LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – January 17, 2022

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jimmy Smith welcomes us to a packed house. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Jimmy hypes the Road to the Royal Rumble.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The announcers hype tonight’s RAW line-up as Lynch hits the ring to pose for the crowd. We see how Lynch helped Doudrop win last week’s #1 contender’s Triple Threat for a title shot at the Royal Rumble, and how Lynch slapped Doudrop after the match but had her Man-Handle Slam blocked before retreating to the floor.

Lynch welcomes us to the Big Time. She says we’re less than 2 weeks from The Rumble and the RAW women’s division has never been hotter, and she’s responsible for that. The division is so hot we have stars from older generations coming back, including WWE Hall of Famers Lita and The Bella Twins, and Mickie James, all hoping they can win and then challenge Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Lynch says WWE needs her because she makes stars, just look at Doudrop. Lynch goes on about Doudrop and how she got Doudrop the title match because that’s what she does – she makes people better and then beats them. Lynch does admire Doudrop’s tenacity, but not really. She goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Doudrop.

Doudrop circles the ring and stares Lynch down before entering. Doudrop says Lynch didn’t get her anything, she got herself this title match at Royal Rumble, but if it was Lynch’s plan to face Doudrop instead of the others, then she’s made a big mistake. Doudrop warns Lynch to stay out of her way tonight. Lynch says if Doudrop follows her lead, she will get her another win this week. The music interrupts and out comes Bianca Belair.

Belair announces that she will be in The Rumble and says she will win again this year, like last year, and will go back to WrestleMania and just might challenge Lynch or Doudrop. Belair goes on until the music interrupts and out comes Liv Morgan. Morgan says she is also entering The Rumble, but she will be the one to win. Liv goes on with her promo but Doudrop drops a loud snore into the mic, saying Belair and Morgan are boring. Doudrop calls for a referee so she can shut them both up. The referee hits the ring and a scuffle breaks out as we go to commercial.

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair

