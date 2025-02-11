The road to WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto continues tonight in “The Music City.”

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

On tap for tonight’s two hour-plus red brand live prime time program is Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match, Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, as well as appearances by AJ Styles and CM Punk.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, February 10, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – FEBRUARY 10, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque opens the show as always. We then see arrival shots of AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Lyra Valkyria, Bayley and Logan Paul.

“Main Event” Jey Uso Picks GUNTHER As Opponent For WrestleMania 41

Inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., the familiar sounds of “Main Event” Jey Uso’s entrance tune plays and out in his bright orange “YEET!” shirt comes the winner of the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble, and one-half of one of the world title main events at this year’s WrestleMania 41 two-night premium live event.

The crowd, and Pat McAfee and Michael Cole alike, get into an enthusiastic YEET-frenzy as the charismatic WWE veteran makes his way through the crowd. He hops the barricade and does his usual three-hand-slap greeting with McAfee and Cole, the latter of whom damn-near did a touchdown celebration for not missing this time.

In what is becoming a new tradition, for the third consecutive time since making his WWE ring entrance on Raw and SmackDown since winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match, the fans demand a YEET-encore, and as always, they get exactly that. The theme music starts back up, Uso hits the ropes and the YEET-waves spread throughout the crowd again.

As Uso heads out to hop on the commentary desk to continue the YEET-party, out of nowhere we hear Cole yell for Uso to watch out. On that note, we see Uso fall out of frame as GUNTHER sweeps his legs out from under him. Uso crashes on the floor at ringside off the commentary desk and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion begins putting the boots to him.

Uso eventually fights back, but once again gets overtaken and beaten down by “The Ring General” as a ton of WWE officials and security members try and break things up. They do, but GUNTHER goes back after Uso and adds to the beatdown. As GUNTHER is finally pulled away, as he heads up the aisle, we hear Uso on the mic.

“I probably shouldn’t say this,” Uso began, before officially announcing that he is choosing GUNTHER as the champion he is using his Royal Rumble win to challenge on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this April at WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai

Backstage, Cathy Kelley is with Rhea Ripley. Ripley says she will deal with Liv Morgan if she makes it to WrestleMania 41. Ripley says Charlotte Flair is trying to stay relevant by stalling to make her decision.

Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky approach Ripley, and Sky tells her she’s coming for her title. Ripley says she’ll see her there. We then head back inside the arena for the first match of the evening.

The team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and the Damage CTRL duo of Iyo Sky and the returning Dakota Kai make their respective ring entrances. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with women’s tag-team action.

Sky and Morgan kick things off for their respective teams. Morgan immediately tags Rodriguez and she gets in Sky’s face. Sky slaps Rodriguez and Rodriguez throws Sky into the corner. Kai is tagged in and they double team Rodriguez. Kai covers Rodriguez for a two count.

Kai takes down Rodriguez with a snap-mare and Rodriguez slams through Kai and tags in Morgan. Sky is tagged in and Morgan is drop kicked and Rodriguez is tagged in. Rodriguez kicks down Sky and chokes her before throwing Sky into the corner.

Morgan is tagged in and she punches Sky and tags Rodriguez, who beats on Sky and tags in Morgan. Morgan punches Sky and tags Rodriguez. Sky is brutalized in the corner and Rodriguez powerslams Sky and covers for a two count. Rodriguez kicks and throws Sky around and kicks her in the corner and tags Morgan.

Morgan hits a top rope bulldog and covers for a near fall. Rodriguez is tagged in and they double team Sky. Sky is taken down with a clotheslines and Rodriguez tries to body slam her but Sky counters into a submission. Sky tags in Kai and Kai kicks Rodriguez and punches her in the middle of the ring.

Kai trips Rodriguez and kicks her before hitting double knees in the corner. Kai covers Rodriguez for a two count. Rodriguez gets caught up in the ropes and Kai kicks her and then sends Morgan out of the ring and kicks her. Kai goes to attack Rodriguez outside the ring but Rodriguez counters and slams Kai into the ring post.

On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, Rodriguez hammers on Kai and slams her to the mat and applies a headlock on Kai. Kai sends Rodriguez out of the ring and tries to tag Sky. Rodriguez gets back in the ring and stops her.

Kai kicks Rodriguez down and both Sky and Morgan are tagged in. Sky chops Morgan and drop kicks her. Sky beats on both Rodriguez and Morgan on the apron sending them out of the ring. Sky comes flying at them with a suicide dive. Sky hits a missile dropkick on Morgan off the top rope in the ring.

Sky hits the Bullet Train attack on Morgan and covers for a two count. Sky goes up for her moonsault and avoids Morgan blocking it. Sky hits a backbreaker on Morgan and covers for a near fall. Sky misses the Bullet Train attack in the corner. Rodriguez is tagged in and they double team Sky and cover her for a two.

Rodriguez powerbombs Morgan onto to Sky but she gets her knees up immobilizing Morgan. Rodriguez is sent out of the ring, and Kai is tagged in. They double team Morgan and cover her and Rodriguez breaks the pin. Rodriguez uses Morgan as a weapon swinging her around taking out Sky and Kai. Rodriguez misses a spinning elbow and Morgan hits Oblivion on Kai.

Sky is tagged in and Rodriguez kicks down Sky and Kai sends Rodriguez in the corner. Kai kicks Rodriguez and Morgan hits a codebreaker on Kai but Sky rolls her up for a near fall. Sky stomps on Morgan and kicks her on the side of the head. Sky heads to the top-rope and connects with her Over the Moonsault finisher for the victory.

Winners: Iyo Sky vs. Dakota Kai

Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

Backstage, we see WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria walking the halls, as she is in action in the next match of the evening. Also shown is her opponent, Bayley. The show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break on that note.

When the show returns, former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez is shown in the crowd. Also shown in a cameo appearance in the audience is NFL star Tight End for the San Francisco 49ers, George Kittle, who appeared in the ring with Penta for the WWE Main Event taping before Raw went live.

Bayley and Valkyria make their respective ring entrances and the bell sounds to get this high stakes women’s bout officially off-and-running. Bayley goes to work on Valkyria’s arm early on, until Valkyria throws Bayley down. After they reengage, Valkyria slams Bayley onto the mat.

Bayley tries for a quick pin but Valkyria kicks out. The women trade arm locks and holds in the middle of the ring. Bayley shoulder checks Valkyria and they lock up again. Valkyria is slammed down and Bayley goes to work on her leg and Valkyria then takes Bayley down.

Valkyria is sent out to the apron and Bayley clubs Valkyria as she gets back in the ring. Valkyria backslides Bayley down and covers for a two count. Valkyria tries for a pin again and Bayley kicks out. Bayley punches Valkyria down and Bayley is sent out of the ring. Valkyria kicks Bayley through the ropes.

On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match continues. When the show returns, Bayley is shown controlling the action as dueling “Let’s go Lyra!” and “Let’s go Bayley!” chants spread throughout the building. After some more back-and-forth action, Bayley gets the win with a roll-up out of nowhere.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Women’s Elimination Chamber: Bayley

AJ Styles Returns, Brawls With The Judgment Day

A video package airs featuring Penta calling out Ludwig Kaiser. Backstage, Jackie Redmond is with Ludwig Kaiser and asks for his reaction to Penta. Kaiser says he won’t stop with Penta until he’s down for good. Pete Dunne comes by and tells Kaiser he wasn’t helping him last week.

Dunne says he will destroy Penta next week and Kaiser says it’s all yours. Dunne asks him to stay out his business and walks away. AJ Styles walks by and heads to the ring.

Also backstage, we see Alpha Academy talking to Lyra Valkyria. American Made approach them and Ivy Nile tells Valkyria that it’ll be easier to take this title off of her than she thought. She says The Creed Brothers will leave Nashville as champs and they walk off.

Back inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of AJ Styles’ theme music. Out comes “The Phenomenal One” in his first appearance since being traded from SmackDown to Raw. Styles gets on the mic and says his heart is about to beat out of his chest and he has major Deja Vu and talks about how Nashville is his stomping grounds and how the last time he was here he got injured.

He says he was supposed to have a career ending injury but he still had something to prove and had gas in his tank. He says it was hard getting back here but anything worth doing is going to be hard. But now, here is, in the ring to tell everyone that he is back. He says he has a long “to do” list but he wants to remind the locker room that he is still “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

On that note, out comes The Judgment Day duo of Dominik Mysterio and Carlito. Dom tries to speak and is booed like crazy as usual. Carlito takes the mic and starts bashing the crowd in Spanish. Mysterio says it’s been a while since Styles has been here and things have changed.

Mysterio says The Judgement Day runs RAW and that will never change. Styles admits things have changed and asks where Damian Priest is and asks if anyone sees Rhea Ripley anywhere, and where Finn Balor is. He says this shows that things change, and now he’s faced with a guy in purple skinny jeans. He says he’s talking about Carlito.

He says Dom inspires him as he is here every week but he will always be Rey Mysterio’s punk ass kid. Dom and Carlito attack Styles after he says this. Styles fights back, so Dom escapes out to the floor and retreats. He stops and watches as Styles beats down Carlito and leaves him laying after connecting with his trademark Phenomenal Forearm to end the in-ring segment.

Finn Balor Confronts Seth “Freakin'” Rollins

Jackie Redmond catches up with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins in the crowd for a live interview. Redmond asks Rollins about the Elimination Chamber and the men who are already in it. Rollins says he feels great because we are live in Nashville for Monday Night Rollins and because his path to WrestleMania is getting clearer for him.

He talks about taking on Gunther at WrestleMania so that leaves Cody Rhodes’ title. He says all eyes will be on him and says he will take on Rhodes at WrestleMania. Finn Balor comes by and says all eyes are on Rollins but all people see is his downfall.

Balor brings up Rollins losing to Punk and him losing his mind at Royal Rumble. Balor says the only standing in his way is a man who is falling apart. Rollins asks Balor if he really believes that Rollins is in Balor’s way. Rollins says he has unfinished business with CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. He says Balor is standing in his way and after next week, he won’t be standing at all.

WWE Tag-Team Championships

The War Raiders (c) vs. The Creed Brothers

Backstage, we see former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul warming up ahead of his high stakes Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match against WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio, who is also shown in his gear stretching in his locker room.

In a different area backstage, AJ Styles is shown in a heated conversation with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. Styles is insisting that he gets a match with Dominik Mysterio. Pearce ultimately makes it official for next week’s episode of WWE Raw.

As Styles walks off, he is approached by WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, who is wearing a long black coat and black cowboy hat. The two have an intense stare down. Breakker tells Styles he’ll see him around and walks off. The show heads into another commercial break.

When the show returns, American Made duo The Creed Brothers — Brutus and Julius Creed — make their way down to the ring for their big title opportunity. Out next are their opponents, the reigning and defending WWE Tag-Team Champions The War Raiders — Erik and Ivar.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this tag-team title tilt. Erik and Brutus Creed kick things off for their respective teams. Brutus is taken down by Erik and Ivar is tagged in. Ivar elbows Brutus in the corner and Brutus elbows Ivar and tags Julius.

Julius pounds on Ivar and tags in Brutus and they double team Ivar. Brutus hammers away on Ivar and tags in Julius. Ivar sends Julius out of the ring and tags in Erik. Erik suplexes Julius and hits a German Suplex. Brutus tries to interfere but is taken down. Erik is tagged in and they double team Julius.

Ivar slams into Brutus outside the ring, and in the ring Julius tries to roll up Erik. Erik hits a sit out powerbomb on Julius. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, after some back-and-forth action, The War Raiders start closing in on a finish.

As one-half of big-man duo heads to the top-rope for a high spot, Ivy Nile hits the ring and provides a distraction. The distraction allows Creed to leap to the top-rope in a single bounce, ala Kurt Angle in his prime, for a big high spot.

The Creed Brothers moments later blatantly use the tag-team tile belts to attack The War Raiders. This prompts the referee to throw the match out. The Creed Brothers take the title belts and hold them up high, posing with them as The War Raiders are laid out on the mat.

Winners via Disqualification and STILL WWE Tag-Team Champions: The War Raiders

Finn Balor Turns Down Idea Of Adding New Member To The Judgment Day

The Judgement Day is hanging out backstage and Finn Balor comes by and says they should listen to Finn. Dom says who cares about Damage CTRL and that both Rodriguez and Morgan will come out on top. Balor talks about Mysterio and his scuffle with AJ Styles. Dom suggests they add a new member and Balor refuses.

Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky Women’s World Title Match Announced

In a different area backstage, Damage CTRL duo Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai are shown walking and talking following their victory over Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez earlier in the show. Rhea Ripley confronts them. She informs them that on the Raw after Elimination Chamber, it will be Ripley vs. Sky for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

CM Punk Gets Interrupted By Logan Paul

Back inside Bridgestone Arena, we hear the familiar sounds of Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality,” as CM Punk emerges to a big pop from the Nashville crowd. He kneels down, combs the pretend sand and as always, proclaims it is “Clobbering Time!”

As “The Best in the World” heads to the ring, the show heads into another commercial break. When the show returns, McAfee and Cole run down the updated lineup for next week’s WWE Raw, and show a new sneak peek clip of CM Punk appearing on an episode of WWE LFG on A&E that will air later in the season.

Inside the arena, we’re back live and CM Punk begins as always by talking about how good it is to be alive on a Monday night in [insert local city name here]. He gets the cheap pop from the Nashville crowd and then goes on to talk about how he came up short in the Royal Rumble match.

He’s not upset with Jey Uso winning. He likes seeing good things happen to good people. He also has no problem with Uso securing a title match at WrestleMania 41 against GUNTHER. He then says he’s looking at Cody Rhodes. He talks about John Cena announcing he’s in the chamber and not qualifying for it. He says he’s not upset at Cena for doing that, and that Cena deserves to call his shot. He says he’ll beat up Cena and cash in and go to WrestleMania.

He talks about Drew McIntyre being in the chamber and how he’ll beat McIntyre. He then talks about Seth Rollins – and regardless of who is in, Punk will win it. He says he’s never more confident in his entire life about something. He says WrestleMania 41 belongs to one man, and that’s him. Logan Paul comes out to the ring to deafening boos.

Paul gets on the mic and says he can see why they call him a Punk and tells CM Punk there are other names more fitting but he cannot say it on TV. He asks the crowd why they boo him and cheer Punk. Paul reminds Punk that he eliminated Punk from the Rumble. He says he had Punk’s number at the Rumble and he has it at the Chamber.

Punk tells Paul he would have mentioned him but he forgot Paul was in the match. He tells Paul to worry about the numbers 6-1-9 and if he gets past Mysterio, he’ll put Paul to sleep in Toronto. That ends the in-ring promo segment. The show heads to another commercial break.

Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio

It’s main event time!

When the show returns, we see Paul still in the ring. The iconic sounds of Rey Mysterio’s entrance music hits and out comes the WWE Hall of Fame legend for this Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match, which serves as the main event for this week’s WWE Raw.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this high stakes showdown. Paul pushes Mysterio and Mysterio slaps Paul and sends him in the corner and outside the ring. Paul takes down Mysterio and rolls into Mysterio. Mysterio targets Paul’s arm and stomps on Paul.

Mysterio punches Paul in the corner and Paul hits a tilt-a-whirl gut strike on Mysterio. Paul throws Mysterio into the corner and unleashes some punches on Mysterio. Paul knees Mysterio a couple times and slams down Mysterio and covers for a two count. Paul delivers some knees to Mysterio.

Paul then starts with some jabs on Mysterio, sending Mysterio crashing to the mat. Mysterio fights back with punches to Paul and Mysterio slams down Paul. Paul is sent outside the ring, and Mysterio hits a corkscrew plancha on Paul outside the ring. Back in the ring, Paul is slammed into the ring post and Mysterio gets on the top turnbuckle. Paul climbs on top with him and Paul hits an insane Moonsault slam on Mysterio.

On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Paul still in control of the action. After some more back-and-forth action, which included Paul’s nose getting busted open, the social media sensation hit his Paul-verizer finisher for the win.

With the victory, Logan Paul will join CM Punk, John Cena and Drew McIntyre in four of the six spots in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event scheduled for March 1. Paul walks to the back loudly boasting off-mic into the camera about being “so good lucking” and talented.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Men’s Elimination Chamber: Logan Paul

New Day Attacks Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is shown recovering in the ring. As he finally gets back to his feet, The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods hit the ring from behind. As soon as they knock Rey down, the show abruptly goes off the air. That’s how this week’s episode of WWE Raw wrapped up. Thanks for joining us!