LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – December 20, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a look back at last week and how Bobby Lashley made it into the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1. We’re live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley and MVP. They head to the ring to a mixed reaction but mostly boos. The announcers hype Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. WWE Champion Big E at Day 1.

MVP takes the mic as the boos pick up. He calls on fans to give praise to The All Mighty but they boo louder. MVP touts what Lashley accomplished last week, saying it would be impossible for any other man. He goes on and says no one can disrespect Lashley again because he’s shown what will happen, and you must acknowledge Lashley because he’s shown that we are living in The All Mighty era… the music interrupts and out comes Big E to a pop. Big E gives Lashley some props but brings up how MVP hit him in the knee with the cane last week. Big E says maybe Lashley doesn’t have the cojones he thought he did.

Lashley says he would’ve defeated Big E anyway and didn’t need any kind of help. Lashley says MVP did that on his own. Lashley goes on about how he didn’t need MVP’s help to beat any of the others last week, and MVP agrees. Lashley brings up how MVP said he’d beat Big E if Lashley couldn’t last week. Lashley says MVP is a former champion and all, so he wants to see if this is true. Lashley goes to ringside to watch, and says MVP has his cane to use it if he needs to. Big E readies for a fight.

MVP is keeping Big E backed off with his cane. Rollins and Owens suddenly attack Lashley from behind at ringside. They double team Lashley and send him shoulder-first into the ring post. Big E sees this and runs out, attacking Owens and Rollins. They fight him off and launch the champ into the ring post. Owens and Rollins hit the ring and stomp away on Lashley now as fans boo. Big E runs in to make the save. MVP and Lashley clear the ring now, taking out Lashley and Owens. Lashley’s music hits as he and Big E stand tall, sizing each other up.

– We see recent happenings between Doudrop and Bianca Belair. Belair is backstage warming up when Sarah Schreiber approaches, saying tonight’s match is being billed as the final chapter between she and Doudrop. Belair cuts a promo and says she is The EST of WWE and now they have one final match for Doudrop to finally learn that she can never take Belair out, no matter how hard she tries. Belair says this one will end like the others have, with her hand raised in the air as the undeniable of WWE. She walks off.

Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop

We go back to the ring and out comes Bianca Belair to a pop. We go to commercial.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.