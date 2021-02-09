WWE RAW Results – February 8, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a graphic in memory of “The Natural” Butch Reed, who passed away last Friday at the age of 66. We go to the standard intro video.

– We get a video package on the friendship between Sheamus and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and last week’s attack by Sheamus. We’re live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

– Adam Pearce is in the ring. He welcomes us and then welcomes Shane McMahon back to RAW. The music hits and out comes Shane to a pop.

Shane says it’s good to be back on RAW and his favorite time of the year, The Road to WrestleMania 34. Shane is here to make a blockbuster announcement about Elimination Chamber. Adam announces that Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Title inside the Chamber. Shane says 6 Superstars will enter the Chamber and the winner will be the new WWE Champion. Pearce says Drew’s opponents will all be former WWE Champions – Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, The Miz, and Sheamus.

Shane gives Pearce praise for the job he’s been doing, and then makes his exit. Shane heads up the ramp as AJ’s music hits and out he comes with Omos. AJ and Shane exchange nods on the stage but AJ isn’t happy. Omos also stares Shane down. AJ asks Pearce for a second of his time before he leaves. AJ agrees that Adam is doing an amazing job. AJ mentions how his chances of winning the WWE Title are phenomenal. He also says he’s always thought of Adam as a dumbass. He goes on and says he will give everyone a Chamber preview tonight on RAW. The music hits and out comes Jeff Hardy.

AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy

AJ Styles and Omos wait in the ring as Jeff Hardy comes out to pyro. Hardy poses in the corner as more pyro goes off. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers hype the Elimination Chamber match. Drew McIntyre approaches Shane McMahon backstage and would’ve appreciated a heads up about the match, but wanted Sheamus in a match. Shane gives Drew some props and wishes him good luck. Shane hops in his limo and drives off. We go back to the ring and Hardy takes control of Hardy to start off.

They break as the referee gives warning. They lock up again and Hardy takes AJ down in a headlock as Omos looks on. Hardy ends up sending AJ down and showing off some, taunting him. AJ ends up turning it around in the corner as the referee backs him off. AJ works Hardy around but Hardy takes him down for a quick pin attempt. Tom says WWE Hall of Famer Edge is expected to give a WrestleMania 37 update later tonight.

AJ with a shoulder thrust in the corner, and another after whipping him into the opposite corner. Hardy with a big back-drop and a splash to cover for 2. Hardy takes AJ from corner to corner to corner now. Hardy drops AJ for another pin attempt. Hardy drops AJ face-first after catching a kick. Hardy takes it back to the corner and works AJ over as the referee counts. AJ runs face-first into the middle turnbuckle as Hardy moves, but Hardy goes down on his knee and it gives out. Hardy rolls to the floor and sells the knee injury as the referee counts.

AJ runs around the ring and takes Hardy’s leg back out with a chop block in front of the announce table. Fans boo. AJ breaks the count and goes back out, working on the knee some more. AJ launches Hardy’s leg into the ring post and he goes back down on the floor. AJ rolls back into the ring to stand tall as fans boo him. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ has Hardy down in the middle of the ring, working on the knee. AJ ends up rolling Hardy down into the Calf Crusher. Hardy breaks it by getting to the bottom rope. Damian Priest with Bad Bunny vs. Angel Garza is announced for later tonight.

Hardy fights AJ off but the leg goes out and he goes back down. Hardy sends AJ to the apron as he charges. AJ goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but Hardy hits the top rope and AJ goes down. Hardy with a jawbreaker now, then the inverted Atomic Drop. Hardy with the leg drop, the low dropkick and the splash for a close 2 count. AJ catches a kick for the Twist of Fate but Hardy kicks him into the corner. Hardy drives AJ into the mat for a close 2 count as the leg continues to give him problems.

Hardy picks AJ up but he kicks the leg out. Hardy blocks the Styles Clash and nails a Twist of Fate for a pop. Hardy crawls to the corner and hits a Swanton Bomb but AJ moves. AJ goes for the Calf Crusher and locks it in, pulling back as Hardy looks for the ropes. Hardy taps out for the finish.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall as his music hits. Omos joins him in the ring as the announcers hype the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Title.

– Still to come, Riddle vs. Keith Lee. We see how WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley retained over Riddle last week by DQ. Lee is backstage warming up now. Riddle approaches him and asks what’s up. Riddle is sporting a black eye and admits Lashley got the better of him last week. Riddle says laughter is the best medicine so he got toasty at home last week, watched all of the Air Buds movies, and how he’s feeling like a million bucks. Lee wonders if Lashley knocked some screws loose and asks Riddle if he really wants to keep pursuing the United States Title. Riddle just wants to win the title and insists he will win eventually. Lee says maybe it’s time someone new tries for the title, like himself. He has what it takes to beat Lashley, and to beat Riddle tonight. They have some friendly words and Riddle says to let the better man win. Riddle walks off.

The New Day vs. RETRIBUTION

We go back to the ring and out comes The New Day’s Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, making his in-ring return from a recent jaw injury. They hit the corners to pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus stops Adam Pearce in the back. Sheamus is furious about not getting a singles WWE Title match and having to compete in the Elimination Chamber. Adam says they were just trying to get the biggest main event for the pay-per-view. Sheamus rages on and promises to unleash brutality on every WWE Superstar in the Chamber match, and says Pearce will be responsible. Sheamus walks off. We go back to the ring and The New Day is wrapping up their entrance. Out next comes RETRIBUTION – Slapjack and T-BAR with Mustafa Ali and Mace.

Ali joins the announcers for commentary and Mace stands guard. Woods starts off with Slapjack and takes control. Woods drops Slapjack with a shoulder for a 2 count, then immediately grounds him again. Slapjack turns it around but Woods tags in Kofi, who flies in at Slapjack and saves Woods. Kofi with a 2 count. Kofi chops Slapjack but gets dropped with a back elbow. T-BAR tags in and levels Kofi with a shoulder. T-BAR tries to knock Woods off the apron but he avoids it. Kofi attacks but T-BAR grabs him. Kofi fights free and goes for a crossbody but T-BAR catches him in mid-air. Kofi fights out and they go at it. T-BAR catches Kofi in mid-air again but Kofi slides out again. T-BAR blocks a pin attempt and grabs him by the throat, slamming him to the mat for boos. Ali orders T-BAR to hurt Kofi.

Kofi sends T-BAR over the top rope to the floor. Slapjack comes in but he also get sent to the floor. Woods comes in to assist as Kofi leaps over the top rope, taking down both opponents on the floor. The New Day celebrates as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Woods is fighting T-BAR off. T-BAR unloads in the corner with elbows to drop Woods. T-BAR walks on Woods while tagging in Slapjack, who keeps Woods down. Lana vs. Nia Jax in a Tables Match is announced for tonight.

Slapjack with more offense to drop Woods, then a submission as Kofi tries to rally for Woods. Woods breaks free with a jawbreaker. Slapjack tries to stop Woods from tagging. T-BAR runs in and drops Kofi off the apron with a big boot. T-BAR then levels Woods with a clothesline for a 2 count. T-BAR keeps control and tags in Slapjack for a double team chokeslam – back suplex combo. Woods kicks out at 2. Woods reaches for a tag but Kofi is still down on the floor. Woods counters Slapjack and rolls him for 2. Woods tags in Kofi now and he unloads on Slapjack for a pop.

Kofi dropkicks Slapjack and knocks T-BAR off the apron. Kofi keeps unloading on Slapjack and hits the New Day Boom Drop. Kofi taunts Ali now, then drops T-BAR off the apron with Trouble In Paradise. Slapjack tries to take advantage but Kofi decks him and in comes Woods. Kofi tags back in and nails the double team Day Break finisher for the pin to win while staring down Ali.

Winners: The New Day

– After the match, RETRIBUTION storms the ring but The New Day heads to the ramp to celebrate and taunt their opponents. Ali yells at T-BAR and Slapjack.

– We get a look back at Bianca Belair’s Royal Rumble win and how her parents celebrated. Belair will be here on tonight’s RAW.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. He walks down the ramp until the music hits and out next comes Lacey Evans to boos. They head to the ring together as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Tom congratulates the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for winning the NFL Super Bowl LV on Sunday. We see their custom WWE Title belt and a few shots of former WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski in action. Tom also plugs Raymond James Stadium for WrestleMania 37. Damian Priest is backstage with rapper Bad Bunny, laughing about what he did to John Morrison last week. Priest vs. Angel Garza will take place tonight with Bunny at ringside. We go back to the ring and The Nature Boy has the mic, with Evans at his side.

Flair says people out there are asking why he wants to be back in the mix. Flair says he takes orders from no woman, including his daughter Charlotte Flair. He goes on ranting about Charlotte and says he’s met someone who has all the physical qualifications and drive to be a star. All she needs is some motivation, knowledge and wisdom. Flair says Charlotte may be the greatest female wrestler in WWE today but he’s still going to train Evans and they are in charge. Flair says their relationship is just casual but if she comes under his charm, it’s expected. Flair serves notice to RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and says Evans will be the next champion.

Evans says people who think they know what is going on have no idea. She does think Ric is cute but she has nothing but respect for him and treats him like the living legend he is, unlike his daughter. Evans continues to rant until the music interrupts and out comes Charlotte to a pop. Charlotte poses on the ramp as the pyro goes off. Ric looks to go open the ropes for his daughter but Evans stops him.

Charlotte enters the ring and says if Evans really wanted to learn she’d take her ass to Orlando and train at the WWE Performance Center, but she just wants to leach off Charlotte and use her dad. Evans goes to speak but Charlotte tells her to shut up. Charlotte has always said she wants her dad’s help but she’s been trying to add to the legacy for years. She doesn’t care who Ric manages, as long as he doesn’t bring her down with him. Evans isn’t trying to take her place, she just wants to listen and learn from Ric. Evans asks why they can’t work together, why do they have to be enemies? Evans insults Asuka and says they should team up instead. Charlotte has been trying to prove to everyone she can do this on her own, and she already has a partner. She calls Evans a Charlotte 2.0. Evans gets close to Ric and says her eyes are on the RAW Women’s Title. Evans reveals that Ric was told by WWE officials that Evans will earn a title shot if she can beat Charlotte. Charlotte wants to fight now but Ric doesn’t want them to. Evans sends Charlotte out of the ring with a cheap shot, then sends her into the steel ring steps. Fans boo as Evans stands over Charlotte at ringside. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Miz and John Morrison are with Angel Garza in the back, telling him not to worry about anything.

Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans

We go back to the ring and the bell hits as Charlotte Flair rams Lacey Evans into the corner, working her over with thrusts. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair watches from ringside.

Evans goes for the arm and turns it around on Charlotte. Flair takes Evans down by her arm now but Evans reaches the ropes to break it. More back and forth now. Charlotte goes for a roll-up but it’s blocked. Charlotte keeps fighting and Evans takes her down by her arm. Flair comes right back with a dropkick.

Evans goes for the arm from the apron, then takes Charlotte’s legs out. Evans launches herself over the top rope with an elbow drop to the gut. Evans focuses on Charlotte’s arm now. Charlotte counters with a big clothesline. Flair goes for the Figure Four but Evans crawls to the bottom rope. Evans kicks Flair in the knee. They tangle and Evans goes for the arm, taking Flair down. Flair kips up and tells her to bring it. Evans takes her right back down.

More back and forth now. Evans does the Flair strut to boos. Charlotte levels her and launches her over her head, sending her out of the ring to Ric for a pop. Charlotte does the strut now. They keep going until Evans manages to drop Flair at ringside. She goes down clutching her arm and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Evans is working on the injured arm in the corner. Flair fights back but Evans trips her. Evans with a jawbreaker. Evans takes Flair back down with focus on the arm. More back and forth now. Flair fights back from the corner but Evans clotheslines her for a close 2 count. Evans with a neckbreaker in the middle of the ring for another 2 count as Ric looks on.

Evans goes for a big moonsault but Flair gets her knees up and Evans lands hard. Flair with big chops now, dropping Evans. Evans slaps Flair in the corner. Evans charges but Flair levels her with a big boot for a 2 count. Evans rolls to the floor as the referee counts. Charlotte goes to the floor and has words with her dad. Evans takes advantage of the distraction and takes Flair down by her hurt arm. Evans brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Ric tries to instruct Evans for the Figure Four but it’s blocked. Flair comes back with a big Spear to Evans.

Charlotte stares out at her dad and yells at him. She tells him to watch this before she unloads in the corner with forearms to the face. The referee warns her but she puts hands on him and goes back to work on Evans. The referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Lacey Evans

– After the bell, Charlotte unloads on Evans in the corner some more as fans cheer her on. Ric comes in the ring and yells at her. Charlotte backs off and makes her exit as her music hits while Ric helps Evans up from the mat.

– Still to come, Edge will be here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a Black History Month video.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a pop.

Edge talks about how last week was a long but amazing week. He still has to decide which champion to challenge for WrestleMania 37. Edge goes on about the Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title but the music interrupts and out comes The Miz, John Morrison and Angel Garza. Miz mocks Edge and says he knows Edge is waiting for the perfect opportunity to strike. Miz says even if Edge’s grand comeback leads to him winning a title at WrestleMania 37, he will be there waiting to cash in his Money In the Bank title shot. Fans boo Miz.

Edge says he’s the guy who put the MITB briefcase on the map. Edge goes on about keeping three champions on high alert and knocks Miz for letting him know what he has planned. Edge brags about thinking at a different level than Miz. Edge goes on and says Miz talks about champion while he needs to be champion. He drops the mic and makes his exit as the music hits.

– Still to come, Bad Bunny and Damian Priest will be here. Back to commercial.

Angel Garza vs. Damian Priest

Back from the break and Angel Garza is posing in the corner while The Miz and John Morrison stand on the apron. Out next comes rapper Bad Bunny. He stops on the stage and the pyro goes off. We see what happened with Bad Bunny on MizTV last week, and how he dropped Morrison at ringside before Damian Priest defeated The Miz. Bunny waits on the ramp as Priest makes his entrance next. Priest greets Bunny on the ramp and they hit the ring together.

The bell rings and Garza talks some trash but Priest kicks him back and unloads with kicks in the corner. Priest keeps control and drops Garza with a heel kick for a quick pin attempt. Miz and Morrison provide a distraction from the apron, allowing Garza to turn it around and mount offense. Garza with a dropkick for a 2 count. Garza ends up distracting the referee, allowing Miz to get in a cheap shot to Priest.

Bunny distracts the referee from the apron, and Garza keeps Priest down. Priest gets free from a submission and fights up from his knees. Priest with big punches and kicks now. Priest with right hands and a clothesline. Priest readies in the corner and looks to put Garza away but chaos breaks out as everyone gets involved. Things calm back down after Bunny outsmarts Miz and Morrison, and Priest hits the Bell Clap on Garza for the pin to win.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, the music hits as Bunny joins Priest in the ring to celebrate. We see Garza down at ringside.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre now, asking about the Elimination Chamber match. He knows it’s WrestleMania season, where you have to expect the unexpected. Drew addresses Sheamus and Randy Orton and how everything is crazy right now. He gets crazy when he’s backed into a corner and will rip your face off if you come at him for the title.

Riddle vs. Keith Lee

We go back to the ring and out first comes Riddle. He hits the ring and kicks his flip flops away as the pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lacey Evans vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is confirmed for Elimination Chamber. Bianca Belair is backstage with Charly Caruso now. She talks about winning the Royal Rumble and waiting to make her decision. She also praises Asuka. Asuka ends up interrupting and congratulating Belair, but says she’s not ready for her. Belair disagrees but they do agree and dance over Lacey Evans not being ready for Asuka. Belair says if Asuka retains over Evans at Elimination Chamber, we might be seeing more of Belair on RAW. Belair walks off. We go back to the ring as Riddle waits. Keith Lee is out next. MVP is on commentary and he has Bobby Lashley’s WWE United States Title on display.

The bell rings and here we go. Riddle flies at Lee for an arm bar but Lee powers up with one arm and Riddle pops out to land on his feet. Riddle ends up on Lee’s back with a Sleeper applied now. Lee gets free and they size each other up again. They lock up for a test of strength. Riddle ducks a right hand and jabs at Lee with body shots. Riddle rocks Lee into the corner and nails a running right hand but Lee catches him. Riddle gets free and unloads with kicks in the corner, dazing Lee as the referee counts.

Lee explodes at Riddle as he charges out of the corner out of nowhere and levels him for a 2 count. Lee keeps control and drops Riddle in the opposite corner now. Lee keeps control and drops Riddle again. Riddle fights free with more strikes. Lee with a big back elbow and a right hand. Riddle counters and lands on his feet. Riddle counters and hits a pele kick but Lee is still up. Riddle with a running forearm in the corner, and another shot. Lee blocks the Exploder suplex and drops Riddle with Grizzly Magnum. Riddle blocks a Spirit Bomb.

Riddle with a jumping knee from the middle turnbuckle. Lee falls down for a quick pin attempt. Riddle with a running kick to the chest while Lee is down. Riddle goes up top for Floating Bro but Lee kicks out at 2. Riddle with three straight Brotons. Lee catches the Final Flash and goes for a Spirit Bomb but Riddle turns it into another armbar. Lee tries to break it by force but Riddle keeps it locked.

Lee powers up again and launches Riddle back into the turnbuckles. Riddle runs and hits Final Flash. Lee still comes right back with a Spirit Bomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Keith Lee

– After the match, Lee stands tall as his music hits. MVP stands up and applauds Lee. Lee helps Riddle up but Bobby Lashley attacks them from behind. Lee turns around and shakes his head at Lashley. They’re about to battle but Lashley picks Lee up and easily drives him into the mat. Lashley then applies The Hurt Lock to Riddle and manhandles him to boos. Lee tries to come back into the mix from the apron but Lashley knocks him off to the floor. Lashley runs around the ring and levels Lee at ringside, then sends him into the ring post. Lashley grabs half of the steel steps and rams them into Lee’s face as he tries to get back up, sending him over the announce table. The boos get louder as Lashley stands on top of the announce table, looking down at Lee laid out on the floor. The music hits and MVP praises Lashley as Lashley raises his title in the air. We go to replays. Lashley stands tall on the stage now with MVP, looking back at the ring as Riddle and Lee struggle to recover.

– Still to come, McIntyre vs. Orton. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with Bobby Lashley, Keith Lee and Riddle.

– Tom sends us to a hype video for Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton. Orton is backstage nw, talking about how unfinished business stands between he and McIntyre. It’s a fact that Drew took the title from Orton but it’s also a fact that Orton will regain the title at Elimination Chamber. Orton goes on about how the title means everything to him and how he will do whatever he needs to get what he wants. Orton goes on and says tonight Drew will be re-introduced to The Legend Killer, then destiny will come calling again at Elimination Chamber and Orton will walk into WrestleMania as WWE Champion.

Tables Match: Lana vs. Nia Jax

We go back to the ring and there are tables all around the ringside area. Out first are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Nia Jax with Shayna Baszler. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Lana with Naomi. We see a compilation of Jax putting Lana through tables over the past several months. Lana stares Jax down and looks afraid. The bell hits and she charges but Jax shoves her down. Jax continues to dominant Lana now, easily beating her around the ring. Jax with a big powerbomb in the middle of the ring.

Jax laughs at Lana and taunts Naomi. Jax goes for another big powerbomb. Lana tries to fight free but Jax drives her into the mat and smiles some more. Jax talks more trash and taunts Naomi some more. Jax grabs Lana’s hurt leg and applies a Stretch Muffler, manhandling her with it. Jax uses the Stretch Muffler to launch Lana face-first into the turnbuckles. Fans boo as Lana hits the mat.

Jax continues to taunt Lana as Baszler watches from ringside. Jax stomps away against the ropes now. Jax scoops Lana to dump her over the top rope but Lana hangs on. Jax drops her to the mat instead. Jax goes to drop an elbow but Lana moves. Lana fights out of the corner with strikes now. Jax charges but misses. Lana stuns Jax back into the corner with a kick. Lana charges again but Jax easily runs over her. Jax talks some trash and ragdolls Lana. Jax goes for another big powerbomb but Lana fights back. Lana tries to use the counter to send Jax over the top rope through a table at ringside but Jax lands on the apron.

Lana stuns Jax on the apron with several kicks. Lana breaks Jax’s grip on the top rope but Jax drops her with a headbutt. Jax steps on Lana’s neck while down on the apron now. Jax goes for the big leg drop on the apron but Lana moves and Jax lands hard, screaming out. Jax flips over a table as she’s furious now. Lana comes from behind and charges, shoving Jax through a table that’s leaning against the barrier at ringside. Lana wins.

Winner: Lana

– After the match, Lana returns to the ring to celebrate as her music hits. Naomi joins her. Baszler comes from behind and drops Lana. Naomi fights off Baszler and sends her out of the ring to a pop. A furious Baszler recovers at ringside as Naomi taunts her from the ring. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and announced for tonight’s RAW Talk episode are Mustafa Ali, Damian Priest and Bianca Belair.

Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi

We go back to the ring and Naomi is facing off with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler in the ring for an impromptu match.

The bell rings and Naomi slides to duck an attempt. Baszler fights Naomi off but Naomi drops her by her arm. Baszler takes Naomi down by her knee and kicks her in the face. Baszler bends the elbow back now and goes for a stomp but Naomi dodges it. Baszler tries again and stomps on the elbow this time as Lana watches from ringside.

Fans boo Baszler as she takes Naomi back down and focuses on the elbow and shoulder. Baszler grounds Naomi but she fights free with kicks. Baszler charges with a knee but misses. She misses another jumping knee in the corner. Naomi mounts offense with kicks now. Naomi with the hurricanrana takedown. Baszler fights back from the corner. Naomi with an open palm strike that angers Baszler. Naomi gets the upperhand again and drops Baszler. Naomi kicks Baszler away from the corner. Naomi goes for a takedown but Baszler counters with the Kirifuda Clutch.

Naomi manages to get the bottom rope to break the submission. Baszler breaks it at the 4 count. Baszler rolls out and attacks Lana at ringside, dropping her and talking trash in her face as the crowd boos and the referee counts. Baszler launches Lana into the barrier. Baszler returns to the ring but Naomi immediately rolls her up for the pin to win.

Winner: Naomi

– After the bell, Naomi heads to ringside to celebrate with Lana as her music hits. Baszler seethes in the ring and looks on.

– Tom leads us to a video package on the Elimination Chamber match to hype Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. The Miz vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre later this month.

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

We go back to the ring for tonight’s non-title main event as Randy Orton makes his way out first. Fans boo Orton as Mike Rome does the introductions. Orton hits the turnbuckles to pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and announced for Elimination Chamber is a Triple Threat with Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for the non-title main event. They lock up and go at it after the bell. McIntyre blocks the RKO early on and Orton then avoids a Claymore Kick. Orton goes to the floor to regroup. He tries to rush back in but Drew rocks him.

Drew tries to use Orton’s second rope draping DDT but it backfires. Drew comes back and levels Orton out of the corner. Sheamus’ music hits and out he comes, running down to ringside to distract Drew. Orton takes advantage and drops Drew from behind, then sends him into the ring post. Orton runs Drew on the apron again, sending him into the opposite ring post. Drew goes down on the floor and he’s upset. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Orton is in control but Drew fights back. Orton tosses Drew through the ropes to the floor, right in front of Sheamus. Orton slams Drew face-first into the announce table, then slams him on top of it as the referee counts. Orton brings it back in the ring for a close 2 count. Orton grounds Drew with a headlock now.

Drew fights up but Orton rocks him in the gut. Drew tries to mount offense now but Orton keeps fighting back. More back and forth now. Drew catches Orton and tosses him over his head, and again. Drew with a big neckbreaker and a kip up for a pop as he stands tall. Orton blocks the Futureshock DDT and jackknifes Drew for a 2 count. Drew comes right back with a Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Drew shows some frustration now as Sheamus watches.

Drew goes to the top but Orton cuts him off and works him over. Orton climbs up for a big superplex and he hits it. Both competitors are down but Orton rolls over for a 2 count. Orton gets up first but Drew nails the big Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Orton turns it back around and nails the draping DDT for boos from the crowd. Fans boo louder as Orton stands tall and signals for the finish. Orton drops down and starts pounding the mat. Drew blocks the RKO, kicks Orton and drops him with the Futureshock DDT for a pop. Drew sits up on his knees and stares down at Orton, waiting for him to get back up. Drew dodges a Brogue Kick as Sheamus rushes from behind out of nowhere, but it lays Orton out instead. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Randy Orton

– After the bell, Drew comes right back and drops Sheamus with a Claymore. Drew’s music hits as he stands tall with the WWE Title belt in the air. Orton and Sheamus are still down. RAW goes off the air.