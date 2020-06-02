WWE Raw Results – June 1 2020

WWE Raw Report – June 1 2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the normal intro video. We’re live on tape from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and Samoa Joe. We see WWE NXT developmental trainees in the crowd as “fans” as the announcers hype the show – WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. MVP, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, The Viking Raiders vs. The Street Profits in a game of bowling, plus we will hear from Rey Mysterio.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes Seth Rollins, Murphy and Austin Theory. Tom mentions Rollins hosting a retirement ceremony for Rey Mysterio. Rollins and his group are booed by the “fans” in the crowd. We see how Theory and Murphy defeated Humberto Carrillo and Aleister Black last week. The crowd chants “you suck!” at Rollins now.

Rollins says this is a huge night at RAW with a lot going on. He brings up his match with Black happening in the next few minutes. Black has left Rollins no choice but to enlighten him himself. Rollins says Rey will be on RAW later tonight to speak to everyone. He believes Rey won’t be able to announce his own retirement and that’s understandable so Rollins has taken it upon himself to handle that formality for Rey.

Rollins goes on about Rey being sacrificed for the greater good of RAW. If that isn’t legendary, Rollins doesn’t know what is. Rollins goes on and says he’s prepared a video package to honor the career of Rey. We see that video now. The video also shows Rollins recently hurting Rey. Rollins comes back and says it would be his honor to personally retire Rey. The music interrupts and out comes Black. Black rushes the ring and unloads on Rollins. Black clears the ring and wants more. We go to commercial.

Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black

Back from the break and the bell rings. Seth Rollins and Aleister Black stare each other up and down. Black strikes first with. Back and forth in the middle of the ring now. Black takes it to the corner with strikes and the referee warns him to back off.

Rollins fights back but Black sends him to the floor retreating. Rollins ends up pulling Black to the floor but Black kicks him in the gut. Black rolls Rollins back in but Rollins dropkicks him to the mat. Rollins mounts Black with right hands. Rollins kicks and stomp while his disciples look on. Rollins with a snap suplex for a 2 count.

The crowd tries to rally for Black now while Rollins grounds him. Black fights up and out but Rollins lands another dropkick. More back and forth now. Rollins misses a stomp and an enziguri. Black nails a big kick to the head. Rollins sends Black over the top rope to the floor face-first. Rollins directs Theory and Murphy to approach Black.

The music interrupts and out comes Humberto Carrillo out with a steel chair. He stands over Black and stops Rollins’ disciples from dong any damage. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins has Black down in the corner. Black tries to fight back. Rollins misses a dropkick. Rollins fights Black off but runs into a big kick. Rollins with a Slingblade for a 2 count. Rollins keeps control and hits the running knee in the corner as the crowd boos. Rollins dominates and plays to the crowd for more boos.

Rollins comes off the top with a knee but Black dodges it and goes to work. Black with a sliding boot and some posing for cheers from the crowd. Black goes on to hit the moonsault for a 2 count. More back and forth on the mat. Black with a big kick to the head and a German suplex for a close 2 count. Rollins fights back and hits a Falcon Arrow for a 2 count.

Rollins fights back on the apron now as Black has control. Black ends up sending Rollins into the ring post and then the floor. Black nails a moonsault from the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins blocks a superplex and sends Black to the mat. Rollins with a Frogsplash for a close 2 count. Black dodges the Stomp and locks in the armbar on Rollins. Rollins gets free and waits for Black on the apron. Rollins springboards in but Black cuts him off with a big knee. Black looks for Black Mass but Theory and Murphy distract him from the apron. Carrillo distracts them. This leads to Black getting the upset win over Rollins.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the bell, everyone is shocked at the win. Rollins orders Theory and Murphy to attack Black and they do. Carrillo gets involved but he’s also beaten up in the ring. Rollins nails a Stomp on Carrillo while Theory and Murphy hold Black, forcing him to watch. Rollins taunts Black and talks more trash to him, then hits a Stomp while the crowd boos him. Rollins’ music starts back up as he stands tall with Theory and Murphy. We go to replays. Rollins poses on the ramp with his disciples.

– We get a look back at Apollo Crews winning the United States Title from Andrade last week.

