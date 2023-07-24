WWE RAW Results – July 24, 2023

The road to WWE SummerSlam 2023 continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c this evening on USA Network from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is Seth Rollins and Finn Balor contract signing for WWE SummerSlam, Logan Paul will confront Ricochet, as well as Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Starks.

Also scheduled is Drew McIntyre goes face-to-face with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, as well as Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, July 24, 2023 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (7/24/2023)

The Judgment Day Kick Off Raw

From there, we shoot live inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. where the lights in the arena are out. The ring announcer then introduces The Judgment Day and the crowd boos.

The lights come up to the dark purple usually see with The Judgment Day. We see Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Priest says “All rise for The Judgment Day.” Ripley says they run Monday Night Raw and all of the WWE.

Finn Balor says they have the unbeaten women’s world champion, “Senor” Money In The Bank, yours truly, the new World Heavyweight Champion. He says before we get to the man of the moment, let’s see what he accomplished last week. Video highlights are shown of his NXT North American Championship victory over Wes Lee.

After the video wraps up, Ripley has the mic and says it is now her owner to introduce the new NXT North American Champion, the hardest man she knows, her latino heat, “Daddy” Dominik Mysterio. Out he comes to a new entrance theme and video with his title in-hand. The crowd craps all over him, loudly, as you’d expect.

“Daddy” Dom joins the gang in the ring as the boos grow louder. He tries talking and they boo louder. He then introduces another video package, which shows highlights of his rise as part of The Judgment Day. It wraps up and the fans loudly chant “You suck! You suck!” at “Daddy” Dom. He boasts being the new NXT North American Champion but the fans keep booing.

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Confront The Judgment Day

Now the theme for Kevin Owens plays and out comes “The Prize Fighter” to a sustained roar from the Tampa crowd. By Owens’ side is the other half of the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions, Sami Zayn. The music cuts off and the cheers grow louder.

Fans chant “K-O! K-O!” Owens asks if he’s crazy because he thinks all of this happened already last week. He mocks Dom having a mullet and then talks about how The Judgment Day didn’t learn a lesson last week. He increasingly loses his anger as he continues ranting at them.

Dom yells that he will not be disrespected now that he’s a champion. Sami says he’s right, he is being disrespected. He gives him a shot to earn himself some respect, offering a challenge for a one-on-one showdown between himself and Dom. “Dirty” Dom tells Zayn if he wants some to come get some.

Zayn says okay, but reminds him that last week when they had a tag match they made a whole stink about how the titles weren’t on-the-line. He says if Dom is a fighting champion like he claims, he’ll put his title on-the-line tonight. Ripley tells Sami that Dom accepts.

Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves run down the advertised lineup for tonight’s show and then we return inside Amalie Arena live where the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch’s theme hits and out comes “The Man” for our first match of the evening.

Becky Lynch goes one-on-one against Zoey Stark where if she wins, she gets the rematch she wants against Trish Stratus, but if she loses, she must get “Thank you, Trish” tattooed on herself. We head to a pre-match commercial break as Lynch settles in the ring.

When we return from the break, the commentators confirm Zayn-Dom for the NXT North American Championship for tonight’s main event. Lynch is shown waiting in the ring for the arrival of her opposition.

The theme for Zoey Stark hits and out she comes accompanied by WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus, who is still wearing her face protector. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our opening contest of the evening.

Lynch charges across the ring and puts the boots to a slumping Stark in the corner as the fans chant “Becky! Becky!” We see Stark roll out to the floor to re-group with Trish before heading back in and being decked right back out to the floor by Lynch, who follows out with a big baseball slide drop kick.

As the action continues on the floor, Lynch continues to dominate. Back in the ring, Stark hits a big shot that shifts the offensive momentum in her favor for the first tine in the bout. Stark hits a slingshot swirling splash onto Lynch for a close near fall attempt. After Lynch kicks out, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Lynch in control until she is on the floor and Trish blasts her with a headbutt while wearing the face protector. Stark hits a super kick and goes for the cover but Lynch kicks out and ends up connecting with her Man Handle Slam moments later for the win. With the win, Becky gets the rematch she wants against Trish.

Winner: Becky Lynch

Cody Rhodes Reacts To Brock Lesnar’s Latest Attack

We see a lengthy video package recapping what went down between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar in front of Cody’s mom last week on Raw. The commentators then hype the trilogy bout between the two at WWE SummerSlam.

On that note, we see Cody Rhodes walking backstage in a suit and tie. We head to a pre-match commercial break with him coming up next.

Vo Williams, the recording artist of “Greatness,” the theme song for Monday Night Raw, is shown sitting in the front row. The theme for Cody Rhodes then hits and the crowd pops as “The American Nightmare” emerges to exploding fireworks while fans sing along with his entrance tune.

He settles in the ring and begins as usual by saying, “So, Tampa Bay, what do you wanna talk about?” He pardons himself as he turns his back to soak in the full crowd here in the building tonight. The fans chant his name as he does. He goes on to talk about Brock Lesnar beating him up with a chair in front of his own mother.

Rhodes talks about all that Brock has achieved and tells fans to check into it, he might as well be called Mr. SummerSlam. He says someone who wasn’t impressed by Brock was his mother, Michelle Runnels. He says she told him Brock made a mistake because he left Cody breathing. He finishes by saying at SummerSlam, he ends this.

Ricochet Addresses Logan Paul

We see highlights of Ricochet and Logan Paul’s recent interaction and then shoot backstage where Jackie Redmond is with Ricochet. He says Logan comes and goes as he pleases and mentions that what he is going to say to Logan, he’ll say to his face later tonight.

NXT North American Championship

Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Sami Zayn

Now we head back inside Amalie Arena where the familiar sounds of Sami Zayn’s theme hits. Out comes the popular WWE veteran for this championship opportunity here in our next match of the evening.

As Zayn settles inside the squared circle, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.