WWE RAW Results – January 20, 2020

We are in Wichita, Kansas and your announcers are Jerry Lawler and Vic Joseph.

Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring with Akam, Rezar, and Buddy Murphy

Seth says he wants everyone to know something. He says you have all played a part in making him the man he is today. Without all of you, there is no Monday Night Messiah. Seth says thank you to everyone. Thank you so much for believing in him and for your support. For all of the faith that you have place in him to make Raw the premier program in WWE. For all of that, I am forever in your debt. Seth says there is someone he needs to thank specifically. Last week, this man opened his eyes and he embraced his fate. Last week, when Akam, Rezar, and he were in their darkest moments, this man was brave enough to rise up and he stands firmly etched on the right side of history.

Seth officially introduces the newest disciple, Buddy Murphy.

Seth says Kevin and Joe were standing in the way of progress and they even brought in the Big Show. Their plan failed because this is destiny and it is determinism at its finest. We have reached a crucial time. It is time for you to decide who you want to be. You are either with us or you are against us. For those who stand in opposition to us . . .

Kevin Owens’ music interrupts. Owens is joined by Samoa Joe on the stage.

Kevin asks Joe if Seth talks to much. Kevin says he understands coming out here and gloating about taking out the Big Show. You should be proud of yourself. The problem you are running into is that the Big Show will be back eventually. The bigger problem is that you didn’t get rid of us. Kevin says he thinks the good people of Kansas agree with him when he says that we are sick of hearing Seth’s voice. Kevin suggests less talking . . . more fighting.

Seth says that if Kevin wants to fight, they can fight, but they will not fight right now. Seth says they need the proper time and place.

Joe interrupts and he says that he thinks he sees a self-proclaimed Monday Night Messiah, but it sounds like a typical lawyered up asshat.

Seth says he is a forgiving man and it is in his nature as a human. The AOP not so much. If the two of you are hellbent on coming down and fighting the four of us, there is nothing left to say but come on down and dance with destiny.

Joe says one of the side effects of being an asshat is not being able to listen good. Joe says they were ready for a fight, but they weren’t alone.

Joe asks for his boys to come out and Ivar and Erik join Joe and Kevin.

Everyone is fighting except for Seth Rollins. Owens with a stunner to Akam and Joe with a uranage to Buddy.

We have a video package for the United States Title Ladder Match.

We are back and Seth, Buddy, Akam, and Rezar are walking in the back and Charly asks if they were caught off surprise. Seth says they expected to have the Viking Raiders behind them. Seth says they are challenging the Viking Raiders for the tag titles tonight. It will be Buddy and him.

Match Number One: Rey Mysterio versus Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega) in a Ladder Match for the United States Championship

The bell rings and both men go for ladders but Rey decides to hit a baseball slide into the ladder Andrade tries to bring into the ring. Andrade catches Rey off the apron and sends Rey into the ringside barrier. A ladder is brought into the ring and Andrade puts Rey on the turnbuckles. Rey with elbows and Andrade with forearms. Andrade goes for a superplex onto the ladder but Rey blocks it. Rey with a Frankensteiner and Andrade hits his neck on the edge of the ladder.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Rey blocks Irish whip attempts and Rey with punches. Rey tries to Irish whip Andrade but Andrade with an Irish whip and he misses a knee in the corner and hits the turnbuckle and falls to the floor. Rey with a seated splash off the turnbuckles onto Andrade on the floor. Rey with kicks to the leg and Andrade sends Rey to the apron. Rey wit a forearm and a springboard seated splash. Rey comes off the ropes and Andrade catces him. Rey with a head scissors that sends Andrade into the ladder hanging in the corner and the ladder falls to the mat and barely misses Rey. Rey brings another ladder into the ring. Rey with a baseball slide to send a ladder into Andrade and Andrade goes to the floor.

Rey sets a ladder up under the ring. Rey starts to climb the ladder and Andrade grabs Rey. Andrade catches Rey and then he hits a suplex. Andrade holds on and rolls through for a second one. Andrade rolls through for a third suplex onto the ladder. Andrade puts a ladder between the rungs and the ropes. Rey with shoulders and a kick. They go to the turnbuckles. Rey goes for a Frankensteiner but Andrade blocks it and Andrade with a power bomb off the turnbuckles and Rey bounces off the ladder.

We go to commercial.

We are back and ladders are now connected between the turnbuckles and ladder. Andrade has Rey up for Splash Mountain but Rey counters with a rana that sends Andrade to the floor. Rey climbs the ladder but Andrade is able to climb the ladder as well. Andrade with a forearm. Rey with punches and Andrade slams Rey’s head onto the top of the ladder. Andrade gets Rey on his shoulders for a Gory Special but Rey is able to counter into a Code Red on the ladder hanging parallel to the mat.

Rey drop kicks Andrade in the back and Andrade falls into the ropes. Rey with a 619 even though Andrade was almost able to get off the ropes. Andrade falls to the floor. Rey climbs the ladder. Andrade rolls back in and he pulls the ladder away and Rey hangs from the hook holding the title belt. Andrade pulls Rey down but Rey with a rana. Rey sends Andrade over the top rope to the floor wit a back body drop. Rey prepares to climb the ladder but Zelina climbs the ladder and sits on top of the ladder. Zelina slaps Rey and Andrade hits Rey in the leg. Zelina climbs down the ladder and Andrade with a hammerlock DDT through the ladder.

Andrade starts to climb the ladder and he gets to the top and he has the belt and takes it off the hook to win.

Winner: Andrade Almas (retains championship)

After the match, Zelina pulls up the mats at ringside and she tells Rey to do it.

A man in a mask comes out and it is Humberto Carrillo. Humberto and Andrade exchange punches.

Humberto checks on Rey while Andrade and Zelina celebrate Andrade’s victory.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we have the annual tribute for Martin Luther King Jr.

Match Number Two: Aleister Black versus a Wichita Lineman

Black with Black Mass as his opponent runs at Black and Black gets the three count.

Winner: Aleister Black

We go to commercial.

We are back and we see Drew McIntyre in his locker room as he prepares for his match against Randy Orton.

We are told it is official that Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy will face Ivar and Erik for the Raw Tag Team Championsihp.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman make their way to the ring.

Paul Heyman introduces himself and his client. Paul says he is having a crisis of conscience here. Paul says he thinks the WWE Universe takes what Brock Lesnar does for granted. He comes out and delivers a spoiler, then Brock delivers the impossible. Then the people say of course he did it, he is Brock Lesnar. Paul says that Brock will enter the Rumble, enter first, and eliminate 29 pretenders to the throne. People say of course he will, he is Brock Lesnar. Paul says he wants you to know how unprecedented it is. The match starts with one man, the beast named Brock Lesnar. What happens after that entrant number 2 comes out and engages in physicality with Brock Lesnar. Whether he eliminates this man after an intermittent interval, number three through thirty comes out. No matter who gets eliminated or when, but you only get eliminated by going over the top rope and both feet hit the floor. Brock has vowed that 29 other contracted challengers will go over the top rope with both feet hitting the floor. leaving one beast victorious. That man’s name will be Brock Lesnar.

The winner of the Royal Rumble match gets to pick which champion they will face at Wrestlemania. Brock has deemed that there is not one person in that locker room who is worthy of main eventing Wrestlemania or any pay per view against Brock Lesnar. Paul wants to know why anyone is booing Brock Lesnar. Do you really think there is someone who is worthy to stand in the ring with Brock Lesnar.

Ricochet’s music plays and he makes his way to the stage.

Ricochet says we hear you talk a lot and he means a lot about how much is means for Brock to be the first entrant in the Royal Rumble match. Ricochet says he has heard the whispers and concerns in the back. Ricochet says when he takes a risk, it might be the last time so afraid is not a word in his vocabulary.

Paul calls Brock hungry champion and he calls Ricochet lunch meat. He tells Ricochet to take his ass to the back before he gets hurt.

Ricochet says Sunday might be his only ticket to Wrestlemania and it is something he will fight for. Ricochet says he has seen what has happened to people who have challenged Brock. Ricochet says he is not afraid to step in the ring with Brock. Ricochet says he is not afraid to challenge Brock to a fight . . . right now.

Brock laughs at Ricochet and Brock walks past Ricochet and goes to the apron.

Ricochet wants to know if Brock is scared.

Brock stops and re-enters the ring. Brock kicks Ricochet in the knee.

Brock says he is not scared and he leaves the ring.

Charly Caruso is in the back and she is Randy Orton.

She asks Randy about people suggesting that Drew Mcintyre is on par with him as a contender for the Royal Rumble. Randy says Drew is a hell of a competitor but he is not on par with Randy. Randy says you cannot be on par with a man who can strike at any time from anywhere with the three most devastating letters in wrestling . . . R . . . K . . . O.

Match Number Three: Randy Orton versus Drew McIntyre

They lock up and go around the ring. Drew with a clean break with some help from the referee. They lock up again and Orton with a side head lock and Drew with a side head lock. Drew with a shoulder tackle. Orton goes to the floor to regroup. Orton gets back into the ring and they lock up. Drew with a side head lock. Orton with a shoulder tackle. Drew picks up Orton and sends him into the corner. Drew with punches and kicks. Drew with a chop and Orton has a disgusted look on his face. Drew with an Irish whip but Orton with a clothesline out of the corner and then he clotheslines Drew over the top rope to the floor. Orton with a series of back drop drivers onto the ringside barrier.

Orton goes for a third one but Drew with punches and he sends Orton into the ring post. Drew breaks the referee’s count and then Drew goes for a Claymore but Orton moves and Randy MDKs someone in the timekeeper’s area.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Drew goes up top and waits for Orton to get up. Orton with a drop kick as Drew comes off the turnbuckles. Drew with a punch and Orton with a kick and European uppercut. Orton and Drew exchange punches. Drew with chops. Orton with a thumb to the eye. Drew with a boot to the head and Orton sends Drew to the apron. Orton sets for the IEDDT and hits it. Orton checks his teeth before twisting to the mat to set up for the RKO. Drew stops Orton and Drew with a head butt. Orton goes down. Drew runs Orton into the turnbuckles and hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall. Drew with a suplex and he looks around to mock Orton.

Drew charges at Randy and Orton with a power slam for a near fall. Orton puts Drew on the turnbuckles and Orton punches McIntyre. Orton sets for a superplex and he hits it.

Luke Gallows, AJ Styles, and Karl Anderson make their way to the ring and they go after Drew. Drew fights back but the numbers are too great.

Winner: Drew McIntyre (by disqualification)

Orton brings a chair into the ring and he uses it on AJ and Gallows. Drew with a Claymore to Anderson.

AJ, Karl, and Luke go to the back.

Orton and Drew stand in the ring and Orton drops the chair. Orton gets in Drew’s face and he says something to Drew. Orton hits an RKO.

Drew takes the mic and he calls out Randall Keith Orton. He says he should have Claymored Randy. That one is on him. That is why they call it the RKO out of nowhere. It is not going to happen again. Here is what is going to happen on Sunday. He prays to God they are in the ring together on Sunday. He will kick Randy’s head off its shoulders and he will win the Royal Rumble and finally after all of this time, he will main event Wrestlemania.

Charly Caruso is in the back and she is with Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte is asked about being the one to have the most eliminations and being one of the last left in the match. Charlotte says she is prepared to face anyone and anything.

Becky Lynch stands next to Charlotte and walks away without saying anything.

Charlotte says she was eliminated by someone who wasn’t supposed to be in the match. She is ready to face 29 other women, but the question is are they ready to face her.

Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring.

Becky says she has come around to Kansas. Last week, Asuka came around and did her a favor. When you spit that mist in her eyes, it made her see things clearer. Maybe you should be doubting Becky. That explains the sneak attacks and why you aren’t facing me. Maybe that is why I am facing your tag team partner instead of facing you. You won at the Rumble last year, but who won in the end? Becky says she went on to make history all over the world. You went on Youtube to make soup. Becky says she will collect her debt and she says that Asuka cannot beat her any more.

Match Number Four; Becky Lynch versus Kairi Sane (with Asuka) in a Non Title Match

Sane mocks Becky and Becky with a punch and Sane goes to the floor. Becky with a baseball slide through the ropes and Sane goes into the ringside barrier. Asuka distracts Becky and Sane clips Becky on the floor. Sane distracts the referee and Asuka hits Becky in the back of the leg with the umbrella.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sane with a Japanese Stranglehold and Asuka sits on the ring post to watch. Becky escapes the hold but Sane with a kick and Becky with a single leg drop kick. Sane and Lynch exchange forearms. Sane has a forearm blocked and Becky with a forearm. Becky with a clothesline and a second one. Becky misses a clothesline but hits a flying forearm. Becky misses a forearm into the corner. Sane is sent to the apron and Sane with a forearm. Sane with a forearm off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Lynch with kicks to Sane and Becky with a reverse DDT.

Becky goes to the turnbuckles and hits the leg drop for a near fall. Becky goes for DisArmHer and Sane escapes and gets a near fall with a bridge. Sane with a DDT for a near fall. Becky sends Sane to the apron and Becky with a kick. Becky sends Sane into the ring post and then hits a double jump side kick. Sane is knocked to the floor. Becky with a forearm off the apron and they return to the ring. Becky with a forerm to knock Asuka off the turnbuckles.

Becky with a forearm in the corner followed by an exploder. Becky with a kick and DisArmHer. Sane taps out.

Winner: Becky Lynch

After the match, Asuka with a Shining Wizard and she applies the Asuka Lock. Asuka with a round kick.

Erik and Ivar are in the back with red lighting.

We see Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins standing in front of Akam and Rezar as we go to commercial.

We are back with a video package for Rocky Johnson.

Asuka and Kairi Sane are walking in the back and Asuka is asks if this is the type of champion that she wants to be attacking people from behind and using toxins. Asuka yells at Sarah in Japanese and then she says at the Royal Rumble, Becky is not ready for Asuka. They laugh and walk away.

Match Number Five: Ivar and Erik (with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens) versus Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy (with Akam and Rezar) for the Raw Tag Team Championship

Rollins and Erik start things off but Buddy is tagged in before anything happens. Seth and Buddy hug and Erik with a running double knee strike to Buddy. Erik sends Buddy into the corner and Ivar tags in and slams Buddy. Erik slams Ivar onto Buddy. Buddy rolls to the floor and Seth checks on Buddy. Akam and Rezar get on the apron and Joe and Owens pulls them off the apron. They fight into the crowd while Buddy, Seth, Ivar, and Erik are probably fighting in the ring but we follow Kevin, Joe, Akam, and Rezar to the back.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Rollins with a side head lock on Erik and he punches Erik. Buddy tags in and they Irish whip Erik and Buddy is sent to the floor. Erik avoids Seth and Seth goes to the floor. Ivar is pulled off the apron by Seth and Buddy before Erik can make the tag. Buddy with a thrust kick and knee followed by a suplex. Seth tags in and Rollins hits a frog splash for a near fall. Buddy tags in.and he has some words for Erik. Buddy with kicks but Erik with a hip lock and knee to the head.

Ivar and Seth tags in and Ivar with a shoulder tackle. Ivar with a slam to Buddy followed by a splash even if he isn’t the legal man in the match. Ivar with a seated splash to Rollins followed by a carthweel and kick to Buddy. They go for Viking Experience on Buddy but Seth breaks it up. Erik and Ivar send Rollins and Murphy to the floor. They hit stereo suicide dives. Ivar tags in.and they hit Viking Experience but Rollins breaks up the cover. Rollins with an enzuigiri to Erik but Ivar with a spinning heel kick. Ivar with a punch on the turnbuckles and then he goes up for a superplex.

Buddy blocks the superplex and Buddy goes for a sunset flip power bomb but he cannot get Ivar down. Rollins with a kick and he tags in. Rollins and Buddy with a double power bomb for a near fall. Rollins tags Buddy in and Ivar runs through a double clothesline and Ivar with a handspring double back elbow. Erik tags in and Erik wants Ivar to get up. Erik with a power bomb and Ivar is pushed off the turnbuckles and off the apron by Rollins. Buddy wtih a jumping knee and the referee holds Buddy back. Rollins with Black Out on the apron and Buddy gets the three count.

Winners: Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy (new Champions)

After the match, the tag team that is part of the group join the new Tag Team Champions on the stage to celebrate.

We go to commercial.

We are back and the new tag champs are stopped and asked what does it mean.

Seth says it is a new beginning. Last week, Buddy fought Aleister Black and now he is fighting the good fight. Buddy came to his side and he is a champion. They will cement their dominance when he wins the Royal Rumble for the second year in a row.

We go to Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Montez Fod talks about Brock being the first man in the Royal Rumble while Paul Heyman is the first man in the shrimp eating contest. Montez says shrimp will be extinct after that. Angelo debuts a new segment called Take Your Corner and he says he is sick of reboots. He mentions that WWE has 7 hours of original content on Fox and USA Network every week. We see a graphic of Miz and John Morrison together and he is changing his position.

We go to R Truth in ‘Houston’. Truth talks about the weather in Houston. Montez asks Truth what it is like to take an F5 and Truth says it hurt’z. Angelo brings up the situation surrounding Mandy Rose and Otis Dozovic.

Match Number Six: Matt Hardy versus Erick Rowan

Hardy with punches and he kicks Rowan. Hardy goes for a sunset flip but Rowan stays on his feet and he htis a series of elbow drops followed by a splash. Rowan with a forearm to the back and he sends Hardy to the apron and Rowan kicks Hardy off the apron. Rowan says he will show Matt something as they move closer to the cage. Rowan gets bit by what is in the cage and Rowan slams it onto the ring steps.

Hardy hits Rowan from behind. Rowan with a running cross body. Rowan sends Hardy back into the ring and Rowan wtih a claw slam for the three count.

Winner: Erick Rowan

We take a look at Lana, Lashley, Rusev, and Liv Morgan.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe are with Sarah. They are asked what is next with the crowning of new tag team champions.

Kevin says them winning the tag titles is a thing they will settle at some point. Kevin says he has nothing in common with Seth and Buddy until now because he is in the Royal Rumble match. He will try to win the match and he will make sure that Seth does not win.

Joe tells Kevin that he is entering the Royal Rumble. Joe says this is the epitome of every man for himself. He will stand by Kevin’s side if Seth Rollins is on the other side, but it they are face to face, he will go right through Kevin.

Charly Caruso is with Mojo Rawley. Mojo says that he will not run when a challenge arrives.

Samir Singh shows up and he tries to distract Mojo to allow Sunil to rollup Mojo but Mojo does not go down and he takes care of Samir and Sunil.

Lana has something to say before our main event. Lana says Rusev Day is canceled. She says all they wanted to do was share their love and none of you care. Lana calls everyone a bunch of losers. She says you are all jealous and envious of them. She says that everyone is being disrespectful. Lana says all they want is a simple thank you.. Lana says that Bobby will show his dominance over her ex husband.

Match Number Seven: Lana and Bobby Lashley versus Rusev and Liv Morgan

Liv goes after Lana but she gets to the apron and then goes to the floor. Lana runs away from Liv and they go into the ring and Lana with a double sledge to the back. Liv with an elbow and drop kick followed by a running elbow into the corner. Lana holds on to the ropes when Liv tries to pull her into the center of the ring. Lana with a kick for a near fall. Lana with a suplex to Liv and she gets a near fall. Lana pushes Liv down and slaps her. Liv with a slap and both women with clotheslines and both are down. Rusev tags in and he clotheslines Lashley a few times. Rusev with a Samoan drop and then he hits a splash into the corner. Rusev with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Rusev sets for the Machka Kick but Lana distracts Rusev.

Lashley almost hits Lana when Rusev moves. Rusev gets a near fall. Lana hits Rusev and Lashley with a Dominator but Liv breaks up the cover. Liv sends Lana to the floor. Liv with an enzuigiri to Lashley and Rusev with a round kick to the temple. Rusev sets for a Machka Kick and Lana grabs the leg and Lashley with a spear for the three count.

Winners: Lana and Bobby Lashley

We go to credits.

