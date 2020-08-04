LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – August 3, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW episode opens up with the standard video package.

– We’re live on tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. The developmental trainees cheer in the crowd.

WWE United States Title Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews makes his way out. The lights go out while he’s posing in the corner. The lights come back on and Tom says there’s been some bad weather in the area. The Hurt Business is out next – MVP with Bobby Lashley and WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin. MVP is wearing the new United States Title belt while Crews is wearing the one WWE has used for years. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

MVP takes the mic and rants about how he’s the real champion here. He will continue representing The Hurt Business as the real champion and Crews can go back to hanging out in catering with Cedric Alexander and Ricochet. The bell hits and the lights are flickering again. They go at it and end up on the mat, trading holds. Crews with a 2 count. MVP gets up but Crews quickly kips up and stares him down for a pop. Lashley and Benjamin look on from the outside.

MVP keeps control, working Crews around as the lights flicker some more. Lashley looks around. Crews comes back with a snap suplex for three quick pin attempts. Crews mounts MVP and works him over, grounding him in the middle of the ring again.

Crews keeps MVP grounded by his arm now. MVP fights out and lands a big forearm to the face. MVP follows up with a running boot to drop Crews. Crews fights back and unloads with strikes. MVP ends up on the floor for a breather with his partners. The lights flicker again as they check on him. Crews runs the ropes and leaps out, taking down all three members of The Hurt Business. Crews stands over MVP on the outside as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and MVP has Crews grounded. Lashley was able to get a cheap shot in while the referee wasn’t looking. MVP continues to ground Crews in the middle of the ring. Crews fights and bounces off the ropes but MVP levels him with a forearm and covers for a pair of pin attempts. MVP with more offense while Crews is down for a 2 count. MVP uses the bottom rope to choke Crews and hurt his neck now, using a Camel Clutch. Lashley and Benjamin look on smiling. MVP with more offense to dominate. MVP beats Crews into the corner now.

MVP charges with the running boot but Crews moves and he gets stuck on the ring post. Crews rocks MVP and then hits the flying crossbody. Crews mounts offense and hits several shoulder trusts in the corner now. Crews gets a pop as he keeps fighting. More back and forth now. MVP with a release German on his neck but Crews gets right back up and hits the big toss powerbomb for the pin to retain.

Winner: Apollo Crews

– After the match, Lashley hits the ring to go for the Full Nelson but Crews dodges him and retreats to the ramp with the title. The music hits as Benjamin and Lashley check on MVP in the ring. Crews stands tall and raises both titles on the ramp as we go to replays. We come back to Crews with Charly Caruso in the back. Crews says he’s the rightful United States Champion. He gives praise to Lashley for being strong and comments on being stuck at him over the past few weeks because of that. Crews says it hurt for his kids to look at him and say they thought he was the United States Champion while seeing MVP on TV. Crews goes on and says he’s going to hang the old title on his kids’ bedroom wall so they can have the first title their dad ever won, and he’s going to carry this new title. Crews walks off. MVP confronts the announcers at ringside. He asks what’s up with the lights going out and this unsafe working environment. He says they should be ashamed of themselves. So should Crews. He rants some more about unsafe working conditions and how Crews stole his title tonight. MVP doesn’t care about Crews’ wife or kids, but he does care about his rematch. MVP wants the rematch. Benjamin says something in his ear. MVP says he wants the rematch at SummerSlam. The Hurt Business walks off.

– We see The Golden Role Models backstage getting ready.

– We go backstage and see a shadowy security guard standing outside of what looks to be Shane McMahon’s office. Tom says we’ve been hearing rumors on something new in WWE, something that is the brainchild of Shane. We will find out more later. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Sarah Schreiber is in the back with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. They’re asked if any titles will be defended at SummerSlam. They mock and insult Schreiber, keeping up their new extremely annoying gimmick. They say they brought something special and it’s a video package on how dominant they are and the recent RAW Women’s Title change, voiced by someone who might do a major motion picture trailer. We cut right to Asuka backstage ranting and yelling. She says revenge is very, very sweet. We go back to Banks and Bayley. They’re upset with Asuka’s interruption of their video. They go on about how unprofessional this is. Shayna Baszler interrupts and says it looks like they’re having fun. Baszler says her problem is how Banks snaked her way to the title. Baszler says she’s been waiting for her chance to have some fun. She drops Banks with one shot. Bayley checks on Banks but looks like she wants none of Baszler. Baszler walks off.

– The IIconics approach Kevin Owens backstage and they want to be his guests tonight. He’s not interested because he already has a guest. Owens tells them to deal with it and have a bottled water. He walks off.

– We go back to the ring for another must see edition of The KO Show. Kevin Owens hits the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens has the mic. He says there are a lot of interesting things happening tonight, including the return of Shane McMahon. Owens has some thoughts on Shane but he has something else to talk about. He’s experiencing some microphone difficulties. He goes on and says he wants to talk about something with a friend of his. He introduces tonight’s guest and out comes Ruby Riott.

Owens brings up how she got emotional after her recent win over Peyton Royce. Riott goes on about how she hasn’t had much success since returning and how The IIconics have just put salt in that wound. She’s dealt with women like those all her life. But last week she finally got to shut up Peyton Royce. She says the only thing that could’ve made the moment better was if Liv Morgan could’ve shared it with her. Owens jumps the gun a bit and says he was excited. He says Morgan is here. The music hits and out comes Liv to the ring. Owens thanks her for coming. Liv tells Ruby she asked Liv to hear her out and Owens convinced her to come.

Owens starts talking but he’s having more mic troubles. He recalls how The Riott Squad was once special but Sarah Logan has moved on to another chapter in her life, but that doesn’t have to mean what they had is over. He believes they bring the best out in each other. Owens goes on about how he’s treated a lot of people wrong and done bad things because at the time he thought it was best for his career, but now he’s not so sure. He goes on and says it might be worth it to hear Ruby out. Riott talks about how she returned to Liv coming into her own. Liv defeated her. She realized she wasn’t needed, Sarah wasn’t here, and she took it out on Liv. Riott says she was wrong to do that. Riott is crying when she talks about the tattoo they all got, their debut date. Riott asks for one more chance, to make The Riott Squad as strong as it’s ever been. The music interrupts and out comes The IIconics to boos – Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

Owens says he had nothing to do with them coming out. Royce goes on about how everyone is sick of hearing Liv and Riott carry on about what no one cares about. She says Liv should’ve stayed in the bathtub. Kay goes on knocking Riott’s one win and many losses. Kay is having microphone troubles as well. Royce is also having microphone issues. The IIconics are in the ring now, keeping up the trash talking. Liv says it’s true, she and Riott are not friends like The IIconics but there’s one thing they will always agree on – no one starts a riot better than them. Riott stands next to Liv and smiles now. Owens suggests The IIconics leave so they can continue their talk. The IIconics tell Liv and Riott they have nothing on them. The challenge is laid down for a match. Owens gets slapped by Royce after asking for more technical difficulties on The IIconics’ mics only. He asks if that was really necessary. Kay slaps him next. Owens turns to Liv and Riott, and asks for a little help. The Riott Squad tackles The IIconics and sends them retreating as the crowd cheers. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the large security guard is seen outside of Shane’s room again. A man with a tray of drinks walks by but backs off when he sees the large intimidating guard, who is WWE Performance Center recruit Jordan Omogbehin. He recently played the role of one of Akira Tozawa’s ninjas.

The IIconics vs. The Riott Squad

We go back to the ring and the match is underway as Billie Kay goes at it with Ruby Riott. Kevin Owens is on commentary. Kay with a neckbreaker for a 2 count.

Peyton Royce tags in and works Riott over for a quick 2 count. Royce manhandles Riott some and keeps her grounded in the middle of the ring. Liv Morgan rallies from the apron. Riott fights up and out but gets dropped on her head. Kay tags back in for some double teaming on Riott. Billie talks some trash and levels Riott. Riott fights free and tag sin Liv as Peyton also comes in.

Liv unloads on Peyton. Liv with a missile dropkick from the second rope. Liv goes on and covers Royce for a 2 count as Kay saves her. Liv and Kay tangle now. Liv rolls her up out of nowhere for the pin to win.

Winners: The Riott Squad

– After the match, the music hits but The IIconics immediately double team Liv. Riott runs in to make the save. Liv and Riott fight them off and hit the double team on Kay in the middle of the ring. Liv and Riott leave together as the music hits.

– Still to come, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton will meet face-to-face. Back to commercial.

– Tom says there was almost some kind of accident backstage earlier. He sends us to Charly Caruso. She’s where a bunch of production boxes and equipment fell over. She was told that these had to do with the lights glitching and everything else going on, and it was no accident. MVP walks up and he’s still not happy with the unsafe working conditions and his loss from earlier. Caruso reveals that Apollo Crews has accepted his United States Title rematch at SummerSlam. Shelton Benjamin walks up and says someone has stolen his 24/7 Title. MVP says they will find out who did this and teach them a lesson. They walk off.

– We go to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. We see how he got hit by Randy Orton’s RKO last week on RAW.

Drew takes the mic and says Orton has been preying on vulnerability for 20 years. He mentions last week’s attack and thanks Orton for the lesson learned. Drew says it will never happen again. Drew says he knows that motivated Orton last week. He knows Orton is just s motivated to take the WWE Title as he is to keep it.

Drew goes on and mentions how Vince McMahon once told them both that they would be the future of WWE. Drew says Orton had everything handed to him and spoon fed to him because of his dad. He also mentions Evolution and how they always cleaned up for Orton and his mistakes. Drew admits to his own mistakes and says he deserves to get fired years ago. He says Orton left enough of his own crap behind him and should’ve been fired long before Drew was, which sounds like a reference to Orton defecating in people’s bags. Drew keeps on until the music interrupts and out comes Orton with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Orton interrupts Drew and admits he should’ve been fired multiple times. Orton says he was given chances over and over because he is the chosen one and the best ever. Orton challenges Drew to come up with something original against him. Drew lays the title down in the middle of the ring. Drew says he thinks Orton represents everything wrong in WWE. Drew recalls how The Undertaker talked about pulling Orton to his level in The Last Ride documentary. Drew says Orton has never done the same to an up & coming wrestler in WWE, he’s never passed on the knowledge that legends passed on to Orton. Drew recalls Orton walking past him in catering years ago. Drew’s life was crumbling, professionally and personally. His mother was sick and he was far from home. Orton could’ve said something and it would’ve went a long way but he didn’t. Drew doesn’t see a leader in front of him, he sees a selfish prick. Orton is still looking on from the stage with Flair. Drew now goes on about how he’s going to have receipts from current and some former roster members at SummerSlam, and he’s going to destroy Orton, for everyone Orton has kicked in the head over the years and done wrong. Drew’s music hits as they stare each other down.

– We see Nia Jax and WWE Producer Pat Buck backstage talking. This is the same producer she was fined for assaulting last week. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kevin Owens is with The Riott Squad in the back. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair walks up and wants to talk with Owens. Flair says everyone on the roster loves Owens and Owens is trying to help everyone without looking out for himself. Owens defends his actions in helping The Riott Squad because they are his friends. Owens says he’s sacrificed friendships to get to the top in the past but now he wants to be a different person, one who people can look up to in the locker room. Owens wants to be what Randy Orton could be. Flair says he’s in Orton’s corner and Owens needs to listen to his advice. They go on and Flair says maybe Owens could get a title shot like Orton if he listened to Flair. Owens tells Flair to get Orton to meet him in the ring next week and he will show what he’s made of. Flair taunts him some and Owens walks off.

– We go to the ring and Nia Jax is out with a mic. WWE Producer Pat Buck is also there. Jax shows us what happened last week when she hit the Samoan Drop on Buck as she and Shayna Baszler were brawling and fighting off security.

Jax sounds like she’s about to apologize but she mentions fans adoring her and calls Buck a scrawny little runt who couldn’t cut it in his own career. She turns around and acts like she didn’t know Buck was there listening. She knows Buck is looking for an apology but she’s here to give him an opportunity to prove something, a match against her. Buck says he’s only in the ring because he was told an apology was coming. Jax says she will apologize after their match. They can settle it right here, she says, this is his big opportunity, one he’d never get if it weren’t for her. Jax promises to start off real slow so Buck’s little legs can keep up. Buck suggests they leave if she’s not going to apologize. Jax goes on and mocks him for being a “ginger” with his red hair. She says they don’t have to go speak in private, he can say what he needs to say. She shoves the mic in his chest.

Buck says due to her actions, Jax is now indefinitely suspended. Without pay. Jax gets angry and he tells her to relax, breathe. Jax says he has no authority to do this. Jax ends up dropping Buck to boos. The boos get louder as Jax kicks Buck out of the ring. Jax storms off as Buck sits up and recovers at ringside.

– R-Truth suddenly runs down and he’s holding Shelton Benjamin’s WWE 24/7 Title. Truth is being chased around by Benjamin and Akira Tozawa’s ninjas. We go to commercial before the Triple Threat kicks off.

Triple Threat for the WWE 24/7 Title: R-Truth vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Shelton Benjamin

Back from the break and WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin is in the ring. MVP and Bobby Lashley are at ringside. Akira Tozawa is also in the ring. R-Truth’s music hits and he hesitates but makes his way in.

Benjamin takes control earl yon, dominating. Shelton takes Truth out and here comes Tozawa in ninja mode. Benjamin ends up fighting him off and hitting a huge powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Benjamin goes for Truth in the corner now but Truth ducks several shots and sends Shelton back with a kick. Truth goes on but misses the scissors kick. Benjamin comes right back with Paydirt for a pop.

One of Tozawa’s ninjas run in and tries to intimidate Benjamin but Benjamin levels him with a big kick. Benjamin takes out another ninja while MVP and Lashley do the same to another pair of ninjas at ringside. Tozawa takes advantage of the distraction and hits the big senton on Truth, who is still down from Paydirt, in the ring, covering for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: Akira Tozawa

– After the match, Tozawa celebrates and retreats with the title as we get replays. A disappointed Shelton regroups with MVP and Lashley in the ring.

– The camera cuts to Shane McMahon in a warehouse setting. There’s a ring with no ropes, a black apron cover. A referee is watching as two competitors go at it on the mat. The ring is surrounded by a group of competitors pounding on the mat over and over. Shane welcomes us and says he’s bringing something new to RAW. He invites everyone to join him at 10pm for RAW Underground. We go to commercial.

