WWE Raw returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network from Wichita, Kansas with the go-home episode for this weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez in an Anything Goes match, The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Final Testament & The Miz, Finn Balor and Adam Pearce to discuss Judgment Day’s next tag title defense, Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile vs. Zelina Vega in the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament, appearances by Drew McIntyre and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, plus The New Day will address their actions from last week’s show.

WWE RAW RESULTS – DECEMBER 9, 2024

WWE RAW RESULTS – DECEMBER 9, 2024

We then see a live shot of the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, KS., as Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show.

GUNTHER, The Judgment Day & Damian Priest Kick Off This Week’s Show

Backstage, we see Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio and then The New Day arriving to the building. When The New Day arrive, they try and shake hands with production people, who ignore them. They try the same with Alpha Academy, who also wants nothing to do with them.

Inside the arena, GUNTHER’s theme hits and out comes “The Ring General” wearing his WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He begins speaking, but is quickly cut off by the theme for Finn Balor. Out he comes along with JD McDonagh, Carlito and Dominik Mysterio.

Balor talks about how GUNTHER gave people who didn’t deserve shots, like Dom-Dom, a crack at his title. He agrees with GUNTHER saying Saturday Night’s Main Event will be nothing like Survivor Series. Balor vows to take the title from him.

GUNTHER talks about how when Balor was the first-ever Universal Champion, he respected him. Now he cuts corners and chooses to hang out with a bunch of weirdos in a clubhouse. He chose to play second fiddle to someone like Damian Priest. GUNTHER says Balor was the best in the world eight years ago for one night.

He says he’s the best now and for thousands more days. He says Balor isn’t on his level and never will be. This leads to The Judgment Day getting ready to attack GUNTHER, but they stop when Damian Priest’s theme hits. Priest comes down and takes all of The Judgment Day guys out.

Priest ends up in the ring finishing off Balor as the last man. GUNTHER helps, but then lays Priest out with a big clothesline. He takes him to the floor and clears off the commentary desk. He goes to powerbomb him through it until Balor takes him out with a sling-blade and rams him into the steel steps.

Balor takes Priest into the ring, but stops to leap off the apron with a Coup de Grace on GUNTHER. In the ring, The Judgment Day crew tries to attack Priest, but he recovers and starts taking them all out until Balor hits the ring and takes him out. The rest then help stomp Priest out. Balor hits multiple top-rope Coup de Graces. We head to commercial.

Adam Pearce With Some Big Announcements

When we return, we see The Judgment Day gloating over their actions as Raw General Manager Adam Pearce approaches them and says he’s not here to yell at them. Instead, he announces WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will now be GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Additionally, Balor & McDonagh vs. War Raiders for the tag titles, with Judgment Day banned from ringside, is set for next week’s Raw. The brief, but newsworthy, backstage segment wraps up after that.

The Final Testament & The Miz vs. The Wyatt Sicks

Inside the arena, The Final Testament and The Miz make their way out to the ring for our next match of the evening. As they settle inside their ring, their music dies down. We then get the full-length, badass ring walk for The Wyatt Sicks. As the match gets ready to get going, we cut to a quick commercial break.

When we return, the match is underway and we see AOP beating on Gacy. Rezar pounds Gacy’s face into the mat and delivers some punches to Gacy’s gut. Gacy’s fights back and tries to tag out – Gacy hits a recoil clothesline on Rezar and Rezar tags The Miz and Gacy tags out to Rowan.

Rowan beats on The Miz and throws him out of the ring. Rowan hits a baseball slide on The Miz and flattens the Miz in the ring. Rowan covers and is broken up by AOP. AOP double team Rowan and Lumis and Gacy come in and attack AOP and the men all spill outside. In the ring, Rowan tags in Uncle Howdy and Howdy hammers away on The Miz.

Miz tags out and Kross comes in and Howdy sends Kross outside. Howdy goes for a suicide dive, but us tripped up by Scarlett. Nikki Cross surprises Scarlett from behind. Scarlett runs through the ring and is attacked by Nikki Cross. Howdy goes for a Sister Abigail but Miz saves him.Paul Ellering returns and throws white powder on Howdy allowing Kross to hit the Final Prayer to get the win.

Winners: The Final Testament & The Miz

Jackie Redmond Interviews CM Punk

We now shoot to a pre-taped Jackie Redmond interview with CM Punk. She asks Punk about the favor which he declines to talk about. They then discuss Seth Rollins and Punk talk about the history between the two.

Punk says Rollins is entitled and at one point Rollins was about to get fired but Punk made sure it didn’t happen. Punk says everything Rollins has done, Punk did before him and did it better.

Punk says he’s back and he’s on the starting line and the second string needs to get back on the bench. The segment wraps up shortly after that catchy one-liner. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Liv Morgan vs. Dakota Kai

When we return, we see Dakota Kai make her way out for the next match of the evening. After she settles inside the squared circle, Liv Morgan makes her way out. The bell sounds and off we go.

After some brief back-and-forth action, we see Morgan knock Kai out to the floor. Kai came close to injuring her leg on the way down. On this note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in, we see Morgan slam Kai onto the mat. Pure Fusion Collective comes down to ringside, as Morgan tries for the Three Amigos but Kai counters on the last one. Kai unloads some right hands on Morgans and then hits some drop kicks on Morgan.

Kai kicks Morgan in the corner and then gets her tangled on the ropes. Kai covers for a two count. PFC distracts Kai and tries to get involved in the match and Kai kicks them from the apron. Morgan goes for ObLivion but Kai counters to a roll up.

Morgan hits a backstabber and then goes up to the top rope for a dropkicks but jumps into a powerbomb. Kai goes for a kick in the corner but Morgan moves and hits ObLIVion for the pinfall victory.

Afterwards, Pure Fusion Collective attacks Kai. IYO SKY and Kairi Sane come down to save Kai. Sky and Sane dismantle PFC and Morgan runs in and hits Oblivion on Sky and then poses over her to end the post-match scene.

Winner: Liv Morgan

Drew McIntyre Addresses His Actions

We shoot to a video package with brand new comments from Drew McIntyre. “The Scottish Warrior” discusses where he has been and why he attacked Sami Zayn and what his plans are now that he’s back. He mentions CM Punk in the promo as well. After this wraps up, we head into another commercial break.

Cody Rhodes Talks To Adam Pearce & New Day

We return to footage of what went down last week between Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E. during the New Day 10th Anniversary Celebration. When it wraps up, we see Cody Rhodes coming out of Adam Pearce’s office after having a meeting with him.

He sees The New Day walking by and says they should be ashamed of themselves. They say that’s good coming from someone like Cody of all people and keep walking.

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins Comes To The Ring

Inside the arena we hear “Burn it down!!!” and the crowd explodes as Seth “Freakin'” Rollins makes his way out and heads to the ring. He settles inside the ring with his goofy, fraying ring attire and wild ass sunglasses. He grabs a microphone and welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins.