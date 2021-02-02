LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – February 1, 2021

– Tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network as Tom Phillips welcomes us to the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. He’s joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and Mike Rome introduces WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. He marches to the ring as we see highlights from his win over WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at the Royal Rumble.

Drew takes the mic and says we are turning it up a notch tonight, this is no ordinary RAW. Drew says we are officially on the Road to WrestleMania 37 now. He starts recalling Royal Rumble happenings and specifically gives praise to Bianca Belair for her big win. Drew brings up the Men’s Royal Rumble but the music hits and out comes the winner, WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Drew talks to Edge with respect, about his retirement and then his return. Edge says he likes Drew and has been a mentor to him, but he wants to be blunt… Edge wonders what is wrong with Drew? Edge points out how he is able to challenge Drew because of the Rumble win and he is an immediate viable threat, but instead of showing him with compliments as he entered the ring, Drew should’ve attacked. Drew says that is not the kind of champion he is, he’s not an opportunist. Edge agrees and says Drew is not like him. The music interrupts and out comes Sheamus. He congratulates Edge and says Edge should be flattered over Drew’s comments. Sheamus isn’t happy. Sheamus talks about how Drew has found success while Edge was sitting at home. Sheamus says Drew has been his friend for many years and Drew might want to take the high road but he doesn’t. Drew interrupts and calms Sheamus. Drew says Edge can make his WrestleMania decision or he can do it for him. Edge says he will make his decision and it will be known, but Drew should know he’s playing a dangerous game and has a big target on his back. Sheamus briefly talks some trash to Edge. Edge says we will know when he makes his decision, but everyone should know that he’s walking out of WrestleMania as a champion.

Edge makes his exit as the music hits. Drew raises his WWE Title in the air and looks on. Drew turns back around and Sheamus levels him with a big Brogue Kick. Fans boo Sheamus as he leaves the ring. We get a replay of the kick. Sheamus stands tall on the stage as his music hits up. Drew is down in the ring as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a replay of Sheamus dropping Drew McIntyre with the Brogue Kick. Charly Caruso stops Sheamus backstage and asks what just happened as they have been friends for years. Sheamus is tired of being known as Drew’s friend. Sheamus says Drew is no longer his friend and he wants the WWE Title. Sheamus grabs his bags from Drew Gulak, who is standing nearby, and then walks off as a confused Caruso looks on.

WWE United States Title Match: Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley

We go back to the ring and out comes Riddle. We see how he earned this title shot. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley is out next with MVP. We get formal ring introductions from Rome. We go back to commercial as Lashley raises the title in the air and they have words.

Back from the bell and Riddle rushes Lashley in the corner as the bell rings. Lashley fights out of the corner and drops Riddle. Riddle fights Lashley back into the ropes but Lashley overpowers and slams him to the mat as MVP barks orders from ringside.

Lashley mounts Riddle with strikes now. Lashley with a big stalling suplex in the middle of the ring, dumping Riddle on his back. Lashley charges but Riddle uses a scissors to pull him over the top rope to the floor. Riddle with a strike from the floor, then Floating Bro from the apron to the floor to take Lashley back down. Riddle brings it back in the ring but Lashley grabs him for The Hurt Lock while Riddle is on the apron and Lashley is in the ring.

The referee counts to 5 but Lashley isn’t letting go. The referee calls the match and the bell rings but Riddle taps after the bell has already hit.

Winner by DQ: Riddle

– After the bell, Lashley dumps Riddle to the floor and follows him. Lashley applies The Hurt Lock once again. MVP tries to get him to break the hold as the referee keeps ringing the bell. Lashley finally dumps Riddle back on the floor as the boos get louder. MVP asks Lashley what he’s doing. Lashley is seething. Fans chant “you suck!” now. Lashley grabs Riddle again and applies the submission as MVP tries to reason with him. Lashley tightens the hold and then tosses Riddle over the barrier. Lashley makes his exit as the music starts back up and MVP follows him.

– We see how Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show, with the interference from Lacey Evans and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Still to come tonight, Flair and Asuka vs. Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose with the winners earning a future title shot.

– We see a white Bugatti pull up backstage. Rapper Bad Bunny hops out and makes his way into the venue, looking like he’s ready to fight. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Riddle waking up at ringside as officials and trainers check on him. He’s confused over what happened. They inform him of what WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley did, and he wants to go fight but they hold him back. Riddle asks what happened. Tom promises a medical update on Riddle to come later.

– Randy Orton is backstage. He gives it to Edge because he didn’t think a ring return was possible but not only did he return, he entered the Royal Rumble at #1 and won the damn thing. Orton congratulates Edge and says he really means it. Orton says he has a problem now because he told the whole world Edge wasn’t coming back, and now Edge has made him look like a huge liar. Orton goes on about sending Edge home to be a husband and father, but because he loves him like a brother. Orton says Edge thinks he’s going to main event WrestleMania 37 but here’s a little secret… he’s not. Orton goes on and says tonight there will be no more mercy or compassion for Edge, and no WrestleMania main event for him. Tom confirms Edge vs. Orton for tonight’s show.

– Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are backstage. Woods is glad Kofi is back. He says RETRIBUTION is up 2-1 but he’s about to go take care of that. Kofi starts talking about how Mustafa Ali his lost his mind, but tonight isn’t about Kofi, it’s about Woods getting his payback. Kofi goes on about having Woods’ back and they do their “New Day rocks!” chant.

Xavier Woods vs. Mustafa Ali

We go back to the ring and out comes The New Day – Xavier Woods with Kofi Kingston. They hit the ring and chant with fans as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes RETRIBUTION – Mustafa Ali with Slapjack and T-BAR. We see video from earlier today where Ali welcomed Kofi back and invited him to watch from ringside as he destroys Woods in this match. Kofi and Woods look on from ringside now as RETRIBUTION talks trash from the ring. The bell rings and they lock up, going to the corner. Ali with a back kick to get out of the corner. Ali gets dropped by a big shoulder. Woods clotheslines Ali over the top rope.

Woods flies out but lands on his feet as Ali moves. Woods sends Ali into the barrier, then brings it back in. Slapjack and T-BAR taunt Kofi at ringside. Ali drops Woods with a neckbreaker in the ring now. Kofi talks trash back at RETRIBUTION as Ali focuses on Woods’ neck now. Ali sweeps Woods in the corner and puts a boot to his jaw.

Ali with another neckbreaker. Fans rally for Woods as he superkicks Ali. Woods keeps fighting Ali off as they trade strikes now. Woods with chops against the ropes. Woods ducks clotheslines and nails a side-Russian leg sweep for a pop. Woods gets decked in the corner. Woods avoids a tornado DDT and levels Ali with a big discus clothesline for a 2 count as T-BAR breaks the pin up.

Fans boo and the referee yells at T-BAR and Slapjack as Kofi leaps off the steps to take Slapjack down, using T-BAR’s shoulder as a launching pad. T-BAR stalks Kofi. Ali rolls a distracted Woods up for a 2 count, but Woods comes right back and rolls Ali for the win.

Winner: Xavier Woods

– After the match, Woods joins Kofi on the ramp as Ali seethes in the ring. We go to replays as The New Day taunts RETRIBUTION.

– Rapper Bad Bunny is backstage with Damian Priest now. They’re speaking in Spanish as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a promo for WrestleMania 37, which is just 68 days away.

– We get a replay of Sheamus turning on Drew McIntyre earlier tonight. Tom says Drew will give an exclusive interview later tonight.

– We go back to the ring for another must see edition of MizTV as The Miz makes his way out with his Money In the Bank briefcase. John Morrison is out next. They head to the ring together.

Miz and Morrison hit the ring and take their mics. Miz welcomes us. He says they have a special one for us tonight because the Royal Rumble is over and now we’re on The Road to WrestleMania. They talk about some of the Royal Rumble happenings last night, and say the star of the night had to be international recording star Bad Bunny, who put on a spectacular performance. Morrison goes on about how Bunny’s music inspires people around the world to get up and have a good time. Miz and Morrison then introduce the rapper. His “Booker T” single starts playing as they dance around the ring. Bad Bunny makes his way to the ring.

Bunny enters the ring and doesn’t look impressed by their antics. Miz thanks him for being here and wants to clear the air of any misunderstandings from the Royal Rumble. Miz shows us a replay from Bad Bunny’s Rumble performance with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, then the backstage segment where Miz and Morrison tried to recruit the rapper to their brand. We also see Miz entering the Rumble Match and stopping to destroy Bunny’s DJ setup. We also see Damian Priest eliminating Miz and Morrison, and Priest looking on as Bunny delivered a top rope dive to both Superstars. Miz says they both did things they regret last night, and two wrongs don’t make a right. Miz believes they can be bigger men about this. He apologizes from the deepest part of his heart.

Bunny accepts the apology. Miz asks if he has anything he wants to say. He doesn’t. Morrison asks if he wants to apologize for costing them their WrestleMania 37 spots. Miz says he heard Bunny wants to become a WWE Superstars. Bunny says that is one of his dreams. Miz goes on about how many WWE Superstars have found success under his guidance, including Daniel Bryan. Morrison says imagine what they could do for Bunny, especially with their Hollywood connections. Miz says they could teach him to become a WWE Superstar but all they want in return is his help in recording an album. Miz and Morrison break out in a horrible song and the crowd starts booing. Bunny says they are… special, but he’s not interested. Miz says first Bunny didn’t apologize and now he’s not interested. Miz gets upset now. They warn Bunny about how dangerous the ring can get. Bunny tells them to relax. The only reason he came here is because a good friend of his wanted to be on MizTV.

The lights go out and music starts up. A spotlight shines on the stage and it’s Priest standing there. Priest makes his way to the ring to a pop now. Priest enters the ring and greets Bunny. Priest drops Miz with a big forearm out of nowhere. He then intimidates Morrison out of the ring on his back. Tom says Priest has come from WWE NXT to RAW. Priest greets Bunny again as RAW goes to commercial with fans cheering them on.

Damian Priest vs. The Miz

Back from the break and the bell rings as The Miz charges Damian Priest but misses. Priest with the Bell Clap. Priest drops Miz again as Bad Bunny watches from a chair at ringside.

John Morrison pulls Miz out to regroup. Priest runs the ropes and leaps out, taking them down. He greets Bunny and brings Miz back in the ring. Priest comes off the top and decks Miz for a 2 count. Miz counters a move with a thumb to the eye. Miz sends Priest shoulder-first into the ring post now.

Miz with kicks and punches in the corner now as the referee warns him. Miz with a signature running clothesline in the corner. Miz taunts Bunny as fans boo him. Miz comes off the top with a double ax handle but Priest kicks out at 2. Miz mounts Priest with right hands now. Miz uses the middle rope on Priest now as the referee counts. Miz with a running kick to the back of the neck against the ropes. Bunny and Miz have some more words.

Miz turns around and kicks but Priest blocks, and again. Priest unloads on Miz now. Priest levels Miz with a clothesline as fans cheer him on. Priest with a running back splash in the corner. Priest goes on and hits a Broken Arrow to Miz but he kicks out at 2. Priest keeps an eye on Morrison at ringside but waits for Miz to get up.

Morrison hits the apron to distract Priest. Priest intimidates him of the apron. Priest turns back around but Miz levels him. Morrison gets back on the apron, distracting the referee. Morrison tells Miz to crawl for his Money In the Bank briefcase and he does, but Bunny snatches it to stop Miz as fans pop. Morrison comes over and gets the briefcase but Bunny smacks Morrison in the face with his pink microphone. Miz yells at Bunny but Bunny taunts him from ringside. Priest follows up and drops Miz with The Reckoning for the pin to win his RAW debut.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, the music hits as Priest and Bad Bunny celebrate on the ramp. We go to replays as Miz and Morrison seethe in the ring. Priest and Bunny continue celebrating on the stage as Miz and Morrison look on.

– Tom shows us what happened last week on Alexa’s Playground as Alexa Bliss laughed about burning Randy Orton’s face a few weeks back. We also see how Bliss challenged RAW Women’s Champion Asuka last week and did her transformations during the match. Bliss was about to put Asuka away but Orton hit the ring and dropped her with the RKO. Still to come tonight, Bliss vs. her former best friend and tag team partner Nikki Cross. Back to commercial.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Lucha House Party vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

Back from the break and The Hurt Business is out – RAW Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin with MVP, who is on commentary. Out next comes Lucha House Party’s Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

Shelton starts off with Lince and levels him with a big power shot. Shelton tosses Lince across the ring. Lince counters a move and tries for a roll-up but it’s blocked. Benjamin runs into a boot. Metalik tags in and flies but Benjamin catches him. Metalik blocks the powerbomb and takes Benjamin down. Metalik walks the top rope but Benjamin catches him and drives him into the mat. Cedric tags in and takes Metalik down for a 2 count. Cedric knees Metalik but Metalik comes right back with a dropkick.

Lince tags in and they double team Cedric in and out of the corner. Lince kicks Cedric to the floor. Shelton runs in and decks Metalik. Lince saves Metalik from a powerbomb, kicking Shelton out. Lucha House Party double teams the champs and sends them back to the floor together. MVP looks on as we go back to commercial with the challengers standing tall in the ring.

Back from the break and Lince is unloading on Cedric. Lince charges but Cedric drives him into the mat out of nowhere for a close 2 count. Cedric follows up with a kick to the back as MVP barks orders. Cedric holds Lince in the corner and in comes Shelton to take over. Shelton slams Lince, and then slams him again in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Shelton grounds Lince now. Lince fights up and out as the crowd rallies. Lince with a jawbreaker to get free. Lince runs the ropes and nails a big Cutter for a 2 count.

Shelton powers up with Lince on his shoulders, then delivers a stiff Gutbuster for another close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Cedric tags in and delivers a snap suplex for a close 2 count. More back and forth between the two teams now. Lince and Cedric go at it now. Lince delivers a dropkick. Metalik comes back in and takes over. Lince ends up splashing Shelton off the top to the floor. The chaos continues as Cedric and Metalik bring it back in. Metalik almost wins it. Metalik goes on and hits a reverse Slingblade to Cedric. Lince with a big top rope splash to Cedric. Metalik follows up with a big senton to Cedric for a close 2 count as Shelton makes the save just in time.

Shelton knocks Lince off the top to the floor with a leaping knee. Shelton cuts Metalik off and Cedric levels Metalik with a jumping knee. Shelton and Cedric get hyped up together now. Shelton tags himself in and delivers Paydirt to Metalik in the middle of the ring to retain.

Winners: The Hurt Business

– After the match, the champs stand tall as MVP joins them with the titles. We go to replays. MVP, Shelton and Cedric continue their celebration.

– We see how Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Asuka and Flair now, asking about Lacey Evans and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair interfering last night. Flair says Evans may turn her dad’s head, but she’s not getting to Flair and she’s not fooling her. Flair apologizes for what happened. Asuka isn’t happy they lost, and says she was ready, but if it wasn’t for the interruption… Asuka is frustrated over the loss. The only thing on Flair’s mind is getting the titles back and Asuka is on the same page. Flair’s music hits in the arena as she begins her entrance.

#1 Contender’s Triple Threat: Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose

We go back to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair first. She stops on the ramp and the pyro goes off. The winners of this match will earn a future title shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Flair enters the ring and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. She hits the ring and the pyro goes off as Flair waits. Out next are Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose. Lana is out next making her return to RAW. Lana stops on the stage and out next comes Naomi making her red brand return. Naomi starts dancing and they both slide down the ramp on their knees. We get a pre-recorded video from earlier today where Lana and Naomi talk about being back and working with each other to get the titles.

Flair locks up with Naomi to start. Flair drops Naomi with a stiff shoulder, then poses. Flair dodges a shot but Naomi sends her flying with a head scissors. Flair and Naomi collide and kip up for a stalemate. We see WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler watching in the back. Rose and Asuka tag in. They both go for dropkicks, then tangle and Asuka rolls Rose up for a 2 count.

Dana tags in as does Lana. They go at it back and forth. Lana with a roll-up for a 1 count. Brooke with the cartwheel elbow into the corner. Rose tags in and drops Lana for a 2 count as Asuka breaks it up. Asuka unloads on Rose now but Rose clotheslines her. Rose drop Naomi on the apron next. Rose and Brooke double team Asuka, dropping her on her face. Rose runs over and knocks Flair off the apron. Brooke and Rose are the only ones standing now. They pose together in the middle of the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the beak and broke is putting boots to Flair in the corner. Flair knocks her out of the air as she tries for the back elbow. Flair with a 2 count. Flair slams Brooke on her face using the scissors, then tosses her with the scissors. Rose runs back in as we see the champs looking on in the back. Flair fights Rose off and rolls her for a 2 count. Flair kicks Rose to the mat. Carlito and Jeff Hardy vs. Elias and Jaxson Ryker is revealed for tonight.

Rose takes over on Flair in the corner now. Rose takes Flair down and tags in Brooke for the standing moonsault. Flair kicks out at 2. Brooke mounts Flair with strikes now. Brooke with more big shots in the corner on Flair. Flair fights Brooke off but she keeps coming. Rode tags back in for a double suplex but Flair counters and levels them with double clothesline after tagging in Asuka. Asuka attacks and runs wild on Rose, hitting a Hip Attack and a German suplex. Asuka with the Shining Wizard to Rose for a close 2 count.

Asuka with a missile dropkick to Rose. Lana tags in and goes for Flair, who is also in. Flair drops Lana and decks Naomi on the apron. Flair covers Lana for 2, and again for 2. Flair grounds Lana now, showing some frustration. Flair rips Lana back to the mat. Flair taunts Naomi. Flair goes for a powerbomb but Lana fights and turns it into a head scissors. Naomi tags in and unloads on Flair for a pop. Naomi ducks a clothesline and hits a springboard kick for a 2 count. Lana tags in for the double team as Naomi holds Flair on the ropes for Lana to hit the double knees to the back. Lana goes on but Flair drops her with a big boot. Rose stops Flair from applying the Figure Fur to Lana. Naomi drops rose to save Lana. Brooke drops Naomi. Asuka with double knees to Brooke. Flair hits Natural Selection to Brooke. The music hits to interrupt and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair with Lacey Evans.

Flair tags Asuka in as Ric and Evans laugh from the stage. Flair apparently walks out on the match, heading up the ramp. Naomi comes in and drops Asuka with a Rear View for the pin to earn a future title shot.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Lana and Naomi

– After the bell, Flair is already marching into the backstage area. Her father and Evans are apparently ahead of her. Naomi starts celebrating with Lana as the music hits.

– We see Drew McIntyre backstage waiting for his interview. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is backstage with Charly Caruso. She brings up Sheamus’ heel turn and the earlier promo wit WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Charly says Sheamus hasn’t given an explanation for the attack, but she wants to know how Drew feels. Drew first says it would be an honor to face Edge at WrestleMania 37. Regarding Sheamus, he says family fights all the time and they’ve fought before but this is different. He doesn’t know what to say… yes, he does. Drew says if Sheamus is willing to throw away their 20 year friendship, the ups and downs, over the WWE Title… then so be it. Drew says if Sheamus wants the match, he’s got it.

– The announcers talk about Carlito’s return at the Royal Rumble. We get a video package on Carlito.

Carlito and Jeff Hardy vs. Elias and Jaxson Ryker

We go back to the ring and out comes Elias and Jaxson Ryker. Jeff Hardy is out next, as is Carlito making his RAW return.

Carlito and Elias go to the corner with Elias in control. They break and Elias works on the arm. Elias runs into a back elbow. Carlito works on Elias’ arm now. Carlito with a takedown for a 2 count. Carlito continues to focus on the arm now. Hardy tags in and they briefly double team Elias. Elias decks Hardy and tags in Ryker. Hardy catches Ryder with the inverted Atomic Drop and the leg drop, and more signature Hardy moves for a 1 count.

Hardy wraps up Ryker’s arm but he takes it to the corner and tags in Elias. Hardy twists Elias’ arm up and works him over. Hardy gets sent to the corner and Ryker grabs his towel for the distraction, allowing Elias to drop Hardy and stomp him while he’s down. Elias keeps Hardy in their corner as Ryker tags back in to take over. Ryker slams Hardy into the top turnbuckle for a 2 count. Ryker with a suplex for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Elias comes back in and takes his time with Elias, showing off for boos from the crowd. Elias chokes Hardy with the ropes as the referee warns him. Elias stops Hardy from tagging as Carlito reaches. Elias knocks Carlito off the apron with a cheap shot and fans boo.

Carlito comes in and he’s upset but the referee backs Elias off. Ryker runs in and they double team Hardy. Elias with a sitdown chokeslam to Hardy for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Elias scoops Hardy and slams him. Ryker tags in and comes off the second rope with a diving headbutt but Hardy moves. Hardy kicks Ryker off to break free. Carlito gets the hot tag as fans pop. Carlito runs wild on Ryker and hits a high knee, then a dropkick. Carlito kips up for a pop. Carlito gets slammed face-first to the mat by Ryker.

Elias tags back in but Carlito ducks and decks Ryker in the face. Elias rolls Carlito for a 2 count. Carlito counters a belly-to-back suplex and drops Elias with the Backstabber. Hardy tags in as Carlito knocks Ryker off the apron to the floor. Hardy goes to the top and hits the Swanton Bomb on Elias for the pin to win.

Winners: Jeff Hardy and Carlito

– After the match, Carlito and Hardy stand tall as the music hits. They embrace as fans cheer them on and we go to replays. Hardy and Elias continue their celebration as the heels recover.

– Still to come, Edge vs. Orton in the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on Edge and his return, his Royal Rumble win and the feud with Randy Orton. Edge is backstage for a promo now. Edge says no matter what he’s always had this black cloud over him and that’s Orton. He goes on about Orton and their history, and moving on. Edge says he has to put Orton in his rear view tonight so he can march into WrestleMania 37 and take back what he never lost. Edge says he gets closure tonight for himself, and for his little girls over why he couldn’t carry them to bed or play soccer with them. Edge hyped up and says this ends tonight.

Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross

We go back to the ring and out comes Alexa Bliss to the Firefly Fun House theme music. Bliss skips around and enters the ring. We go to commercial with Bliss all smiles.

Back from the break and announced for RAW Talk is The New Day, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Lacey Evans, Lana and Naomi. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is walking backstage. He stops at Damian Priest, gives him props and they shake hands. Edge welcomes Priest aboard and then keeps walking. We go back to the ring to Bliss wrapping up her entrance. Nikki Cross is out next to face her former best friend and tag team partner. Cross runs to the ring as Bliss swings on the ropes and smiles. The bell rings and Bliss starts with mind games. Cross asks Bliss what she wants from her. Cross asks if Bliss wants to fight, let’s go. They lock up and Cross takes Bliss down first, grounding her.

Cross yells at Bliss while grounding her. Bliss turns it into a head scissors. Bliss breaks it and plays more mind games. Cross takes her to the corner and unloads. Cross shoves Bliss away twice and then nails a crossbody for a 2 count. Cross yells some more, asking Bliss what she wants from her. Cross says she was done with Bliss, Bliss could’ve just left her alone. Cross takes it back to the corner for a throat shot. Cross works Bliss over in the corner as the referee warns them. Cross with a snap suplex for a 2 count.

Bliss counters with a jawbreaker. Bliss with a big right hand and another to drop Cross. Fans cheer Bliss as she celebrates like a child and then covers for a 2 count. Bliss is confused. She immediately makes another pin attempt for 2. Bliss is showing some kind of frustration now. Cross fights her off but Bliss dropkicks her. Bliss just stands on Cross now as the referee warns her and counts to 5. Bliss sends Cross face-first into the mat again.

Bliss does some hopscotch and delivers a kick to the ribs while Cross is down. Bliss laughs while she covers for another 2 count. Bliss keeps Cross grounded with a body scissors now. Cross fights up and out but Bliss grabs her for Sister Abigail. Cross counters and blocks an apparent Mandible Claw attempt. Cross mounts offense and stomps away in the corner now. The Bliss music briefly plays as she transforms into her normal self. Cross is stunned.

Bliss tells Cross let’s do this. Bliss jumps around and is ready to wrestle. Cross says she’s weird. Bliss says this is just her. Cross kicks her in the gut, then delivers a clothesline. Cross with a splash in the corner. The Firefly Fun House music starts up with Bliss down in the corner. She transforms back to her laughing self now. Cross shakes her head no. Bliss dusts herself off and laughs some more. Cross charges but Bliss drops her. Bliss blocks Cross again and delivers her own version of Sister Abigail in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

– After the match, Bliss celebrates and jumps around as the Firefly Fun House music plays. We go to replays. Bliss makes her exit up the ramp but the music hits and out comes Randy Orton. Orton walks towards Bliss on the ramp while she stares at him. Orton stops but never makes eye contact. Orton keeps walking to the ring as Bliss keeps walking to the back.

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Randy Orton goes on and marches into the ring for tonight’s main event as fans boo him. Orton poses in the corner as the boos get louder. We go to commercial.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.