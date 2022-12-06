WWE RAW Results – December 5, 2022

Kicking off this week’s Raw with The Bloodlins Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa head to the ring.

We then head to a video of The Bloodline attacking Elias after pulling up to the arena earlier today.

Jimmy Uso announces that the original Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Match has been cancelled after Elias was not medically cleared after the attack, and says The Usos can now concentrate on defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles to any team who wants a shot because they’re the twos and they’re the ones.

Matt Riddle’s music hits and he heads to the ring. He says their attack on Elias wasn’t very cool or ucey. Zayn interrupts him and tells him he can’t decide what’s ucey because he’s not a certified uceologist like he is. He calls both Sikoa’s attack and The Usos title reign ucey, but Riddle cutting them off isn’t. He tells him to go home since he has no partner, but Riddle says he found himself a partner.

Kevin Owens’ music hits and he heads to the ring.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Match

The Usos (c) vs. Matt Riddle & Kevin Owens

Jey Uso & Kevin Owens kicks this match off then Owens rains down right hands. He knocks him to the mat, then delivers a senton. He whips Jey into the corner, then charges at him but Sami Zayn pulls him out of the ring. Owens goes after him and sends him into the barricade that sends us to a break.

After the break Owens delivers a cannonball and a moonsault to Jimmy. Riddle tags in and delivers a right hand and a kick. Jey kicks Riddle from the apron while the referee is distracted, then tags in and delivers a stomp. Jimmy tags in and ascends to the top. He delivers a crossbody, then tags Jey back in. The Usos plant Riddle with a modified spinebuster before Jey delivers a spinning neckbreaker. He goes for a pin, but Riddle kicks out.

We are back from another break, Owens ascends to the top rope and delivers a Swanton Bomb to Jimmy. He goes for a pin, but Jimmy kicks out. Owens looks for a Stunner, but Jimmy blocks it and delivers a superkick. Jey & Riddle tag in. Riddle delivers an enziguri, then sends Jey to the outside. He follows him out there and delivers a knee before tossing him back in the ring. Jimmy makes the blind tag, and The Usos deliver 1D for the win.

Winners & Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions: The Usos (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!)

After the match The Bloodline beats down Riddle, but Owens gets in the ring with a chair and chases Zayn & The Usos to the back. In the ring, Sikoa rains down right hands on Riddle and hits a Samoan Spike. He follows it up with a hip attack and grabs a chair from ringside. He places Riddle’s head through it, then delivers another hip attack. Officials check on Riddle and stretcher him out of the arena as Sikoa calmly makes his way up the ramp.

After the break, we head backstage to Judgment Day. Ripley says Bayley and Asuka are “incredible”, but they aren’t her. She says when she’s done with them and she eventually beats Bianca Belair, the women’s locker room will be calling her Mami.

We then head to JBL’s invitational poker game and see various WWE superstars at the poker tables. JBL welcomes everyone to the invitational, and says poker is a gentleman’s and gentlewoman’s game. Dexter Lumis & Johnny Gargano walk in. Lumis places his bag of money on one of the tables, but JBL tells him they weren’t invited because they have no money. Lumis dumps out all the money and JBL welcomes him into the game.

Bayley is in the ring. Becky Lynch appears in the crowd and cuts her off. She says she was just up at the merch stand thinking about how fun it was beating up Damage CTRL last week and joins Bayley in the ring. She says it’s been three years since they faced one another in single’s action, but they haven’t even scratched the surface. She says Bayley carried the company on her back during the Thunderdome Era, but after that, their paths didn’t cross because of injuries. Bayley tells her she knows their history and she doesn’t need a reminder. She says Lynch doesn’t care about anyone but herself, and says she’s been the one looking out for fans. Lynch says while that’s true, only two thirds of Damage CTRL has been successful because she has no gold while Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai are the Women’s Tag Team Champions. She says she hopes they will face off next week and tells her to come find her when she’s woman enough to face The Man.

Rhea Ripley’s music hits and she heads to the ring, but not before she & Lynch stare one another down.

Raw Women’s Title #1 Contenders Qualifying Triple Threat Match

Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Rhea Ripley

Asuka delivers a dropkick to Bayley then all 3 women roll one another up before Rhea Ripley tosses Bayley out of the ring. She then goes after Asuka and delivers a suplex. She delivers several shoulders to Asuka in the corner, then goes to work on Bayley. She hits a forearm across her back, then whips her into the corner. She delivers a big boot to Asuka’s midsection, then delivers a snapmare. Asuka delivers a series of kicks to Ripley before Bayley delivers a sliding lariat and Asuka hits a kick. They throw her into the ringpost, then go at it. Bayley knocks Asuka down, but Asuka fires back with a shoulder tackle. Bayley pulls Asuka to the outside and throws her into the barricade, but Ripley takes them both out with a cannonball off the apron that takes us to a commercial break.

After the break Ripley & Bayley beat down Asuka. Asuka fires back with several strikes, then delivers a back kick to Ripley’s midsection and levels Bayley. She hits a knee across Ripley’s jaw, then delivers a series of kicks across both women’s chest. Bayley looks for a kick, but Asuka counters it into an Ankle Lock. Ripley delivers a headbutt to Bayley to break the hold before Asuka hits a German suplex. Ripley delivers a kick to Asuka’s face and Bayley sends her out of the ring. Bayley looks to team up with Ripley, but Ripley tells her no. They exchange forearms and body shots before Asuka delivers a crossbody off the top. She pins both women, but they kick out. Asuka locks in the Asuka Lock on Bayley, but Ripley breaks the hold with a dropkick to Asuka. Bayley rolls to the apron as Ripley pins Asuka. Asuka kicks out before Ripley hits her with a pair of lariats.

Asuka manages to lock in the armbar on Ripley, but Bayley delivers an elbow drop to break the maneuver. She knocks Asuka to the mat, then rains down right hands and delivers the Bayley 2 Belly. She goes for a pin, but Ripley breaks it up. Ripley hits 3 headbutts on Bayley, then knocks her to the outside. She looks for a cannonball, but Bayley ducks out of the way and gets back in the ring. Asuka delivers a series of backfists and looks for a dropkick off the middle rope, but Bayley counters with Rose Plant for the win.

Winner & Gets Into The Raw Women’s Title #1 Contenders Match Next Week: Bayley

After the match, Ripley beats down Asuka in the center of the ring and delivers Riptide to her.

Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins, then introduces himself. He addresses his #1 Contender’s match for the United States Title with Bobby Lashley next week and says he will be the new number one contender. He says he has plenty to say to Lashley, but since he’s not in the arena, fans should have some fun and sing his song.

Bobby Lashley’s music hits and he heads to the ring. Lashley asks Rollins what he wants to tell him and warns him to be careful. Rollins says he hasn’t been the same since losing to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel and asks what his obsession with Lesnar is. He asks him if he’s scared of Lesnar, and Lashley says Rollins is just trying to get under his skin. Rollins says if he’s not scared, then he’s jealous because Lesnar is a bigger star and has won more championships than him. Lashley grabs him and says it’s not about Lesnar, but him and the United States Title.

Rollins tells him to relax and says winning the United States Title won’t fill the void in him. He says beating him next will be easier and Lashley launches at him. They begin brawling before Lashley tosses Rollins out of the ring. He throws him into the barricade and gets him on his shoulders, but officials head down and pull them apart but both men break free several times, with Lashley even Spearing Petey Williams while aiming for Rollins.

We go backstage to Byron Saxton is with the United States Champion Austin Theory. Saxton asks Theory what he thinks about what just happened, and Theory says he sees the past. He says everyone runs on his time because the forever is just beginning. Theory runs into Ali and says he keeps writing checks he can’t cash in. Theory says he keeps whining and tells him to quit. Ali says he has to fight for everything he gets unlike him and says he will get back in his face to become the United States Title. Theory tells him to go get ready because he will face him tonight.

United States Title Title Match

Austin Theory (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

Winners & United States Champion:

Still to come:

6 Man Tag Team Match

The OC vs. Alpha Academy & Baron Corbin

Winners:

Akira Tozawa vs. Dominik Mysterio

Winner:

Raw Women’s Title #1 Contenders Qualifying Triple Threat Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Becky Lynch

Winner & Gets Into The Raw Women’s Title #1 Contenders Match Next Week:

Next Weeks Raw

Raw Women’s Title #1 Contenders Match

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross or Becky Lynch

United States Title #1 Contenders Match

Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

