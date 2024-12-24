Scheduled for 8/7c on the USA Network, WWE Raw returns with a taped episode tonight in what will be the second-to-last show before the highly-anticipated move to Netflix.

On tap for tonight’s show is Jackie Redmond interviewing Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz, an appearance by Drew McIntyre, as well as Alba Fyre vs. Natalya vs. TBA in the ongoing WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament.

WWE RAW RESULTS – DECEMBER 23, 2024

WWE RAW RESULTS – DECEMBER 23, 2024

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque gets us started as always.

Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn & “Main Event” Jey Uso Kick Off This Week’s Show

We then Drew McIntyre walking backstage as Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show. He says we are wasting no time this week, and the camera follows “The Scottish Warrior” all the way to the curtain. His theme hits and he makes his way out as fire explodes and he heads to the ring to kick off this week’s show.

After highlights of McIntyre’s recent appearances are shown, we shoot back inside the arena where McIntyre talks about his recent absence from the scene in WWE since his Hell In A Cell match with CM Punk at WWE Bad Blood back in early October. He mentions no one reached out to him while he was gone.

He says that following the match he left for Scotland because a family member passed away and only one person checked up on him. He says WWE being a family is BS and calls out The Usos and Sami Zayn for being terrible. He says they’re now celebrated when he should be the one celebrated.

McIntyre says The OG Bloodline and CM Punk are the true villains of the WWE. Sami Zayn interrupts McIntyre and heads to the ring. Zayn says no one checked up on him because everyone thought he was recovering from his match. Zayn tells McIntyre they chose this career and they should be lucky and not complaining.

Zayn reminds McIntyre that the WWE Universe made him and McIntyre still thinks he’s the chosen one but the world doesn’t revolve around him. He tells McIntyre that whatever the OG Bloodline does has nothing to do with McIntyre. McIntyre asks Zayn why he wants to tangle with him as he’s never beaten McIntyre.

He tells Zayn to take his family and leave because he’s the least of McIntyre’s worries. Zayn attacks McIntyre and a brawl ensues. Jey Uso comes out to help Zayn. McIntyre is sent out of the ring, as Uso and Zayn “YEET!” and celebrate in the ring.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament

Iyo Sky vs. Alba Fyre vs. Natalya

Pure Fusion Collective approaches Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville asks to take Kairi Sane’s place in the IC Title tournament. Pearce says Iyo Sky is taking Kairi’s place. Sky’s theme hits inside the arena and she heads to the ring for our opening contest as the show heads into a commercial break.

When the show returns, Alba Fyre makes her way down to the ring, as does women’s wrestling legend Natalya. The bell sounds and it’s time to get the latest match in the ongoing WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament officially off-and-running.

Seconds into the early action, we cut to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see things build to a big high spot that saw Nattie lock both Sky and Fyre in the Sharpshooter at the same time. Ultimately, however, Sky picked up the win to advance.

Winner and ADVANCING: Iyo Sky

Chad Gable vs. Akira Tozawa

Backstage The Judgement Day is talking about losing the Tag Titles. Dom says he’s going talk to Pearce to get a match against Priest in hopes of building the love in Judgement Day because they’re all fighting and it’s Christmas time. On that note, the show heads into another commercial break.

When we return, we see Sami Zayn and Jey Uso catching up backstage. Zayn says he’s surprised Uso didn’t tell him he would be here and says he’s happy to see he’s cleared and back. He says he wants to handle things with McIntyre himself tonight. They do their special handshake and walk off.

We see a video package for the WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff media event from last week. After that, we return inside the arena where American Made make their way out, as Chad Gable is scheduled for one-on-one action against former friend turned rival Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy.

As Gable settles in the ring, the show heads into another commercial break. When we return, Tozawa makes his way out accompanied by Otis and Maxxine Dupri. The bell sounds and off we go. Gable throws Tozawa around the ring and takes him down with a clothesline. Tozawa is able to gets some kicks on Gable.

Gable is able to hit an armbar on Tozawa on the ropes. Gable goes out of the ring and slaps Otis and Tozawa is able to get some hits on Gable when he gets back in the ring. Gable hits a handful of German Suplexes on Tozawa and the drives him in to the match with a powerbomb.

Gable slaps an ankle lock on Tozawa who taps out. After the match, Gable doesn’t let go of the hold so Otis comes in and throws Gable around. The Creed Brothers save Gable and they all stare each other down.

Winner: Chad Gable

Damian Priest vs. “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio

We head backstage, where we see Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods talking about the hate they’re getting from everyone. Dominik Mysterio walks by and tells them that he didn’t like Big E but even he thinks what they did was “whack.” We head to another commercial break after Dom-Dom heads to the ring.

When we return, Damian Priest makes his way out and the bell sounds. Priest goes after Mysterio right away and Mysterio flees outside the ring. Mysterio comes in and Priest starts beating up Mysterio. Priest hits a backbreaker slam on Mysterio and Mysterio tries to fight back with kicks and punches.

Mysterio gets Priest outside the ring and attempts a suicide dive but Priest catches him and slams him onto the announce table and into the ring post. Priest walks up to Santa in the crowd and starts beating him up and it’s revealed to be JD McDonagh.

Priest looks under the ring and Carlito is hiding under there and Priest throws Carlito down. Finn Balor attacks Priest and the bell is rung. After the match, Judgement Day beats on Priest and The War Raiders come out to even the odds. They take care of The Judgement Day and Priest beats on Balor in the ring.

Winner via Disqualification: Damian Priest

Jackie Redmond Interviews Seth “Freakin'” Rollins

Now we shoot to Jackie Redmond’s exclusive one-on-one sit-down interview with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins to promote his upcoming showdown against CM Punk on the highly-anticipated debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. on January 6, 2025.

Redmond asked Rollins what the source of his disdain for CM Punk is. Rollins said he’s tried to explain it many times, but he feels like he’s talking into the wind. Rollins said Punk needed WWE, WWE did not need Punk. He said the level of hypocrisy eats at him.

Rollins said his match with Punk will be a fight. Rollins said it’s the biggest fight in the industry and he needs it now. He said he wanted to throw his remote control through his television when he saw Roman Reigns put his finger in the air while Punk did his GTS signal.

Rollins said the match will be raw, visceral, and violent. Rollins said he needed to cut the cancer out of his brain. Redmond plugged Rollins vs. Punk for the Raw on Netflix debut on January 6. The interview wraps up on that note.

Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz

It’s time for our next match of the evening. The Miz makes his way to the ring. The Wyatt Sicks’ Dexter Lumis enters the ring next and The Miz quickly runs out of the ring. Miz slowly gets back in the ring and the bell rings.

Lumis chases Miz around the ring and slams him into the barricade. Lumis flips off the apron onto The Miz and throws him into the ring. Lumis uppercuts Miz and takes him down and punches him out.

Lumis slams Miz down and climbs the turnbuckle. AOP comes out and Lumis splashes onto AOP. Karrion Kross comes out and punches Lumis and we get the bell. The Final Testament surround Lumis in the ring and the lights go off and The Wyatt Sicks appears out of nowhere and they all start fighting.

Nikki Cross is thrown out of the ring onto all the members of The Final Testament. The intense post-match scene wraps up on that note, and our second DQ-match finish in a row is also now in the rear-view mirror.

Winner via Disqualification: Dexter Lumis

The New Day Confront Commentators, Kingston’s Mom Doesn’t Approve

Backstage, we see Damian Priest talking with The War Raiders. Erik and Ivar thank Priest for helping them win the WWE Tag-Team titles last week, and Priest tells them that they’re at war with The Judgement Day and he’s going to go to war with them.

They agree that beating up The Judgment Day earlier tonight together was fun. We head to another commercial break after this wraps up. When the show returns, we see another vignette promoting the arrival of former AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo for the WWE Raw on Netflix debut on 1/6.

From there, we get ready for our next segment of the evening, which features The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Tessitore and Barrett first set up a video package recapping The New Day’s heel turn on Big E. during the New Day 10th Anniversary segment.

The New Day duo of Kingston and Woods then come out and says everyone has been against them especially the announce team. They head over to Tessitore and Barrett at the commentary desk. They call out Barrett and tell him just like Big E., he will never wrestle again.

Kingston’s mom is in the audience and she is ashamed of The New Day and their treatment of Big E and she disowns Kofi Kingston. The crowd goes wild. We head to another commercial break.

This time when the show returns, we head backstage and we see Rey Mysterio apologizing to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for not letting them change with the guys. Rey says if they want to fix things, they need to apologize. Woods and Kingston say they didn’t do anything wrong so they’re not apologizing.

Mysterio tells them they’re on their own. He tells them to get used to these words: “New Day sucks! New Day sucks!” So, there’s your new chant for Kingston and Woods heading into the New Year of 2025.

Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre

It’s main event time!

But first, CM Punk and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins “Under The Same Roof” is announced for next week’s WWE Raw on December 30 – the final of 2024 and the last-ever on USA Network before the move to Netflix.

Also advertised is Chad Gable vs. Otis, Damian Priest & The War Raiders vs. Judgment Day, as well as Iyo Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria and Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark in the two WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semifinal matches.

Now we head inside the arena where Drew McIntyre’s theme hits. “The Scottish Warrior” heads to the ring for our final match of the evening. Sami Zayn’s catchy-ass entrance tune hits next and out he comes. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Things start off with McIntyre firing away with punches to Zayn, which gets Zayn in the corner. Zayn now pummels McIntyre in the corner and kicks him and punches him. McIntyre kicks Zayn in the chest and suplexes him. McIntyre punches Zayn on the mat and Zayn is able to send McIntyre out of the ring.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see “The Scottish Warrior” settle into a comfortable prolonged offensive lead as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, McIntyre is still controlling the action. He hits a big suplex to Zayn from the ring apron back into the ring.