LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – February 15, 2021

– Tonight’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the usual intro video.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us to RAW. He hypes tonight’s Gauntlet Match main event. Tom is joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Miz for another must-see edition of MizTV. Mike Rome does the introduction. The Miz is by himself, but is carrying his Money In the Bank briefcase. Miz welcomes everyone and quickly introduces his guest. Out comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as the pyro goes off.

Drew raises the WWE Title in the ring and more pyro goes off. They sit down and Miz welcomes Drew. He says John Morrison isn’t here because he’s with a top name producer recording a Bad Bunny diss track. Miz names some of Drew’s victories but points out his Road to WrestleMania 37 could end this Sunday with the loaded Elimination Chamber match. Miz says if it were him he would be panicking. Miz goes on about Sheamus turning on McIntyre and the Chamber match, saying Drew was screwed by WWE officials. Miz keeps ranting until Drew finally loudly yells at him to shut the hell up. Fans pop. Miz tries to make his case but Drew says if Miz interrupts him one more time he will regret it. Drew is sick and tired… Miz keeps running his mouth and Drew drops him with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt in the middle of the ring.

Drew grabs the MITB briefcase and launches it towards the stage. Drew grabs his title and marches up the ramp as his music hits. Miz slowly gets back to his feet in the ring. Drew is gone now. Miz goes on ranting about how the pressure of Elimination Chamber is getting to Drew. Miz says he does not have any of that pressure. He keeps ranting and teases a cash-in on Sunday. Miz warns every Superstar, whether you’re going for the WWE Title or the WWE Universal Title, to be warned and realize that he is in control. Miz says when he cashes in, he will be standing in the ring as champion. The boos get louder. Miz goes on and announces that he is removing himself from the Elimination Chamber match. The music hits as Miz makes his exit. We get a replay of the headbutt by McIntyre.

– Still to come, Riddle and Lucha House Party vs. The Hurt Business in six-man action. We go to commercial.

Riddle and Lucha House Party vs. The Hurt Business

Back from the break and out comes The Hurt Business – MVP with RAW Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. We saw WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley in action last week and the announcers plugged his Elimination Chamber Triple Threat against Riddle and Keith Lee. Tom notes that Lee suffered injuries last week and his status for Sunday is up in the air. Riddle, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado are backstage now for some quick comedy, by Riddle’s standards, at least. Lucha House Party is out first, followed by Riddle. They head to the ring together.

Shelton starts off with Lince and goes to work. Shelton levels Lince with a big shoulder. Shelton takes Lince to the corner and beats him up. Cedric tags in as we see Lashley backstage watching. Cedric takes over on Lince and drops him from the corner for a 2 count, and another. Cedric works on Lince’s arm now. Lince breaks it with a big Cutter, then barely hits a moonsault. Lince with a dropkick and a tag to Metalik, who leaps off Lince’s shoulders with a splash to Cedric.

Metalik keeps control and then sends Shelton out as he comes in. Riddle gets dropped at ringside by the champs. They also take out Lince and Metalik as we go to commercial with The Hurt Business in control.

Back from the break and Cedric drops Metalik for a 2 count. Cedric with more offense and a pin attempt. Cedric drags Metalik to the corner and in comes Shelton with stomps. Shelton knocks Metalik out of the air with a huge shoulder. MVP comes in and covers for a 2 count, and another, and a third. MVP grounds Metalik a bit and takes him to the corner for Cedric to take over. Cedric takes Metalik down and tags in Shelton, holding Metalik down for him to get hit by Shelton. The Hurt Business with more quick tags as they keep Metalik in their corner.

Shelton with a snap suplex for a 2 count. Riddle and Lince try to rally for Metalik. Shelton runs into a boot in the corner. Shelton leaps but hits the turnbuckles. Metalik with a big tornado DDT for a pop. Riddle finally tags in and unloads on Cedric. Riddle with a big overhead suplex, a Broton and a running kick. MVP tags in and runs over Riddle to stop the momentum.

Riddle gets dropped with a MVP forearm. MVP goes for the Ballin’ elbow drop as fans boo. He hits it but Lince and Metalik break the pin up. Cedric with a Lumbar Check to Metalik. Lince superkicks Cedric but Shelton drops Lince. Riddle with a Final Flash knee to knock Shelton to the floor. Lince leaps from the ropes to take Shelton back down on the floor for a pop. Riddle drops MVP with a knee to the face. Riddle goes to the top and hits Floating Bro on MVP for the pin to win.

Winners: Riddle and Lucha House Party

– After the match, the music hits as Riddle, Lince and Metalik hit the ramp to celebrate. Lashley comes running down and drops Riddle from behind. Lashley then takes out Lince and Metalik, turning his attention back to Riddle. Lashley manhandles Riddle on the ramp with The Hurt Lock as the boos get louder. Lashley drops Riddle and stands over him now. The Hurt Business joins Lashley and they stand tall while Riddle and Lucha House Party are laid out. We go to replays.

– The Miz is backstage with Adam Pearce, complaining about how dented up his MITB briefcase is thanks to Drew McIntyre. Miz thanks Pearce for allowing him a spot in the Elimination Chamber. He goes on and wants to give back. He wants to give his Chamber spot to a young up & comer who is ready to grab the brass ring. He names John Morrison for his replacement. Pearce isn’t so sure but he promises to take Morrison into consideration. They shake hands and Miz walks off. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Bad Bunny got involved with Damian Priest’s win over Angel Garza last week. Mandy Rose is backstage with Bunny now, telling him how good he did last week. She’s wearing his t-shirt and asks if he has one for Dana Brooke. She wishes him good luck on SNL this week and walks off. Priest walks up and greets Bunny. Sarah Schreiber talks about how good his week is going, and then plugs Bad Bunny on SNL. They’re interrupted by Akira Tozawa pinning R-Truth for the WWE 24/7 Title. Tozawa backs into Priest, who knocks him into a stack of production cases. Priest instructs Bunny to cover Tozawa for the title and he wins it. Priest and Bunny head off to celebrate as Truth rants.

– The New Day is backstage with Adam Pearce now. Kofi Kingston wants to take The Miz’s spot in the Elimination Chamber. Xavier Woods just wants to finish his feud with RETRIBUTION. They go on until Miz walks up. Miz says he and Pearce have an understanding about John Morrison getting his spot. Things get heated and Pearce tells them to relax. He announces Kofi vs. Miz with the Chamber spot up in the air. Woods predicts that this could lead to KofiMania 2. They go on taking shots at Miz and his acting work to end the segment.

– Still to come Asuka and Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a promo for Elimination Chamber.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce

We go back to the ring and Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka are out first. Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce are out next with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Evans taunts Flair on the mic while walking down the ramp. She says The Nature Boy thinks she will be ready to be champion on Sunday at Elimination Chamber. Evans then taunts Asuka ahead of their title match on Sunday. Evans’ music starts back up as she cackles at her opponents. Evans and Royce enter the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a Black History Month video. Royce and Asuka start the match off, quickly trading holds before breaking. Ric does a “Wooo!” at ringside. Royce takes Asuka to the corner but backs off and then runs into an elbow. They break again and taunt each other. Asuka levels Royce with a big shoulder as fans cheer her on. Flair ends up coming in and she wants Evans but Evans hides behind Royce on the apron. Evans isn’t coming in.

Flair and Royce go at it now. They tangle and Royce rocks Flair in the jaw. Royce mounts more offense but Flair catches a crossbody, then hits a fall-away slam as Evans talks trash from the apron. Flair continues staring Evans down. Flair tags Asuka in and they unload on Royce with double team chops. Asuka grounds Royce with ease. Asuka looks to capitalize but Royce kicks her, then levels her in the head with a kick.

Royce mounts Asuka and works her over. Asuka kicks out at 2. Royce goes on and straddles Asuka for another pin attempt. Royce argues with the referee now. Asuka fights back from her feet. They both duck clotheslines and run the ropes but then collide with clotheslines in the middle of the ring, both going down. Flair gets the tag but runs in and stops Royce from tagging Evans, who did not want to tag in. Flair unloads on Royce while staring Evans down.

Flair follows to the floor and slams Royce face-first into the announce table. Flair brings it back in and Royce tags Evans, who hesitates as Flair stalks her. Fans boo as Evans walks down the steps, apparently walking out of the match. Charlotte is seething. Evans takes the mic and says Charlotte isn’t going to put her hands on her. Evans then announces that she is pregnant. Ric seems shocked at first but then he starts celebrating. Charlotte looks on from the ring and she’s not happy, just disappointed. Flair struts up the ramp, following Evans to the back.

– We see how Sheamus interrupted last week’s Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton match. Charly Caruso is backstage with Sheamus now. She asks about being the odds-on favorite by winning tonight’s Gauntlet Match. Sheamus rants about how his 1-on-1 title shot has turned into 1-on-6. But that’s OK because he will win tonight, and then watch everyone beat the hell out of each other on Sunday, then he will come out of his pod last while the others are broken. Sheamus will then Brogue Kick the others on his way to winning the WWE Title. Fans in the arena boo as Sheamus walks off.

Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz

We go back to the ring and out first comes The New Day’s Kofi Kingston by himself. Kofi is fighting to earn The Miz’s vacated spot in the WWE Title Elimination Chamber. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what just happened with Lacey Evans. We go back to the ring and out comes The Miz. If Miz wins this match, John Morrison gets his spot in the WWE Title Elimination Chamber. If Kofi wins, he gets the spot. Back and forth to start. They miss Trouble In Paradise and a Skull Crushing Finale early on. More back and forth now. Kofi flies off the top but Miz stays in.

Miz goes to the floor to regroup. Kofi chases him around the ring and back in. Kofi cuts him off with big kicks from the apron as the referee counts. Kofi leaps off the top to the floor with a big double axe handle for a pop. Kofi rolls Miz back in for a 2 count. Miz turns it around but misses a running boot to the face. Kofi rolls him up for a 2 count. Kofi with a big missile dropkick from the corner for another close 2 count.

Kofi keeps control for another 2 count. Miz with a jawbreaker for an opening. Kofi kicks him, then comes back with another dropkick. Kofi charges but Miz kicks him from the apron. Miz with an inverted neckbreaker on the apron, using the ropes. Miz then drops Kofi with another inverted neckbreaker, this time from the apron to the floor. Fans boo as we go back to commercial with Miz in control.

Back from the break and they tangle for a close 2 count. Miz ends up nailing a big DDT for a close 2 count. Miz mounts Kofi and unloads. They go to the floor with Miz tossing Kofi around, manhandling him. Miz brings it back in and goes to the top. Miz flies and decks Kofi for another close pin attempt. Kofi looks to turn it around but Miz sends him into the ring post, then levels him with a big boot for another close 2 count. Fans cheer Kofi on and Miz isn’t happy.

Fans boo Miz as he keeps control. Kofi fights back in the middle of the ring now. Miz cuts him off with a kick to the gut. Kofi leaps with a big stomp out of nowhere. Kofi finally mounts offense with some of his signature moves. Kofi with the Boom Drop in the middle of the ring. Trouble In Paradise is blocked. More back and forth now. Kofi nails SOS for a close 2 count.

Miz turns it around in the corner and focuses on the knee, injuring Kofi and putting him down on the mat. Miz applies the Figure Four now as fans boo louder. Kofi screams out in pain but finally gets the bottom rope to break the submission. Miz takes advantage of the 5 count. Kofi blocks the Skull Crushing Finale and rolls Miz for a close 2 count. Kofi comes back and hits Trouble In Paradise for the pin to win and earn the Elimination Chamber spot.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

– After the match, Tom confirms that Kofi will joins WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles and Randy Orton in Sunday’s Chamber match. Kofi will also be in tonight’s Gauntlet Match to determine who enters last. Kofi celebrates the big win as fans cheer him on.

– We see how Lana defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax in a Tables Match last week. Lana and Naomi are backstage with Sarah Schreiber now. She brags on last week’s RAW and having her lucky charm, Naomi. Naomi says after all she’s gone through, she deserved to put Jax through the table. Naomi goes on and says they’re going to take it to the champs tonight. Still to come, Lana vs. Baszler. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a promo for Elimination Chamber. The announcers hype the Chamber card for Sunday.

– Randy Orton is backstage now. He says thanks to Sheamus’ actions last week, he and Drew McIntyre still have unfinished business but that’s alright. He goes on about winning tonight’s Gauntlet Match and doing whatever it takes to get what he wants. He also mentions lighting “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt on fire, and now he is no more. Orton says now his sights are set on something else – the WWE Title and main eventing WrestleMania 37. Orton says he won’t be in the Chamber with 5 opponents, he will be in the Chamber with 5 victims… victims of those three letter words – RK… The camera interrupts and quickly cuts to a vignette with Alexa Bliss. We see the Firefly Fun House door. She says “Ashes to ashes, dust to dust…” and blows a handful of ashes it looks like. She says the fire did destroy, but in the future He will be reborn. Bliss is now sitting in the middle of a pentagram with candles on the floor. She looks up from her knees as a red glow shines, and the floor appears to rumble. Bliss starts laughing uncontrollable while looking up at the camera above.

Lana vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out first comes Lana with Naomi. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a promo for NBC’s Young Rock series with The Rock, which premieres tomorrow night. We go back to the ring and Lana is dancing with Naomi. Out next are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Shayna Baszler with Nia Jax.

They lock up and Baszler takes Lana down by her arm, and starts bending her fingers back as Jax laughs from ringside. Baszler manhandles Lana by her arm as the crowd gasps. Lana tries to fight but Baszler grounds her with a knee to the back of the head. Baszler stomps Lana’s head to keep her down. Lana fights from her knees and slaps Baszler in the face. Baszler comes right back with a big clothesline for a 2 count.

Baszler grounds Lana again and unloads with elbow strikes. Lana fights up and out but Baszler drops her again. Lana with a roll-up for 2 out of nowhere. Lana with kicks now. Baszler catches a kick and sends her to the mat. Baszler misses a jumping knee into the corner. Lana tries to capitalize but Baszler resists. Lana sends her face-first into the middle turnbuckle.

Lana keeps fighting but Baszler blocks a bulldog, ending her back into the turnbuckles. Baszler climbs up for a superplex but Lana ends up knocking her tot he mat. Lana nails a crossbody for a close 2 count as fans and Naomi cheer her on. Lana with a kick too the head. Baszler with one of her own but Lana goes down. Jax attacks Naomi at ringside and launches her into the barrier as fans boo. Jax scoops Naomi but she slides out, sending Jax into the ring post and then dropkicking her into the steps.

Baszler grabs Naomi through the ropes but Lana rolls her up for 2. Baszler comes back and levels her with a huge knee to the chest. Baszler covers for the pin but stops and turns that into the Kirifuda Clutch. Lana taps out and Baszler takes advantage of the 5 count.

Winner: Lana

– After the match, Baszler and Jax stand tall as the music hits. Lana and Naomi try to recover.

– Braun Strowman is seething at Adam Pearce backstage now, asking for one good reason why he’s not in the Elimination Chamber match. Braun reminds Pearce what happened last time he was done wrong. They go on and Braun says Shane McMahon has made it clear Pearce is in charge around here. Pearce says he’s just the messenger. Braun tells Pearce to send Shane a message that says he needs to make this right or else. Fans boo as Braun walks off.

Gauntlet Match: AJ Styles, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring for tonight’s Gauntlet Match main event. The winner will earn the right to enter Sunday’s WWE Title Elimination Chamber last. Out first comes AJ Styles with Omos. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ is in the ring with Omos. He’s not thrilled with the idea of Kofi Kingston trying to relive KofiMania or create KofiMania 2. He is going to shut down those dreams tonight with this warm-up match. AJ says he’s going to give another example tonight of what he’s going to do in the Chamber – mow through everyone and ride the momentum all the way to the title. AJ mentions how Omos and Joseph Park crunched the numbers and the statistics say AJ can’t lose. AJ and Omos go on with their promo until The New Day’s music hits and out comes Kofi with Xavier Woods. Kofi is limping around a bit and favoring his knee from the earlier match.

The bell rings and fans chant for The New Day. AJ goes right for Kofi’s knee, taking it to the corner for a count by the referee. Kofi knocks AJ out of the corner but AJ beats him down. More back and forth now. AJ keeps working on the leg. Kofi sends AJ to the floor, then leaps backwards and takes AJ down on the floor near Omos. Woods watches from on top of the announce table, playing Francesca. Omos grabs Woods by the throat in the middle of his instrument play.

Omos holds Woods in the air with ease, then drives him over the barrier into the crowd. Kofi comes over and yells at Omos, as does the referee. Fans cheer as the referee ejects Omos to the backstage area. AJ argues with the referee but Omos slowly leaves. AJ turns back around and takes out Kofi’s knee from behind with a chop block. The boos get louder as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ counters Kofi on the mat, applying a single-leg Crab and tightening it. Kofi tries to get the rope but AJ pulls back. Kofi rolls AJ into a 2 count. AJ comes right back with a kick to the hurt knee as fans boo him. AJ charges but Kofi nails SOS out of nowhere. Kofi is too hurt to capitalize with a pin attempt. AJ ends up hitting another chop block. Kofi sends AJ to the mat from the top. Kofi then crashes down on AJ’s back but he also lands bad on his knee. Kofi crawls over for a close 2 count.

Kofi limps to his feet and runs over AJ twice. Kofi keeps control but AJ nails a modified DDT to the ankle to bring him back down. AJ goes to the apron for the Phenomenal Forearm, and he nails it in the middle of the ring. AJ covers Kofi for the pin to eliminate him. The music hits and out next comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Drew rushes the ring and AJ is worried. The bell rings and Drew immediately nails a big clothesline.

Drew takes AJ to the corner and drops him with a big chop. Drew launches AJ over his head, across thew ring with ease as fans cheer him on. Drew slams AJ over the top rope and AJ falls to the apron. Drew with a big boot to the face to drop AJ on the apron. Drew with another big boot to the face to put AJ right back down on the apron. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew keeps control. AJ sends him into the turnbuckles and mounts some offense but Drew comes right back and unloads for a 2 count. Drew sends AJ to the floor and follows. AJ rocks him as the referee counts. Drew launches AJ into the steel ring steps and he flies over them. Drew brings it back into the ring and hits a backbreaker, holding it for a Michinoku Driver for a 2 count. McIntyre grounds AJ now, smashing his face into the mat.

Drew breaks and stomps while AJ is down. AJ with a shot to the throat to get an opening. AJ rocks Drew into the corner for shoulder thrusts. Drew comes back with a big reverse Alabama Slam as fans cheer him on. Drew waits in the corner now as AJ slowly gets back up. AJ blocks a Claymore Kick with a dropkick. AJ then dropkicks Drew through the ropes to the floor. AJ launches himself over the top rope to the floor, dropping Drew with a forearm.

AJ with a running knee strike to the jaw from the apron as fans boo, putting Drew back down on the floor. The referee counts and AJ nails a running forearm from the apron to Drew on the floor, knocking him into the ring post. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ remains in control, grounding Drew and keeping him there. Announced for RAW Talk are Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, MVP and Bobby Lashley. Drew fights up and out now, leveling AJ with strikes and a big clothesline. Drew smashes AJ in the corner and launches him over his head, sending him far across the ring for a big pop. Drew with a big neckbreaker and a kip up for another pop. Drew goes to the top and flies but AJ dropkicks him out of mid-air. They’re both down now.

AJ keeps control and goes for the Styles Clash. Drew back-drops him in the middle of the ring for a pop. They tangle and AJ goes for the Calf Crusher. He manages to take Drew down but Drew resists. AJ goes on and gets the Calf Crusher locked in as the WWE Champion screams out. Drew breaks the hold with a headbutt.

AJ comes off the top but misses after going for a Phenomenal Forearm. He keeps going but Drew launches him into the bottom rope for whiplash. Drew comes right back with a big Claymore Kick for the pin to eliminate AJ. The music starts up and out next comes Jeff Hardy to a pop. We get a pre-recorded promo where Jeff talks about taking risks that are worth it, and making his way back to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Jeff ambushes Drew and goes to work, mounting offense and taking control. Drew scoops Hardy but he slides out and fights. Hard goes to the top and hits Whisper In the Wind but Drew kicks out at 2. More back and forth now. Drew gets knocked to the floor and then dropkicked through the ropes. Hardy goes up and leaps out, taking Drew back down on the floor. Hardy celebrates and encourages fans to chant his name while Drew is flat on his back at ringside. Back to commercial.

