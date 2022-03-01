LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – February 28, 2022

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as the pyro goes off inside the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens for another must see episode of The KO Show. Owens puts on an old cowboy hat to begin mocking Texas. Owens stops at the entrance-way and introduces his tag team partner, who he says will be his partner when they win the RAW Tag Team Titles next week, and then go on to defend at WrestleMania 38, but more important, this is his best friend… Seth Rollins. The music hits and out comes Rollins to join Owens. They head to the ring together.

Owens says they have a big night in store but first they rant about how they, as two of the biggest names in WWE, have been screwed on the Road to WrestleMania. Rollins says the WrestleMania Gods have given them one more chance and now they will win the RAW Tag Team Titles and take them into WrestleMania. They go on hyping WrestleMania and Owens takes some shots at Texas. Rollins introduces their guests – RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy. The music hits and out comes Otis and Chad Gable.

The two teams take their seats and things are going OK until Rollins and Owens mention how they will win the titles next week. Gable gets some local heat and this leads to tension between the teams. Gable and Owens “shoosh!” each other and face off until Owens drops him with a Stunner in the middle of the ring. We go to commercial.

RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens

Back from the break and this non-title match is underway – RAW Tag Team Champions Otis and Chad Gable vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. Otis takes Owens to the corner and works him over. Owens fights out of the corner and they trade big strikes now. Otis levels Owens with a back elbow and then poses to the crowd for some boos.

Otis scoops Owens and slams him in the middle of the ring. Owns turns it around and hits a few sentons to keep Otis down. Rollins tags in and unloads with punches and strikes to send Otis in the corner. Otis dumps Rollins to the apron but Rollins jabs him. The referee is distracted while Gable interferes with Rollins from the floor. Otis takes advantage and knocks Rollins to the floor. Otis follows and beats Rollins around, driving him into the edge of the apron. Otis brings Rollins back in and stops a tag, then sends Rollins into the turnbuckles.

Gable tags in and Otis drops Rollins. Gable covers for 2. Gable goes to work on Rollins’ arm now. Gable with a snap suplex for 2. Otis comes right back in as fans chant for Rollins to make a comeback. Rollins fights up but Otis splashes him into the corner. Otis goes to the second rope but wastes some time and misses the Vader Bomb as Rollins moves.

Owens tags in, knocks Gable off the apron, then hits a big corner cannonball to Otis. Owens tosses Gable back to the floor and leaps off the apron, taking both champs down with one cannonball. Owens returns to the ring for a pop, then hits a big Frogsplash from the apron to Gable on the floor. Owens gets back up but Otis runs over him at ringside. We go back to commercial with Otis standing over Rollins.

Back from the break and Gable is going to work on Owens’ leg. Gable with a big German suplex. Owens finally nails an enziguri but they both go down. Rollins tags in and unloads on Gable. Rollins with a Slingblade. Rollins knocks Otis off the apron with a big elbow. Rollins sends Gable into the turnbuckle and then hits the top rope flying knee, then a Falcon Arrow. Gable kicks out just in time. Rollins stalls some but misses the rolling elbow. Owens saves Rollins with a superkick, then a neckbreaker over the knee for a close 2 count as Otis makes the save.

Otis sends Rollins flying across the ring to the floor. Otis blocks a Stunner from Owens, then nails a big splash in the corner. Otis goes to the second rope for the Vader Bomb and he hits it on Owens. Gable immediately follows up with a moonsault for the pin but Rollins slides in to break it up just in time. Otis gets sent into a ring post and he’s on the floor now as Rollins hits a suicide dive.

Owens and Gable go back & forth now. Gable with a big suplex. Gable drags Owens to the corner and climbs up for another moonsault but Owens moves and he lands on his feet. Rollins tags in and hits a Buckle Bomb on Gable. Owens immediately follows up with a Stunner, and Rollins follows up with the Stomp for the pin to win.

Winners: Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens

– After the match, Rollins and Owens stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. The announcers hype Rollins and Owens vs. RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy for the titles on next week’s show.

– We get a video package looking at how Omos has dominated. Omos is backstage now when Kevin Patrick approaches him, asking about tonight’s match with… Omos interrupts and yells that’s enough. He talks about everyone he’s dominated since WrestleMania last year and says tonight he goes up against the largest man he’s faced in the ring, T-BAR, and he will dominate him as well. Omos walks off.

Omos vs. T-BAR

We go back to the ring and out first comes Omos. He marches to the ring and steps over the top rope, then yells out and poses as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes T-BAR as the announcers plug WWE 2K22. Omos stares T-BAR down from the ring. T-BAR gets on the apron to enter but Omos runs and knocks him of with a shoulder. T-BAR lands on the floor on his back and Omos follows. Omos brings T-BAR in the ring and drags his lifeless body to the middle of the ring. Omos goes for an easy pin but he tosses T-BAR into the corner now.

The referee backs Omos off and checks on T-BAR. The bell rings and here we go. Omos charges for a corner splash but T-BAR moves. Omos comes back with a big clothesline to level T-BAR. Omos lifts T-BAR in the middle of the ring and tosses him with the Choke Bomb. Omos covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Omos

– After the match, Omos stands tall as we go to replays. Omos stands over T-BAR and raises his fist.

– We see what happened last week with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop are backstage now. Nikki says she is the only super hero RAW needs and Doudrop says she can be the super hero because she’s just fine tonight with being in the ring for the six-woman match. Lynch comments on she and Doudrop putting aside their differences. She taunts Bianca Belair and they head out.

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

We go back to the ring and out first comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. are right behind her. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rhea Ripley is in the back talking strategy with Liv Morgan. Bianca Belair walks in and asks to have Becky if she tags in. Belair says she has a long overdue KOD for the champ. Belair wants to give Lynch a preview of when she beats her at WrestleMania 38. They all head to the ring together as the heels look on from the ring. The announcers hype Belair vs. Lynch at WrestleMania 38. The bell hits and Lynch starts off with Belair but Lynch changes her mind, ducks Belair and tags in Nikki to boos from the crowd.

Nikki wants Liv to start, so she tags back in. They lock up and Liv nails a hurricanrana to send Nikki into the corner. Doudrop tags in and over-powers Liv to the mat. Liv ducks a shot and kicks Doudrop in the head. Belair tags in and Doudrop is stunned from Liv’s kick. Belair struggles with Doudrop so she tags in Ripley for a big double suplex for a pop. Doudrop ends up on the floor. Belair kips up for another pop. Nikki and Becky run in but the heels also send them to the floor. Liv flies from the top, with an assist by Ripley, and takes down all three heels at ringside. Liv screams out and re-joins her two partners in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Belair is going at it with Lynch, trading offense and pin attempts. Lynch with a big kick to the chin in the corner. Lynch uses Belair’s braid to drive her into the ring post. Lynch drops Belair on the apron with another kick. Lynch wraps Belair’s hair around the top rope and works her over to more boos from the crowd. The referee unwraps Belair’s hair from the top rope now.

Lynch kicks Belair and nails the second rope flying leg drop while she’s draped over the middle rope. Belair kicks out at 2. Lynch stomps away in the corner as Doudrop takes over. Doudrop takes Belair from corner to corner, then slams her in the middle of the ring. Doudrop drops an elbow to Belair now. Nikki tags in and hits a running neck snap to Belair while Doudrop holds her. Nikki mounts Belair and unloads with strikes. Lynch tags back in and works Belair over, standing on her hair to trap her. Lynch with more offense until Belair leaps and tags in Ripley. Ripley unloads on Lynch and slams her face-first into the mat. Ripley keeps fighting and delivers knee strikes to Lynch’s face.

Ripley with a low dropkick to Lynch. Ripley slams Lynch face-first into the mat again but Doudrop breaks it up with a big splash. Liv takes Doudrop out. Nikki takes Liv out and sends her to the floor. Nikki drags Becky to the corner and tags herself in. Doudrop and Belair tangle now. Belair hits the KOD in the middle of the ring. Belair goes to follow-up with the handspring moonsault but Belair interferes from ringside. Liv takes out Becky at ringside. Doudrop levels Liv. Ripley dropkicks Doudrop.

Ripley turns around to a missile dropkick from Nikki. Belair with a KOD to Nikki for a close 2 count as Becky makes the save. Becky pulls at Belair’s hair but Belair ends up whipping her over and over with it, leaving marks on her stomach. Becky retreats to the floor, screaming about her stomach. Nikki rolls a distracted Belair up from behind for a close 2 count. Belair comes back and ends up hitting the KOD on Nikki for the pin to win.

Winners: Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Belair and her partners stand tall as we go to replays. Lynch is still screaming and holding her stomach from the hair strikes. The winners celebrate as Lynch holds her title in the air on the stage.

– We see how Robert Roode helped Dolph Ziggler defeat Tommaso Ciampa on last week’s WWE NXT to become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Robert Roode vs. Tommaso Ciampa

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Dirty Dawgs – Robert Roode with Dolph Ziggler. They head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

