WWE RAW Results – February 13, 2023

WWE RAW is back.

The weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program emanates this week from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

On tap for tonight’s show is Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley signing their contract for Elimination Chamber, Seth Rollins appears on Miz TV, Bronson Reed goes one-on-one against Mustafa Ali, Rick Boogs vs. The Miz, as well as Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez vs, Carmella, Asuka, and Nikki Cross.

Featured below are complete WWE RAW results from Monday, February 13, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-11pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE RAW RESULTS (2/13/2023)

This week’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 “go-home” episode of Monday Night Raw kicks off with the usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together” opening signature narrated by WWE Hall of Fame legend John Cena.

Becky Lynch, Bayley & Bianca Belair Kick Off The Show

From there, the regular Raw opening video and theme plays and then we shoot inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. where Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick welcome us to this week’s show. We then hear the familiar sounds of the entrance song for Becky Lynch.

“The Man” emerges from the back and heads down to the ring to kick off the final red brand show heading into the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event this coming weekend in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Also in the ring is Adam Pearce. Graves and Patrick then talk us through the final moments of last week’s show, which saw WWE Hall of Fame legend Lita return to make the save and provide an assist for Lynch in her Steel Cage match against Bayley, which saw interference from Bayley’s friends in Damage CTRL.

We settle back live in the Barclays Center and the fans chant “Becky! Becky!” Lynch starts by saying, “The Man has come around to Brooklyn!” She mentions dressing up “spiffy” for us and points out that she brought Adam Pearce with her, too.

The fans boo. She assures us there’s a reason for his presence and says she’ll get to that in a bit. She mentions her cage match victory over Bayley last week and thanks Lita for having her back. The fans chant “Lita! Lita!”

Becky Lynch mentions the reason Pearce is here is because she wants to present him a proposition. She says she wants to fight her way into the Women’s Elimination Chamber match at the special event this weekend.

Before he can answer, the theme for Bayley hits and out she comes screaming “Whoa! Whoa!” She tells Lynch if she thinks she’s getting an opportunity after what she did last week, she’s a bigger idiot than the many idiots inside the Barclays Center right now.

The fans boo and Bayley continues by pointing out that she didn’t accomplish anything without the help of Lita last week. She tells Pearce he should scratch the win for Lynch from the record books, ban Lita from all events and enter her, not Lynch, into the Chamber.

Bayley mentions being a Grand Slam Champion and tells Lynch she doesn’t know what that is like. Lynch says she’s a former headliner at WrestleMania and says that’s something Bayley can’t relate to.

As they continue comparing accomplishments, the theme for Bianca Belair hits and out comes the Raw Women’s Champion to a big pop. The fans chant “EST! EST!” as she joins Bayley and Lynch in the ring.

Belair tells Pearce that there’s already six women in the Chamber. She then presents Pearce with an idea. Pearce then mentions all three of them competing in a triple-threat match. She says if Lynch or Bayley wins, they get into the Women’s Chamber. If Belair wins, neither of them get in. It’s official.

The Judgment Day Ready For Big Week Ahead

Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick react to the high-stakes match that was just added to tonight’s show and then they run down the rest of the advertised lineup for the show.

From there, we shoot backstage and Byron Saxton is standing by with The Judgment Day. He mentions their various matches at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 show this weekend. He asks if they all are ready for their big matches. Each take a turn on the mic explaining why they are confident ahead of their respective matches.

Dominik Mysterio reveals he just got off the phone with “Mami,” and says she’s excited for Elimination Chamber and Valentine’s Day. Finn Balor mentions that tonight, The Judgment Day has The Street Profits. He says they’re gonna get rolled up and smoked up.

The Street Profits vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest

We head back inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. and we hear the familiar sounds of The Street Profits theme song. Out comes Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for scheduled tag-team action.

The duo settles inside the squared circle as they prepare for tag-team action in our opening contest of the evening here on the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 “go-home” episode of Monday Night Raw.

Ford and Dawkins of The Street Profits take on Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day, when the show returns. On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see The Street Profits finishing up their ring entrance. Their music dies down and the theme for The Judgment Day sounds as the duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest make their way down to the ring, accompanied by Dom Mysterio.

Both teams are now out there. The bell sounds and we see Ford and Priest kick things off for their respective teams. Priest gets off to a good start on Ford. Ford makes the tag and he and Dawkins team up and start to take out the bigger man from The Judgment Day.

As the two knock Priest out of the ring, we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues. During the break, Balor and Priest took back over control of the offense and spent the entire time dominating the action.

As we settle back in, we see Ford hitting a counter just in the nick of time and because of that, both guys are down and crawling to their corners. Each guy makes the tag and in comes Dawkins like a freight train, taking out any-and-everything that moves.

Dawkins throws Priest to the floor and continues to work over Balor. Meanwhile, Ford hits a crazy splash from the ring to the floor to further take out Priest. Balor and Dawkins fight it out in the ring, but Balor takes over and hits his Coup de Grace off the top-rope for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Finn Balor & Damian Priest

Edge & Beth Phoenix Brawl With The Judgment Day

Once the match wraps up, we see The Judgment Day aren’t satisfied with just winning, as Priest blasts The Street Profits with a big kick. The Judgment Day begins a post-match beat down but then Edge’s theme hits and out he comes with Beth Phoenix.

Edge beats down Priest and Balor. Phoenix works over Dominik Mysterio until Rhea Ripley appears from behind and takes out Phoenix. She leaves smiling as Edge runs back into the ring to check on his wife. After that, we head to another commercial break.

Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley Contract Signing

We return from the break and see media coverage of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sporting a custom WWE Championship after helping his team win the NFL Super Bowl LVII game over the weekend.

From there, we settle back inside the Barclays Center where we see a table and chairs set up in the carpeted ring, with Adam Pearce playing paper work on both sides of said-table. On that note, we hear Brock Lesnar’s theme hit.

“The Beast Incarnate” emerges to a big pop from the Brooklyn fans and then settles inside the ring as we see highlights from his segment on last week’s show, where he took out Bobby Lashley with a pair of F-5s.

Lesnar settles in the ring and throws his chair out to the floor. Pearce mentions that Lesnar already signed the contract, he needs Lashley to come out now and sign it as well to make their match official for Elimination Chamber.

Brock Lesnar says he wants to cut the crap. He calls out “The All Mighty” and tells him to hurry up and sign the papers. Lashley’s theme hits and out comes several security guards.

Another table and chair is brought out and set at the top of the stage and then finally Lashley emerges with a mic-in-hand as he sets up shop at the second table at the top of the stage. All of the security guards are in between Lashley and Lesnar, filling the entire entrance ramp on both sides.

Lashley says he’s gonna do things on his terms. He says he gave us his word that he’d have his people look at the contract. He says he did that and isn’t sure if he’s going to sign it. Lesnar tells Lashley to get his ass up there and sign it. He then laughs and says Lashley is scared.

The fans chant “Bobby’s scared!” and Lashley smiles. Lesnar says if Lashley doesn’t come and sign the contract, he’s gonna come beat his ass unconscious and sign it for him. Lashley says he doesn’t think Lesnar has the balls to. Lesnar calmly exits the ring and stares down the many security guards.

He begins laying waste to the dozens of security guards. He gets near Lashley, but Lashley back body-drops him on the hard floor. He then hits a big Spear. Lashley signs the contract and lays it on Lesnar’s body as he remains laid out. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Michin vs. Piper Niven

When we return, we hear Kevin Patrick promoting The Undertaker’s 1 deadMAN Show in Montreal as the iconic theme for “The Phenom” plays in the background.

From there, the entrance theme song for Piper Niven plays and out comes the former women’s WWE Superstar known as Doudrop. She settles inside the ring and is ready for one-on-one action in our next match of the evening here on Raw.

The music for Niven fades down and then Michin, Mia Yim, makes her way out. Highlights are shown as she heads to the ring of last week’s Raw where Carmella beat Mia Yim and Niven, as well as Candice LeRae, in the fatal-four-way to earn a spot in the Women’s Chamber. We also see highlights of Niven and Yim getting in each other’s faces in a backstage segment after the match.

Both ladies are in the ring now and the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. Niven immediately starts taking it to Yim, as she gets off to a strong start in this women’s singles showdown.

Niven beats Yim down and hits a big splash for a close near fall. Yim hangs on, and even nearly hits her Eat DeFeat spot, but Niven avoids it and hits her Lochness Slam for the pin fall victory in a dominant showing here this evening.

Winner: Piper Niven

Looking At The Latest Happenings Within The Bloodline

A lengthy video package showing the latest happenings in the ongoing storyline with The Bloodline from this past Friday night’s SmackDown is shown.

From there, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick plug matches at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 show involving members of the group, as well as tonight’s main event pitting Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair. We then head to another commercial break.

Sami Zayn Calls Out Cody Rhodes For A Chat

When we return from the break, Graves and Patrick remind us of the segment on last week’s show where JBL ended his professional relationship with Baron Corbin. We then shoot backstage where Cathy Kelley is standing by with Corbin.

She asks him about this and Corbin mentions it being depressing. He gets cut off mid sentence, however, and is told along with the rest of us that something is happening in the ring.

We shoot back inside the Barclays Center where we see Sami Zayn standing in the ring. He gets on the mic and says he wants to take the chance to say something to someone now because he’s not sure if he’ll get to before this weekend’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

With that said, Zayn says he knows Cody Rhodes is backstage. He asks him to indulge him and come out to the ring. Cody’s theme hits and “The American Nightmare” emerges and heads to the ring, joining Zayn inside the squared circle.

The two stare at each other and the fans chant “This is Awesome!” Cody asks Zayn what he wants to talk about. He says he heard Cody say he thinks Zayn might be the one he faces at WrestleMania. He says he came here to look in his eyes and ask if he really said that and he really meant it.

Cody says he did but isn’t sure it matters. He says what matters is does Zayn think he can. Zayn asks if he wants the honest answer. Zayn gets emotional and says he’s not sure. He talks about seeing first-hand what The Bloodline is capable of.

He says he saw guys bigger and better than him fully confident go in and lose every single time against Reigns. He says he knows he has what it takes to be champion and even to headline WrestleMania, but if he’s being honest, he doesn’t know if he can beat Reigns.

He gets super emotional getting through that speech. The fans chant “You can do it!” at Zayn after he’s done. Cody responds, “You don’t know?! You don’t know if you can do it?!” He says the people here seem to know. He says he hasn’t been where Sami has been, but he’s been watching from the sidelines all along.

He says he knows Reigns has beaten everyone. He says what is different this time, however, is that there are cracks in The Bloodline and that’s because of Zayn. He says this awesome moment in time is because of Zayn.

Cody continues and says he won the Royal Rumble and punched his ticket to WrestleMania and says Michael Cole mentioned it on commentary, that he needs to finish his story. He gets worked up and with fire says he plans to finish it at WrestleMania.

He tells Sami he needs to finish his, too. He tells Sami he doesn’t want to see him next Monday, because he’d rather see him at WrestleMania. Cody’s theme hits again to end an excellent, excellent segment.

Backstage With Carmella, Nikki Cross & Asuka

We shoot backstage and see Carmella and Nikki Cross talking. Carmella asks where their other teammate for tonight is. We then see Asuka in a big mask appear behind them. She takes the mask off.

Carmella tells them both that they’re so weird. She walks off. We head to a commercial break as the commentators plug the six-woman tag-team match coming up next.

Cody Rhodes vs. Baron Corbin

When we return from the break, we see Cathy Kelley again standing by with Baron Corbin. She apologizes for earlier and asks him again about JBL. Corbin says he’s done with JBL and he’s tired of being disrespected.

He uses their interview earlier as an example. He is offended that it was interrupted in favor of Sami Zayn. He says he hates to point this out to everyone but in no world does Sami Zayn beat Roman Reigns.

He asks Cathy if she knows the last person to beat Roman Reigns. He points out that it was him. He says he was blindsided by Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble or he’d be beating Reigns again at WrestleMania.

He says instead Reigns has an easy match in Zayn and another easy one in Cody Rhodes, who he calls weak for taking eight months for a pussyfoot injury. He says he was given the number 30 spot in the Rumble to make that easy for him, too.

He says he doesn’t think Cody is tough, he’s a joke. He says Cody’s dad, Dusty Rhodes is a joke, his dog is a joke. He continues taunting him but is attacked out of nowhere by Cody, who is still in a suit. He demands a referee come with him and proceeds to beat Corbin’s ass all the way down to the ring.

He heads in the ring and now he and Corbin are duking it out as the bell sounds to make this one official. Cody knocks Corbin out to the floor and while still in his suit, he hits a dive through the ropes and splashes onto Corbin.

He takes his suit and shirt off now and continues beating Corbin down at ringside. He rams him into the ringside barricade and continues his onslaught.

The two duke it out some more at ringside and then back in the ring, Cody hits a big Cody-Cutter. He yells out “Let’s go!” and waits for Corbin to get up. When he does, he hits his Cross-Rhodes finisher and scores the pin fall victory.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

Carmella, Nikki Cross & Asuka vs. Liv Morgan, Natalya & Raquel Rodriguez

Now we shoot backstage and see the threesome from SmackDown involved in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match and tonight’s six-woman Raw tag-team match, Liv Morgan, Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez.

We see Nattie and Morgan begin to argue and then Raquel yells at both of them, “Ladies! We need to get along! Save it for Saturday night!” The theme for Liv Morgan hits and she heads out to the ring first for her team.

As Liv settles into the ring, Corey Graves plugs this six-woman tag-team match featuring the participants in the Women’s Chamber match at this weekend’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view. From there, we head to a pre-match commercial break.