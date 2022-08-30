WWE RAW Results – August 29, 2022

Kicking off this week’s Raw with some highlights of last week’s main event between Edge & Damian Priest

Tag Team Match

Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler & Finn Balor starts the match off, Balor sends Ziggler to the mat. Ziggler fires back with a kick before both men tag in their partners. Damian Priest delivers several kicks to AJ Styles in the corner before Styles delivers a dropkick. He sends Priest to the outside, then delivers a forearm that takes us to a break.

After the break, Balor has Ziggler in a side headlock. Ziggler hits Balor with several right hands before Balor hits a drop kick on Ziggler’s jaw. He mocks Styles and looks for a powerbomb, but Ziggler counters it into a Famouser. Priest tags in as Ziggler makes the hot tag to Styles. Styles beats down Priest before Priest delivers an elbow. Styles rolls up Priest, but Priest kicks out. Styles locks in a Calf Crusher before Balor places his hand on the bottom rope. Ziggler takes him down as Priest hits a back breaker. Styles hits an insiguri before Ziggler tags in. Priest delivers the South Of Haven for the win.

Winners: Judgment Day

After the match we see a black car pull up. Edge gets out of it and heads into the arena. Judgment Day get back into the ring to stand their ground as the crowd cheers for Edge.

We come back from the break Rhea Ripley calls Edge to the ring before Balor says he is tired of so-called legends. He says he is mad that Edge & Rey Mysterio got documentaries before he did. Priest says he kept his word and had him beat, but the referee cost him. He says he has no friends or family in Toronto and says he is all alone. Priest says he will finish him tonight before Edge’s music hits as the crowd goes wild. He heads to the ring with a mic in hand.

Edge says they made some valid points, but also some ridiculous ones. He says he came back to teach Balor how to reach his glory, but his big ego got in the way. He tells Ripley to keep her hands to herself before Beth Phoenix gets involved. He says that he didn’t come alone before The Mysterios come out of nowhere and attack Priest & Balor with kendo sticks. Ripley gets in the ring as Dominik has a kendo stick in hand. Ripley invites him to hit her with a kendo stick as Dominik says he doesn’t want to hit her. Ripley tells him to give her the stick before taking it. Edge & Rey slide in the ring as Ripley eggs them on. Priest & Balor drag her out of the ring as Edge & The Mysterios stand tall in the ring.

We head to a series of photos showing Dexter Lumis kidnapping The Miz last week.

We head to a video from earlier of The Miz & Tommaso Ciampa. Miz says he doesn’t know why they’re still talking about him and he’s in no mood to discuss it.

6 Woman Tag Team Match

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir, Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. Dani Mo, Kayla Sparks & Katie Ark

Bianca BelAir & Katie Ark begin the action as BelAir takes her down. BelAir delivers a delayed vertical suplex before Alexa Bliss tags in and delivers a senton. Asuka tags in and delivers a hip attack. Asuka delivers a lariat before delivering a kick to her face. Asuka delivers a side Russian leg sweep, then follows it up with the Asuka Lock for the win.

Winners By Submission: Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir, Alexa Bliss & Asuka

After the match BelAir says that Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky can run their mouths all they want, but they will go down at Clash At The Castle. Asuka asks if they’re ready for the 3 of them before BelAir says they will take control at the pay per view.

We head backstage to Tommaso Ciampa & The Miz. They are approached by Adam Pearce, who says all resources are available to him, including counselling. He says he doesn’t want to talk about it before Pearce says Lumis was released from police custody. The Miz snaps at Pearce before dismissing him.

Pittsburgh’s own Kurt Angle makes his way to the ring & says it’s good to be back and says Clash At The Castle will be great. Alpha Academy head to the ring as we go to commercial break.

After the commerical break Alpha Academy are in the ring with Angle. Gable says not only is he the hometown hero, but his personal hero. He said his story motivated him while he was training for the Olympics. He says that he and Otis are looking for a new member, but there is not a shred of talent in Pittsburgh to accomplish the job. He tells fans to show respect to an olympic hero and Kurt Angle. He offers Angle 100% acceptance into the Academy, no questions asked. Otis offers him an academy jacket before Angle tosses it to the floor and says he’ll pass. Gable says exsqueeze me before saying it better not be true. Angle says it’s true, but before he can finish, Gable shooshes him. Both men then proceed to yell at one another to shoosh. Gable tells Otis to show him what happens when he turns down an offer from the Alpha Academy.

Street Profits’ music hits and they head to the ring. Montez Ford says the Academy obviously doesn’t know that if they mess with Kurt, then they will get hurt. Ford says they are at the wrong place before saying they want a fight. He says they want the smoke. Gable accepts the challenge, but says they have conditions. He says that if the Academy wins, then Angle joins the Alpha Academy. They accept the challenge.

Tag Team Match

Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

If Alpha Academy wins Kurt Angle must join Alpha Academy.

Winners:

Still to come:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens

Winner:

Non Title Match

United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz

Winner:

Finals Of The Women’s Tag Team Title Title Tournament

Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah

Winners & New Women’s Tag Team Champions: (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!)

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.