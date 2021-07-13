WWE RAW Results – July 12, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of Hall of Famer “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, who passed away at the age of 71 today.

– The final RAW of the ThunderDome era opens up on the USA Network with a tape delay. The Money In the Bank go-home show begins with a video package looking back at last week. Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods

We go right to the ring and out first comes The New Day – Xavier Woods with Kofi Kingston. We see MVP, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Lashley’s Ladies backstage. MVP hypes Lashley up before they head to the ring for this non-title opener. The announcers hype Kingston vs. Lashley at Money In the Bank. Lashley hits the ring and poses in the corner as pyro goes off.

Back and forth after the break. Woods rocks Lashley with a superkick from the corner. Lashley looks to turn it back around with a big slam but Woods turns that into a tornado DDT. Woods runs the ropes and leaps over the top rope, taking Lashley down on the floor as he tried to recover.

Woods brings it back into the ring but Woods dumps him to the apron and he hangs on. Woods with a kick to the head from the apron. Woods goes to the top and nails a missile dropkick for 2. Woods goes right into a Crossface submission. Lashley ends up powering up and out, slamming Woods with a side-slam. MVP encourages Lashley from ringside.

Lashley man-handles Woods some now. Woods blocks the Dominator but Lashley comes right back with a big chokeslam in the middle of the ring as Kofi looks on. Lashley keeps control and ends up running Woods head-first into the ring post. He goes down in front of Kofi. Lashley breaks the count and then brings Woods back in. Lashley waits in the corner and then delivers a big Spear when Woods gets right back up as Lashley’s Ladies celebrate at ringside.

Lashley stands over Woods to pose. Woods counters an attempt and rolls Lashley up for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Xavier Woods

– After the match, the music hits as Kofi checks on Woods at ringside. A seething Lashley looks on and he’s disappointed. Lashley makes his exit, walking up the ramp with the WWE Title, straight past MVP and Lashley’s Ladies. The New Day celebrate in the ring now as we get more replays. Woods and Kingston taunt MVP as he looks on from the bottom of the ring.

– Still to come, Eve Maria and Doudrop will be on Alexa’s Playground. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened between Xavier Woods and Bobby Lashley. Kevin Patrick stops MVP backstage and says Lashley was seen leaving the arena. MVP admits Lashley left, but says it’s not a big deal like everyone is making it to be. MVP guarantees Lashley will be in The VIP Lounge tonight. MVP insists Lashley will be just fine.

– We see how Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal by DQ last week after interference by Veer and Shanky. The trio then attacked Drew after the match and Jinder stole Drew’s sword, which is a family heirloom. We see footage from this afternoon, showing Jinder arriving to the arena on his custom motorcycle. Veer and Shanky give Jinder the sword and he looks it over.

– Alexa Bliss is backstage on Alexa’s Playground, sitting on a swing. She talks about how exciting RAW is and looks to possibly winning the Money In the Bank briefcase, and the kind of fun she can have with the contract. Eva Marie interrupts and is sitting on a swing, with Doudrop sitting behind her. Eva wants to be introduced. Bliss goes on about how she likes Doudrop’s name. They laugh about it but Eva isn’t thrilled. Bliss asks Doudrop a question, to describe her time on RAW in one word, but Eva interrupts and goes on taking credit for everything like usual, including last week’s match. Bliss calls Eva a bonus guest but she’s not happy with that idea because she’s the star of RAW, a headliner. Eva goes on and calls this a dingy, dirty, grubby, little playground. Eva says she can see why Bliss only invited Doudrop. Eva calls on Doudrop to leave with her and says the Eva-Lution deserves so much better. Doudrop waves at Bliss and walks off behind Eva as Bliss mocks Eva.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair won an award at ESPN’s The ESPYs Awards this past weekend. Jinder is in the ring now. He’s reflected this past week and maybe he took things too far with Drew McIntyre last week, even through Drew has always taken from him. Jinder goes on and wants to extend an olive branch. He calls Drew out to the ring so he can apologize, shake Drew’s hand, and give the sword back.

Drew appears on the big screen. He wants Jinder to cut through the BS and get to the point because he knows Jinder is a decorated champion, but also a liar. Jinder says he wanted to do this in person but so be it. Jinder has a table with a red cover in the middle of the ring. He says he sent Veer and Shanky to have Drew’s sword re-finished. The cloth is removed and the sword has been broken. Jinder apologizes and says something must have happened.

Drew says you can’t expect to show up to RAW with something and not expect to have your stuff destroyed. Drew pulls his real sword out and reveals the sword in the ring is a replica. He then reveals that he has Jinder’s motorcycle with him. Drew starts destroying the bike as Jinder, Veer and Shanky look on from the ring. Drew mocks Jinder and says it’s nothing a little elbow grease can’t fix. Drew kicks the bike over and walks off as his music plays in the arena. Jinder seethes in the ring.

– Nikki A.S.H. (Nikki Cross) is backstage when Riddle walks up and gives her props for hew superhero gear. He wonders why she can’t use her powers and fly up to snatch the Money In the Bank briefcase. Nikki says she loves superheroes as much as the next person, but she’s just… almost a superhero, and there’s no flying, just yet. They do some more comedy and Nikki runs away for her match, saying it’s time to fly. Riddle says he thought she said she couldn’t fly.

Nikki A.S.H. vs. Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss

We go back to the ring for tonight’s Fatal 4 Way with the RAW entrants for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Out first comes Nikki A.S.H. as the music hits. She poses in the corner as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out next comes Asuka. We see a promo from earlier in the day where Asuka rants about Money In the Bank and how no champion will be ready for her when she wins the contract. Naomi is out next. Alexa Bliss is out last.

The bell rings and Naomi dropkicks Nikki and Asuka to the floor. Naomi runs Alexa into the corner and delivers shoulders. Naomi unloads in the corner. Bliss slaps her out of the corner and ends up hitting a crossbody for 2. Asuka comes back in but as does Cross from behind with a 2 count on Asuka. Cross and Naomi tangle for a quick pin attempt. Naomi and Asuka clear the ring and are left standing now. Asuka taunts Naomi. Naomi ducks a kick and they trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. They both nail kicks at the same time and go down.

Bliss slowly slithers back in, as does Nikki. They look up at the Money In the Bank briefcases. Nikki swings first. Nikki blocks Sister Abigail and Nikki drops her. Eva Marie and Doudrop slowly walk down the ramp now. Bliss and Nikki stare them down. Naomi attacks Nikki. Asuka takes out Naomi. Bliss drops Asuka with a DDT for a close 2 count. Bliss sit sup in the middle of the ring and wave at Doudrop, which Eva doesn’t like.

Bliss exits the ring and Eva pushes Doudrop towards her. Doudrop, possibly nervously, says some stuff to Bliss but Bliss pats her on the shoulder, then walks past her and stalks Eva up the ramp. Eva pleads. Bliss screams at Eva to make her jump. Doudrop makes the save and attacks Bliss. Doudrop coops Bliss on her shoulders and rams her into the barrier, sending Bliss over the other side of the barrier. Doudrop dusts her hands off. Eva walks over and looks down at the floor but Bliss is nowhere to be seen. Eva yells at Doudrop to know where Bliss is as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bliss is still gone as the other three trade offense. Asuka drops Nikki, then bulldogs Naomi. She covers Nikki for a 2 count, then Naomi for a 2 count. Naomi with a big kick to Asuka’s head. Naomi scoops Nikki and drops her face-first on the mat. Naomi with a big suplex to Asuka. Naomi with a running double split on both competitors at the same time for a close 2 count. Naomi goes for a double kick but Nikki moves and Asuka takes it. Asuka kicks out at 2.

Nikki ends up dropping Naomi with a big tornado DDT from the corner. Asuka breaks the pin up at 2. Asuka and Nikki get up first. Nikki sends Asuka through the ropes to the floor. Nikki and Naomi go at it now. They tangle and Nikki applies a submission but Asuka breaks it up just in time. Asuka with the arm bar on Naomi now. Nikki breaks it with a seated senton to Asuka. All three are down and trying to recover now. Nikki goes to the top and hits a crossbody to Asuka but Naomi breaks it up just in time.

Cross sends Naomi to the apron but then runs into a big kick. Asuka drops Naomi with double knees. Niki rolls Asuka for 2. Asuka blocks another pin attempt and goes for the Asuka Lock but Nikki fights it off. Nikki turns that counter into a pin for the win.

Winner: Nikki A.S.H.

– After the match, Nikki celebrates as her music hits.

– We see how Riddle pinned RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles last week, due to interference by The Viking Raiders at ringside. Erik and Ivar are backstage with Sarah Schreiber now. She asks about tonight’s singles matches and next week’s title shot. Ivar rips AJ and dismisses his idea of how Vikings are. He says AJ will learn to respect the Vikings tonight. Erik talks about finding a crack in the mighty armor of RAW Tag Team Champion Omos tonight as this will be his first solo battle. They go on and look forward to once again winning the RAW Tag Team Titles. Erik and Ivar walk off chanting “Raid!” together.

RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. Ivar

We go back to the ring and out come the RAW Tag Team Champions – AJ Styles with Omos. AJ hits the ring and poses as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ has a mic. He cuts a promo on The Viking Raiders, blaming them for how he lost a spot in Money In the Bank. AJ goes on with his promo against Erik and Ivar until the music hits and out they come.

The bell rings and AJ attacks first. AJ with a big chop but it does nothing. Ivar overpowers and ends up dropping AJ in the corner. Ivar with a big running corner cannonball for a quick 2 count. AJ tries to mount offense again but Ivar levels him. Omos tries to interfere from the floor but the referee catches him and yells at him. AJ takes advantage of the distraction and delivers a kick from behind.

AJ misses a kick from the back but Ivar hangs in. AJ goes on and drops Ivar with a big DDT for a close 2 count. AJ grounds Ivar now as Omos looks on and Erik rallies. Ivar fights free and sends AJ flying with a big back-drop. Ivar with a big slam in the middle of the ring, then a low crossbody splash on the mat. AJ counters a suplex but Ivar cartwheels out of the way and comes right back, decking AJ for a close 2 count. Ivar walks into a kick from the corner. AJ goes to the apron to springboard in but goes for a sunset flip instead, and can’t get it.

AJ nails a pele kick to stun Ivar in the corner. Ivar comes right back out of the corner with the big seated splash for the pin to win.

Winner: Ivar

– After the match, The Viking Raiders celebrate as the champions seethe. Omos yells at Erik from ringside as we go back to commercial.

RAW Tag Team Champion Omos vs. Erik

Back from the break and the bell rings as RAW Tag Team Champion Omos makes his singles debut. Erik goes behind but can’t lift Omos off his feet. Omos tosses Erik with ease.

Erik ducks shots and unloads with kicks, then punches. Omos sends him away. Omos levels Erik with a big shot. Erik escapes a slam attempt and kicks at the knee from behind. Omos runs into boots in the corner. Omos catches Erik with a bear hug in the middle of the ring. Erik tries to fight free and dazes Omos a bit. Omos drops him to the mat. Omos comes right back and launches Erik across the ring.

Omos sands tall and yells out but misses a running shot into the corner as Erik moves. Erik unloads with offense now. Erik keeps charging in with strikes. A running knee sends Omos into the ropes but Omos comes right back with a running clothesline. Omos yells at Erik while standing over him as fans boo.

AJ yells at Omos to finish Erik. Omos laughs and then picks Erik up with ease for the big two-handed chokeslam bomb in the middle of the ring. Omos covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Omos

– After the match, AJ’s music hits as he enters the ring to stand with Omos. We go to replays. The title match between the two teams is announced for Money In the Bank instead of next week’s RAW.

– The announcers talk about how Humberto Carrillo broke Sheamus’ nose weeks back. Sheamus is backstage with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville now. Apparently they left him a voicemail, telling him to show up and defend the WWE United States Title or else. Sheamus is seething now but he’s here to defend. Deville asks if they’re all on the same page now, and Sheamus agrees. He walks off and the announcers hype the Humberto vs. Sheamus match. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Xavier Woods defeating WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in a non-title match earlier. The New Day greets Lucha House Party backstage now. Apparently Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik are working on a SummerSlam party. Sarah Schreiber walks up and tells Woods and Kofi Kingston that Lashley has returned to the building after leaving earlier. They both mock Lashley and Kofi goes on about how he will shock the world once again at Money In the Bank and leave with the WWE Title. The New Day walks off in a good mood.

– We get a video package looking at the history of the Money In the Bank Ladder Match, narrated by Graves.

– The camera cuts backstage to WWE United States Champion Sheamus attacking Humberto Carrillo. Officials try to break it up but he swings at them to back them off. Sheamus, still wearing the face protector, then tosses Carrillo into a bunch of steel poles. Sheamus yells at the officials again and then taunts Carrillo. He walks off and stops to exchange a look with Damian Priest. Priest and officials check on Carrillo as we go back to commercial.

WWE United States Title Match: Humberto Carrillo vs. Sheamus

Back from the break and out comes WWE United States Champion Sheamus. We see Humberto Carrillo backstage with officials and he’s beat up from the previous attack. They offer to move the title match so he can heal. Carrillo tells Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville that if he can stand, he can fight, and he’s fighting for this title. Carrillo walks off with Damian Priest at his side. Sheamus waits in the ring and out comes Carrillo, selling the backstage attack.

We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome after Carrillo enters the ring. The bell hits and Carrillo goes right down, unable to stand. The referee checks on him but he’s getting back up to his feet. Sheamus immediately levels Carrillo with a Brogue Kick to easily get the pin to retain.

Winner: Sheamus

– After the squash match, Sheamus stands tall as his music hits. We get a replay. Sheamus comes back over as Carrillo is being tended to on the mat. Sheamus man-handles Carrillo some and threatens to break his nose. Before he can act on that threat, Damian Priest runs down to make the save. Sheamus retreats to the stage and raises his title in the air. Priest helps Carrillo up in the ring and stares Sheamus down.

– We see the recent matches between Ricochet and John Morrison. Ricochet is backstage with Riddle now. They’re both looking forward to Money In the Bank. Riddle attempts some comedy and mentions how he misses Randy Orton. Riddle also mentions how he wants to win the Money In the Bank briefcase and then cash in on the RAW Tag Team Titles with Orton. Ricochet says he’s got some surprises for Morrison in their Falls Count Anywhere match, which he won’t see coming. Morrison appears, pushing The Miz in his wheelchair. Miz ends up spraying them with the Drip Stick, then running over Riddle’s injured foot. Riddle tells Ricochet they’re going down.

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Ricochet vs. John Morrison

We go back to the ring for a Falls Count Anywhere match and out comes John Morrison with The Miz. Morrison poses in the corner as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out next comes Ricochet. The bell rings and they go at it. They trade shots on the apron early on. Morrison sends Ricochet to the floor with a neckbreaker from the apron. Morrison with a 2 count on the floor in font of The Miz in his wheelchair.

Morrison kicks Ricochet while he’s down as they both taunt Ricochet. Morrison pins Ricochet on the floor again, using Miz and his chair for leverage. Morrison with a big kick against the barrier while Ricochet is down. Morrison takes Ricochet back down, holds his head against the barrier, then delivers a kick for a 2 count. Morrison brings it back into the ring and keeps control. Morrison goes for Starship Pain but it’s intercepted. Ricochet turns that into a big bridging German suplex for a close 2 count.

They both slowly get up now. Morrison sends Ricochet to the floor with a unique sweep through the ropes. Morrison with another close 2 count on the outside. Morrison sends Ricochet into the barter, then tosses him over the barrier to the LED crowd. Ricochet counters and sends Morrison face-first into the LED board screens. They bring it back over and Morrison delivers a kick. More back and forth using the barrier now. Morrison goes down hard at ringside.

Ricochet with a 450 from the top of the barrier to the floor. Morrison still kicks out at 2. Ricochet ends up springboarding in but Morrison retreats to the floor. Ricochet leaps from the top to the floor with a huge 450. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re brawling at ringside. A ladder is bridged from the apron to the announce table now. Ricochet with a big splash from the apron to Morrison on the floor for 2. Ricochet sends Morrison back-first into the ladder edge, then brings him back in the ring. Morrison crawls right back to the floor. Ricochet goes to leap out but Miz puts himself in the way. Ricochet runs anyway, leaping over Miz’s chair and taking down Morrison for a close 2 count. Miz is shocked.

They fight to the stage now and trade offense. Morrison goes for a suplex but it’s blocked. Ricochet runs and nails a big hurricanrana for a 2 count. Miz is rolling himself up the ramp as the brawl continues into the backstage area. We see Morrison superkick Ricochet in the Gorilla Position now. Morrison with more kicks and a running knee while Ricochet is sitting in a chair. Morrison covers for 2. Morrison brings the fight back to the stage now. Ricochet rocks him and beats him down the ramp as Miz talks trash.

Ricochet turns his attention to Miz now. Ricochet grabs the wheelchair as Miz pleads. Ricochet shoves the wheelchair down the ramp but Miz is fine. Ricochet takes Morrison down for 2. Ricochet brings it back into the ring, sending Morrison into the top turnbuckle, then dropping him with a knee. Ricochet is looking to capitalize on the apron as Miz squirts him with the Drip Stick. Morrison tries to steal a pin but Ricochet kicks out. Morrison with more offense as he thinks he’s won, but Ricochet kicks out.

Riddle comes riding down on his scooter. He places Miz’s wheelchair on its back, leaving Miz kicking his legs in the air. Riddle lays down next to him and mocks Miz. Ricochet drops Morrison with the Recoil. Ricochet is too hurt to capitalize on the pin. Ricochet then knocks Morrison over the top rope, to the ladder bridge from the apron to the announce table. Ricochet goes to the top turnbuckle and flies, putting Morrison through the ladder as Riddle pops for him. Ricochet crawls over and covers Morrison for the pin to win.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet recovers and stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Riddle looks on and applauds from the stage as Miz is still left in his chair, on his back. Ricochet looks up at the Money In the Bank briefcases and celebrates the win.

– Sarah Schreiber interviews WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka backstage. Natalya plans to make history by beating RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley for her title, winning the Money In the Bank briefcase, then cashing in to win the SmackDown Women’s Title. There is a small bit of tension teased as Tamina hears Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke in the next room, and she wants to deal with that instead. The champs confront Dana and Mandy and the two teams have words with the challengers looking forward to winning the straps. Tamina quickly shoves Dana but they walk off and Mandy holds Dana back. Still to come, Ripley vs. Natalya. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened earlier with Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre. Drew is backstage with Kevin Patrick now. He gets hyped up when cutting a promo on how he will win the Money In the Bank contract on Sunday and go on to win the WWE Title back, saying this might be his last chance to reach the top of the mountain.

– The announcers go over the Money In the Bank card for Sunday.

– We see what happened with Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley brawling with crutches last week. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Ripley now, asking about tonight’s match with Natalya and why she accepted it. Ripley says she doesn’t back down from a challenge. She then addresses Flair and calls her a drama queen. Ripley says when she beats Flair this Sunday, she’s going to give her a real reason to need crutches.

RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya

We go back to the ring for this non-title match as RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley makes her way out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a Corona-sponsored video package on the RAW Women’s Champion. We go back to the ring and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Natalya with Tamina Snuka. The bell rings and they lock up and Ripley takes Natalya down by her arm. They tangle some more and Natalya rolls Ripley for a 2 count. Ripley counters an arm hold and goes to slam Natalya but Natalya rolls her for 2.

They run the ropes and Ripley puts the brakes on. They face off as Tamina applauds. Ripley mocks Natalya as they trade more holds and pin attempts on the mat. The reversals and pin attempts continue until Ripley levels Natalya with a headbutt. Natalya blocks the Riptide with another roll-up. Ripley blocks the Sharpshooter by kicking Natalya through the ropes to the floor.

Ripley runs around the ring and leaps with a dropkick but Natalya moves and Ripley takes Tamina down on the floor instead. Natalya follows up with a discus clothesline to level Ripley at ringside. Back to commercial with Natalya standing tall.

Back from the break and Natalya climbs up for a superplex but Ripley fights back and sends her to the mat. Ripley with a big missile dropkick. More back and forth now. Natalya runs into boots in the corner and Ripley covers for 2. Ripley with a Northern Lights suplex but still can’t get it. Ripley crawls back up but Natalya decks her, sending her head-first into the ring post.

Natalya hits some of her signature moves, but Ripley blocks the low dropkick. Ripley then applies the Prism Trap inverted Cloverleaf submission but Natalya turns it into a roll-up for 2. More back and forth now as they struggle.

Natalya finally gets the Sharpshooter locked in. Ripley struggles with it and eventually breaks free, sending Natalya into the turnbuckles to break it. Ripley then hits the Riptide in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley stands tall as her music hits. We go to relays. Charlotte Flair suddenly hits the ring with a chop block to take Ripley down. Fans boo as Flair keeps it going. lair applies the Figure Four, hanging off the edge of the apron to really stretch Ripley’s knee. Flair breaks it and talks trash in her face as she tries to recover. We get another replay as Flair taunts Ripley, who clutches her leg while down on the mat.

– We see what happened earlier with Bobby Lashley losing to Xavier Woods in a non-title match. MVP is backstage with Lashley’s Ladies now. He hypes them up to take care of Lashley, do whatever he needs or wants, cater to his needs. MVP says they are all on the same page as they walk out for tonight’s main event segment. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. Sarah stops Flair backstage and asks if what we just saw is a preview of Money In the Bank. Flair says she learned from The Dirtiest Player In The Game and the fans in Ft. Worth will realize the game is over on Sunday.

– MVP is in the ring with Lashley’s Ladies now. He welcomes us to a very special edition of The VIP Lounge, adding that this is somewhat bittersweet because it’s the final RAW of the ThunderDome. He goes on about how they have dominated in the ThunderDome, so much that he’s called it The Lashley Dome. MVP also plugs the return to touring and then introduces WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. The girls are still dancing around and fans are booing the pending entrance, but there’s no sign of Lashley.

MVP tries to introduce Lashley again but he’s not coming out. MVP tries again and this time Lashley’s Ladies help him with the introduction. The music hits and out comes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley but he’s in no happy mood, his tie is loose, and he’s not wearing his jacket. MVP asks if he’s alright. MVP tells the ladies to give him a back rub and get him a drink. Lashley interrupts and says MVP has said enough. Lashley excuses the women and says he needs to talk to MVP alone. Lashley says he doesn’t even want the women here.

Lashley says he’s been thinking of what Kofi Kingston said. He wasn’t jut getting in Lashley’s head, he was right about MVP making him soft and causing him to lose his edge. Lashley goes on about how he lost to Xavier Woods when he should’ve left Kofi and Woods in a pile of bones. He says he’s furious and MVP is trying to cheer him up with women and champagne. Lashley appreciates what MVP has done in his career but this has to stop, it’s back to business. The only enjoyment Lashley wants from now on is destroying anyone who tries to take his WWE Title. Lashley starts destroying The VIP Lounge set. MVP puts a hand on his shoulder to calm him but Lashley stops him and tells him to get back. Lashley proceeds with destroying the set as MVP looks on.

Lashley seethes, looks at MVP and then picks the mic back up. Lashley looks straight ahead and tells Kofi he’s going to do what he should’ve done weeks ago – tear him in half. Lashley says he’s going into Money In the Bank as the All Mighty WWE Champion, and leave the same way. He hopes Kofi brings his friends, family and the whole WWE Universe to have his back because Lashley is going to dismantle him and do everything he said he will. He hopes Kofi is read to fight for the title and his life. Lashley is going to break his skull and wring his neck, put what’s left of his body in a box and send it to the circus with the rest of the little clowns. Lashley says the circus is dead and after Sunday, so is Kofi’s career.

Lashley’s music starts back up as he grabs the WWE Title and makes his exit from the ring. Fans continue to boo him. MVP watches, still a bit shocked looking, as Lashley exits the ring. The Money In the Bank go-home edition of RAW and the final show of the WWE ThunderDome era goes off the air with Lashley turning and looking back.