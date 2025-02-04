The fallout from WWE Royal Rumble 2025 goes down tonight.

WWE Raw returns live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

On tap for tonight’s two-to-three hour episode of the weekly prime time Monday night WWE on Netflix program are appearances by 2025 Royal Rumble winners “Main Event” Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair, as well as a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match with CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn, and a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match with Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, February 3, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – FEBRUARY 3, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always, and then we shoot into an extended Royal Rumble video package.

“Main Event” Jey Uso Kicks Off This Week’s Show

In a mess of fans backstage, we see the winner of the Men’s Royal Rumble, “Main Event” Jey Uso. “Uh-uh, YEET!” he says before leading the sea of fans into the packed Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

He stops by the commentary desk to do the three-YEET cool-guy handshake with Pat McAfee and Michael Cole, the latter of whom successfully completed all-three slaps and looked like a proud father for doing so.

Uso finally settles in the ring after a super long entrance, and when his music dies down, fans chant “One more time, YEET!” The music hits again, Uso jumps on the ropes, McAfee jumps on the commentary desk and we have a second impromptu YEET-fest.

The music dies down again and fans break out in a loud “You deserve it!” chant. Behind his YEET-tastic sunglasses, it appears Uso is getting legitimately choked up and emotional. Fans roar and then do another “YEET!”

He takes his sunglasses off. No tears, but clearly emotional and feeling the love from the enthusiastic Cleveland crowd. He hasn’t spoke yet and another loud roar breaks out, followed by an “Uso! Uso!” chant. Not quite Hulk Hogan in Montreal levels (how ironic is that now, by the way?) but getting closer as each moment passes.

Another wave of loud roars and applause from the crowd breaks out and grows, big time, as Uso wears an ear-to-ear grin. The camera pans the massive crowd as a “YEET! YEET! YEET!” chant breaks out. “Thank you guys for that,” Uso finally begins at 15 minutes past the hour.

“I don’t know what to say,” he says. Fans respond “YEET!” Without missing a beat, Uso says, “Man, besides that!” with a smile. “Let me talk. Let me rap,” he continues. Uso speaks from the heart, in what feels like a very honest way, as he talks about his 15-year journey from getting to WWE, trying to be a tag-team great with his brother, being part of a big faction and movement with The Bloodline, and finally getting it on his own.

Fans, of course, respond with another deafening “You deserve it!” chant. He continues, saying he worked hard to get to this spot, which he says while literally fighting back tears. His voice cracks big time as he says he wants to thank everybody. The fans love it. They prop him back up with a loud roar and he says, “And thanks to you guys, Uce, I’m a 2025 Royal Rumble winner!” He says now he’s going into WrestleMania in a main event, “and it’s just ME, Uce!”

GUNTHER Comes Out To Spoil The Party

The theme for WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER hits to spoil the party. Out comes “The Ring General.” He claims he’s uninterested in a match with Uso at WrestleMania. He claims he’s got everyone convinced he’s barely holding onto the title, when in reality, he’s in complete control.

He flat out says he’s not interested in beating Uso again at WrestleMania after just beating him at Saturday Night’s Main Event. He says beating John Cena, Roman Reigns or CM Punk adds to his legacy. “You’ve got everything to gain, and I’ve got everything to lose, so if you choose me you force me into a position where I have to give myself a little something to gain in all this.”

He tells Uso if he chooses him, every week is going to be hell, with WrestleMania being the most horrible display of violence this business has ever seen. “I’m going to hurt you Jey. I’m going to put you down like a diseased dog. But the good thing is, you’ve got options. So I’d advise you to consider them.”

GUNTHER drops the mic and goes to leave, but Uso stops him. Uso says he’s tired of people telling him what he can and can’t be. He says he’s gonna go to SmackDown and holler at Cody Rhodes, but he tells GUNTHER whoever he chooses, he’s walking in to WrestleMania as the 2025 Royal Rumble winner, and he “guarantees he’s walking out as “Main Event” Jey Uso and it will be as champion. YEET!” His theme hits again to end an excellent opening segment.

Ludwig Kaiser vs. Penta

Footage is shown of John Cena declaring himself for the Elimination Chamber match in Toronto during the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 post-show press conference. We then head to a commercial break.

When the show returns, Ludwig Kaiser is already in the ring. His music dies down and the theme for Penta hits and out comes the hot new star on the scene in WWE to a big crowd reaction.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. Kaiser jumps off to the early offensive lead. Penta begins fighting back, but Kaiser quickly cuts that short and settles back into the offensive driver’s seat.

Kaiser yells at Penta, “You want to embarrass me? No I’m going to embarrass you!” After a scary bump to the floor, Penta continues to be on the defensive, with Kaiser dominating the action as we head into a mid-match commercial break as the bout continues.

When the show returns, after some more back-and-forth action, Penta finally begins making his big fired up offensive comeback, culminating with his Sacrifice finisher for the pinfall victory. After the match, Pete Dunne runs out, and while distracted waiting for him, Penta is attacked from behind by Kaiser.

Winner: Penta

Charlotte Flair Confronted By Rhea Ripley

Backstage, The Judgement Day are talking, with Finn Balor scolding Dominik Mysterio. Liv Morgan comes to Dom’s aid and says things are coming back in order for Judgement Day. She tells Balor that Dom got Balor in the qualifier match.

Inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of Charlotte Flair’s theme. “The Queen” makes her way out. As she heads to the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-segment commercial break.

When we return, Flair is in the ring getting booed. She talks through the boos, saying she still missed the fans anyways. She says last year broke her, but she’s back and she has punched her ticket to WrestleMania.

Before she can continue, the theme for Rhea Ripley hits and out comes the WWE Women’s World Champion to a huge pop from the Cleveland crowd. Charlotte tells Ripley she was trying to have a moment with Cleveland, “but hello Mami.”

Ripley says, “But this is my show.” She says they might be going to war again, and because they have gone to war before, she does respect her. “So please, please pick me. Because last time we faced off at WrestleMania, I beat you.” Charlotte says the first time they faced off at WrestleMania, she beat her.

Charlotte says she’s heard from Ripley, but she’ll now go to NXT on Tuesday to see if Giulia inspires her, and to SmackDown on Friday to see if Tiffany Stratton inspires her.

Backstage With Sami Zayn, Jey Uso & Karrion Kross

Backstage, Sami Zayn is interviewed about his Elimination Chamber qualifier against CM Punk tonight. As he walks off, he runs into Jey Uso, who tries apologizing for kicking him on accident. Zayn just hugs him and says it’s fine, and congratulates him on winning the Rumble.

Uso walks off and Karrion Kross walks up. Zayn tells him if he keeps coming at him like this, they’re going to have a problem.

New Day vs. LWO

Inside the arena, a new theme for New Day hits and out comes the heel duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to a ton of boos. They’ll be in action against LWO duo Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio when we return. On that note, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, IYO SKY is attacked backstage by Liv Morgan. Rhea Ripley runs Morgan off and goes to check on SKY, but is then attacked from behind by Raquel Rodriguez. Morgan and Rodriguez walk off laughing as we head back inside the arena for scheduled tag action.

LWO duo Rey Mysterio and WWE Speed Champion Dragon Lee make their way out to a big pop. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Woods and Lee kick things off for their respective teams. Lee grabs a side headlock. Kingston bling tags in and New Day hit a double-team spot to settle into the early lead.

After some more back-and-forth action, Logan Paul’s theme hits and Cleveland’s own comes out to a chorus of boos. He gleefully poses over an unconscious Mysterio on the floor at ringside as the show heads to a mid-match commercial break.

As we return from the break, we see Paul jawing with fans at ringside near the commentary desk, while Woods yells from the ring to Michael Cole to “do his job.” Rey fights back into the lead, and as he was nearing a win, Paul yanks him out of the ring onto his face on the floor. Kingston follows up with Trouble in Paradise for the win.

Winners: New Day

Roman Reigns & Elimination Chamber Updates

In another Elimination Chamber qualifying match for next week’s Raw, Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio will take place on the February 10 Raw to determine who advances to Toronto to compete in the 2025 Men’s Chamber match with the only other confirmed competitor thus far, John Cena.

We see what happened at Royal Rumble with Roman Reigns getting his head stomped by Seth Rollins, and then again on the steel steps. Cole and McAfee check in from ringside with an update on Reigns. With his serious voice, Cole informs us that Reigns is out of action for the foreseeable future.

Backstage, Cathy Kelley is standing by with CM Punk. Punk apologizes to all Sami Zayn fans, saying it is going to be him going to Elimination Chamber in Toronto, not Zayn. He says he has goals and he might put too much pressure on himself, but he’s going to find a way into WrestleMania main event. We head to another commercial break.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY

We see footage of Bron Breakker spearing iShowSpeed to hell during the Men’s Rumble match over the weekend. A graphic flashes on the screen pointing out it was the most-viewed social clip in Royal Rumble history with over 300 million views. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria in a Chamber qualifier is announced for Raw next week in Nashville.

Bayley and Valkyria are both shown in the crowd to further promote the match after a video package airs to announce it. We then see IYO SKY in the ring holding her neck still after the ambush attack from Liv Morgan backstage earlier in the show. Morgan’s theme hits and out she comes for this Chamber qualifier.

After some initial back-and-forth action, SKY settles into the early offensive lead as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, these two truly start to step it up after SKY blasts Morgan with a knee to the grill. We see more big spots from both, with Raquel Rodriguez getting involved a lot.

Ultimately, Rhea Ripley runs out to deal with Rodriguez. Morgan, bloody mouth and all, gets the win via disqualification when Ripley blasted her with a big shot. SKY argues with Ripley in the ring after. Ripley feels bad, but SKY doesn’t want to hear it, storming off.

Winner via DQ and QUALIFYING for Women’s Elimination Chamber: Liv Morgan

Backstage With The War Raiders & American Made

Backstage, The War Raiders are interviewed about their win in defending their tag titles on last week’s show. They say JD McDonagh earned their respect last week. Chad Gable walks up and talks trash to them, telling them The Creed Brothers are going to wrestle circles around them.

Gable tells The Creed Bros he wants to see them wearing tag gold, and Ivy Nile wearing Women’s Intercontinental gold by the time he returns from his hiatus, as he is now off to conquer the dark acts of lucha libre. He slaps a pair of shades on and says, “I’ll be back.”

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins Comes To The Ring

Inside the arena, we hear “BURN IT DOWN!!” and out comes “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of Monday Night Rollins, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins. As he settles inside the squared circle with typical Rollins gear on, we shift gears and head to a quick pre-segment commercial break.

When the show returns, Adam Pearce announces AJ Styles has been traded from SmackDown to Raw. Bron Breakker approaches him and tells him to keep him away from him next week when he shows up. He asks Pearce if they can go talk business because he feels the I-C title isn’t important anymore. Off they go.

Back inside the arena, Rollins’ theme wraps up and he gets on the microphone. He talks one-by-one about how Roman Reigns lost in the Royal Rumble, as did CM Punk and himself. He says his path to WrestleMania will go through the Chamber. He asks Sami Zayn to come out.

Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Sami Zayn vs. CM Punk

Zayn makes his way out as Rollins dances to his music in the ring. He tells Zayn they haven’t seen eye to eye in recent months, but that’s the past. He says right now he needs him to focus and make sure CM Punk doesn’t go to the Chamber. People like Zayn deserve those opportunities.

People like Punk don’t. He wants Zayn to squash Punk’s WrestleMania dreams in the dirt for good tonight. On cue, Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality” plays and out comes “The Second City Saint” himself. “The Best in the World” CM Punk emerges as Rollins was heading to the back.

Officials run out and stop them as they grab and each get one swing in on the other. Rollins continues to the back with officials, while Punk does the same towards the ring. It’s Punk vs. Zayn in a Men’s Chamber qualifier in this week’s Raw main event when we return. On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, the bell sounds and the main event of the evening gets officially off-and-running. After some competitive back-and-forth early action, with Punk and Zayn both enjoying time in the offensive spotlight, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

The show returns and Zayn starts to fight into the lead. He hits a big Blue Thunder Bomb for a close two-count. Fans break out in a super loud “This is Awesome!” chant. Punk fights back and continues his game plan of working on the injured arm of Zayn. He charges at him, but Zayn moves and Punk smashes his own arm into the ring post.

Punk yells at Zayn in the corner after regaining the lead, “Look at that WrestleMania sign, that’s mine. It’s for me! You’re not on my level!” He runs to the opposing corner, but Zayn snaps to life and charges with him, looking for a Helluva Kick. Punk moved and looked for the GTS, but Zayn counters.

Seconds later, Punk looks for the GTS again, but again Zayn counters, this time with an exploder into the corner. Zayn looks for a Helluva Kick but runs into a GTS that connects this time. 1-2-3. Punk wins and qualifies for the Men’s Chamber match in Toronto. After the match, Zayn gets attacked by Kevin Owens, who leaves him laying with a package piledriver as the show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and QUALIFYING for Men’s Elimination Chamber: CM Punk