WWE RAW Results – January 11, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package showing Randy Orton’s interactions with some of the Hall of Famers and Legends at last week’s Legends Night edition of RAW. We’re live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes Triple H to a big pop. The Game, wearing a suit, marches to the ring as Mike Rome does the introduction.

Fans chant “Triple H!” as he enters the ring and takes the mic. Triple H says he’s still got it. It’s been a long time since he got to say this but welcome to the ThunderDome, welcome to Monday Night RAW. The crowd cheers him on. He begins speaking but the music quickly interrupts and out comes Randy Orton. Orton is all smiles as he takes the mic while walking down the ramp.

Orton says the office decided to show up because WWE Champion Drew McIntyre couldn’t. Fans boo. Orton says he was supposed to have a pretty big match tonight. Triple H is aware, and he’s aware that Orton knows the match won’t be happening. Orton says since Triple H got all prettied up and flew down here, he figures Triple H is here to make an official ruling. Orton asks Triple H if he’s going to announce Orton as #30 in the Royal Rumble Match, or is he going to cut the BS and hand Orton the WWE Title. Triple H says if Orton wants the WWE Title he needs to win The Rumble, however he has to.

Orton goes on wondering why Triple H is here, and says he should make sure whatever call he makes benefits Orton. They face off now. Triple H asks if this is what it’s come to between them now, cheap threats and flexing. Triple H talks about watching Orton over the past year or so. He says he was proud of Orton when he dropped the match on “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt because that was all that stood between him and the WWE Title. He goes on and says there are a few things he doesn’t understand, like why Orton kicks Legends in the head, like Big Show, or threaten and humiliate them like he’s done with Shawn Michaels, Mark Henry, Ric Flair. Triple H says when Orton did that, it took the pride away and made him look at Orton differently, thinking Orton is not a legend, he’s nothing but a no-good prick. Fans pop. Orton says Triple H can call him what he wants but the fact is he’s in his prime, at his peak, and he is a legend. Orton wonders if Triple H still has it in him. Is The Cerebral Assassin, The Game, The King of Kings, still in there? Orton says to find that out he needs Triple H to accept a good old fashioned fight.

Orton proposes they go toe-to-toe tonight. He asks Triple H to accept the challenge. Triple H asks Orton if he wants to fight him tonight. They continue to face off. Triple H goes on and says the answer is no, he’s not going to give Orton what he wants and there’s no benefit for him to give Orton what he wants. Triple H goes to leave and Orton wonders if it’s really a case of Triple H not being able to get his balls from Stephanie McMahon’s purse because she’s not here. Triple H walks back over to Orton and drops him with a right hand, sending him out of the ring as fans pop. Orton says he guesses that means yes. Triple H stares him down from the ring as Orton’s music hits. Orton clutches his jaw and smirks back at Triple H.

– The announcers point out that the challenge was not accepted, but they will keep an eye on the potential match tonight.

– The announcers show us what happened with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair last week, when Lacey Evans flirted with The Nature Boy and Ric tripped Charlotte leading to the loss in the tag team match. Sarah Schreiber is backstage now with Charlotte. She goes on about Evans being classless and says she’s not the first woman to flirt with her dad. Flair goes on and doesn’t want to talk but says she is ready to go beat up the classless Evans.

Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair as the pyro goes off. Schreiber is backstage with Lacey Evans now. She says Charlotte needs to calm down because Ric Flair wanted to be flirted with last week. She says Ric may be Charlotte’s father but he’s also a handsome, powerful man’s man and what lady wouldn’t want a bit of that sugar? Evans dedicates tonight’s match to the WWE Hall of Famer. Evans turns to the camera and says this match is for Flair, her sweetheart. She blows a kiss to Flair and heads to the ring. We go back out and Evans makes her way to the ring as Charlotte looks son. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded message from WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who is in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test. Drew says he wishes he could be at RAW but he’s tested positive for COVID-19. Drew says he does not have symptoms but he’s proof that anyone can catch the virus, and we should not take this lightly. He says the only way to stop the spread is to work together, wear your masks, and follow social distancing as it helps protect everyone. Drew says he will see everyone soon but in the meantime, stay safe. We go back to the ring and Flair stares Evans down. They taunt each other and go at it. Back and forth early on. Flair drops Evans with a shoulder, then taunts her some more. Flair mounts more offense now, delivering a back elbow and big chops to drop Evans again. Flair with a running knee in the corner for a 2 count. Flair keeps control with a headscissors, using that to slam Evans’ face-first into the mat several times.

Flair keeps Evans grounded with the scissors, using that to toss her around the ring several more times. Flair catches boots in the corner and delivers a big right hand. Flair drives a knee into Evans’ knee. Evans limps around now. Flair takes Evans down and goes for the Figure Four but Evans grabs the rope to break it up. Evans goes to the floor for a breather.

The music of The Nature Boy suddenly hits and out he comes strutting on the stage. Charlotte looks on confused as Ric heads down the ramp. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Flair works Evans over in the corner as Ric watches from ringside. Charlotte goes for the knee again but Evans moves and drops Charlotte in the corner. Evans stomps away as the referee warns her. Evans with a handstand in the corner into a Bronco Buster. Charlotte walks around the ring to regroup as Evans shows off in the ring. Evans follows but Flair rocks her and takes control. Evans counters a whip and sends Flair into the barrier as the referee counts.

Evans brings it back in the ring and struts like The Nature Boy but misses the Flair knee drop as Charlotte moves. Charlotte looks to capitalize but Evans takes her down and unloads with big strikes while she’s on the mat. Ric looks on concerned as Charlotte tries to rally and fight back to her feet from a hold. Flair fights up and out, overpowering Evans with a slam to the mat. Charlotte looks over at her dad and goes back to work on Evans but gets kicked. More back and forth now. Evans dodges a flying knee in the corner but Flair ends up connecting with a kick.

Flair misses a running big boot, getting stuck on the top rope. Evans slams her down by her hair. Evans stomps away in the corner in front of Ric now. Charlotte fights out of the corner and hits a big clothesline, and another. They trade counters and Charlotte hits a neckbreaker, then a big Exploder suplex. Charlotte kips up for a big pop. Charlotte misses in the corner but sends Evans to the apron, then rocks her with a right. Charlotte kicks Evans off the apron to the floor with a running big boot. Charlotte brings it back in the ring and goes to the top. Evans pulls her leg out and she ends up in the corner. They tangle again and Evans goes face-first into the turnbuckle.

Charlotte follows up with a Natural Selection for the pin but Ric puts Evans’ leg on the bottom rope and alerts the referee. Charlotte can’t believe it. Ric denies any funny business but says he’s not staying home. They tangle now with Evans on the apron. Charlotte yells at Ric to stay home. Charlotte goes to suplex Evans in from the apron but Ric holds Charlotte’s leg, causing Evans to fall on top of Charlotte for the pin to win.

Winner: Lacey Evans

– After the match, Evans’ music hits as she heads to ringside. A furious Flair stares out at her dad, who looks a bit scared of his daughter. Lacey joins Ric on the ramp and they’re all smiles together as they hug.

– Still to come, Elias vs. Jeff Hardy. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Schreiber stops a happy Lacey Evans and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair in the back, asking what the hell just happened out there. Lacey just says she thinks she will change at the hotel. They keep walking and strutting away.

– We get a look back at last week’s title match between Keith Lee and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Kayla Braxton is in the back with Lee now, asking how he bounces back from a tough loss like that. Sheamus quickly interrupts and there’s tension between the two. Sheamus says Lee earned Drew’s respect last week and if Drew respects him, so does Sheamus. It sounds like Sheamus is about to propose a match but he’s interrupted by The Miz and John Morrison. They run their mouths before Lee and Sheamus refer to them as Dumb & Dumber. Miz and Morrison say some of their 2021 resolutions are to right wrongs from last year, and two of those wrongs are Lee and Sheamus. The two sides have more words. Lee accepts the challenge but Sheamus looks a bit annoyed. Miz and Morrison remind us what happened the last time Sheamus and Lee were on the same team, when Lee got hit with a Brogue Kick. Miz and Morrison walk off as Lee and Sheamus get on the same page.

Jeff Hardy vs. Jaxson Ryker

We goo back to the ring and Jeff Hardy is wrapping up his entrance for the match with Elias. Out next comes Elias with Jaxson Ryker. Elias is carrying his guitar and wearing a cast on his thumb. He says he suffered a debilitating injury while performing in the studio, and can’t wrestle tonight. Elias announces that Hardy will be wrestling Ryker instead. Ryker takes the mic and says he will do whatever it takes to prove his allegiance to Elias and The Universal Truth, and that includes going through Hardy. Ryker says he’s inspired by Elias’ music to destroy tonight. Hardy looks on as Ryker enters the ring.

The bell rings and Ryker kicks Hardy, then beats him down. Ryker unloads in the corner now as Elias joins the announcers. Back and forth in the ring now. Hardy drops Ryker. Hardy talks trash to Elias through the ropes and Elias gets up from commentary to taunt back. Ryker takes advantage and comes from behind, rolling Hardy up for the quick win. The referee’s position made it to where he did not see Ryker using the tights for leverage.

Winner: Jaxson Ryker

– After the match, Elias heads to the ramp with Ryker. Hardy takes the match and tells Elias to come face him. Hardy says it’s not the injury, it’s Elias worried that the world see Ryker is better than him. Elias tells Ryker to stay out of the match because he’s going to beat Hardy. Elias heads to the ring as we go to commercial.

Jeff Hardy vs. Elias

Back from the break and the match begins as Elias clotheslines Jeff Hardy for a 2 count. Jaxson Ryker looks on from ringside.

Elias has several strikes blocked by Hardy now. Hardy with some of his signature moves, including the leg drop and the basement dropkick. Hardy drops an elbow for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Hardy rallies the crowd now as Ryker cheers Elias on.

Hardy goes for the Twist of Fate but Elias blocks it and drives Hardy into the mat with a DVD. Hardy kicks out at 2. Elias with shoulder thrusts in the corner now. More back and forth in the corner now. Hardy goes to the top and hits Whisper In the Wind for a 2 count. Elias blocks a spin kick and swats Hardy to the mat. Hardy with a jawbreaker. Elias with a jumping knee to the face, then a spinning suplex or modified Drift Away for a close 2 count.

Elias with an uppercut into the ropes, and another. They trade counters and pin attempts now. Hardy nails a Twist of Fate out of nowhere. Hardy goes to the top and hits the Swanton Bomb on Elias for the pin to win.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

– After the match, Hardy goes to the ramp and stands tall as his music hits. He taunts Elias. Ryker checks on Elias in the ring but Elias yells at him, asking why he didn’t help out. Ryker reminds Elias how he was told to stay out of the match.

– Still to come, Sheamus and Keith Lee vs. The Miz and John Morrison. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Randy Orton’s challenge to Triple H earlier tonight.

Sheamus and Keith Lee vs. The Miz and John Morrison

We go back to the ring and out first comes Sheamus. Keith Lee is out next to join him. Out next comes John Morrison and The Miz, who is carrying his Money In the Bank briefcase. They head to the ring together as the pyro goes off.

Sheamus starts off with Morrison and they go at it. Sheamus drops Morrison twice and grounds him. Sheamus with a quick pin attempt. They tangle and Morrison takes Sheamus down now. Sheamus takes Morrison back down and stomps. Lee tags in and they double team Morrison. Sheamus drops a knee and Lee covers for 2. Morrison rocks Lee and retreats to make the tag. Miz comes in but Lee gets the upperhand, sending him out. Lee then presses Morrison high in the air after he ran in, tossing him out on top of Miz at ringside. Sheamus tags in and flies to the floor to deck Miz. Sheamus brings Miz back in and works him over. Sheamus hits the rolling senton as Lee tagged in. Morrison ends up coming in and wearing Lee down with kicks and forearms, focusing on the knee.

Lee with a big headbutt to take Morrison off his feet. Lee launches Morrison across the ring with ease. Lee with a big running Pounce in the corner to Morrison, causing the turnbuckles to explode and the ropes to break. Lee looks surprised as he smiles and Sheamus comes over to cheer him on. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lee has Miz grounded in the middle of the ring. We see a member of the ring crew working on the turnbuckle that came detached earlier. Sheamus tags back in and they double team Miz, sending him into the corner that was just fixed. Sheamus goes for the Cloverleaf on Miz but Miz kicks him away. Sheamus hits Morrison but Miz drops him with a big DDT for a quick pin attempt. Miz works Sheamus over while he’s down now.

Morrison comes back in and unloads on Sheamus in the corner with strikes. Morrison with a kick to the chest. Miz ends up coming in and unloading while Sheamus is down in the corner. Morrison with cheap shots as Miz distracts the referee. Sheamus finally powers up and back-drops Miz. Morrison tags in and stops Sheamus from tagging. Morrison grounds Sheamus but they tangle on the mat. Morrison rolls Sheamus back over to the corner and in comes Miz for a quick double team. Miz decks Sheamus again for a close 2 count. Miz holds Sheamus down and drives knees into him. Sheamus breaks free but Miz comes right back with a big boot to the face. Sheamus catches Miz with the Irish Curse backbreaker while Miz is distracted by trash talking Lee.

Lee finally gets the hot tag and unloads on Miz, then Morrison as he runs in. Lee runs wild on both opponents. Lee with running splashes in the corners. Lee launches Morrison into Miz. Lee catches Morrison with a big powerslam but Miz breaks it up at 2. Lee with Grizzly Magnum chops to Miz. Lee sends Miz to the floor. Morrison with a pele kick to stun Lee. Morrison goes for a springboard kick but Lee knocks him out of the air.

Lee is looking to put Morrison away but Sheamus tags himself in. Lee isn’t exactly thrilled but he’s smiling and shaking his head at his partner. Sheamus hits the Brogue Kick to Morrison for the pin to win.

Winners: Sheamus and Keith Lee

– After the match, Keith Lee and Sheamus are all smiles as they celebrate together. We go to replays. A disappointed Miz sits up at ringside as the winners celebrate.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Triple H now, asking about Randy Orton’s challenge. Triple H goes on and says since Orton can’t get it in his head what Legends should mean to him, that they paved the way for others, if Orton wants to call him out and see if he still has what it takes… then yes. Triple H says he will drop that match on Orton every single time. Triple H accepts the challenge, on behalf of every Legend who has stepped in the ring before them. We go to commercial.

Sheamus vs. Keith Lee

Back from the break and we see Sheamus and Keith Lee in the ring, arguing with each other out of nowhere. The tension is heavy as the referee calls for the match.

Sheamus charges as the bell rings, unloading with forearms. Lee shoves him away. Sheamus comes right back with more big strikes, sending Lee against the ropes. Lee sends Sheamus to the apron but Sheamus drops him over the top rope. Sheamus with 10 Beats of the Bodhrán but Lee blocks some of the shots. Lee ends up turning it around and unloading with strikes to the chest while talking some trash.

Lee ends up on the floor as the brawl continues. Sheamus leaps off the apron but Lee catches him and sends him over the barrier into the timekeeper’s area. Lee returns to the ring and Sheamus barely makes it back in before the 10 count. Lee whips Sheamus into the corner and keeps control but Sheamus turns it around by focusing on the arm and slamming it into the post. Sheamus beats Lee back down and focuses on the arm, grounding him in the middle of the ring.

Lee ends up overpowering and sending Sheamus to the corner. Sheamus goes to the top but Lee launches himself, stunning Sheamus on the top. Lee rocks Sheamus and climbs up. Lee rocks Sheamus and climbs up but Sheamus knees Lee to the mat. Sheamus nails the flying clothesline. Sheamus then follows up with a knee strike for a close 2 count. Sheamus grounds Lee again, focusing on the left arm. Lee keeps fighting and uses one arm to lift Sheamus up, dropping him with the Spirit Bomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Keith Lee

– After the match, Sheamus recovers as Lee stands tall. Sheamus stares Lee down and approaches him but they end up hugging in the middle of the ring.

– We see WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg challenging WWE Champion Drew McIntyre last week. Still to come, McIntyre will respond tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg challenged WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for a Royal Rumble title shot last week. We get a pre-recorded message from McIntyre now, who is in quarantine due to his COVID-19 diagnosis. Drew says Goldberg rudely interrupted him last week before he got the chance to thank the Legends for watching him. McIntyre goes on and says he wants to like and respect Goldberg but he let Drew down, and let his own legacy down. Drew says Goldberg knows nothing about being WWE Champion as it’s the most lucrative title and has alluded him for his entire career. Drew goes on and says Goldberg challenging him is like challenging himself in his prime. Drew says Goldberg then put his hands on him, and needs a lesson in respect. Drew accepts the challenge and says at the Royal Rumble, Goldberg is next.

– Riddle is backstage with Lucha House Party, ranting about tonight’s match with Bobby Lashley. They end up wishing him good luck and walking off, he thanks them. Riddle with more stoner comedy here.

Xavier Woods vs. T-BAR

We go back to the ring and out comes Xavier Woods by himself. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes RETRIBUTION – T-BAR with Mustafa Ali, Mace, Slapjack and Reckoning. We get a sidebar video with T-BAR issuing a warning to Woods. Tom notes that Kofi Kingston has a broken jaw and is not here tonight. T-BAR locks up and takes control to start.

T-BAR drops Woods with a big shoulder. Ali yells at Woods from ringside. Woods looks to mount some offense but T-BAR drops him with another shoulder. T-BAR catches Woods in mid-air but Woods fights out with elbows. Woods sweeps T-BAR and works him over until T-BAR nails a huge clothesline for a 2 count.

T-BAR drops Woods with a big right hand as Ali continues to rant at ringside. T-BAR grounds Woods now with a knee to the back. Fans rally for Woods as he tries to fight to his feet. Woods gets free with a jawbreaker. T-BAR grabs him but Woods nails another jawbreaker. Woods with chops now. T-BAR with a knee to the gut. T-BAR runs into a boot. Woods with more chops now. Woods ducks a big clothesline and comes back fighting.

T-BAR blocks a kick and sends Woods into the corner but misses an elbow. Woods fights from the apron and hits an enziguri. Woods with a missile dropkick from the top to knock T-BAR out of the ring. Woods kips up for a pop. Woods flies through the ropes to kick T-BAR into the barrier. Woods kicks Ali away from the apron but T-BAR rocks him off the distraction. T-BAR yanks Woods into the top rope using the hurt arm. T-BAR brings Woods back in and drops him into the big knee for the pin to win.

Winner: T-BAR

– After the match, RETRIBUTION hits the ring to stand with T-BAR as the music hits.

– Schreiber is backstage with Randy Orton now, asking for his reaction to Triple H accepting the challenge. Orton mentions their history and goes on about how he’s able to direct his hate towards Triple H.

– Still to come, Bobby Lashley defends against Riddle. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another replay of what happened between Triple H and Randy Orton earlier tonight.

WWE United States Title Match: Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley

We go back to the ring and out comes Riddle as the pyro goes off. Fans chant “Bro!” and we get a look at recent happenings that led to this match. Out next comes The Hurt Business – WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

Riddle has his back turned and Lashley charges to attack him before the bell rings. The referee tries to get Lashley off but he comes right back and continues mauling Riddle in the corner. Riddle says he’s ready. Lashley charges again and drops Riddle before the bell can ring once more. The referee checks on Riddle and he says he’s still in it. Lashley charges as the bell rings. Lashley continues destroying Riddle in the corners. Riddle is bleeding from the mouth already.

Riddle tries to fight back but Lashley lifts him and slams him over the top rope, sending him to the floor for a hard fall. MVP barks orders as Lashley follows to the floor. Riddle counters and sends Lashley face-first into the ring post. Riddle returns to the ring at the 7 count. Riddle runs and knocks Lashley off the apron with a big knee. Riddle with a Floating Bro to the floor.

Riddle brings it back in but Lashley counters the Final Flash. Riddle ducks a clothesline as they tangle. Lashley rag-dolls Riddle and drives him to the mat as MVP cheers him on. Lashley stalks Riddle and applies The Hurt Lock now. Riddle taps and the referee calls the match for the fairly quick win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as his music hits. MVP brings the title in as we go to replays. MVP apparently kicks at Riddle while he’s down. MVP and Lashley march to the back as Riddle takes the mic now. Riddle says maybe he couldn’t beat Lashley tonight, but he can beat MVP. MVP takes off his jacket and talks some trash on his way back to the ring to give Riddle what he asked for. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and still to come is Triple H vs. Randy Orton.

MVP vs. Riddle

We go back to the ring and MVP, wearing street clothes, is bullying Riddle around, grabbing him by the face and decking him. Riddle tries to fight back but MVP drops him.

MVP stands over Riddle and dances around, taunting him to boos. MVP drops the Ballin’ elbow but Riddle kicks out at 2. MVP looks a bit surprised. MVP with more big right hands and an uppercut. Riddle kicks MVP in the back of the head as WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley watches from ringside.

Riddle mounts more big strikes into the corner. Riddle drops MVP with a knee strike as a concerned Lashley looks on. Riddle ends up decking Lashley at ringside. Riddle goes back in for the Floating Bro to MVP and he hits it. Riddle gets up from the move but Lashley hits a big Spear out of nowhere.

Winner by DQ: Riddle

– After the bell, Lashley mounts Riddle and works him over as fans boo. MVP and Lashley take turns on Riddle now, then leave him laying. MVP turns and runs to deliver a big punt kick to the ribs. Fans boo and Riddle yells out in pain. The Hurt Business exits the ring as Riddle sells the beatdown on the mat. Lashley raises the title on the stage as MVP cheers him on.

– The announcers show us highlights from last Friday’s SmackDown as Adam Pearce became the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for a Royal Rumble title shot. Pearce is backstage with AJ Styles now. AJ wonders who can toss him from the 30-Man Royal Rumble with Omos at ringside. AJ says if Pearce gets lucky enough, he can beat Reigns for the title and then defend against AJ at WrestleMania 37. Pearce is more worried about now, not The Rumble as it’s weeks away. Drew Gulak walks up and announces his spot for the Royal Rumble. Pearce tells him to hold on because there are a limited number of spots. Gulak points out how AJ was allowed to declare his spot. AJ says that’s because he’s a two-time WWE Champion, and who has Gulak defeated? Gulak is glad he asked because he brought a flash drive to explain his victories. Pearce ends up saying Gulak can have a Rumble spot if he can beat AJ tonight. Pearce walks off. Omos appears and stares Gulak down. AJ is all smiles as we go back to commercial.

AJ Styles vs. Drew Gulak

Back from the break and out comes AJ Styles with Omos. Drew Gulak waits in the ring. Gulak will get his Royal Rumble spot if he can win this match. AJ hits the ring and the pyro goes off.

The bell rings and they both go for a dropkick at the same time but AJ connects and takes control. Gulak turns it around and slams AJ for a 2 count. Gulak with a suplex with a bridge for a 2 count. Gulak follows up with a Tiger Driver for another 2 count. Gulak ends up taking AJ to the top but AJ slides down with him on his shoulders. More back and forth now. Gulak back-slides AJ for a 2 count. AJ comes right back with a pele kick too drop Gulak.

They trade strikes and AJ gets the upperhand. AJ drops Gulak and flies in with a forearm. AJ runs into a boot but catches it, then flips Gulak over the top rope to the floor. Omos approaches Gulak while he’s face-down on the floor. Gulak sees the big foot and looks terrified. AJ comes out and brings it back in. AJ springboards in for the Phenomenal Forearm, and nails it for the pin to get the easy win.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall as his music hits. Omos joins AJ in the ring as we go to replays.

– Still to come, a special look at Goldberg. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers lead us to a video package on the career and dominance of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. They also hype his title match with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble on January 31.

– Triple H is backstage warming up when Keith Lee approaches, saying he needs to talk with Triple H. He goes on about how dangerous Randy Orton is. Lee says ever since he came to WWE, Triple H has been there for him, so maybe it’s time he’s there for Triple H. Lee says Triple H does not have to do this, he’s already two matches in for tonight and doesn’t mind doing a third. Lee tells Triple H to let him get his hands no Orton. Triple H says he appreciates that but he does have to do this. He made this mess and has to clean it up. Triple H says he’s got this. Lee hands Triple H his leather jacket and says it’s time to put The Game on. Triple H gets ready to head out.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose

We go back to the ring and out comes Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and announced for RAW Talk are Jax, Angel Garza, MVP and Bobby Lashley. Jax and Baszler wait in the ring now. Out next are Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. We get a sidebar video of Rose and Brooke cutting a pre-recorded promo, declaring their spots for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. They threaten to toss Jax and Baszler out. The bell rings and Baszler takes Rose down to start.

Baszler tries to injure Rose’s arm but Rose fights away and tags in Brooke. Brooke runs in and grabs Baszler for a headlock but Jax tags in and levels her with ease. Jax tosses Brooke across the ring. Jax with more offense in the corner for another 2 count. Jax manhandles Brooke and grounds her in the middle of the ring now. Brooke fights free and stuns Jax to get an opening.

Baszler tags in and stops Brooke from tagging out. Rose finally get the tag and goes to work on Baszler. Rose with a Flapjack in the middle of the ring. Rose kips up and rams Baszler into the turnbuckles. Rose unloads in the corner now. Rose with a running knee strike to the face for a 2 count as Jax pulls Baszler to safety and drops Rose on the floor. Jax brings Rose back in and takes a punch, then catches her with the Samoan Drop for the pin but Brooke makes the save just in time.

Baszler runs in and nails a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker to Brooke. Jax with a running splash to both opponents in the corner as fans boo. Jax goes to the second turnbuckle to splash Rose but Baszler quickly tags herself in, then applies the Kirifuda Clutch to make Rose immediately tap out.

Winners: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

– After the bell, Jax is shocked by Baszler tagging herself in and saving Rose from the big splash. The music hits as the winners stand tall together but Jax keeps looking at Baszler like something is bothering her.

– We see Randy Orton backstage walking. Back to commercial.

Triple H vs. Randy Orton

Back from the break and out comes Triple H for his ThunderDome in-ring debut, his first match since July 29, 2019. He does his signature poses as a “Triple H!” chant starts up. Out next comes Randy Orton for tonight’s main event as fans boo now. Orton slowly marches to the ring as they stare each other down.

Orton taunts Triple H from ringside, teasing a rush into the ring. Orton finally runs in and Triple H immediately drops him with a right, sending him back to the ramp. Orton runs back in and they go at it. Orton beats Triple H into the corner and takes control. Triple H turns it right around and unloads in the corner. Orton kicks Triple H and he goes down. Orton with an uppercut. Orton beats Triple H back to the floor now. Triple H counters a whip and sends Orton shoulder-first into the steel ring steps. Fans pop.

Orton has blood coming down the side of his face now. Triple H launches Orton into the barrier next to the announcers now. Orton goes face-first into the steps. Orton with a thumb to the eye to turn it around as fans boo him. Triple H blocks a shot and slams Orton on top of the announce table for a pop.

Triple H rolls Orton back in the ring, stopping to grab his trusty sledgehammer from under the ring. Triple H walks back up the steps but stops as the lights start to go down in the ThunderDome. It looks like “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt might be here. Orton also realizes what is happening as more lights go down about a minute later. Triple H enters and stares Orton down.

Triple H raises his sledgehammer but it’s suddenly on fire at the end. They’re both shocked. The lights are all the way down now, the sledgehammer flame shining bright. The pink and red lights come back up. Orton looks around but Triple H is gone. Music starts playing, possibly some sort of remix to the Firefly Fun House theme and Alexa Bliss’ theme. Orton turns around and Bliss is standing in the corner, staring at him.

Bliss stares Orton down and suddenly shoots a big fireball at his face. Orton drops to the mat and starts yelling out in pain. Orton gets back to his feet, but is stumbling around and falling into the ropes. Orton clutches his face in pain as RAW goes off the air.