LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – July 6, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the usual opening video.

– We’re live on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and Samoa Joe. They hype tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as the developmental talents cheer him on from the crowd.

McIntyre welcomes everyone and plugs his match against Dolph Ziggler for “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view. McIntyre talks about how he’s letting Ziggler pick the stipulation for the match. McIntyre calls Ziggler out so he can reveal the stipulation.

Ziggler comes to the stage and says the stipulation is… a secret. Ziggler says he’d be a sucker if he let McIntyre know about the stipulation before the match. Ziggler goes on about McIntyre giving him the power to pick the stipulation. McIntyre interrupts and shuts him down to a pop. The back & forth on the mic continues. Ziggler brings up how McIntyre has stabbed people in the back and forgotten about them. It’s not just Ziggler. But Ziggler has brought someone here tonight who McIntyre did wrong in the past. Out comes Heath Slater with no music.

The announcers acknowledge that McIntyre’s former 3MB partner Slater was recently let go. He walks down to the ring with Ziggler and enters. Slater says he’s known Drew for more than a decade, they go way back more than anyone knows. Slater goes on and recalls sitting at home with his family in April, watching McIntyre defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. Slater jumped up and cried, probably the first time his kids saw him cry. It was all joy in his heart for Drew. Slater talks about how when Drew was released years ago, he checked in on Drew every day and came to visit him. Because Drew was his brother. Slater asks where Drew was for him. Where were you for me? Slater says to let that sink in. Slater says he hasn’t spoken with Drew in how long? Drew doesn’t know. What a surprise, Slater says. He reminds Drew they spoke on The Bump, the only show that let him come on and speak his mind. Slater mentions how Drew knows his real kids, his two daughters. They are all for daddy and he’s fighting for them. Slater takes off his glasses and brings up how Drew said on The Bump that he would petition to have a match with Slater. But what happened… he’s on the unemployment line. Slater says this might be his last chance but he’s here to take this opportunity. Slater wants Drew to give him what he deserves. What Drew as a friend promised Slater. The crowd claps again for Slater. Slater shoves Drew back with one arm. Some boos in the crowd. Drew isn’t angry. Slater slaps him and asks what about now? The boos pick up and Drew looks a bit angry. “You’re on, you got your fight,” Drew says. He drops the mic and we go to commercial.

Heath Slater vs. Drew McIntyre

Back from the break and it’s time for the non-title match between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater. They are both in street clothes.

The bell rings but Drew immediately puts Slater down with a big Claymore Kick. Drew covers Slater for the pin to win, while staring Ziggler down.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, a furious Drew stands tall as his music hits. He yells out at Ziggler and marches to the stage as we get a replay. Ziggler has words for Slater now. Slater doesn’t appreciate it and stands up for himself, decking Ziggler. Ziggler tackles him and strikes. McIntyre ends up running back down and making the save. Ziggler retreats and they have words as Drew looks on from the ring. Drew wants Ziggler to come back and fight but Ziggler says not a chance, save it for Extreme Rules. The crowd applauds as Drew helps Slater up and they embrace. They stand tall together and bow, then embrace again to end the segment.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. They interrupt Schreiber’s questions and ask why would they talk to her when they can go and talk to the world. They walk off to the ring. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka appears and she’s not impressed with what she just saw. Schreiber asks Asuka how she plans to handle Banks and Bayley by herself tonight. Asuka asks who said she was alone. She laughs and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

They brag as they often do and talk about running all three shows, being on top and never sleeping. Bayley says they make it look so easy and then the sheep think they can do the same and come after them. Bayley brings up tonight’s non-title match with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and the Extreme Rules title defense against Nikki Cross. Banks predicts she will make Asuka tap out at Extreme Rules and become 2 Belts Banks. Banks goes on about how they are stealing the show and taking over the whole damn company… the music interrupts and out comes Asuka.

Asuka mocks Banks and Bayley from the stage, telling Banks she’s not good enough to be 2 Belts Banks. Asuka then tells Bayley that she’s not ready for Asuka. Bayley says Asuka isn’t ready for Banks humiliating her for the past few weeks, and again at Extreme Rules. Asuka goes on with the mocking and warnings, and Bayley tells her to bring it on. Who do you have? The music hits and Asuka brings out Kairi Sane, making her first appearance since the first of June. Tom wonders if we will see Sane vs. Banks next. The Kabuki Warriors march to the ring together as we go back to commercial.

Kairi Sane vs. Sasha Banks

Back from the break and the match is underway as Sasha Banks and Kairi Sane go at it.

Sane mounts offense early on and unloads as Asuka and the crowd cheer her on. Sane counters a counter and dropkicks Banks for a 2 count. More back and forth but Sane keeps control. Sane with the Octopus submission early on. Sane tightens the hold but Banks fights out. Banks look for a submission of her own but Sane hangs on. Banks drops Sane and taunts her, showing off.

Banks also taunts Asuka as Asuka yells at her from ringside. Bayley comes over to Asuka and tells her they suck. Asuka decks her. Sane ends up running and dropkicking through the ropes, sending Bayley and Banks down on the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Banks and Sane are going at it. Banks with a backbreaker for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Banks with more offense, including the double knees in the corner for another pin attempt. Banks keeps Sane grounded with another submission in the middle of the ring. Sane keeps trying to fight back. Banks puts a boot to Sane’s head on the apron as Bayley cheers her on. Banks toys with Sane and brings her back in. Banks misses another double knees in the corner as Sane moves. Sane comes back with an axe kick and a back fist.

Sane climbs to the top and nails a big forearm smash but Banks still kicks out at 2. Sane keeps control and hits The Interceptor in the middle of the ring as Asuka cheers her on. Sane with the sliding knee in the corner but Banks still kicks out at 2. Bayley looks worried at ringside as Asuka rallies the crowd. Sane scoops Banks for an Alabama Slam but she rolls her up for 2. They trade more pin attempts and counters. Banks with the Meteora for a close 2 count. Banks with another running knee strike in the corner. Banks wastes some time and plays to Asuka. She’s forced to roll through on a Meteora from the top. Sane ends up applying a modified Boston Crab but Bayley interferes from the outside and the referee calls the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Kairi Sane

– After the match, the brawl continues and spills back to the floor. The fight ends with everyone down on the outside after The Kabuki Warriors got the upperhand, including Sane’s big top rope elbow drop to the champs.

– The announcers hype The Kevin Owens Show with Seth Rolling. We see how Rollins and Murphy defeated Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo last week, then took out Rey Mysterio and retreated. The camera cuts backstage now to Black down on the ground, with a Mysterio mask on, while Murphy and Rollins are over him. Officials are trying to restore order and check on Rey. Rollins says this is a damn shame. Back to commercial.

– The Viking Raiders are backstage with a bowling ball when Big Show walks up. Show likes to have fun but tonight is different. They are still joking around a bit and Show tries to get them focused, giving them a friendly but aggressive slap to the chest. Erik promises Show that the raid will be on when they get into the ring tonight.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens for another must see edition of The Kevin Owens Show.

Owens welcomes everyone and starts tossing the chairs out of the ring because of who tonight’s guest is. Owens brings up how he and his guest have had a past, but there’s a good reason for wanting him out here tonight. Owens introduces his guest and calls him a pretty big piece of trash. Out comes Seth Rollins with Murphy.

Rollins enters the ring and they have some words. Owens says things haven’t been going good for Rollins since WrestleMania 36. Owens says their history between each other isn’t good but when you face someone at WrestleMania, you have a bond and because of that, Owens has something to give Rollins to commemorate their WrestleMania moment, created by both of them. Rollins unfolds the gift and it’s a KO Mania t-shirt, just like the one Owens was wearing when he beat Rollins at WrestleMania.

Rollins sees what Owens is trying to do and doesn’t give a damn about Owens, his shirt or his show. Rollins only came out here so he could use Owens’ show as a platform to address Rey Mysterio, who has now been cleared. Rollins formally challenges Rey to a match at Extreme Rules so they can tend to their unfinished business. Rollins says it’s time to permanently sacrifice Rey for the greater good of RAW. Rollins can now get to Owens. He goes on about how Owens has been doing nothing while he’s rising to prominence. Rollins says Owens needs Rollins more than he thinks he does, just like RAW needs Rollins. Rollins says Owens should consider how he will get more out of fighting with Rollins instead of against. Rollins says Owens has been fighting for so long but maybe he needs a purpose to fight for. The music interrupts and out comes Rey with his son Dominick.

Rey says Owens isn’t going to fall for Rollins’ BS. Rey accepts Rollins’ challenge for Extreme Rules and says his blood will be on Rey’s hands. Rollins says they had a tag team match for tonight but Rey’s partner is now MIA. Rollins asks if Rey is going to come and face he and Murphy 2-on-1. Maybe Dominick can get in the ring and Rollins will take his eye too. Owens interrupts and says he will never fight by Rollins’ side but he will gladly fight by Rey’s side any day. Owens says he will be Rey’s partner tonight if Rey will have him. Owens proposes that the winning team tonight gets to pick the stipulation for Rey vs. Rollins at Extreme Rules. Rollins laughs and says they’re on. Murphy attacks Owens and we get a brawl. Rollins retreats and Murphy gets sent out. There’s chaos now and Owens throws part of his set out, barely hitting Rollins at ringside. We go to commercial.

Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens

Back from the break and the match is underway as Murphy goes at it with Rey Mysterio. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens look on from the apron. The winner gets to pick the stipulation for Rollins vs. Mysterio at Extreme Rules.

Rey sends Murphy to the floor and nails a baseball slide. Rey sends Murphy into the Plexiglas barrier and then taunts Rollins. Rey has a cover over one of his eyes. Rey brings Murphy back in and goes to the top as his son Dominick watches. Rey flies at Murphy but it almost backfires for a 2 count. Rey rocks Dominick back into the corner. Owens tags in and beats Murphy down in the corner.

Owens keeps control of Murphy and levels him with a huge clothesline for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Murphy rocks Owens and in comes Rollins off the tag. Rollins unloads on Owens but gets dropped with a big strike. More back and forth between the two now. Murphy and Rey tag in now. Rey drops Murphy into the ropes for 619 but Murphy goes to the floor to avoid it. Rollins distracts Rey but backs off. Murphy kicks Rey in the head from the apron thanks to the distraction. The crowd boos. Murphy goes to the top. Dominick cheers on his dad but Murphy stares him down. Owens interrupts. Rollins comes over and ends up dropping Owens on the floor. Rollins gets in Dominick’s face and yells at him, taunting him. Rollins puts hands on Dominick and goes for his eye. Dominick goes down and is checked on by Rey and Owens as Rollins and Murphy retreat. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins drops an elbow on Owens’ knee. Rollins keeps Owens down to boos. Dominick holds his eye on the outside. Rollins continues to focus on Owens’ left leg, now turning him over into a single-leg Crab. Owens gets to the bottom rope to break the hold. Owens rocks Murphy off the apron but Rollins beats him down in the corner for it. Rollins with a big boot to the face to more boos. Rollins takes Owens back to the corner and rocks him with a forearm, sending him back down. Rollins taunts Owens and charges but Owens sends him to the apron. Rollins still rocks Owens in the face. Rollins springboards in with a knee but misses it. Owens drops him with a big superkick.

The crowd rallies for Owens now. Rey and Murphy tag in at the same time. Rey rocks Murphy and goes to the top for the senton. More back and forth between the two. Murphy ends up getting sent into the ring post shoulder-first. Rey drops Murphy for 629 but here comes Rollins. He also gets put on the ropes for 619. Rollins goes to the floor and grabs Dominick from behind, telling Rey he will hurt him if he approaches. The music hits and out comes Aleister Black. Rollins lets go of Dominick. Dominick digs at Murphy’s eye and the referee doesn’t see it. Black is walking down the ramp, staring at Rollins. Rey takes advantage and brings Murphy back in for the 619. Rey ends up hitting the big Frogsplash on Murphy for the pin to win.

Winners: Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens

– After the match, Murphy joins Rollins on the ramp. Black enters the ring with Rey, Owens and Dominick. Rey takes the mic and announces an “Eye For An Eye” stipulation for Extreme Rules. Rey talks about Rollins trying to take his eye and now he will do the same. Rollins looks on and he’s terrified.

– We see how MVP defeated WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews in a non-title match last week, and the post-match attack by Bobby Lashley. Charly Caruso is backstage with MVP and Lashley now. Charly mentions Crews being out of action now. Lashley says he broke Crews mentally, physically and spiritually, and says it’s just a matter of time before his title reign comes to an end. MVP says they’re going to discuss the future of the United States Title in style and next. He says he can only describe the future of the title as “ballin!” – kind of how Crews was before he disrespected them. They walk off and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we hear The Miz’s theme song as Tom promotes his “Cannonball!” reality competition series on USA.

– We go back to the ring and out comes MVP and Bobby Lashley to boos from the crowd.

They have something under a cover on a podium behind them. They talk about WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews and how he was hot recently because he was around them. MVP reveals that he will challenge Crews for the title at Extreme Rules. MVP talks about how he will once again become United States Champion. He then reveals the new design for the United States Title belt. They talk about the new design and Lashley declares MVP the new champion now. The title is placed around MVP’s waist but the music interrupts and out comes Cedric Alexander and Ricochet.

Ricochet and Cedric talk trash to MVP and Lashley while walking down the ramp. Ricochet says Crews will be back soon and he will put an end to this little championship fantasy MVP has. But in the meantime, they hurt their friend, Crews, and it’s time for payback. Ricochet and Cedric hit the ring for a fight. Cedric sends MVP out. Lashley looks to slam Ricochet but it backfires and Lashley ends up on the outside with MVP, furious as the babyfaces taunt them from the ring. Back to commercial.

MVP and Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander and Ricochet

Back from the break and MVP and Bobby Lashley vs. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander is beginning.

MVP starts off in his suit but he tags Lashley in to start. Lashley slams Cedric and dominates him into the corner early on. Lashley overpowers Cedric and keeps him down for a 2 count. Ricochet comes in but Lashley continues to control the match.

Some back and forth but Lashley continues to dominate Ricochet now. MVP tags in and beats Ricochet down in the corner to boos. MVP, wearing his good clothes, takes Ricochet down in the middle of the ring and grounds him while talking trash. Cedric and the crowd try to rally. Ricochet fights up and out but MVP levels him for a close 2 count.

Lashley tags back in and takes over on Ricochet. Lashley with a big stalling suplex now. Lashley drives Ricochet down for a close 2 count. Lashley goes on and hits a big Flatliner, driving Ricochet back into the mat. MVP tags in but can’t put Ricochet away. MVP with more offense now. Ricochet counters a suplex and drops MVP. Cedric gets the hot tag. Cedric rocks MVP with a jumping knee and more strikes.

Cedric kicks Lashley off the apron by taking his knee out. Cedric with a forearm and a big tornado DDT to MVP for another pin attempt. There’s a bit of chaos now, allowing Lashley to take out Cedric and tag back in. Lashley goes on and nails a huge Spear to Cedric for the pin to win.

Winners: MVP and Bobby Lashley

– After the match, MVP and Lashley stand tall in the middle of the ring as the music hits. We go to replays. MVP raises the new United States Title belt and orders the referee to raise their arms. Lashley grabs Cedric off the mat and manhandles him with a Full Nelson. Ricochet makes the save and pulls Cedric to safety as Lashley and MVP look on from the ring.

– We see recent events that have led to tonight’s big six-man match. Angel Garza and Zelina Vega approach Andrade in the back to talk but he’s not interested. He’s sick of it but they say it won’t happen again. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair approaches. Flair tells them they’re doing great and to forget about what happened last week. He says tonight is a must win and if not, they must answer to… Randy Orton appears. Orton respects them, even if just a little bit, for being generational talents, but if they screw up tonight in the ring, he won’t hesitate to introduce them to the Legend Killer. Orton, Andrade and Garza appear to be on the same page as Orton and Flair walk off. Vega looks a bit worried. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom announces tonight’s guests for RAW Talk – Ruby Riott and Titus O’Neil.

– Charly is backstage with The Kabuki Warriors now. They talk about Sasha Banks and Bayley, then challenge them to a match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on next week’s show. Sane plays her flute and they walk off.

Big Show and The Viking Raiders vs. Randy Orton, Andrade and Angel Garza

We go back to the ring and out first comes Big Show. Out next are The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar. Andrade and Angel Garza are out next with Zelina Vega. Randy Orton is out last as Show stares him down.

The bell rings and here we go. Garza is going to start with Big Show. Garza tries to use his speed early on but Show clubs him. Show sends Garza to the corner and nails a huge chop to the chest. Show stands on Garza and manhandles him with a boot on the bottom rope as Vega screams. Garza fights back with body shots but Show drops him with ease with a headbutt. Show with another huge chop to the chest in the corner. Erik tags in and sends Garza into Ivar’s knee as he also comes in. Ivar follows up on the double team and keeps Garza down for a quick pin attempt.

The Vikings double team Garza again near the corner. Erik with a big shoulder thrust and a tag to Show. Show kicks Garza in the gut. Show with a big body shot while taunting Orton and Andrade. Show toys with Garza but doesn’t allow him to tag. Show with a third huge chop to the chest. Ivar tags back in but Garza slides out of a suplex. Andrade tags in and unloads on Ivar. Andrade and Garza argue, which allows Ivar to deck Andrade. Vega yells at her clients.

Show tags in as Ivar slams Andrade. Erik tags in and slams Ivar on top of Andrade. Show slams Erik on top of Andrade. Erik covers Andrade for 2 as Garza breaks it up with a dropkick. Garza stands over Andrade and yells at him wile he’s down. Orton yells at Garza to get his ass out of the ring. Orton shoves Garza into the Plexiglas and grabs him by his throat, shoving him around and into the ring post. Orton tells Garza to get his head out of his ass, he knows Garza grew up in the business but he won’t hesitate to put Garza in the dirt. Garza looks shocked but maintains eye contact with Orton. Orton lets go of Garza and tells him to get it together as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Erik is going at it with Garza. Orton distracts Erik from ringside. Garza looks to turn it around and in comes Orton off the tag. Andrade takes Erik down and in comes Andrade for the double team. Andrade works over Erik and hits a suplex for a 2 count. Garza comes back in and hits a big knee to Erik in the corner. Garza does the pants gimmick and in comes Andrade again. They double team Erik and keep him down as Vega looks on.

The double teaming and quick tags from the heels continue. Orton and Andrade with cheap shots to Erik while the referee is distracted. Show is fuming. Erik fights Garza off and tries to tag. Show finally tags in. Andrade also comes in but Show runs him over. Show with a big back splash to Andrade in the corner. Show flattens Andrade again and yells out for the chokeslam. Orton runs in for the RKO outta nowhere but can’t hit it. Orton taunts Show from the floor now. Show grabs Andrade for a chokeslam but Andrade fights back and applies a Sleeper hold on Show’s back.

Show finally tosses Andrade off his back. Ivar tags in as does Garza. Ivar takes out Garza. Erik tags in but Andrade saves Garza from The Viking Experience and Ivar is sent out to the floor. Orton tags himself in and drops Erik with the RKO outta nowhere for the pin to win.

Winners: Randy Orton, Andrade and Angel Garza

– After the match, Orton stands tall with Garza and Andrade as his music starts up. We go to replays. Orton, Vega, Andrade and Garza stand tall together on the ramp as the losers look on from the ring. Orton smirks back at Show.

– The IIconics are backstage talking about how bad Ruby Riott is and how she has no chance against Billie Kay tonight. Riott appears from behind and calls them dumbasses. She never had a problem with them before but now the sound of their voices upsets her. She doesn’t know where Liv Morgan is and her focus is only on The IIconics tonight, and that’s bad for them. Riott says when they’re done tonight, it won’t be iconic… it will be tragic. The IIconics storm off.

