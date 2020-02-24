WWE Raw Results – Feb. 24 2020

WWE Raw Results – February 24 2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package on Randy Orton’s recent happenings.

– We’re live from the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada as the pyro goes off. Tom Phillips welcomes us to the go-home show for WWE Super ShowDown. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Randy Orton. The announcers hype tonight’s show as Orton marches to the ring.

The announcers reveal an Elimination Chamber contract signing for tonight with the women’s division. Seth Rollins vs. Montez Ford and Murphy vs. Angelo Dawkins were added to tonight’s show. Orton finals takes the mic and says he needs to apologize. Fans continue to loudly boo him. He admits his emotions have become unbalanced as of late. Orton says he arrived to the building today and was told it’s been 15 years since RAW was hosted in Winnipeg. Orton says he was 24 then. He did some digging and on that RAW he was the WWE Intercontinental Champion, and on that RAW he was punched by a certain man. A man who would eventually save him him from himself, who he would eventually look up to and love like a brother. His name was Adam but all of you call him Edge. Orton says if Edge was here tonight he would… fans interrupt with a loud “we want Edge!” chant for the WWE Hall of Famer now.

Orton says Edge can’t be here tonight because of what Orton did to him almost a month ago. Fans boo louder. Orton knows fans can’t understand what he did to Edge. Orton goes on and says he’s truly sorry for what he did, from the bottom of his heart. The music interrupts and out comes Kevin Owens to a pop.

Fans chant for Owens. Owens mentions his recent problems with RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Murphy, and AOP, but he’s putting those to the side tonight because he has a problem with Orton. Owens doesn’t believe Orton’s apology. Owens wants to know why Orton attacked Edge. Orton says he doesn’t want to go down that road. Owens says he does. Owens goes on about how he hated to watch Edge retire because he didn’t have the chance to work with him, and then he saw Edge return at the Royal Rumble this year, watching as a fan. Owens says to look and see Edge get back what he loves, and to know he could possibly wrestle him one day, then for Orton to take that all away the next night. Owens is going to ask one more time – why did you do it? Orton says Owens doesn’t know him. Edge thought he knew him too. Owens says he’s right, he doesn’t know Orton, but he knows people are tired of hearing them talk and they just want to see them fight. Owens drops the mic and calls Orton out. Fans pop. Orton gets hyped up and accepts the challenge… but not right this minute. Orton drops his mic and exits the ring as a disappointed Owens looks on. Fans boo. Orton exits the mic as his music hits. Owens stares Orton down until his own music starts up. Owens poses for the crowd as they cheer him on.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Angel Garza and Zelina Vega. They’re confident about Garza going up against Humberto Carrillo tonight. Vega says nothing is stopping Garza from going to the top of WWE. They also stress their relationship is all business. Charly thanks Vega for the interview and shakes her hand. Vega looks annoyed. Garza seems to flirt some with Charly and she seems to like it, but maybe Vega doesn’t.

Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo

We go to the ring and out first comes Angel Garza with Zelina Vega. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Tom confirms Owens vs. Orton for later tonight. Out next comes Humberto Carrillo as his cousin taunts him from the ring. We see recent events that led to this match. They lock up and go at it, going to the mat. They trade unique strikes while in a submission together. Fans laugh and cheer them on. More back and forth between the two as we go to commercial with Carrillo in control a few minutes later.

Back from the break and Garza is in control. Garza snatches off his pants for a pop, then tosses them at his cousin who is upside down in the corner. Garza with a suplex and a big superkick for a close 2 count. Carrillo looks to make a comeback now, launching Garza across the ring. More strikes between the two now. Carrillo sends Garza across the ring again, this time to the floor for a breather. Carrillo comes out but Garza superkicks him to the face while Humberto is doing a headstand on the apron. Garza comes back in for another close 2 count. Carrillo rocks Garza on the apron now. Carrillo jumps out with him but gets superkicked. Carrillo with a pump kick on the apron. Fans pop after they both go down with more big kicks on the apron. Vega is a bit shocked. Carrillo stomps away on the apron now as the referee warns them. Carrillo with forearms to the face now. Garza fights back as the brawl on the apron continues.

Carrillo catapults Garza into the ring post but he lands on his feet. Garza beats Carrillo away and nails a big moonsault from the second turnbuckle to the floor. Fans pop and we go back to commercial with both competitors down on the outside.

Back from the break and Carrillo nails a Spanish Fly for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Carrillo goes to the top but Vega distracts hi fro the apron. Garza rocks him with an uppercut. Garza climbs up with a big super Spanish Fly for another close 2 count. Vega screams as she can’t believe it. More back and forth between the two. Carrillo drives Garza down for another 2 count. They trade roll-ups on the mat. More back and forth pin attempts as Tom struggles to keep up with them. Garza finally gets the pin attempt that gets the 3 count.

Winner: Angel Garza

– After the match, Garza and Vega are all smiles as they back up the ramp while Carrillo looks disappointed on the mat.

– Still to come, Lawler will moderate the contract signing for the RAW Women’s Elimination Chamber match. The winner will challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Title at WrestleMania 36. Tom leads us to a video package on the feud between Shayna Baszler and Becky. We see Becky backstage talking to a staffer now.

Ricochet vs. Luke Gallows

We go to the ring and out comes Ricochet, #1 contender to the WWE Title. Mike Rome does the introductions. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a quick promo for Ricochet as the announcers hype his match with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown on Thursday. Out next comes The OC – Luke Gallows with AJ Styles and Karl Anderson. The bell rings and they go at it. Ricochet sends Gallows out early on and then nails a big dive for a pop. Ricochet brings Gallows back in and springboards at him but Gallows knocks him out of the air with a big boot.

Gallows drops an elbow and works Ricochet over in the corner. We see Paul Heyman backstage watching the match but no sign of the WWE Champion yet. Gallows with a big backbreaker on Ricochet for a 2 count. Gallows continues to dominate Ricochet for another 2 count. Gallows drops big strikes on Ricochet while he’s grounded to the mat.

Ricochet tries to fight up and out now. Ricochet with a jawbreaker. Gallows comes back with a kick to the gut. Ricochet fights out of a suplex. Ricochet with two kicks to bring Gallows down to the mat. They get up and Gallows runs into more kicks. Ricochet with a forearm shot and another. Ricochet ducks a right hand and nails a big crossbody off the middle rope. Ricochet hits the standing Shooting Star Press for a close 2 count.

Ricochet tries to scoop Gallows on his shoulders but Gallows beats on him and drops him with a superkick. They tangle some and Ricochet nails a superkick, then the Recoil. Ricochet goes to the top and hits the big Shooting Star Press across the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet celebrates as we go to replays. We see Heyman backstage watching again as Ricochet makes his exit.

– Still to come, Brock Lesnar will be here live on RAW. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Karl Anderson is arguing with Luke Gallows when AJ Styles yells at them to get it together, reminding them they’re the greatest tag team. AJ says a miracle could happen if Ricochet wins the WWE Title from Brock Lesnar, then AJ will be waiting for the title shot. AJ goes on and says WrestleMania is right around the corner and they will plant their flag at the top of the food chain. Aleister Black comes walking by and AJ yells at him. AJ trash talks Black and threatens him. Anderson decks Black as he’s about to speak or strike. Gallows joins in and then AJ. The OC triple teams Black before retreating. Black slowly gets to his feet and stumbles away.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. The pyro goes off and they head to the ring together.

Heyman does the grand introduction for The Beast. He goes on about Ricochet facing Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown this Sunday. Lesnar laughs at some of Heyman’s lines. Heyman insists Lesnar will retain this Thursday and go on to defend against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. Heyman says this is a spoiler – Lesnar will make mincemeat out of Drew, take him to Suplex City, F5 him and be done with him once and for all at WrestleMania. Heyman goes on hyping Lesnar up as he raises the title in the air and the music hits. They march up the ramp and Lesnar jumps on top of the announce table to pose some more.

– We see Aleister Black limping around backstage in pain. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype tonight’s contract signing. We get a look at the Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler feud.

Erick Rowan vs. Aleister Black

We go back to the ring and out comes Erick Rowan with his mystery cage. Aleister Black is out next, limping to the ring from the beatdown by The OC.

The bell rings and Rowan tells Black to bring it. Black kicks while clutching his ribs. Rowan takes control early on and runs right over Black. Rowan slams Black as fans boo him. Rowan stomps on Black and drives knees into his back. Rowan with a boot to the head. Rowan stands tall and fans boo him. Black counters a move and sends Rowan to the floor. Rowan comes back to the apron but Black kicks him in the head to knock him off.

Black goes on but Rowan takes his legs out on the apron, sending him to the floor. Rowan sends Black into a chair in the timekeeper’s area. The referee checks on Black while he’s down in the chair. Black says he wants to keep going. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rowan continues to dominate. Black keeps trying to mount offense but Rowan drops him again. Rowan with a big side-slam in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Rowan goes for a suplex but Black knees him in the face and rolls him for a 2 count. More back and forth as Black tries to make a comeback. Black takes him down with a kick and delivers a running knee to the side of the face as fans cheer him on. Black with the big moonsault from the middle rope while he’s still hurting.

Black keeps going and delivers another big knee strike to the face for a close 2 count. Black goes for Black Mass but Rowan grabs the boot. Rowan smiles, says he don’t think so and goes for the Iron Claw slam. Black resists but Rowan drives him down into the mat for another 2 count. Rowan goes on and nails a clothesline for a 2 count. Rowan tosses Black out to the floor. Rowan follows and sends Black into the barriers a few times. Rowan breaks the count and rolls back out.

Rowan smiles and runs around the ring to crash Black into the steel steps. Black moves and Rowan crashes into the steps, knocking his pet cage to the floor. The referee counts as Black gets up first. Rowan pulls Black out at the 6 count and headbutts him down. Rowan unloads on Black at ringside now, furious over the cage getting knocked to the ground. Rowan powerbombs Black into the ring post and Black is down once again, laid out. Rowan rolls Black back in. He then goes over and picks the cage up, putting it back on the steps and talking to whatever is inside of it.

Rowan makes it back in right at the 9 count. He runs right into a Black Mass for a big pop. Black stumbles some but nails a second Black Mass for the pin to win.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the match, Black stands tall and heads up the ramp as his music hits and Rowan recovers. Black is interviewed on the stage by Sarah Schreiber now, asking how he overcame the odds after the attack by The OC. Black mentions unbridled rage and says his rage will be AJ Styles’ burden next week because they will fight.

– The announcers hype up Drew McIntyre as we see him getting ready for an interview in the back. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers congratulate Tyson Fury on beating Deontay Wilder to win the WBC Heavyweight Title this past weekend.

– We go backstage to a pre-recorded sitdown interview with Charly Caruso and Drew McIntyre. Drew says he doesn’t care who wins at WWE Super ShowDown on Thursday, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar or challenger Ricochet, it’s irrelevant to him. Drew goes on about his time with WWE, going back 13 years ago. He talks about not winning any major titles since then and says he has had no one to blame but himself. They also talk about his run in NXT and coming back to RAW as a man after originally leaving home as a boy. Drew says he shows that he is living proof that if you work hard, you can do whatever you want. Drew also talks about eliminating Lesnar in the Royal Rumble. Charly asks what he was thinking and Drew said he just knew he had to eliminate Lesnar. He talked more about Lesnar and said once again that he doesn’t care who it’s against, he will fulfill his destiny at WrestleMania 36.

– We go back to the announcers but they’re interrupted by R-Truth, who is in the ring for the winter premiere of the Truth TV segment. Truth does some comedy and introduces his guests for tonight, Bobby Lashley and Lana. Out they come to the ring as we return to commercial.

Back from the break and Truth says he has lots of questions for the power couple in front of him. Lana says they aren’t here for his stupid talk show, Truth has a match with her Bobby. Truth does some more comedy and is stalling.

R-Truth vs. Bobby Lashley

The bell rings and R-Truth stalls some more but Bobby Lashley is ready to go. Lashley with a cheap shot to beat him down in the corner as fans boo.

Lashley dominates Truth into the corner as the “Rusev Day!” chants get louder. Lashley tosses Truth out to the floor. Lana talks trash and here comes Lashley. Truth runs back in the ring and Lashley follows but Truth unloads with offense. Truth hits some of his trademark offense and then does some of John Cena’s signature moves as fans cheer him on.

Truth hits the Five Knuckle Shuffle and goes for the Attitude Adjustment but Lashley blocks it. Truth kicks Lashley but Lashley comes right back with a big Spear for the pin to win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays and come back to Lana exiting the ring with Lashley.

– Still to come, the RAW Women’s Elimination Chamber contract signing. We get a look at what happened with Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch last week. They will be here tonight.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black is confirmed for next week. Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza and Andrade is also announced.

– Back from the break and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is in the ring for the RAW Women’s Elimination Chamber contract signing. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan are sitting at the tables. Natalya’s music hits and out she comes. No sign of Shayna Baszler. The winner of this match will challenge for the RAW Women’s Title at WrestleMania 36.

Lawler starts talking after fans chant his name. Asuka snatches the mic from him and says no one cares. Asuka points out how there are only 5 women here tonight. Fans give her the “What!?” treatment. Lawler says Baszler was in the arena, but either she’s running late to the signing or she no-showed it, but either way, we’re going to get this thing done. Fans boo. Lawler has Logan sign first. The contract is passed down the line to Liv. She signs and gets up to bring it to Ruby at the other end of the tables, slamming it in front of her. Ruby shows some attitude and signs. Ruby stands up and stares Liv down. Natalya is also up. They all back off and sit back down as Lawler points out that there are two referees at ringside. Asuka signs last. The music interrupts and out comes Baszler, coming in from over the barrier.

Baszler signs the contract last. She stares down each competitor and stops at Natalya, getting in her face. Fans pop as Natalya stands up and faces off. Natalya comes around the table and faces off with Baszler. Lawler leaves and says they’re on their own. Asuka comes over and throws Natalya to the mat. Asuka takes the mic in Baszler’s face and yells some. Asuka tells Baszler to bite her. They argue and get ready to fight but Natalya takes Asuka down and unloads. Liv leaps at Ruby and they start brawling. Logan gets involved as staffers clear the ring of the tables and chairs. Baszler puts her arms in the air and wants none of it. It comes down to Logan, Baszler and Liv in the ring as the others brawl to the floor. Logan and Liv also go out. Baszler applauds and smiles, wiping the dust off her shoulder. The music interrupts and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Baszler stands ready to fight and tells Lynch to bring it. Becky hits the ring and they start brawling. Fans boo when officials rush in to break them up. Fans chant “let them fight!” as Baszler and Lynch keep breaking free to continue the brawl. We go to commercial.

Murphy vs. Angelo Dawkins

We go back to the ring and out comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They cut promos on the tag team champions and how they will win the titles at Super ShowDown this week. They always want all the smoke. Out next comes the RAW Tag Team Champions – Murphy with Seth Rollins. The Authors of Pain are with them – Akam and Rezar. Murphy marches to the ring for his match.

The bell rings and Murphy tosses a shirt into Dawkins’ face for the distraction, then lands the knee and unloads in the corner. Murphy keeps the offense going until Dawkins jabs him and turns it around. Dawkins with clotheslines and more offense. Dawkins with a corner splash. Murphy counters and tosses Dawkins to the floor. Murphy dropkicks through the ropes. Murphy charges but Dawkins rushes in and slams him from mid-air. Seth Rollins hits the ring and attacks for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Angelo Dawkins

– After the match, Montez Ford hits the ring to make the save. He takes the mic and says Dawkins hit Murphy so hard last week that they took his first name away. Ford taunts Rollins on the mic and threatens The Messiah. Rollins takes off his shirt on the stage and runs down to the ring.

Montez Ford vs. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins rushes the ring but Montez Ford is waiting. Ford with a big dropkick. Ford ends up taking out Rollins and Murphy on the floor right after the dropkick. Ford runs back in and shakes the ropes as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the referee is ejecting Dawkins from ringside. Rollins and Murphy embrace. The referee ejects Murphy to the back next. Rollins hits the ring to yell at the referee. Ford rolls him up for a close 2 count. Ford fights in and springboards at Rollins with a huge crossbody for a 2 count. Ford sends Rollins out of the ring into the barrier. Rollins misses a clothesline on the floor and Ford dropkicks him as the referee counts. Ford brings it back in and goes to the top but Rollins runs over and kicks him. Rollins slams Ford to the mat from the top.

Rollins mounts Ford with strikes in the middle of the ring now. Rollins keeps control and back-drops Ford for another 2 count. Ford counters a move and sends Rollins out to the floor. They bring it back in and Ford goes for several pin attempts. Rollins goes for the Buckle Bomb and nails it for a 2 count. Rollins brings it to the floor and nails a huge powerbomb into the barrier. Ford lands hard and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins is bullying Ford around. Ford drops him with a big shot to the back of the neck. More back and forth between the two. Ford counters a Buckle Bomb and sends Rollins into the turnbuckles. Ford mounts more offense and leaps at Rollins with a big right hand. Ford kips up for another pop. Ford with a standing moonsault for another close 2 count after yelling out for WrestleMania 36.

Rollins clubs Ford in the corner and goes for a superplex. Ford resists and beats on Rollins. Ford with a kick to the face. Ford comes through the ropes but Rollins kicks hm in the gut. Ford counters a Pedigree attempt and drops Rollins with a DDT for another close 2 count. Ford goes to the top but Rollins cuts him off and climbs up. Rollins goes for a superplex but Ford knocks him to the mat. Rollins runs back up but Ford resists the superplex again. Ford finally manages a Sunset Bomb to send Rollins to the mat for a pop. Ford goes to the top but misses the big Frogsplash as Rollins moves. Rollins immediately follows up with the Stomp for the pin to win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins makes his exit with his title in the air as the music hits. We go to replays.

– WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is announced for next week’s RAW to give a medical update on her husband, WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

– We see Randy Orton and Kevin Owens walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype Charlotte Flair vs. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36. We get a video package on Ripley’s dominance.

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

We go back to the ring and out first comes Randy Orton for tonight’s main event. Kevin Owens is out next.

The bell rings and they lock up, going into the corner. They break and Orton misses a big right hand. Owens with big chops. Orton tries to turn it around but Owens beats him down with a bunch of rights and lefts. Owens goes for the corner cannonball but Orton retreats to the floor. Owens follows and sends Orton ribs-first into the barrier. Owens with the cannonball into the barrier. Owens plays to the crowd for a pop, then taunts Orton.

Owens brings Orton back in and goes to the top. We see RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Murphy appear on the stage with AOP as fans boo now. Owens yells at them from the apron, telling Rollins to bring it and calling him a little bitch. Orton attacks Owens from behind on the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens is trying to fight out of the corner. Rollins and his crew are at ringside now. Orton runs into a big superkick from Owens. They both go down as Rollins looks on. The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits run down to fight off the heels at ringside.

Owens goes to the top as the other teams fight out through the crowd. Orton counters and climbs up for a superplex but Owens resists. They both trade shots up high. Owens headbutts Orton to the mat. Owens with a big senton for a pop. Rollins is back at ringside now. He walks across the apron but Owens knocks him off. Orton takes advantage of the distraction and clotheslines Owens. Orton goes for the draping DDT but Owens drops him over the top rope.

Rollins tries to interfere again but Owens kicks him back into the barrier. Orton takes advantage of the distraction and drops Owens with a DDT. Orton looks to go for a pin, or not, and the referee calls the match out of nowhere as we get the bell. Everyone is confused.

Winner: Randy Orton

– After the bell, Orton stares at the referee confused. His music starts to play. The referee goes out to check on Rollins and he too looks confused. Orton stands over Owens and looks down. Rollins slides two steel chairs in the ring and tells Orton he knows he wants to do this to Owens. Fans chant “Randy sucks!” now. Owens ends up grabbing a chair and facing off with Orton. From the floor, the referee yanks the chair from Owens’ hands and throws it down on the floor next to Rollins. Fans boo this referee once again. Orton makes his exit as Owens goes to the floor and grabs the referee. Owens brings the referee back into the ring and reveals that he’s wearing a Rollins t-shirt under his referee gear. Rollins is surprised and says he had nothing to do with this. Tom says the referee is one of Rollins’ disciples. Rollins throws a fit from the stage and says that is a good man, a good referee. Owens drops the referee with a Stunner for a big pop. Rollins continues yelling at Owens from the stage. Owens goes under the ring and brings a table in as fans cheer him on. Rollins looks on from the stage as Owens powerbombs the referee through the table. Fans pop again as Owens’ music starts up. Owens takes a chair next to the fallen referee and sits in it, staring up at Rollins as he yells back at the ring. The final RAW before WWE Super ShowDown goes off the air.