WWE RAW Results – July 11, 2022

Your announcers are Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, and Jimmy Smith.

We start off by reliving what happened on Smackdown.with Roman Reigns.

Brock Lesnar makes his way to the ring.

Brock starts off by saying God Bless Texas. Brock says he is going to show some manners by taking off his hat for everyone. As we just saw, life is good for Roman Reigns. Since Wrestlemania, Roman has been living high on the hog. Flying in private jets, eating like a king. Brock says there is a saying “Pigs get fat and hogs get slaughtered.’ Brock says that Roman is a hog and Brock says he slaughters hogs on his farm every single day. At SummerSlam, the tribal hog is going to get a country ass kicking to the likes he has never seen.

Paul Heyman interrupts and makes his way to the stage.

Paul says they are booing on the Isle of Relevancy as well.

Brock calls Paul a hog.

Paul says that is not downright Texas neighborly of him. Paul says despite their differences, Brock Lesnar does not suck.

Brock starts to tell a story.

Paul says we have gone from the most stupendous Wrestlemania to the most barbaric SummerSlam and that plays right into your hands. The odds on favorite. If you are a betting man, who are you betting on in a Last Man Standing match? Brock Lesnar? Why? Brock defines his greatness by beating down his opposition and making them tap out. Brock’s legacy was through annihilating people and breaking necks and ending careers. If Brock has to put Roman down for a count of ten, that is what Brock is going to do. Brock does not care if he puts Roman down for ten or a hundred. He does not care if he sends Roman to the hospital or the morgue.

Brock is not a man, that is a beast, a hog slaughterer. That is a man who wants revenge against his tribal chief. Paul says he will give Brock his word. We are approaching 700 days of Roman as champion. Brock, this is one streak that you will not conquer. I will have Roman ready for you at SummerSlam to put you down. If I have to train Roman Reigns to shove his hand up your ass and pull your heart out that hole. That is what Roman is going to do to something like you.

Theory’s music plays and he comes out to stand on the Okerlund Platform. He says SummerSlam will be one of the greatest nights in WWE history. I am going to take back my United States Championship from Bobby Lashley and then I am going to watch this match of mass destruction. After the match, I will walk to the ring, hand the briefcase to the referee, and then I will put my foot on your chest or Roman’s chest to become the youngest champion.

Brock tells Theory to come down now and let’s go.

Theory says it does not matter if Brock or Roman wins because they way you talk about the outcome, it will be life altering. Theory tells Paul to listen to Brock. Theory has some footage from the Elimination Chamber of Brock. We see what Brock did to Theory from the top of the chamber.

Theory tells Paul that could be Roman Reigns, a heap of human flesh, sitting there emotionless (sic). That was also for Brock because it was to remind Brock that he didn’t forget.

Brock sees Chad Gable and Otis make their way to the ring and Brock says the cockroaches have come out.

Brock takes off his flannel shirt and Brock is ready to hurt someone.

Otis comes into the ring and Chad clips Brock and Otis with a running body block but Brock stays on his feet. Brock with a clothesline to Otis and a head and arm suplex to Chad. Brock clotheslines Otis over the top rope ot the floor. Brock hits Chad and Otis with the ring steps a few times. Brock tosses the steps into the ring and Brock gets a chair. Brock with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex to Chad on the floor. Brock gets Otis up for an F-5 through the table.

Brock bows to the crowd.

Match Number One: Rey Mysterio (with Dominik Mysterio) versus Finn Balor (with Damian Priest)

Before the match, Priest wants everyone to rise. Priest says what happened to Dominik and Rey last week was justice. Justice for the old guard. In two weeks, Rey will be celebrating his 20th anniversary in the WWE. Face it, you are done, you are washed, it is over. Priest tells Dominik his father has nothing else to offer him. No wisdom, no strength. All he has is an ugly mask and tired old circus tricks that aren’t even yours. However, we have something more to offer. A whole new set of rules. It sounds good, doesn’t it.

The future of this business will be decided by THE Judgment Day and you are welcome to join us. Join THE Judgment Day and step out of your father’s shadow and blaze your own path. He tells Dominik to rise with THE Judgment Day or continue to fall with your father.

Balor tells Priest tranquilo and he tells Dom to look at things like THE Judgment Day. Will your daddy protect you? You know who else is a legend, Edge. Let’s see what happened to him.

Finn says Edge isn’t coming back. It is because he was a bad leader. Rey, not only are you a bad leader, but you are a bad father.

Rey says something to Dominik and then Rey punches Finn. Dominik misses a punch and Rey and Dominik hit a double drop kick on Priest. Priest pulls Balor to the floor.

We are back and the match is joined in progress. Finn chokes Rey in the corner. Priest with a punch when the referee deals with Balor. Balor with an Irish whip and Rey avoids a forearm. Rey with a head scissors take down and a pescado to Finn on the floor. Rey sends Finn back into the ring. Balor gets a near fall. Balor with forearms to the back. Balor gets a near fall. Balor with shoulders to the back in the corner followed by a back breaker for a near fall. Balor with a reverse chin lock. Rey with elbows and Finn with a knee. Balor with a suplex and he holds on and rolls through but connects with a forearm to the back. Rey goes to the apron and Balor tries to send Rey into the ring post but Rey blocks it. Rey goes up top but Balor with a forearm to the back of the leg and Rey falls to the mat.

Balor wraps the leg in the ropes. Balor wraps the leg in the ropes and stomps on the knee. Rey falls to the floor and Balor tells Dominik to stay away. Rey is sent back into the ring and Rey with a drop kick to Balor. Rey with a sliding sunset flip power bomb into the ringside barrier.

We are back and Balor is up top and Rey stops him. Rey with a Frankensteiner off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Balor grabs the injured leg and Rey with an enzuigiri that sends Balor into the ropes. Rey with a 619 and he hobbles to the turnbuckles for the frog splash. Rey misses the frog splash and Rey with a crucifix for a near fall. Rey with a shoulder from the apron and a slingshot attempt but Balor blocks it. Balor with an elbow drop to the chest for a near fall. Rey escapes a suplex but Balor with an elevated side slam. Balor goes up top for Coup de Grace and hits it for the three count.

Winner: Finn Balor

After the match, Dominik checks on Rey and Priest and Balor get in Dominik’s face.

Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring to join commentary for the next match.

We are back and Becky is on the McAfee perch. She says she was devastated that she did not win Money in the Bank after all she did to get into the match. She says cashing in the way Liv did it is like winning the lottery. I don’t need to win the lottery because I work my ass off to earn a paycheck. I dragged my broken and bruised body through a No Holds Barred match and that should have made me the number one contender. Carmella gets a rematch. I should have been given a rematch the Monday after Wrestlemania. I had to jump through hoops to get back to the top for what is rightfully mine. Tonight, I don’t give a damn who wins because I demand a championship match at SummerSlam.

Match Number Two: Bianca Belair versus Carmella for the Raw Women’s Championship

Bianca runs Carmella into the corner and connects with shoulders. Bianca with an Irish whip but Carmella sends Bianca to the mat. Carmella pie faces Bianca but Bianca with a shoulder tackle. Bianca rolls to the floor after Carmella and Bianca sends Carmella into the announce table. Bianca has some words for Becky and we go to commercial.

We are back and Carmella with a reverse chin lock. Bianca gets back to her feet and connects with forearms. Bianca misses a clothesline but she blocks a satellite head scissors and counters with a back breaker. Bianca runs into a boot and Carmella with a figure four head scissors in the ropes. Carmella goes up top and hits a cross body for a near fall. Carmella with a rollup for a near fall. Carmella with a kick to the back that sends Bianca face first into the turnbuckles.

Carmella goes up top and Bianca catches Carmella and hits a delayed vertical suplex. Bianca sends Carmella into the turnbuckles and chokes her. Bianca flips out of the corner. Carmella with a victory roll for a near fall. Bianca rolls through and gets a near fall. Bianca taunts Carmella from the turnbuckles and flips over her. Bianca with a modified Glam Slam. Carmella get her knees up on a moonsault from Bianca. Carmella with a super kick for a near fall. Bianca blocks a super kick and gets Carmella up for a power bomb but gives her snake eyes. Carmella holds on to the ropes with her hands and then her feet and then she counters the KOD into an X Factor for a near fall.

Carmella with punches but Bianca with shoulders in the corner. Bianca goes for a power bomb but Carmella escapes. Bianca with a clothesline and forearms. Bianca with a spinebuster for a near fall. Bianca goes over the top rope when Carmella drops down. Bianca trips Carmella on the apron. Bianca goes up top and Carmella rolls to the floor on the other side of the ring. Bianca goes after Carmella. Carmella avoids a suplex on the floor and Carmella rakes the eyes. Bianca pushes Carmella into the ring post and the referee continues his count as Becky comes over to distract Bianca and the referee gets to ten.

Winner: Carmella (by count out) [Bianca retains championship]

After the match, Carmella holds the title belt and Bianca hits Carmella and then gives Carmella a KOD.

We take a look at what Ciampa did to AJ Styles last week after Styles defeated Miz.

Miz and Ciampa make their way to the ring for MizTV.

We are back with the mysterious video.

Miz welcomes everyone to MizTV and he introduces his guest, a man who has remorselessly attacked may people, including their opponent tonight, AJ Styles. That man is Ciampa.

Miz asks if he has any explanation for his actions. Ciampa says he wants the eyes of the world on him. Nobody commands the people’s attention more than the Miz.

Miz says that is correct and he mentions Miz and Mrs. He says Ciampa is in the right place and talking to the right person. Miz says he turned a social media icon into a superstar who defeated Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio at Wrestlemania.

Ciampa says he wants Wrestlemania. He wants opportunity.

Miz says he handed that on a silver platter to Logan Paul. He did not thank him and he responded with the video we are watching. We see Logan continue to challenge Miz at SummerSlam.

Miz says he knows what Logan is doing. He is stirring up the controversy and getting people talking. He gives Logan one more opportunity to retract his statement and they can become Undisputed Tag Team Champions or he can look somewhere else. They will show AJ Styles just how great they work together. All eyes will be on us.

AJ Styles comes out and he tells Miz to shut his mouth. No one wants to hear what you have to say. Every time my back has been turned, I have been attacked by one of you. You have someone to do your dirty work Miz. That isn’t brave. That sounds like the actions of a man . . .

Miz cuts AJ off before he can say anything.

AJ says it sounds like the actions of a man who is a coward . . . with tiny tiny balls.

AJ gets in the ring and throws the chairs at Miz and Ciampa.

Ezekiel makes his way to the ring.

He says he is sorry to interrupt and he says he never had the chance to introduce himself to AJ. He tells AJ he is Elias’ younger brother. Ezekiel says that Elias told him about how phenomenal AJ was. Ezekiel says that Elias was obsessed about Miz’ tiny balls. Ezekiel says he talked to Adam Pearce and it would be a lot more Zeked up if it was a tag match, if AJ is okay with that.

AJ accepts the offer.

Match Number Three: AJ Styles and Ezekiel versus Ciampa and Miz

Ezekiel and Ciampa start things off and Ciampa with a wrist lock and Ezekiel with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Ciampa with an arm drag but Ezekiel with a side head lock. Ciampa kicks and chops Ezekiel in the corner. Ciampa with an Irish whip and Ezekiel floats over and hits a mule kick. Ezekiel with forearms. Ciampa with a boot and Miz tags in. Ezekiel with a hip toss to Miz and AJ tags in. AJ with punches and chops. Miz with a kick but AJ with a drop kick. AJ sends Miz into the turnbuckles and connects with shoulders in the corner. Ezekiel tags in and he kicks Miz in the corner. Ezekiel with a side head lock. Ciampa tags in and he punches Ezekiel. Ezekiel sends Ciampa into the air and face first to the mat. Ezekiel with a fallaway slam. Miz punches Ezekiel from the apron when the referee was not looking. Ciampa with a knee that knocks Ezekiel off the apron and then he sends Ezekiel into the ringside barrier.

They return to the ring and Ezekiel with punches. Ciampa sends Ezekiel to the floor and Miz tags in and kicks Ezekiel and sends him into the announce table.

We are back and Miz keeps Ezekiel from making the tag and then he hits Reality Check for a near fall. Ciampa tags in and they hit a double back elbow. Ciampa with a boot to Ezekiel’s head. Ciampa with a reverse chin lock. Ezekiel with an arm drag to escape but Ciampa with a rollup for a near fall. Ezekiel with a jumping knee and both men are down. Miz and Styles tag in and AJ with clotheslines and punches followed by a back fist and clothesline. AJ knocks Ciampa off the apron. AJ with a clothesline into the corner and a pump handle gutbuster for a near fall. AJ gets Miz up but Miz escapes. AJ with an O’Connor Roll for a near fall. Miz with a DDT for a near fall.

Miz signals for the Skull Crushing Finale but AJ escapes and counters with an Ushigoroshi for a near fall. Ezekiel sends Ciampa to the floor and then into the announce table. Miz with a drop kick to Ezekiel. AJ avoids a splash into the corner and AJ with a Calf Crusher but Ciampa breaks it up and he continues to punch AJ so the referee calls for the bell.

Winners: AJ Styles and Ezekiel (by disqualification)

After the match, AJ sets for a slingshot forearm on Miz and Ciampa but Miz moves and AJ hits Ciampa.

Bobby Lashley is in the back and he starts to bounce. Riddle shows up and he says he cannot wait to get his hands on Seth Rollins. Lashley says he cannot wait to get his hands on Theory. Riddle tells Lashley he is going to retain his title at SummerSlam. Riddle asks Lashley if he wants to watch Stranger Things together. Lashley says he already watched the show so he is going to get ready. Riddle tells Lashley to Remember the Alamo.

Match Number Four: Alexa Bliss and Asuka versus Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

Asuka and Nikki start things off and Nikki sends Asuka to the mat. Asuka and Nikki yell at each other and no one knows what they are saying. Asuka with a shoulder tackle. Alexa tags in and Alexa with a rollup for a near fall. Alexa with a La Magistral and crucifix for a near fall. Doudrop tags in and Alexa with a punch and knee followed by a knee drop but she does not realize Doudrop made the tag until Doudrop connects with a body block. Doudrop gets Alexa up and tags in Nikki. Doudrop with a slam and Nikki with a neck breaker for a near fall. Nikki with a splash and snap mare. Nikki with a top wrist lock and chin bar. Both women with clotheslines and both are down. Doudrop and Asuka tag in.

Asuka with kicks. Doudrop misses a punch and Asuka with more kicks and a Codebreaker. Doudrop with an Irish whip and Asuka with a missile drop kick. Nikki tags in and is met with a knee off the turnbuckles. Asuka with a hip attack to Doudrop in the ropes and then on Nikki for a near fall. Asuka with a snap mare and Alexa tags in. Doudrop pulls Asuka to the floor and misses a back senton. Alexa wtih a drop kick. Nikki gets a near fall. Alexa with a DDT for the three count.

Winners: Asuka and Alexa Bliss

The Usos make their way to the ring.

Jey says the Bloodline is in your city and they are saying what they are going to do again like a broken record. Jimmy says they run Raw and Smackdown because they run things and they are the Undisputed tag team champions. Jey says since Money in the Bank they have been crying. Jey says as long as the referee can count to three it doesn’t matter.

Ford says it’s the Usos. Dawkins asks why didn’t they tell them they are scared. You gave us everything at Money in the Bank but Tez was still up. Ford says they are going to get in their face because they are serious. They are going to take the tag titles at SummerSlam.

R Truth makes his way to the ring. Truth says it doesn’t have to be like this. He says they are in San Antonio, Texas, the city of Brotherly Love. Truth says he has many certifications. Truth says his best certification is that he is a bona fide, certified tag team counselor. He wants everyone to get along and counsel.

Jey says Truth needs to get his ass out of the ring because they have some business to deal with. They tell Truth if he doesn’t have a referee shirt on, he needs to leave the ring. Truth says he is a certified referee. Truth does have a referee’s shirt on under his t-shirt. Truth says he wants to be the referee at SummerSlam.

Jimmy tells Truth to take that shirt off and take his clown ass to the back.

Truth says he was called a clown ass. Truth asks if they want to see this clown ass fight.

Truth has trouble getting his shirt off but he gets it off. Truth says he will fight both of them . . . with his partners.

Omos comes out with Montel Vontavious Porter.

Porter apologizes for the intrusion and they were watching R Truth making a fool of himself. Why not let Omos be the guest referee. Porter says why not let Omos be part of this match and work with the Bloodline.

Ford asks Dawkins and Dawkins says they are down for a fight. Truth says Remember the Alamo and . . .

The Street Profits and Truth go after Omos and The Usos. Jimmy and Jey with super kicks while Omos takes care of Truth.

Match Number Five: Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, and R Truth versus Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Omos (with Montel Vontavious Porter)

Omos and Dawkins start things off and Omos with a shoulder tackle. Jey tags in and Dawkins with a shoulder tackle. Ford with a drop kick and Dawkins flips Ford onto Jey for a near fall. Truth tags in and Jimmy tags in and he holds Truth for Omos. Omos with a chop to the chest. Jimmy with a punch for a near fall. Truth punches his way out of the corner for a moment but Jimmy with a kick and head butt. Jimmy stomps on the hand. Jey tags in and then they tag in Omos. Truth lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex and Ford and Dawkins with drop kicks. Truth drop kicks Omos but he stays on the apron. They hit a triple drop kick to knock Omos off the apron. Dawkins and Ford with pescados onto The Usos. Omos catches Truth and Omos hot shots Truth on the apron and follows with a forearm.

We are back and Omos stands over Truth. Omos knocks Dawkins off the apron. Omos sends Truth into the turnbuckles. Omos chokes Truth in the ropes. Jey tags in and he hits a super kick. Truth avoids a clothesline and Truth with a drop kick. Jimmy and Ford tag in and Ford wit a kick and he goes up top and hits a cross body. Ford punches Omos and then Ford hits a clothesline on Jimmy. Ford with a back heel kick and a front kick followed by an enzuigiri. Ford with a blockbuster and he gets a near fall. Jimmy rolls to the floor.

Ford sets for a dive to the floor but Omos gets in the way. Dawkins grabs Omos and Ford kicks Omos. Ford makes the save on Dawkins and they send Omos into the turnbuckles. Ford with a kick to Jimmy and he tags in Dawkins. Dawkins with a back elbow in a Doomsday Device for a near fall. Jey with a pop up neck breaker. Truth with a Blue Thunder Bomb and he sets for the five knuckle shuffle but Omos pulls Truth to the floor and into the ring steps. Jimmy with an enzuigiri to Dawkins but Dawkins with a twisting splash into the corner. Dawkins with a spinebuster but Omos tags in and hits a choke slam on Dawkins for the three count.

Winners: Omos, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso

We take a look at some of the things that happened in the first twenty minutes of Raw.

Kevin Patrick is in the back with Seth Rollins.

Seth cackles in Kevin’s face and he is asked about what happened last week when Riddle RKOed him. Seth says he feels great and he cackles. Seth starts to sing about being in the main event. Seth says he does not care who Ezekiel is. If you get in my way, I am going to put you down. Seth says there is one person he is curious about. He asks who the hell does Riddle think he is. Is he some ultra talented savant or is he just some idiot bro who Randy Orton felt sorry for. Seth cackles. Seth says he is a man who cannot ride the coattails of Randy any more. He cannot hide behind Randy any more. He cannot use the good name of Seth Rollins to chase clout. You know what they say about playing with fire.

Theory interrupts and he asks Seth how he did the greatest Money in the Bank cash in.

Seth cackles and tells Theory to walk with him.

We are back with the mystery man video package with some new imagery.

We take a look back at Miz’ comments to Logan Paul earlier in the night.

We see footage of Logan Paul from his kitchen. He says he wants Miz at SummerSlam and he says he will be at Raw next week.

Match Number Six: Riddle and Bobby Lashley versus Seth Rollins and Theory

Theory with a kick and punches to Riddle. Theory with punches in the corner. Rollins holds Riddle and Theory with punches. Theory with an Irish whip and Riddle floats over and kicks Theory in the chest. Riddle with a gutwrench suplex and he connects with a running forearm. Lashley tags in and he hits a shoulder in the corner. Lashley runs into a boot and Theory is caught by Lashley for a Flatliner while he gives Rollins a DDT and gets a near fall. Riddle tags in and Lashley flips him onto Rolins for a near fall. Lashley tags in and he sends Rollins into the turnbuckles and connects with a shoulder. Lashley goes for a delayed vertical suplex but Rollins gets to his feet and drops down to send Lashley to the floor. Rollins with a suicide dive but Lashley catches Rollins. Riddle kicks Theory and Lashley runs Rollins into the turnbuckles.

Dolph Ziggler makes his way to the ring.

We are back and Riddle with forearms to Theory and Rollins. Riddle goes to the turnbuckles and Theory pulls him off. Rollins goes up top and hits an inverted superplex for a near fall. Rollins gets a few more near falls. Rollins pie faces Riddle and Riddle with strikes to Rollins. Rollins with a sleeper into a front face lock and guillotine. Riddle gets to his feet and tries to get to his corner to make the tag to Lashley. Rollins with a gourdbuster and he returns to the front face lock. Riddle with a Pele Kick and Theory tags in and he goes for the rolling drop kick but Riddle counters with a body scissors and BroMission. Theory escapes the hold. Rollins and Lashley tag in and Lashley with clotheslines and a slam. Lashley with shoulders in the corner followed by a neck breaker.

Lashley with a Dominator set up but Rollins gets to his feet and Rollins with an enzuigiri. Lashley with an Irish whip and Rollins floats over but Lashley catches Rollins and hits a power slam for a near fall. Theory with a forearm to Lashley but Lashley with a choke slam. Rollins with a rolling elbow and a KO. Rollins goes up top and hits a frog splash for a near fall. Theory and Riddle cash in and Riddle with clotheslines and a power slam. Riddle with an IEDDT. Riddle looks around and punches the mat. Rollins pulls Theory to the floor. Lashley spears Rollins through the poorly constructed ringside barrier. Theory gets Riddle on his shoulders and Riddle escapes. Theory with a rollup and his feet on the ropes but Ziggler pushes his feet off. Riddle with an RKO for the three count.

Winners: Bobby Lashley and Riddle

After the match Lashley is a little too enthusiastic with Riddle in the aisle.

Ziggler hits Theory with a super kick.

We go to credits.

