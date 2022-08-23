WWE RAW Results – August 22, 2022

Kicking off this week’s Raw with a brawl between Matt Riddle & Seth Rollins backstage. They break away from officials and spill to the crowd. They run up the steps before spilling back to ringside. Officials try to break them up, but Riddle breaks away. They finally manage to pull the two apart.

Trish Stratus heads down to the ring and grabs a mic. She says it feels good to be home, not in Toronto but in the ring. She says she’s been doing a lot of thinking lately before Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky head to the ring.

We come back from the commercial break, Bayley says Raw is the best show to be at. She asks Stratus what she’s doing here and Stratus says that there’s a big match with Edge happening later. She says she had something to say before she was rudely interrupted and Bayley says they don’t care what she has to say. She says Stratus is the past and asks who she thinks she is.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir’s music hits and she compliments Stratus. She tells Bayley she should be thanking Stratus and says she’ll tell her who Stratus is a trailblazer. She says Toronto is her city and she should stop being disrespectful. BelAir says she can defend herself. Stratus says she can go from being retired to being once retired. Bayley says its 3 on 2 before Alexa Bliss’ music hits as Bliss & Asuks make their way down to the ring. She calls them the future Women’s Tag Team Champions and says it’s 3 on 4. Bayley says she’s feeling generous and will let it slide. Stratus wishes Kai & Sky good luck in their match.

Semi Final Match Of The Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament

Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky vs. Alexa Bliss & Asuka

Asuka & Iyo Sky start this match off but Sky wanted nothing to do with Asuka so she tags in Dakota Kai, Asuka sends Dakota Kai to the mat before delivering a kick to her midsection. Kai heads to the outside as the referee begins a 10 count.

After the break Sky & Alexa Bliss are in the ring. Bliss sends Sky to the mat before Asuka tags back in. Sky rolls up Asuka, but Asuka kicks out. She delivers a knee to Sky but Sky fires back with a kick to her throat. Kai tags in and sends Asuka to the mat. She fires off several rapid kicks before Kai delivers a knee to her midsection. Bliss tags in and delivers a forearm. She goes for a pin but Kai kicks out. Bliss rolls up Kai but Kai kicks out. Kai delivers a right hand to Bliss’ midsection, followed by a knee. She sends Kai to the outside and delivers a cannonball off the apron. We head backstage and see the 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke & Tamina watching on. Kai trips Bliss and sends her face bouncing off the apron.

Bliss makes the hot tag to Asuka. Sky tags in and a fired up Asuka takes her down. She delivers several kicks to her midsection, followed by a German Suplex. She goes for a pin, but Sky kicks out. We head backstage to see Aliyah, Doudrop & Nikki ASH watching on. Sky delivers the double knees to Asuka’s head, followed by a missile dropkick. She goes for a cover but Bliss breaks it up. Kai tags in and Asuka gets a backslide. Kai kicks out and delivers a boot to Asuka’s face. She goes for another pin, but Asuka kicks out. Asuka delivers a back elbow to Kai before tagging in Bliss. Sky tries to interfere, but Bliss delivers a double DDT. Asuka tags in and locks in a full body submission on Kai. Sky breaks it up before Bliss tags in. Bliss hits the Twisted Bliss before Asuka tags in. Kai delivers a forearm. Sky makes the blind tag, but Asuka locks in the Asuka Lock on Kai. Sky comes out of nowhere and rolls up Asuka for the win.

Winners & Advances To The Finals: Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky

Dolph Ziggler was interviewed by Kevin Patrick about facing Finn Balor later on. Balor & Rhea Ripley crashed the set causing Patrick to leave. Balor said Ziggler couldn’t teach him anything. Ziggler said there was one thing and then dropped him with a punch. Ziggler’s music played. Ziggler asked Balor if he was going to stay down like a little b*tch or come to the ring.

We get a video package of the face off between the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre this past Friday on Smackdown.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor

Match starts off with Dolph Ziggler & Finn Balor lock up. Balor hits a kick to Ziggler midsection before Ziggler fires back with a dropkick. He hits a few right hands to Balor’s head before Balor fires back with a few of his own. Balor sends Ziggler face first into the middle turnbuckle before Ziggler hits a right hand. He sends Balor into the corner as we head to a break.

After the break Ziggler fights Balor off with some right hands. Ziggler hits a back elbow, followed by a knee to his face and a running elbow. He fires some right hands to Balor’s head in the corner before delivering a neckbreaker and a standing elbow drop. Balor hits a reverse DDT, then goes for a pin. Ziggler kicks out before Balor delivers several stomps to Ziggler’s chest. Ziggler rolls up Balor, but Balor kicks out. Balor hits a powerbomb, then goes for a cover but Ziggler kicks out. Ziggler hits a dropkick, followed by a DDT. He goes for a pin, but Balor kicks out. Ziggler hits the Famouser, then goes for a pin but Balor kicks out. Balor delivers a dropkick to Ziggler and sends him into the corner. He heads to the top, then looks for a Coup De Grace but Ziggler counters into a Zig Zag. He goes for a pin, but Balor kicks out.

Both men begin to exchange right hands. Balor delivers a kick to Ziggler’s midsection, but while the referee is distracted, Rhea Ripley takes a cheap shot to Ziggler’s head. Balor hits the 1916, followed by the Coup De Grace for the win.

Winner: Finn Balor

We head backstage to where Sarah Schreiber is with Aliyah. She says she is a boujee badass while Raquel Rodriguez is a badass. Bayley, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai walk in and taunt her. Bayley asks where Raquel is and says it’s not smart for her to be alone. Trish Stratus walks in and says she isn’t alone. She challenges Bayley to a match later tonight and Bayley accepts.

We come back from break, Chad Gable has a mic and tells the crowd to ‘Shoosh’. He says he has an important announcement and says they will be accepting new students. They say they will begin a new search before trashing Toronto. He begins trashing the Toronto Maple Leafs and says he is hosting the 1st ever Alpha Academy Open Challenge and calls for the best.

Kevin Owens comes out to accept the challenge.

Chad Gable vs. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens fires down right hands on Chad Gable. The men spill to the outside and Owens continues his attack with kicks. They get back in the ring and Owens beats Gable down. He delivers several chops to Gable. Gable delivers a kick to Owens’ face before Owens delivers a clothesline and a senton. Gable tolls to the outside and Owens follows. He delivers a suplex before Owens trips Gable. Gable delivers a back body drop on the apron, followed by a German suplex that takes us to a break.

After the break Gable hits a German suplex. He hits another one before Owens fires back with one of his own. Owens hits a cannonball in the corner, then follows it up with a forearm shot. Gable fires back with a couple of his own before Owens hits a modified backbreaker, followed by a Frog Splash. Gable hits another suplex, then goes for a pin but Owens kicks out. Gable climbs to the top and hits a diving headbutt. He goes for a pin, but Owens kicks out. Owens & Gable climb to the top before Owens delivers a suplex from the rope. He goes for a pin, but Gable kicks out. Owens climbs to the top and goes flipping, but Gable gets his knees up. Owens delivers the Pop Up Powerbomb for the win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

After the match Otis attacks Owens from behind. Owens fights him off and sends Gable into the ring post. Otis takes Owens down and sends him into the ring. He delivers a Stunner to Otis before hitting a powerbomb to Gable on Otis.

We head backstage to Judgment Day. They laugh about dominating The Mysterios before Damian Priest addresses Edge. He says he will send Edge back into retirement and make him scream in front of his friends & family.

Aliyah vs. Bayley

Bayley sends Aliyah to the mat. Aliyah hits an arm drag, followed by a dropkick and a crossbody. Bayley comes back with several kicks in the corner followed by a suplex. She continues to beat down Aliyah before delivering a suplex. Bayley delivers a sliding lariat to Aliyah, then goes for a pin attempt but Aliyah kicks out.

Bayley delivers a double knee to Aliyah, but Aliyah manages to toss her out of the ring. She hits a bulldog before throwing Bayley back in the ring. She fires down right hands before locking in a single leg Boston crab. Bayley escapes and delivers a Rose Plant for the win.

Winner: Bayley

After the match Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky head to the win to celebrate her win.

We go backstage as we see the United States Champion Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles walking to the ring for their tag team match.

Tag Team Match

United States Champion Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles vs. The Miz & Tommaso Ciampa

Edge vs. Damian Priest

