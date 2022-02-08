LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – February 7, 2022

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on Syfy, live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The announcers hype up tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring and Kevin Patrick is at the podium. He welcomes us to the third and final activity of the Academic Challenge between RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy. We see Chad Gable and Otis at one table, and Randy Orton and Riddle at the other. The champs get booed as Patrick introduces them. Patrick also shows us highlights from the last two challenges. Gage interrupts Patrick when he tries to set up the beginning of the challenge. The first question is from the U.S. Presidents category, and is about the first President to be elected with a college degree. Gable gets it right, John Adams. Riddle picks from the Biology category, and gets a question right about octopuses having 3 hearts. Gable says Riddle got lucky. Gable picks from the Greek Mythology category and gets a question right about Icarus. Orton picks from the Cartoons category and gets a question right about TMNT’s Michelangelo, thanks to Riddle.

Gable seethes about a Cartoons category being allowed in an Academic Challenge. Orton shuts him up and knocks Otis, telling him to go next. This is from the Geography category, and about the largest state of the lower 48. He picks Texas and gets it right. Riddle picks from Pop Culture next. The question is about Justin Bieber marrying Hailey Baldwin and who her father is. Riddle uses his LifeLine to call his friend Bieber but Patrick says there is no LifeLine here. Orton says the only Baldwin he knows is Alec, but that answer is wrong. Gable and Otis can steal the point now. Gable says this man is in one of his absolute favorite films of all-time, Bio-Dome – Stephen Baldwin. He gets it right. One more point and Alpha Academy wins the whole challenge. Gable picks from the Film & Literature category. The question is about which Shakespeare story has been made into the most movies. Gable picks Romeo & Juliet but that’s wrong, and Riddle picks Hamlet, which is right. Orton picks from the Sports category now. The question is which NFL quarterback has the most wins in Denver Broncos history. Orton asks Denver for some help with the answer and they go wild for John Elway, which is correct. It’s now 4-4.

Gable seethes at the crowd and they chant “you suck!” now. Gable picks from Metric Conversions and the question asks how many grams are in an ounce. He gets it wrong and Riddle goes to answer, starting to talk about his scales. Orton interrupts and indicates he also likes to smoke, and gets it right with 28 grams in 1 ounce. RK-Bro wins and they start celebrating but Gable wants a re-do. RK-Bro taunt the champs with the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment, while Gable and Otis destroy the set. Orton and Riddle exit the ring as fans cheer them on. Someone keeps pressing the buzzer, which is driving Gable mad. The music interrupts and out comes The Street Profits. They taunt the champs for losing the challenge. Gable and Otis go to ringside with the threat of an ass kicking. The Profits are ready for the smoke as they approach Gable and the ring, but Otis levels Montez Ford from behind, knocking him down. The announcers hype tonight’s show as the two teams get ready.

