WWE RAW Results – August 7, 2023

The fallout from WWE SummerSlam 2023 goes down tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c this evening from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. with the first show following the WWE SummerSlam 2023 premium live event over the weekend.

On tap for tonight’s post-SummerSlam episode of Raw is the fallout from “The Biggest Party of the Summer,” the build-up to next week’s rematch between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch, and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, July 31, 2023 at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (8/7/2023)

The usual John Cena-narrated “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs to get the post-SummerSlam episode of WWE Monday Night Raw officially off-and-running on the USA Network.

From there, we shoot directly into a lengthy video recap of “The Biggest Party of the Summer” from this past Saturday night at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

After that, the new commentary team led by Michael Cole welcomes us to this week’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network program, as we shoot inside the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins & The Judgment Day Kick Off The Show

Cole mentions that he and Wade Barrett are the commentators for the first hour of the show. The two talk about SummerSlam being a record-breaking event on a number of business levels. We then hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme of Cody Rhodes.

“The American Nightmare” emerges as the fans sing along with his theme song. Samantha Irvin introduces him and he finishes his walk to the ring in a suit as Cole talks about his impressive victory over Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

His music dies down and the fans immediately break out into loud “Cody! Cody!” chants. He soaks in the love and begins, as always, by saying, “So, Minneapolis, what do you want to talk about?” He says let’s talk about one of your own.

He goes on to talk about the University of Minnesota’s own, Brock Lesnar. He talks about having the honor, privelage and misery of standing across from Lesnar. He then says he couldn’t imagine what would happen after their third bout. He asks us to take a look and shows the handshake and moment of respect they shared after the bout.

Cody mentions talking to his mother about the shock of the moment he had with Brock. He says his mother told him, “Dummy, don’t you realize what just happened? Brock Lesnar just acknowledged you!” He says after SummerSlam he feels like he can beat anybody in the world.

“BURN IT DOWN!” is the next thing we hear and out comes Seth “Freakin'” Rollins to the other theme song WWE fans like to sing along with. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion emerges dressed to the nines as always. This time he’s wearing big yellow boots instead of big red ones.

After his music stops, he stands a couple of feet away from Rhodes and soaks in the “woah-oh’s” from the WWE Universe. He then welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins. Cody smiles. Rollins says last time he came out to talk about the future of the title, Rhodes was the first person to come out and get in his face. He says consider this returning the favor.

Seth mentions Cody saying he feels like he can beat anyone in the world. He says why don’t we put that feeling to the test. Before Cody can respond, the theme for The Judgment Day hits and out comes Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Finn Balor is noticeably absent. Priest tells Cody and Seth they are confused. He says they think they run Monday Night Raw.

Rhea Ripley says they don’t. She says The Judgment Day does. Priest says they think they control what happens with titles, and they don’t. He says they do. More specifically, “Senor” Money In The Bank does. He then points out how they’ve got the best women’s champion on the planet, and the NXT North American Champion. He says Dom is gonna be defending his title on NXT tomorrow. He asks what they’re gonna be doing.

Dom goes to speak and the fans loudly crap all over him, as always. Finn Balor appears out of nowhere from behind and attacks Rollins. Priest and Dom attack Cody. Sami Zayn’s theme hits and out comes one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions to even things up a bit. He helps Cody and Seth beat down The Judgment Day and run them off.

Cody grabs a mic and says he’s got a solution for all of this. He says there’s three of them and three of us. How about tonight in Minneapolis we have a six man tag-team match. The fans pop. That’s how the opening segment wraps up.

Hour One Of Tonight’s Show Presented Commercial-Free

Michael Cole informs us that hour one of tonight’s show will be presented commercial free. He then talks about what happened at SummerSlam between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, with Jimmy Uso’s betrayal. He says we’ll see more on that later.

From there, he moves the discussion on to talk with Barrett about the hard-hitting WWE Intercontinental Championship showdown between GUNTHER and Drew McIntyre from SummerSlam.

Adam Pearce Makes Big No. 1 Contender Match For Tonight

We shoot to “earlier today” footage of Ricochet complaining to Adam Pearce about Logan Paul using brass knuckles to win their match at SummerSlam. Pearce apologizes and says the ref’s decision unfortunately stands.

Pearce then answers a knock on the door and in comes Matt Riddle, Chad Gable and Tommaso Ciampa. He tells them he’s giving them an opportunity to earn the next shot at the WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

They all explain why they’re gonna win. Ciampa says they’re in the wrong place at the wrong time. Riddle wants to win to dedicate it to McIntyre. Chad Gable wants to win because they’re in his hometown tonight.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Eliminator

Ricochet vs. Chad Gable vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Matt Riddle

On that note, we head back inside the Target Center where Ricochet’s theme hits and out he comes for fatal-four-way action to determine the next challenger to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

As Ricochet settles in the ring, Cole sends us to highlights of his match with Logan Paul from Saturday night. Barrett mentions a viral clip from the match has garnered 40 million views on social media.

Now the theme for Matt Riddle hits and out comes “The Original BRO” to a big pop from the Minneapolis crowd. He settles in the ring and fireworks explode. His entrance tune dies down and the Taz-sounding theme for Tommaso Ciampa plays to bring him out.

After that, the familiar sounds of the Alpha Academy tune hits and out comes Mr. “SHOOSH PLEASE!” and Mr. “Thank YOUUUU!” himself, Coach Chad Gable! He gets a big hometown pop from the Minneapolis crowd. Maxxine Dupri and Otis accompany him to the ring and hang at ringside.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our opening contest here on the post-SummerSlam episode of Raw. This is under fatal-four-way rules where the first person to get pinned ends the match and gives the person pinning him the win and the title shot at I-C champ GUNTHER.

Fans immediately break out in “Gable! Gable!” chants as all four men start to go at it. Ricochet hits the ropes but Riddle rolls him up. Gable rolls Riddle up and then Ciampa rolls him up. This continues and then all four jump up and do the pause and stare routine to let the fans cheer.

Things build to a huge multi-person spot in the corner, where Gable ends up triple-suplexing the others off the ropes. We see a shot of GUNTHER with a big smile on his face watching on a monitor backstage. Gable gets Ciampa in an ankle lock while Riddle and Ricochet recover on the floor.

Riddle hits a big kick to save Ciampa. He then power bombs Gable for a close near fall. He takes out Ricochet but then turns into a big boot from Ciampa. Riddle fights back and hits a final flash knee to Ciampa. He sits him on the top rope and climbs up after him as fans chant “BRO! BRO!” He connects with a super plex.

As soon as he does, Ricochet hits a shooting star press on Riddle for a close near fall, at the same time Gable nearly pinned Ciampa. The fans break out into a loud “This is Awesome!” chant. We see some high spots to the floor and then Ciampa hits the Widow’s Bell DDT off the ropes on Riddle.

Ricochet slingshots into a big knee from Ciampa, who then hits a power-bomb onto his own knees for a close near fall. Riddle hits Bro-Derek but the follow-up pin is broken up by Gable. The fans start chanting for Gable again as all four men are down and slowly getting back to their feet.

Ciampa hits a Fame-Asser but then Gable hits his Chaos Theory for the pin fall victory. With the win, the hometown Alpha Academy coach will advance to challenge GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. After the match, Gable hugs his family and takes a lap around the ring with his son.

Winner: Chad Gable

Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes Argue, Sami Zayn Plays Peacemaker

Once the fatal-four-way bout wraps up, Cole and Barrett send us into a lengthy video package recapping the trilogy bout between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar from this past Saturday night’s SummerSlam premium live event.

Cole mentions that Lesnar has never shown that type of respect to another Superstar after a grueling match-up. They talk to each other about the significance of the moment and the courage Cody showed in victory.

We then shoot backstage and we see Cody and Sami Zayn talking when Seth Rollins walks up. He complains to Cody for talking for him. Cody asks if he wants the fight like he does. He says he does, but he doesn’t want to be on a team with him.

Sami Zayn plays peacemaker, telling Seth and Cody he wants to deal with The Judgment Day once and for all. He talks about them putting Kevin Owens on the shelf, noting he is a friend of all three of them.

He says they now have a chance to once and for all deal with them. Sami asks if Cody and Seth can get past their issues. Cody says he’s cool. Seth hesitates but says he’s cool. They each walk their own ways.

The Miz Storms Off Photoshoot

After the backstage segment, the never-ending first commercial-free hour of Raw continues with Cole and Barrett sending us into another lengthy video package recapping the Tribal Combat between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso from SummerSlam.

A “Hail to the Chief” segment with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso is announced for SmackDown. We return live backstage and we see The Miz on the phone. He is stopped and told he has to wait for his photo shoot. The camera pans over to show LA Knight taking pictures. Miz is upset and storms off.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed

The familiar sounds of Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme plays and out comes “The King of Strong Style” for our next match of the evening. As the rock violins continue, the Japanese legend settles inside the squared circle to an introduction by Samantha Irvin.

His music dies down and the entrance tune for Bronson Reed plays. Out comes the walking natural disaster for this one-on-one contest. Cole talks about Nakamura’s recent history with Reed and why this match is significant. We see some highlights to support this statement, including the past interference of Tommaso Ciampa.

Now the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The two circle each other and then lock-up to get this one started. Reed muscles Nakamura into the ropes. Nakamura looks for a clean break. Reed gives it to him. The two stare each other down and then re-engage.

Reed hits a big shoulder tackle that sends Nakamura down to the mat with authority. Reed then mocks Nakamura with his hand-waiving “c’mon!” gesture. This sets Nakamura off, who knees the crap out of Reed and takes him down to the mat. He blasts him with a big kick but then runs into a stiff back-elbow from the big boy.

As the battle continues, Nakamura knocks Reed out to the floor. He heads out to the ringside area to continue the brawl but Reed rolls back into the squared circle. Nakamura hits the ropes but Reed scoops him up. Nakamura frees himself but then Reed runs him over with a big splash. He then drops an enormous elbow on the chest of the Japanese legend.

Bronson Reed launches Nakamura out to the floor. As Nakamura recovers, we finally head into our first commercial break of the evening. When we return from the break, we see Reed still dominating the action. He hits a running power bomb for a close near fall.

Reed hits his jagged edge slam for a close near fall attempt, however Nakamura kicks out to keep this one alive. Reed clotheslines Nakamura down and heads to the top-rope for his Tsunami finisher, but Nakamura avoids it. He hits his Kinshasa and then hits another one for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

Ludwig Kaiser Approaches Maxxine Dupri

We shoot backstage and see Maxxine Dupri on the phone when in walks Ludwig Kaiser. He congratulates Dupri on Chad Gable winning tonight. He tells her GUNTHER is gonna wipe him all over the ring when they meet. He then mentions having his eye on her for the past couple of weeks.

He talks about his looks compared to Otis, whom he calls a big, disgusting freak, prompting Maxxine to slap him. He turns back to tell her he liked that but instead sees Otis in his face. Otis calls him a pretty boy and challenges him to a match. Kaiser accepts and tells Maxxine he’ll see her around.

Becky Lynch Addresses Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler Come Out

Now we head back to the ring as we hear the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch’s theme song. As “The Man” settles into the squared circle, we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see highlights of Adam Pearce making the rematch between Trish and Becky, with Zoey Stark banned from ringside for next week. Lynch begins in the ring, “The Man has come back around to Minneapolis.”

She tells the lads in attendance that she is only a week away from finishing her beef with Trish. She calls it a match of the greatest of that generation versus the greatest of this generation.

As she continues talking, the theme for Zoey Stark hits and out she comes by herself. She accuses Lynch of being scared of her. Lynch asks what Zoey is doing. She says she doesn’t like to work for anything, she wants things to come easy and that’s why she aligned with Trish.

Lynch tells Zoey she’s playing second fiddle when she could be going after a championship. Zoey takes exception to being called second fiddle. She then talks about being amazing at what she does. She calls Becky jealous.

She continues boasting how good she is until the theme for Shayna Baszler hits. Out comes “The Queen of Spades” with a black eye. Becky tells her she’s looking rough.

Shayna says she should see how Ronda Rousey looks tonight, but she won’t because she beat her at SummerSlam and drove her out of WWE. The fans cheer. Shayna tells Zoey to say she’s the baddest again with her out here. Becky eggs on a fight between the two and Adam Pearce makes it official. We head to another commercial break.

Finn Balor & Damian Priest Have Words, JD McDonagh Approaches

We shoot backstage and we see Damian Priest approach Finn Balor and ask him about what happened at SummerSlam and what happened earlier tonight with him not coming out with them and attacking Seth Rollins without giving them a head’s up.

They get more and more heated until Rhea Ripley comes in and calms the situation down. JD McDonagh approaches and says it may not be his place, but he says the briefcase seems to be coming between them. Priest wants to confront McDonagh but Ripley stops him.

Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark

From there, we head back into the ring where we see Baszler and Stark in our next match of the evening, which is in progress now. We see Becky Lynch watching on as she sips lemonade at ringside.

Shayna gets Stark in an ankle lock early on, but Stark fights her way free and starts focusing her attack on the swollen shut eye of Baszler. Cole and Barrett talk on commentary about Baszler being the first person to win via submission against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

After Stark hits a big missile drop kick off the top-rope on Baszler, she shouts to the booing crowd that she is the best. On that note, we switch gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see some more back-and-forth action and then Baszler hits her finisher on Stark for the win.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

JD McDonagh Attacks Sami Zayn

After the match, we shoot backstage for an interview with Shinsuke Nakamura. He doesn’t get to say much before a situation unfolds a few feet away.

The camera pans over to show JD McDonagh savagely attacking Sami Zayn. Several officials run to the scene to break things up. McDonagh walks off as Zayn is laid out. We head to another commercial break on that note.