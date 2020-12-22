LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – December 21, 2020

– The post-TLC edition of WWE RAW opens up with the standard video package. We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. They talk about last night’s pay-per-view and hype tonight’s six-man Street Fight, and Randy Orton’s reaction to his Firefly Inferno win at TLC. The stage is set up with Christmas decorations.

– We go right to the ring and out comes new WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. This is Flair’s first RAW appearance at The ThunderDome, and her first RAW appearance since mid-June. She hits the ring as we get a video package showing how Flair returned at TLC as Lana’s replacement, teaming with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka to win the gold from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Flair says she is in the ThunderDome and what would be the ThunderDome without The Queen. She brags on winning gold her first night back and says nothing has changed with The Queen in the last six months. She then goes on about her partner and friend, who some say is the heart of the division. Flair introduces Asuka and out she comes with both of her titles. Flair and Asuka stand together as Asuka takes the mic. She speaks in Japanese and touts being a double champion as the crowd cheers them on. Asuka says Jax and Baszler were not ready for Asuka, and were definitely not ready for her partner, The Queen. Flair laughs and then nods as Asuka bounces around.

Flair asks what about the RAW Women’s Title and says, “Friend to friend…” but the music interrupts as Jax and Baszler come to the ring. Tom announces that they will face Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose later tonight. Jax and Baszler enter the ring and take the mic. Jax jokes that it took 6 months to heal Flair’s broken arm, but that didn’t clear up her robotic voice. Flair mocks Jax and says she kicked her ass last night. Jax says Santa Claus isn’t the only one with a naughty or nice list but they don’t hand out coal, they hand out beatings… Season’s Beatings. Just ask Lana or Kairi Sane. The music interrupts and out comes Rose and Brooke. Rose and Brooke try to crack jokes on how Jax and Baszler look without the titles this week. They tell them to move over. Brooke and Rose are in the ring now. Flair asks Asuka if she wants to stay and watch this, and she does. Flair calls a referee to come to the ring. Flair’s music hits as she and Asuka head to ringside to watch. The other two teams have words as RAW goes to commercial.

Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Back from the break and Mandy Rose and Shayna Baszler trade holds & counters to start. WWE Women’s Champions Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka are on commentary.

Rose and Baszler continue to go back & forth. Rose takes it to the corner for shoulder thrusts. It’s revealed that Asuka and Flair will work a non-title match tonight against Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans. Dana Brooke tags in and gets the upperhand on Baszler, sending her to tag. Nia Jax comes in and levels Brooke with a headbutt. Jax runs over Brooke and headbutts her to the mat again. Jax continues to beat Brooke around the ring, sending her to the corner for a big splash.

Brooke comes back and hits the back elbow in the corner. Jax stays on her but Brooke sends her spinning with the head scissors. Rose tags in and unloads on Jax, sending her to the floor. Brooke knocks Baszler from the apron to the floor. Brooke and Rose taunt their opponents from the apron. Rose leaps off the apron with a crossbody to Jax. Brooke then flies off the apron to take Baszler down. Brooke and Rose continue posing at ringside in front of the announce table. The champs stand up to get a look.

Rose brings Jax back in the ring but Jax knocks her back to the floor from the apron. Jax follows and ends up launching Rose into the barrier. Jax stands tall as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rose is fighting off Jax in the ring but Jax drops her with ease. Baszler takes over and stretches Rose on the mat as fans rally. Jax comes back in and they keep dominating Rose. Rose kicks Jax away but Baszler runs in and knocks Brooke to the apron to avoid the tag. Rose begins to mount offense on Baszler now with clotheslines. Rose with a suplex.

Baszler runs into a back elbow in the corner. Rose unloads on Baszler in the corner now. Rose with a big knee strike to Baszler as Brooke follows up with a splash for a 2 count. Brooke drops Baszler again. Brooke goes to the top for the Swanton but Jax pulls Brooke to the floor to break the count. Rose leaps off the apron to take Jax down. Brooke with the springboard forearm to send Jax into the apron on the floor. Baszler levels Rose with a kick to the face from the ring.

Brooke comes in and tries to finish Baszler but Baszler decks her and hits a big backbreaker. Brooke has no one to tag. She tangles with Baszler some more but Baszler goes right into the Kirifuda Clutch for the win.

Winners: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Baszler and Jax stand tall as the music hits. Baszler and Jax taunt the champs from the apron but Brooke and Rose come from behind, knocking Jax and Baszler to the floor.

– We see how The Hurt Business captured the RAW Tag Team Titles from The New Day at WWE TLC. We see The Hurt Business backstage bullying a staffer in a New Day t-shirt now. They put him in a Hurt Business t-shirt and laugh after sending him on his way. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’s time for a Championship Edition of The VIP Lounge. Out comes The Hurt Business – MVP, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, new RAW Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Tom confirms Riddle and Jeff Hardy vs. MVP and Lashley for later tonight.

MVP takes the mic and says if there was ever a time for a champagne toast in WWE, it’s now. He goes on bragging about why The Hurt Business is better than you. Cedric and Benjamin talk about winning the titles from The New Day at WWE TLC. Cedric says the come up is over because Prime Alexander is here. He says we can forget about pancakes and unicorns now. Lashley goes on about how they are the most dominant force in WWE, and says we can get used to seeing this. He guarantees there is not a man alive who can beat him for his title.

MVP has invited a photographer to commemorate this occasion. He gets them to pose for a proper picture as the photographer gets her camera ready. WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth is photobombing them from behind, standing in the corner. Here comes Erik, Titus O’Neil, Lince Dorado and Akira Tozawa. They chase Truth around the ring and back up the stage, around the Christmas trees, and back to the back. The music interrupts next and out comes Hardy and Riddle. MVP doesn’t believe they were invited to the celebration. We see the 24/7 Title chase continuing behind Riddle and Hardy as they speak from the stage.

Riddle congratulates them on Sunday’s win but he thinks they’re doing this celebration wrong. They’re spending too much on champagne and the club when they could be hanging out in the backyard, getting toasted with the homies, listening to the Joe Rogan podcast or a comedy special. Riddle goes on rambling about how everyone is the same and should just chill out. MVP says we are not the same and since Riddle doesn’t know what he’s talking about, they don’t either. MVP says no one cares about Riddle’s hair-brained concepts. MVP asks what is Riddle talking about. Hardy interrupts and says life is more than status, and they’d rather live a life of pride than greed. Hardy goes on about faith and is on the same page as Riddle it appears. Hardy’s music hits and they leave together as The Hurt Business looks on.

– Still to come, Randy Orton will react to the Firefly Inferno match. Back to commercial.

Drew Gulak vs. Angel Garza

Back from the break and Drew Gulak is waiting in the ring. Angel Garza is backstage with Sarah Schreiber. She asks how he prepared for this match but he just flirts with her and gives her a rose. Garza says he might be fighting Gulak but he will be thinking of Schreiber and maybe they can end up in her room under the mistletoe later on. Garza walks off and Schreiber looks disturbed or annoyed. Garza heads to the ring as Mike Rome does the introductions.

The bell rings and Gulak backs Garza to the corner. Garza stops him and rips his pants off, throwing at Gulak for the distraction. Garza attacks and unloads. Gulak comes back with a backbreaker. Gulak takes it to the corner but Garza turns it right back around. Garza with a big right hand and a knee to the ribs for a quick pin attempt.

Garza grounds Gulak now and works on his arm. Gulak turns it around with an abdominal stretch of his own. Garza breaks free with a shot to the ribs, dropping Gulak. Garza comes back with a sitdown slam for a 2 count. Gulak rocks Garza into the corner with right hands. Garza wit a big kick. They tangle and Garza nails a superkick. Garza then follows up with the Wing Clipper in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Angel Garza

– After the match, Garza stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. We come back to Garza posing on the top turnbuckle, smiling down at Gulak.

– Tom hypes a MizTV segment for later tonight with AJ Styles. We get a video package showing how The Miz failed to cash in at TLC last night in the TLC Match between AJ and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who retained. Charly Caruso stops AJ backstage and asks how he felt when The Miz cashed in last night. AJ goes on about how he was furious, past his boiling point. Charly asks if AJ is so upset, then why did he accept the invite to be on MizTV tonight? AJ says he wants to find out what Miz has to say for himself, and for his sake, it better be good. AJ looked up at Omos when he said the last line. We go back to commercial.

