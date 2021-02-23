LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – February 22, 2021

– Tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network opens up with a video package of highlights from last night’s pay-per-view.

– We’re live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us to RAW and fans cheer. He’s joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring for a special championship celebration edition of MizTV. John Morrison has a mic. He introduces new WWE Champion The Miz, who comes out to mostly boos. Miz raises the WWE Title on the ramp as the big pyro goes off. He enters the ring and more pyro goes off when he raises the title. Miz welcomes everyone to MizTV as the boos get louder.

Miz goes on about how far he’s come in WWE. Everyone else from his generation have come and gone but he’s still standing. Miz says he’s taking them all out. He names Batista, John Cena, Bobby Lashley, Daniel Bryan, even WWE Hall of Famer, and says they just don’t match up to anything he has going. Miz goes on and on bragging and says he didn’t earn the respect of the fans, he demanded it. The music interrupts and out comes Bobby Lashley and MVP. Lashley is wearing a white suit and MVP is in a blue suit, using a crutch to get around.

MVP congratulates Miz on his title win, on behalf of The Hurt Business. MVP brings up Miz’s accomplishments and says he forgot to mention how Lashley destroyed Drew McIntyre last night before his win. Miz says he was getting to that. He thanks them both but says he and Morrison have more celebrating to do. MVP and Lashley aren’t leaving. MVP asks Miz if they want to reveal the terms of their business arrangement. Morrison helped Lashley lose the United States Title, and now Miz owes Lashley to make it right. Lashley tells Miz he owes him a shot and Miz agrees, but adds that he never said when that would happen. Miz rants about how busy he is and says there is just no time right now.

Lashley ends up grabbing Miz by his tie. Lashley says they made a deal and Miz has one hour to give him what he wants, or he will be sent to the emergency room. Lashley says one way or another he’s taking the WWE Title from Miz and it will be painful, merciless, and… awesome. Lashley and MVP stare Miz and Morrison down as the music starts back up. Tom says Miz has one hour to grant the WWE Title match, or else.

– Lucha House Party is backstage congratulating new WWE United States Champion Riddle. He thanks them for having his back as of late. He goes on ranting about nothing and says he’s naming the eagle on the front title plate “Travis.” Riddle ends up pulling his scooter out and riding off to get to the ring. We go to commercial.

WWE United States Champion Riddle vs. John Morrison

Back from the break and we see how Riddle won the WWE United States Title at Elimination Chamber by winning the Triple Threat over John Morrison and former champion Bobby Lashley. We see a timer counting down on the screen for Lashley’s ultimatum to The Miz. The clock stops at 9pm. Morrison is already in the ring now. Out next comes the new WWE United States Champion for this non-title match. Fans chant “bro!” now. Riddle hits the ring and kicks his flip flops off for pyro.

The bell rings and they tangle to the mat, trading holds and counters. Morrison ducks a big boot and kicks Riddle, then levels him with a running kick. Riddle blocks the running standing moonsault, pulling Morrison into a submission but he gets the bottom rope to break the hold. More back and forth on their feet now. Riddle misses a punt kick and Morrison levels him with a roundhouse kick. Riddle with a Gutwrench suplex for 2.

Riddle and Morrison trade strikes now. Riddle catches a kick and delivers strikes. Morrison with a thumb to the eye to take control. Morrison takes Riddle down as fans boo. Morrison with a modified Dragon Sleeper submission now. Riddle gets sent to the apron, then sent to the floor with a kick to the head. Morrison then launches himself over the top rope to the floor with a corkscrew, taking Riddle back down. Morrison clutches his knee but brings Riddle back in as the referee counts.

Morrison comes back in and follows but Riddle takes him back over the top rope. They tangle and get back on the apron, trading big stiff strikes. Riddle with a big suplex on the apron, dropping Morrison’s head on the edge. Riddle returns to the ring and stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle splashes Morrison. Morrison comes back and nails an Alabama Slam into a 2 count. Morrison grounds Riddle in the middle of the ring now. Back and forth now as they go to the corner. Riddle fights out and ends up nailing an overhead kick. Riddle kips up and runs into the corner with a forearm, and another. Riddle with a big suplex. Morrison ducks a punt kick and dodges a standing moonsault.

Morrison rolls to the floor but Riddle kicks him from the apron. Riddle then nails the Floating Bro from the apron to the floor. Riddle brings it back in and hits a German suplex with a bridge for a 2 count. Morrison rams Riddle back into the corner, hitting him with thrusts. Morrison runs up to the middle rope and nails a Spanish Fly for a close 2 count. They tangle and Riddle hits Bro 2 Sleep. Morrison comes right back with a big kick to send Riddle to the apron.

Riddle fights back in but Morrison decks him with a knee strike to the face. Morrison goes for Starship Pain but it’s blocked. Riddle then hits the Bro Derek for the pin to win.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, Riddle stands tall with the title in the air. Fans chant “bro!” as we go to replays. Riddle hits the corner to pose as the chants continue.

– Still to come, the timer is down to less than 30 minutes for Bobby Lashley’s ultimatum to The Miz.

– We get a “coming soon” vignette for Rhea Ripley. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Bad Bunny performing on SNL with his WWE 24/7 Title. He will be in Damian Priest’s corner later on tonight against Angel Garza. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Bunny and Priest now. Priest spots R-Truth with a referee, and he calls him out. Truth comes over with some comedy explanation but Priest knows what he’s up to. Truth gets Bunny’s name wrong and Priest aggressively corrects him, which leads to Truth running away.

– We get another look at what happened with Bobby Lashley and The Miz earlier. Miz is backstage with Adam Pearce complaining now. Miz points out how there was nothing in writing between he and Lashley, and Pearce agrees. Pearce suggests that Miz step up and face all challengers, including Lashley, as he’s now WWE Champion and everyone has doubted him. Miz says he will face all challengers, just not now. Pearce is going to respect what Miz decides, but he reminds him he’s running out of time.

The New Day vs. RETRIBUTION

We go back to the ring and out first comes Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day. We see recent happenings between The New Day and RETRIBUTION. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers lead us to a look at the “Punky Brewster” reboot on Peacock, which will feature Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair on an upcoming episode. We see actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. and a few other “Punky” cast members in the ThunderDome crowd, including Punky herself. Out next comes RETRIBUTION – Mace and T-BAR with Mustafa Ali, Slapjack and Reckoning.

T-BAR starts off with Woods. T-BAR clubs Woods to the mat and delivers another big strike. Woods fights back and works on the arm, tagging in Kofi for the double team to the arm. Kofi also ties up the arm but T-BAR overpowers and slams him. Mace tags in and slams the back of Kofi’s head into the mat a few times. T-BAR runs in and levels Kofi with a big boot. Mace covers for 2.

T-BAR scoops Kofi with a big backbreaker but Kofi kicks out at 2. Mace tags back in and T-BAR runs and knocks Woods off the apron with a big boot. T-BAR and Mace hit the big High Justice double team to Kofi in the middle of the ring.

Instead of going for the pin, Ali is yelling over and over for them to hit the move again. Mace slams Kofi’s head a few times. Woods pulls T-BAR over the top rope to the floor. Kofi with Trouble In Paradise to Mace to send him out. T-BAR comes back in but Kofi nails Trouble In Paradise on him also, for the pin to win.

Winners: The New Day

– After the match, the music hits as The New Day celebrates. RETRIBUTION storms the ring but Woods and Kofi hit the ramp, taunting their opponents. Ali takes the mic and yells at the other members, asking how much longer they are going to fail him and embarrass him, how much longer he has to deal with this crap. Ali says he carries them all on his back but they keep failing over and over. Ali storms out of the ring by himself as the other members of RETRIBUTION look on.

– We see MVP and Bobby Lashley walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Bobby Lashley demanded a WWE Title shot from The Miz earlier tonight, issuing him a one-hour ultimatum to have an answer. Adam Pearce is in the ring now. He says the deadline is here for Miz to give Lashley an answer. Pearce introduces Lashley and out he comes with MVP. Lashley is dressed to wrestle.

Pearce then introduces the new WWE Champion and out comes The Miz with John Morrison, who is limping a bit. Lashley isn’t happy with the face that Miz is still wearing a suit. Miz says he has made his decision but he needs more time. Lashley tells him to quit stalling and wasting his time, which is like wasting is money. Miz is worried about the honor the title deserves, not money. Miz goes on but MVP interrupts, saying Miz doesn’t have a deal with other WWE Superstars, he has a deal with them. Miz says he doesn’t know what to say, he just needs more time.

Miz understands what Lashley wants and Lashley deserves it but Miz wants to give everyone his best efforts, it’s what the fans and the WWE Title deserves. Miz asks for a week, asking Pearce if he can pencil it in for next week. The music interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman for a big pop.

Strowman says if anyone around here is getting a WWE Title shot it’s him. Pearce says he can’t just do what he wants… Strowman says he can do whatever he wants. He says it’s clear that Pearce and Shane McMahon have an agenda against him, which is why he was kept out of Elimination Chamber. The arguing continues among everyone in the ring until the music of Shane hits and out he comes.

Shane enters the ring and dances around. A “Shane O’Mac!” chant starts up. Shane says let’s everyone chill out and let cooler heads prevail. Shane says Adam needs to tighten his ship up a little bit, and Braun can’t just storm down here and demand a WWE Title shot. Shane mocks Braun, joking about his brain size. Braun says Shane sucks, Miz sucks, Lashley sucks, this whole idea sucks. Braun wants a WWE Title opportunity tonight. Shane thinks that idea kind of sucks, so no. Braun says if Shane won’t give him the champ, give him the challenger. Lashley. Shane says this is intriguing. He’d love to see this match tonight. Most everyone else agrees.

Shane books Strowman vs. Lashley. Shane says he’s going to up the stakes. If Braun wins against Lashley, then next week there will be a Triple Threat for the WWE Title with Strowman, Lashley and Miz. Braun likes this idea now, but Miz isn’t thrilled. Braun stars Lashley down and then turns around to tell Shane that may be the smartest decision he’s ever made. Lashley takes advantage and takes Braun’s knee out from behind with a chop block. Lashley exits the ring and looks on as Braun gets back to his feet, limping around. We go to replays. Strowman and Lashley stare each other down as we go back to commercial.

