LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – December 6, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week and how Kevin Owens was added to the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1 with Seth Rollins and champion Big E. Rollins is backstage now. He laughs and says tonight Owens will find himself going one-on-one with Big E inside a Steel Cage. We see the cage being lowered around the ring as Rollins goes on, saying he will enjoy every second as they destroy each other. He says at WWE Day 1 we will usher in a new year with a new champion, as he claims his rightful place as WWE Champion. Rollins laughs again and tells everyone to enjoy the show. We cut backstage to a fired up WWE Champion Big E. He says tonight in the cage there is no easy way out and not only will he beat Owens, he will punish him. We’re live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

Steel Cage Match: WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens

We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Big E to the Steel Cage for this non-title match. The camera cuts backstage to Kevin Owens now. Owens says Big E has been calling him a liar for months, but Big E is the real liar. He goes on about how he is the real WWE Champion and Big E is just holding onto the title until Day 1. Owens says everyone will finally rejoice when he wins the WWE Title, and tonight he will be the one to punish Big E, and that is no lie. Out next comes Owens to the ring as Mike Rome goes over the rules and the introductions.

The bell rings and Owens goes right to escape but Big E attacks and stops him. Big E blocks an early Stunner attempt. Owens has the referee open the cage door again but Big E stops him. Big E runs into boots in the corner. Owens looks to climb but Big E crotches him on the top rope. Big E traps Owens between the ropes and the steel, working him over. Big E gets jabbed and Owens climbs up to the top. Big E climbs up as Owens gets close to the top. Big E grinds Owens’ head into the steel.

They both come down and Big E smashes Owens. Big E launches Owens into the steel. Big E with more offense now. Big E ends up going for the Spear between the ropes but he hits the steel head-on and goes down. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens has Big E trapped. Owens climbs the cage but Big E grabs for him. Owens with a huge moonsault for a 2 count. Owens drops Big E again and pounds on him. Big E counters and launches Owens face-first into the steel for a 2 count. Big E calls for the door to be opened now. Owens stops him and then sends him into the steel to prevent the escape. Owens brings Big E back to the middle of the ring and keeps control. Owens climbs again but Big E meets him on the top rope and they trade strikes.

Owens slams Big E face-first into the steel, sending him to the mat. Owens keeps climbing now. Big E grabs his leg and yanks at it. Big E has Owens on his shoulders now. Big E goes to fall back to the mat from the top but Owens turns that into a big Sunset Bomb. Big E kicks out at 2 and Owens can’t believe it.

Owens kicks Big E around and talks some trash. Big E starts to hulk up as some fans rally. Big E catches Owens with a belly-to-belly suplex, and another, and a third big throw. Fans pop for Big E as he stands over Owens and dances in the middle of the ring. He charges for the splash but Owens crawls for the cage door. He is stopped. Owens turns it around with a big kick, then hits the corner cannonball for a close 2 count. Owens crawls out the door again but Big E unloads on him with strikes. Owens fights back and they trade strikes in the middle of the ring now.

Owens with a single-leg Boston Crab now. Big E goes for the ropes but that won’t work here. The door is opened again but Seth Rollins appears out of nowhere and slams the door on both competitors, smashing them in the face. Rollins dances around at ringside and laughs as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins watches at ringside as Big E and Owens trade offense on the top rope. Big E goes for a super Big Ending but Owens rakes his eyes, then kicks him in the face to send the champ back to the mat. Owens leaps out with a big Frogsplash for a close 2 count. We see how Big E dominated during the break. Big E blocks Owens in the corner now, then slams him with the Uranage for a close 2 count. Rollins is yelling at ringside now to the announcers. Fans rally for Big E. The Stunner is blocked but Owens comes right back with a Pop-Up sitdown Powerbomb for a close 2 count.

Owens starts climbing the cage again. Rollins encourages Big E to get up and stop him. Big E grabs Owens’ legs and they trade more strikes on the top rope. Big E goes for another super Big Ending from the top and this time he nails it for a big pop. A dazed Big E crawls for the door but Owens grabs his leg. Big E kicks him away and crawls for the door again, this time making it out and landing on his feet.

Winner: Big E

– After the match, Big E stands tall at ringside and celebrates until Rollins attacks from behind. Rollins man-handles Big E at ringside as the cage is raised above the ring. Rollins rushes the ring and unloads on Owens now. Rollins looks to hit a Stomp on Owens but Big E rushes him and hits a belly-to-belly suplex. Big E then delivers another Big Ending to Owens. Big E celebrates and raises the WWE Title belt in the air as we go back to commercial.

