– Angel Garza walks up on Demi Burnett and Angelo Dawkins backstage. They have words and here comes Zelina Vega with Andrade. More arguing. Charly Caruso walks up and asks what’s on the video Dawkins is teasing. He calls on someone to roll the tape.

The video shows Vega apparently poisoning a red cup belonging to Montez Ford a few weeks ago. Caruso asks Vega what’s up with the video and Vega is shocked. Vega points the finger at Caruso and says she’s behind this because she’s jealous over Garza upgrading to Demi. Dawkins ends up stepping to Garza and Andrade. He talks down to them and says “his brother” wants the smoke. Ford suddenly returns as the RAW Tag Team Champions attack Andrade and Garza for a quick brawl.

Natalya vs. Mickie James

We go to the ring and Mickie James is already facing off with Natalya. This is Mickie’s in-ring return. Lana is at ringside.

They go at it but Lana distracts Mickie early on, allowing Natalya to beat her down in the corner as Lana films this for Tik Tok. Mickie makes a comeback and nails the Thesz Press. Mickie mounts Natalya with rights and lefts. Natalya turns it back around but Mickie drops her, then has words with Lana. Mickie kicks Natalya when she gets up, then goes for the big DDT. Natalya counters and they both collide with clotheslines to go down in the middle of the ring.

Seth Rollins and Murphy walk to the announce table during the match. Rollins asks Joe how he knows Rey Mysterio will be here tonight. The action continues in the ring as Mickie mounts offense. Mickie drops Natalya and kips up for a pop as Joe and Rollins continue arguing.

Natalya ends up knocking Mickie to the floor as Lana plays her role at ringside. Lana yells at the referee as she counts, while Joe and Rollins continue their back & forth. Mickie gets counted out.

Winner by Count Out: Natalya

– After the match, Natalya begins celebrating as her music hits. Lana is filming Mickie for Tik Tok at ringside. Mickie recovers and drops Lana on the floor. Rollins takes the mic now and continues yelling at Joe over not revealing his sources. Rollins says if Rey and Dominik spit in his face by showing up on his show tonight, it will be the last mistake they make and neither of them will make it to SummerSlam. Rollins storms off to the back.

– Still to come, Baszler and Asuka vs. Banks and Bayley. Back to commercial.

The Golden Role Models vs. Asuka and Shayna Baszler

Back from the break and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. They talk about Asuka earning two title shots at SummerSlam. They act upset over the matches but change their tune and say they can’t wait because they will finally have a night off. They say Asuka thinks she’s so smart by entering the Tri-Brand Battle Royal but she’s just stupid. They go on about Asuka being stupid. Banks says there’s no chance in hell Asuka can beat them both in one night. They go back & forth over who will beat Asuka first at SummerSlam. Bayley agrees to beat Asuka first so Banks can then retain her title without breaking a sweat. Banks thanks her and says then finally they can go celebrate, because life is good and no one can stop them. Bayley says they will celebrate all the way to Payback where they will successfully defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. They take shots at various tag teams and joke about Kairi Sane being gone. The music interrupts and out comes Shayna Baszler. Baszler says whoever has the RAW Women’s Title after SummerSlam, she has next. Asuka’s music hits next and out she comes. Asuka rants down the ramp in Japanese and says tonight she will fight against both of them, and Baszler will have to fight with her… before she fights against her. Baszler and Asuka storm the ring for a fight but the champs retreat to the floor.

Bayley starts with Asuka and takes her down in the corner. Banks comes in and tags out, allowing Bayley to ground Asuka to boos. Banks is in off another quick tag as they keep Asuka near their corner. Banks drops Asuka then runs over to knock Baszler off the apron. Asuka comes back and levels Banks. Baszler gets up on the outside but Nia Jax drops her through the Plexiglas barrier, busting through the Plexiglas. Baszler goes down. Jax climbs over the barrier as WWE Producer Pat Buck, who suspended Jax without pay two weeks ago, comes out with officials. Baszler gets up and starts brawling with Jax into the crowd.

The action continues in the ring as Asuka makes a comeback. Asuka knocks the champs off the apron with a Hip Attack and they land on the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Asuka is all alone now. Bayley works her over while she’s down. Asuka kicks back from the mat. Bayley takes Asuka to the corner and in comes Banks. They hit a double suplex and Banks covers for a 2 count. Banks taunts Asuka while she’s down, mounting more offense. Asuka comes back with strikes. Asuka with a roll-up but Banks rolls through and hits the Meteora for a 2 count. Banks talks more trash and sends Asuka into the corner face-first.

Bayley tags back in for another double team and a pin attempt. Bayley grounds Asuka now. Bayley continues to beat Asuka around the ring and then tag Banks back in. Banks and Bayley with another double team for a 2 count. Bayley tags back in for a double team slam in the middle of the ring but Asuka hangs in there. Bayley goes to the top for the flying elbow but Asuka gets her boots up. Bayley lands hard and Asuka rolls her up for a 2 count. Asuka drops Bayley with a spinning back fist but Banks tags in and hits the Backstabber into the Bank Statement.

Asuka crawls for the bottom rope but Baszler runs back down the ramp, hits the ring and breaks the submission up. Baszler waits for the tag on the apron now as the crowd rallies. Asuka crawls for the tag and in comes Baszler. Banks swings but it’s blocked. Baszler unloads on Banks and hits a big running knee in the corner. Baszler with a sliding knee to the face while Banks is down. Baszler stomps on Banks’ hand but Banks rolls her for a 2 count. Bayley tags in and Baszler misses it. Baszler is going for the Kirifuda Clutch but Banks hits the Backstabber. Bayley follows up with the Bayley-to-Belly suplex but Baszler kicks out at 2.

Baszler fights off the double team and sends Banks to the floor. Baszler with the gutwrench suplex to Bayley, then another big knee. Banks gets Bayley out of the Kirifuda Clutch now. Asuka takes out Banks and ends up on the floor with her, with the Asuka Lock applies. Banks is tapping on the floor. The chaos leads to Baszler dropping Bayley into the Kirifuda Clutch. Bayley eventually taps for the finish.

Winners: Shayna Baszler and Asuka

– After the match, Baszler’s music hits as she stands tall in the ring. Asuka is down on the floor trying to recover. Just a few feet away on the floor are The Golden Role Models, also trying to recover.

– Still to come, The Heartbreak Kid is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom says Rey Mysterio is here tonight. We get a lengthy video package looking at recent happenings between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio.

– Back from the break and WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews is backstage with Ricochet, Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali. Crews thanks them for having his back earlier. Crews says he’s picked Ali and Lashley for the six-man against The Hurt Business tonight. Cedric, who is still selling the Full Lashley submission, isn’t thrilled with this. Crews says he figured Cedric just needed the night off to rest. Cedric says he and Ricochet are supposed to be a tag team. Ali and Ricochet talk Cedric into just resting tonight and he agrees. All four walk off together. Randy Orton walks over, in deep thought about something. He watches them walk away and turns the other direction, staying in his thoughts. Back to commercial.

– Shawn Michaels is backstage with Drew McIntyre now. Shawn understands Drew getting upset over Ric Flair, but he’s got to calm it down some because Orton is going will use all that anger against him. Shawn says Drew needs to refocus and kick Orton’s head off at SummerSlam. Shawn says Drew has gone too far and worked too hard to mess this up for himself. Drew talks about becoming WWE Champion, also thanking Shawn for his help along the way. Drew can’t help but be mad because of what Orton has done to Legends as of late. Shawn admits Drew’s journey has been tough but that’s what WWE Champion is all about. He says all that adversity is tailor made for Drew McIntyre, and he won’t let anyone down.

Shawn recalls show Drew continued to work hard and watch film with him while Drew was injured. That’s the Drew McIntyre Shawn knows, the one who beat Brock Lesnar and set the WWE Title free from being held hostage. Shawn tells Drew he deserves to be where he’s at, and he needs to go into SummerSlam and show the world who he is. Shawn also needs Drew to promise he will give him his space when he goes to the ring to confront Orton. Shawn walks off and Drew thanks him.

– Tom says we will hear from Shawn again later. He hypes Orton vs. McIntyre at SummerSlam on Sunday.

– The IIconics are backstage mocking Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan. Billie Kay reveals that Peyton Royce will take her place in the match against Riott tonight. Peyton hesitates but she’s all for it. They call Liv trash and Ruby steps up to them, telling them to never call her that again or else… Liv pulls Riott away as The IIconics mock them. The camera pans and we see Shayna Baszler talking to “Horsewomen” Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir from NXT. The IIconics wonder who they are. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom leads us to a video package on what RETRIBUTION has done in the last few weeks.

Ruby Riott vs. Peyton Royce

We go to the ring and The IIconics are out – Peyton Royce with Billie Kay. Ruby Riott is also out with Liv Morgan.

The bell rings and they go a tit. Royce with a big takedown and strikes. The brawl continues and Riott hits a standing STO for another 2 count. They end up on the floor and Riott keeps control, sending Royce into the barrier a few times as the referee counts.

Riott breaks the count and goes back out but Royce counters, whipping her into the barrier. Royce brings it back in and they tangle. Royce with a knee to the face for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Riott unloads in the corner with strikes. Riott charges in with a big elbow, and another to drop Royce in the corner. Riott runs and kicks Royce in the head.

Royce rolls to the floor for a breather. Riott stays on top of Royce and runs the apron and hits a crossbody to the floor as Liv looks on. Kay ends up having words with Liv on the floor. Riott is also there. Royce ends up coming from behind and shoving Riott into Liv, sending Liv face-first to the floor. Royce takes advantage and brings Riott back in the ring for the Déjà Vu, then covering for the pin to win.

Winner: Peyton Royce

– After the match, The IIconics stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. The IIconics taunt Liv and Riott from the ramp as they recover in the ring.

– We see Shane McMahon and his security guard, Jordan Omogbehin, in the back. It’s almost time for RAW Underground. Shane has the big man open the door and he walks in. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and RAW Underground host Shane McMahon welcomes us to another series of fights. The male and female extras stand around the ring, cheering and beating on the mat. Shane looks on as Erik faces off with an enhancement talent. They go at it and Erik controls but “the kid” as Shane calls him, keeps coming. Erik keeps him down and fights as Shane says that’s enough. Ivar comes in and joins Erik as he stands tall after the win. Dolph Ziggler is at ringside with Shane now. Shane congratulates Erik and asks Ziggler how he would rate Erik’s performance. Ziggler says it was alright, giving Erik a 4/10. Erik calls Ziggler to the platform now. Ziggler accepts and hops up on the apron as the crowd cheers them on.

Ziggler and Erik go at it now. They fight and tangle until Ziggler gets the upperhand on the mat. They come back up and Erik slams Ziggler. They get back up and go at it some more until Ziggler hops on Erik’s back with a Sleeper. Erik tries to take him down to get him off but Ziggler keeps the hold applied. Ziggler with a thumb to the eye now. He falls back, still with the Sleeper hold applied, and that’s it for the fight. Ivar suddenly attacks out of nowhere and sends Ziggler flying off the platform to the floor. Shane runs over and says that’s enough. Shane says we will be back to RAW Underground tonight.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Rey Mysterio with his son, Dominik Mysterio. We see the shots of the marks on Dominik’s body after last week’s kendo stick attack by Seth Rollins and Murphy. Tom hypes the Mysterio vs. Rollins Street Fight at SummerSlam.

Rey says there’s one word he’s experienced since the “Eye for An Eye” match at Extreme Rules – pain. Pain at first because of what Rollins did to his eye, but an even worse pain because of what Rollins did to his son. Rey says watching his first born cry in pain while there was nothing he could do about it, made him feel a rage that he’s never felt before. Rey tells Dominik he needed to be there to protect him, to stop the beating, to take it himself. Rey says he may not be fully recovered from Extreme Rules and there’s a chance he may never fully recover, but there’s no doctor on this Earth that will stop him from protecting his son. The crowd rallies for Rey.

Rey, who has a cover over one of the eyes of his ask, addresses Rollins and says he will be in Dominik’s corner to watch him kick Rollins’ ass at SummerSlam. Dominik says he appreciates that but he knew what he was getting into when he signed his contract to become a WWE Superstar, and he knows what he has to do to protect their family. Dominik says he will be ready. They hug. Rey says Dominik has no idea how proud of a father he is. He loves his son so much, and admires his fight, determination and will to fight for the family name. Rey knows his son will be ready to kick some ass and if Rollins gets anywhere near them tonight, he’ll be the one who doesn’t make it to SummerSlam.

Rollins and Murphy appear on the big screen and the crowd boos. Rollins can’t believe they came tonight. He didn’t take Rey for an idiot, coming to Rollins’ ring and putting Dominik in harm’s way this close to SummerSlam. Rollins says Rey is doing this for his own personal glory because it’s always been about Rey. He’s so selfish. What kind of father are you? Rollins goes on and says all this could’ve been prevented if Rey accepted his role in the greater good. But Rey has heart and it got in the way, his son got hurt. Rollins says it won’t just be Rey and his son who are hurt, it will end up being the Mysterio name and legacy that get sacrificed. Rey challenges Rollins to come into the ring and back up his big words. Rollins asks what’s wrong with Rey – he has one eye and his kid can barely stand. Rollins warns Rey that he asked for this. Don’t move. Rollins and Murphy walk off as Rey and Dominik wait in the ring. The music hits and out comes Rollins and Murphy.

Rey and Dominik hit the floor as soon as Rollins and Murphy enter the ring. Rollins tells Rey to back up his words now. Rollins and Murphy taunt them. Rey tells Dominik to wait near the timekeeper’s area as he teases getting in the ring. Dominik pulls a few kendo sticks from the timekeeper’s area. Rey distracts Rollins and Murphy from the floor while Dominik enters the ring and unloads on both challengers with kendo sticks. Murphy gets sent to the floor. Rey and Dominik unload on Rollins with kendo stick shots now. They tie Rollins up in the ropes but here comes Murphy. Dominik meets him with a kendo stick. Rollins slides out of the ropes and retreats to the floor, as does Murphy. Rollins regroups on the stage as Murphy runs away. The music hits as Rey and Dominik stand tall together in the ring.

– Still to come, more from Shawn Michaels.

– Cedric Alexander is backstage when MVP walks up and sits next to him. Cedric isn’t happy as he asks MVP what he wants. MVP tries to come in between Cedric and his friends. Cedric accuses him of stirring the pot. MVP goes on and tries to make Cedric question Ricochet and Apollo Crews. MVP says he made an offer to Cedric a while ago and that offer still stands, for now. MVP walks off and Cedric thinks, then angrily throws his water bottle. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom announces RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Lana and Natalya for RAW Talk later tonight on the WWE Network.

– We go back to Shane at RAW Underground. He introduces Arturo Ruas and Riddick Moss for the next fight. They start going at it as the extras cheer them on and Shane works the mic. The brawl goes back and forth for a few minutes until they tumble to the floor, still going at it. They end up dropping a few of the extras and then facing off as Shane gives them props for the fight. Shane says RAW Underground will return.

Six-Man Elimination Match: The Hurt Business vs. Apollo Crews, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali

Back to the ring as WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews waits with his partners – Ricochet and Mustafa Ali. Out next comes The Hurt Business – MVP, Bobby Lashley and new WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin. Tom shows us what led to this match, including Shelton’s title win over R-Truth during the earlier chaos.

Shelton and Ali start things off. Shelton drops Ali in the corner. Ali comes back and grounds Shelton by his arm. Ali tags in Ricochet for some double teaming out of the corner. Shelton shoves Ricochet off but Ricochet comes back to drop him with an enziguri for a 2 count. Ali comes back in but Shelton knocks him down. Lashley tags in and runs right over Ali, then knocks the other two off the apron.

Lashley goes back to Ali and hits The Dominator in the middle of the ring. Lashley covers for the pin and Ali is eliminated.

Ricochet comes in and unloads on Lashley with strikes. Lashley catches Ricochet and lifts him high in the air, then spikes him into the mat. Benjamin comes back in and hits Paydirt on Ricochet in the middle of the ring. Benjamin stares at Crews and covers Ricochet for the pin. Ricochet has been eliminated.

The crowd rallies for Crews as he comes in. Benjamin fights him but Crews sends Shelton into the top turnbuckle. Crews follows up with the Toss Powerbomb for the pin. Shelton has been eliminated. MVP finally looks a bit concerned now. He comes in but Cedric Alexander suddenly runs down the ramp, rolling up Shelton at ringside to capture the WWE 24/7 Title. Cedric laughs and runs to the stage with the title as MVP, Shelton and Lashley look on. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and MVP beats Crews down in the corner. MVP launches Crews into the turnbuckles and he goes down again. MVP tosses Crews to the floor and the referee counts. MVP sends Crews into the apron and brings him back in for a 2 count. Lashley tags in for some double teaming. Lashley unloads on Crews in the corner, beating him down and putting the boots to him. Lashley with a running shoulder thrust in the corner. MVP tags in and hits the running big boot to the face but Crews kicks out of MVP’s confident cover. MVP shows some frustration as Lashley looks on.

Crews looks to turn it around now. MVP misses a boot in the corner. Crews comes right back with the Toss Powerbomb for the pin. MVP has been eliminated.

Lashley runs right in and unloads on Crews while he’s still down for the pin. Lashley whips Crews into the ropes but Crews nails a flying shoulder block. Crews with two kicks to the back of the neck, bringing Lashley to his knee. Crews with an enziguri to bring him down, then a Standing Moonsault for a 2 count. Lashley avoids the Toss Powerbomb and goes for the Full Lashley again. They tangle and counter but Lashley comes right back with a Spear in the middle of the ring. Lashley covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Hurt Business

– After the match, MVP and Benjamin join Lashley in the ring as the music hits. They taunt Crews while he’s down, then pose over him. MVP kneels down to talk some trash in Crews’ face as Tom hypes their match on Sunday.

– The announcers plug Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view on the WWE Network.

– We see Shane McMahon backstage talking to Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, apparently about RAW Underground. Back to commercial.

WWE 24/7 Title Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Shelton Benjamin

Back from the break and Akira Tozawa is in the ring with WWE 24/7 Champion Cedric Alexander and the title is on the line. Back and forth to start the match. We see The Hurt Business watching backstage.

Tozawa ends up stopping and calling on his ninjas but Cedric isn’t bothered. Cedric keeps going but Tozawa drops him after some back and forth. Tozawa goes to the top but has to roll through.

Cedric follows up with the Neuralyzer and the Lumbar Check for the pin to retain.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

– After the match, Cedric stands tall with the title as his music hits. We go to replays.

– We see what happened earlier with RAW Underground. Dolph Ziggler vs. Ivar is announced for next week. We go back to the RAW Underground arena now. Shane is preparing to introduce Marina Shafir for her debut but before he can finish the intro, Shafir attacks the enhancement talent and they start brawling. Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke watch from ringside with the other talents. Shafir brawls with the enhancement talent and ends up making her submit. Shafir stands tall but Nia Jax suddenly drops her from behind. Jax then drops Duke.

Baszler hits the platform and has words for Jax. They size each other up as Shane hypes the fight up. The bell sounds but Jax rolls to the floor to boos. Shane says the only rule is you have to fight. Jax walks off. Fans chant about Jax being scared. Duke and Shafir join Baszler in the ring as they look out for Jax. Shane tells fans to join RAW Underground again next week. Back to commercial.

Andrade vs. Montez Ford

Back from the break and the RAW Tag Team Champions are out – Montez Ford with Angelo Dawkins. Andrade is also out with Zelina Vega and Angel Garza.

Back and forth to start. Ford ends up hitting a huge leap to the floor to take Andrade down as Vega and Garza look on. They go to the top and Andrade takes control. Ford resists the superplex but Andrade hits it for a close 2 count. Ford fights up from the mat but Andrade rocks him and he stumbles back to one knee. Ford comes back with a big clothesline.

Ford mounts more momentum and then hits a standing moonsault for a close 2 count. Andrade sends Ford back with a shot to the chest. Ford comes back with a big hurricanrana, bringing Andrade down from the top. Ford gets hyped up and Vega gets on the apron for a distraction, also distracting the referee as they go to the top. Bianca Belair ends up running down to defend her husband. Vega jumps off the apron but Belair catches her crossbody. Belair slams Vega on the floor. The chaos leads to Ford rolling a distracted Andrade up for the pin to win.

Winner: Montez Ford

– After the match, The Street Profits and Belair regroup on the ramp and celebrate as we go to replays. Vega and her crew try to recover as Belair and The Profits celebrate.

– Shawn Michaels is backstage walking. He greets Titus O’Neil, Humberto Carrillo, and R-Truth. Back to commercial.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

The crowd chants “HBK!” as Shawn takes the mic. He says he wishes he was here on a more excited note, but he wants us to look at something. We see a clip of last week’s emotional speech by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, to Randy Orton, right before Orton attacked The Nature Boy. Shawn now gets emotional when talking about Flair. He says without Flair, some of WWE’s greats wouldn’t exist – Batista, Edge, Triple H, Michaels, Big Show, others. Shawn goes on about Flair and says that goes for Orton too but he doesn’t respect or care for Flair like the others. He goes on about Orton not being appreciative, not having the gratitude that the other greats have, feeling like he was owed everything and deserved everything. Shawn can’t promise how it will happen, but it’s going to happen… Orton will either meet his justice at SummerSlam on the end of a Sweet Chin Music, or a Claymore from WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, but he promises Orton will see it coming at SummerSlam.

The music hits and Shawn turns to leave but Orton attacks from behind, dropping Shawn with a RKO outta nowhere. Orton immediately follows up with a big punt kick to Shawn as the boos get louder. McIntyre rushes the ring but Orton retreats to where the empty seats are. Drew stares him down and then checks on Shawn, yelling for help to come out. Orton tries to sneak attack Drew but Drew fights him off, sending him to the floor. Drew follows and launches Orton into the steps and the barrier, slamming him face-first into the Plexiglas twice. Drew tosses Orton over the announce table now as the crowd cheers him on.

Drew goes back in to check on Shawn and apologize to him. Orton runs back in and Drew turns around to the RKO. Orton stares Drew down as his music starts up and the boos get louder. Drew clutches his neck as Orton slithers out of the ring. Drew struggles to get to his feet as Orton stares him down from the stage. They stare each other down as the final RAW before SummerSlam goes off the air.