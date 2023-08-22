WWE RAW Results – August 21, 2023

The road to WWE Payback 2023 continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns from the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network.

On tap for tonight’s show is GUNTHER vs. Chad Gable for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, The New Day vs. Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle, as well as Shinsuke Nakamura revealing what he whispered into the ear of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins on last week’s show.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, August 21, 2023 at the Centre Videotron, Quebec City, Canada. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (8/21/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena airs, followed by a highlight package showing the issues within The Judgment Day from last week and how everything played out.

Sami Zayn Kicks Off This Week’s Show, Kevin Owens Returns

From there, we shoot inside the arena in Quebec City as the camera pans the crowd and Michael Cole welcomes us to the show. We then head down to the ring for opening action.

With that said, Sami Zayn’s theme hits and out comes one-half of the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions. The place goes nuts singing loudly along with his theme in his home country of Canada.

The theme dies down and the loud “Sami! Sami!” chants break out, followed by a sustained roar from the Canadian crowd. Zayn soaks in the atmosphere and loud “Ole! Ole!” chants spread throughout the building. Zayn hulks up like Hulk Hogan and the roar grows.

A fired up Zayn says his first words, in French Canadian, at 10 minutes past the hour. After saying one sentence, the theme for The Judgment Day hits and the crowd boos. We’re nearly a quarter of an hour deep and literally nothing has happened yet. Yikes!

The Judgment Day surrounds the ring and try and intimidate Zayn, but he informs them that he didn’t come alone. The theme for Kevin Owens hits and the crowd goes bonkers as “The Prize Fighter” comes out and hits Stunners on anything that moves. The tag-team champions of WWE are back in force with Owens’ return.

Owens gets on the mic and says it’s been far too long since he’s had a match on Raw. He challenges any two members of The Judgment Day to face he and Zayn in tag-team action later on tonight. The crowd likes the idea. The opening segment ends on that note.

The New Day vs. Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle

From there, the sounds of the theme song for the 12-time WWE Tag-Team Champions The New Day hits. Out comes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for scheduled tag-team action. As they settle in the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, Matt Riddle’s theme hits and out comes “The Original BRO.” He settles in the ring and then the entrance tune for Drew McIntyre hits. Out comes “The Scottish Warrior” with his massive sword in-hand.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening here on Monday Night Raw in Quebec City. Riddle and Woods kick things off for their respective teams. Woods beats Riddle down early on and taunts him for not being part of a “real tag-team.”

Kingston tags in and hits a big splash after a double-team spot on Riddle with Woods. Riddle fights back and buys himself enough time to make the tag to McIntyre. The fans pop as Drew comes in and starts mixing it up with Kofi. The former pair of WWE Champions fight to a stalemate until Kingston blasts him with a drop kick and a leaping forearm in the corner.

McIntyre catches Kingston after that and launches him half way across the ring with an overhead suplex. Woods tries running in but he suffers the same fate. Riddle and McIntyre celebrate with a hug. Riddle hugs McIntyre, who stops him, but then pulls him in for a tight hug, and then launches him overhead, where he splashes onto both New Day members on the floor.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this match continues. When we return from the break, we see Woods working over Riddle. He tags in Kingston, who hits a splash to the spine of Riddle off the top-rope for a close near fall.

Riddle buys himself some time and nearly makes the tag, but Woods tags in and stops him at the last second. Riddle takes him to the top-rope and connects with an insane super-Perfect-plex off the top-rope. Woods holds onto Riddle’s foot as Erik of The Viking Raiders knocks McIntyre off the ring apron. Kingston tags in and hits a Trouble in Paradise for the pin fall seconds later.

After the match, The Viking Raiders hit the ring and attack The New Day as well as Riddle. McIntyre comes in to make the save, beating down Erik and Ivar and sending them retreating with Valhalla.

Winners: The New Day

Rhea Ripley Has Judgment Day-Only Business To Discuss

We shoot backstage after the match where we see Jackie Redmond standing by with JD McDonagh and Finn Balor. She asks McDonagh about potentially causing a rift in The Judgment Day. He says he hopes not because he’s been friends with Finn Balor and only wants to help them.

Balor gives JD props for helping them lay out Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn last week. Up walks Rhea Ripey and Dominik Mysterio, who tells Balor they’ve got Judgment Day business to discuss. Balor and McDonagh go to walk off with her but Rhea stops JD and tells him it’s Judgment Day business only. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

Shayna Baszler Is Not Here To Be Our Hero

Shayna Baszler is here to do her thing. Her way. She’s not here to be our hero. This is the message she delivers in a vignette that airs when we return. She concludes by saying “Let the world burn.”

WWE Intercontinental Championship

GUNTHER (C) vs. Chad Gable

We then we an “earlier today” message from GUNTHER, who boasts being the WWE Intercontinental Champion and saying he respects Chad Gable, but refuses to allow him to make a name on him.

From there, we shoot backstage where we see Otis, Maxxine Dupri and Chad Gable. The Alpha Academy trio talk about Chad Gable’s upcoming title shot against “The Ring General.”

After that wraps up, we return inside the arena where the Alpha Academy theme hits and out comes Chad Gable for what Michael Cole and Wade Barrett are touting as the biggest match of his WWE career thus far. As he settles into the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, GUNTHER’s theme hits and “The Ring General” makes his way to the ring. WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger, and then the bell sounds to get this championship contest officially off-and-running.

The fans are strongly behind Gable coming out of the gate, but it is GUNTHER who jumps into the early offensive lead, grounding the Alpha Academy member and working him over with mat-based action. The Imperium leader launches him out to the floor and greets him with a massive chop upon returning to the ring.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this title tilt continues.