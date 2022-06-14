LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – June 13, 2022

Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves.

Miz is in the ring and he welcomes everyone to MizTV.

Miz welcomes Paul Heyman, but Paul says he has this and Paul introduces himself.

Miz thanks Paul for talking to him in this wasteland of Kansas. Miz brings up Money in the Bank. He says this is a high risk, career altering match. The winner is guaranteed a championship match any time and anywhere. The winner has an 85% success chance. Miz says he has a 100% cash in record. Miz says he successfully cashed in twice. You must wait for the perfect moment. When the champion is in a grueling match and the champion can barely get on his feet. Then you hear the music and you see the look of dread on the champion’s face because the briefcase is going to be cashed in and there will be a new champion.

If the winner plays his cards right, he or she will be able to catapult their career into megastardom. The person who wins that contract, more than likely will cash in on the Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns.

Paul says they shall fail in their attempt against Roman Reigns. No matter what the success rate is, when the champion is Roman Reigns, the success rate drops to zero. Paul says he has other things to bring up. Friday night, on Smackdown, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed Championship against Riddle. Paul says he counseled WWE into a stipulation to make the stakes even bigger.

Riddle’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Riddle says he heard his name and he decided to come out here to listen to this news first hand. Straight from the horse’s ass.

Miz yells at Riddle for interrupting him. They demand reverence. They demand respect.

Paul says interrupting him and an episode of MizTV, he says Riddle has a set of balls on him.

Riddle asks Miz about his balls. Riddle says that Paul talks a lot but he does not say a lot. You do not know me or what I am capable of. You will know on Friday. Bloodline might have tried to end my career, I don’t care what stipulation it put on the match because Roman will have to kill him to keep the title from him.

Paul says that Riddle has a lot of momentum, but it will be stopped in its tracks on Friday. I might respect you but you can’t beat Roman Reigns. I don’t think you can beat your opponent tonight after you hear what I have to tell you. Paul says IF you beat Roman on Friday, you will be the Undisputed Champion. When you lose to Roman, and you will lose to Roman Reigns. As long as Roman is Undisputed Champion, you will never get another opportunity at the title, ever again.

Paul introduces Riddle to the Usos.

The Usos make their way to the ring.

The Street Profits make their way to the ring to help out Riddle.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Montez Ford (with Angelo Dawkins) versus Jimmy Uso (with Jey Uso)

They lock up and Jimmy with a punch and chop on the break. Jimmy with a side head lock take down. Jimmy with a shoulder tackle. Ford with a drop kick and Jimmy goes to the floor. Jimmy returns to the ring and Ford with a waist lock. Jimmy with an elbow and chop. Jimmy with a hard Irish whip. Jimmy with another hard Irish whip. Jimmy gets Ford on his shoulders but Ford gets to his feet and hits a clothesline. Ford with a drop kick and he gets a near fall. Ford with an arm bar. Ford wit a wrist lock and Jimmy with a head butt. Ford is sent to the apron and Ford sends Jimmy into the turnbuckles. Ford with a shoulder and he goes for a slingshot move but Jimmy with an uppercut to stop Ford.

Jimmy goes to the apron and he hits a suplex on the apron.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Ford with a forearm and chop. Jimmy with a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Jimmy with a waist lock. Ford with a belly-to-back suplex and both men are down. Ford with punches to Jimmy and a flying clothesline. Ford lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt. Ford with kicks but Jimmy with a back heel kick. Ford with an anzuigiri and he gets a near fall. Ford with a spinebuster for a near fall. Ford blocks a kick but Jimmy with a spinning heel kick. Jimmy with a pop up Samoan drop for a near fall. Ford with an enzuigiri on the apron and Ford goes for a suplex but Jimmy blocks it. Ford is sent into the ring post and Jimmy misses a splash and hits the ring post.

Ford goes to the turnbuckles and he sets for a superplex. Jimmy blocks the superplex and he head butts Ford to the mat. Ford with a jumping Frankensteiner and then Ford goes up top for the Seen Star Frog Splash but Jimmy gets his knees up and Jimmy gets the three count.

Winner: Jimmy Uso

We see Seth Rollins in the back as he prepares for his interview.

We see what happened last week with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kevin Patrick is with Seth Rollins. Kevin asks about what happened last week and Seth cackles. Kevin asks Seth if he has no remorse for his actions. Seth says this is difficult for Kevin to understand. Last week, what I said to Cody Rhodes in the ring, I meant. It was real, genuine, honest, and from the heart. Cody Rhodes is a virus that has been plaguing WWE since Wrestlemania. Some times you have to make unpopular decisions. When nobody is on your side, you have to take matters into your own hands. Cody was a danger to himself as well. Cody wanted to be in Money in the Bank. Seth say he has no remorse. He takes pride in what he did. The American Nightmare is over. Monday Night Rollins is back and better than ever.

Seth is asked what is next. Seth holds on to his sledgehammer. He says he is thinking about the greatest Money in the Bank cash in so he is going to try to top it. He is reminded that he has to face AJ Styles to qualify. Seth says that AJ is great, but not on his level and he lacks the killer instinct that Seth has. If AJ wants to step in his path, he might have to do to AJ what he did to Cody. Seth cackles some more.

AJ hits Seth and tells Seth that is for Cody.

We take a look back at Becky Lynch’s match against Dana Brooke.

Match Number Two: Dana Brooke versus Becky Lynch for the 24/7 Championship

Becky attacks Dana before the bell rings and she kicks Dana in the corner. Becky with a forearm to the back and she sends Dana to the floor. Becky follows and she sends Dana into the ringside barrier. Becky sends Dana into the announce table.

Becky says she has a lot of anger right now. She says she has a lot of rage. This is not about the 24/7 Title. This is about the disrespect I have received week after week after I forged a path of greatness for everyone. I am different because I keep climbing. Speaking of climbing, I’m looking at those Money in the Bank contract. Last time, I was cheated, but this time it is different.

Asuka’s music plays and Becky gets in the ring for her.

Asuka and Becky fight in the aisle and Asuke sends Becky into the apron many times. Asuka sends Becky into the ring and Becky kicks Asuka when Asuka gets into the ring. Becky with a European uppercut. Asuka wtih a shoudler tackle and a series of back heel kicks and a German suplex.

Becky leaves the ring.

Alexa Bliss’ music plays as she comes to the ring for her match.

Becky tells Alexa she hopes Alexa wins because of what happened last time.

Match Number Two: Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss versus Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match (winning team qualifies)

Nikki with a shoudler tackle to Alexa and she poses. Alexa with a rollup for a near fall. Alexa with a drop kick. Doudrop tags in and Alexa with a head scissors but Doudrop stays on her feet. Doudrop catches Alexa and slams Alexa. Doudrop with a back senton for a near fall. Doudrop with a slam and Nikki with a neck snap for a near fall. Nikki with forearms and a reverse chin lock. Alexa with a jaw breaker but Nikki with a splash in the corner followed by a bulldog. Liv and Doudrop tag in and Liv with kicks to the leg. Liv with more kicks and Doudrop is staggeered. Liv with a springboard face buster but she misses a splash into the corner. Liv with a missile drop kick for a near fall. Alexa tags in and hits a neck breaker for a near fall.

Doudrop with a head butt to Alexa and she knocks Liv off the apron. Nikki tags in and Nikki with a reverse DDT combination for a near fall. Doudrop pulls Liv to the floor and Doudrop with a slam on the floor. Doudrop misses a back senton on the floor. Nikki kicks Liv and then Nikki poses. Alexa with a punch and DDT for the three count.

Winners: Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss

We take a look back at the change in THE Judgment Day.

Match Number Three: Kevin Owens versus Ezekiel

Owens with a super kick and a cannonball. Owens goes up top and hits a Swanton for a near fall. Ezekiel rolls to the floor and Owens follows. Owens with punches and Ezekiel Irish whips Owens into the ring post. Ezekiel breaks the referee’s count and he punches Owens. Owens rolls to the apron and he drops Ezekiel on the top rope. Ezekiel with a spinebuster for a near fall. Ezekiel with kicks. Owens rolls to the other side of the ring when Ezekiel goes up top. Owens goes for a stunner on the apron but Ezekiel blocks it. Owens with a knee but Ezekiel gets Owens on his shoudlers and hits a Death Valley Driver onto the ring steps.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Owens with a reverse chin lock. We see footage of Owens hitting a frog splash off the apron onto Ezekiel on the floor. Owens pulls Ezekiel to the mat by the hair and goes for a back senton but Ezekiel gets his knees up. Ezekiel and Owens exchange punches and Owens with a knee and Irish whip. Ezekiel with a mule kick followed by a fallaway side slam and a splash into the corner. Owens blocks a suplex and Owens goes for a stunner but Ezekiel blocks it. Ezekiel with a jumping knee and Owens falls to the floor. Owens pushes Ezekiel into the apron and then Ezekiel misses a splash and hits the ring post. Owens yells at the announcers for calling Elias “Ezekiel” and Owens gets counted out.

Winner: Ezekiel (by count out)

After the match, Ezekiel says he needs to talk to the Zeke Freaks. He is not done with Kevin but he wants to be in the Money in the Bank match. Ezekiel says he talked to his older brother Elias and he is so excited about Money in the Bank that he is packing up the guitar and coming to Raw next week. He says Elias might have aged but he is looking good. He cannot wait to remind everyone what WWE stands for.

We take a look at the Cedric Alexander/MVP story.

Match Number Four: Montel Vontavious Porter (with Omos) versus Cedric Alexander

Alexander with a forearm and punches. Alexander with a drop kick to the knee and Porter is down in the corner. Porter sends Alexander to the apron and Alexander with a kick and slingshot DDT for a near fall. Alexander sets for a Neuralizer but Omos distracts Alexander. Porter with a clothesline and double thrust to the throat. Porter with a punch. Porter with the Ballin Elbow for a near fall. Porter sets for the Playmaker and the three count.

Winner: Montel Vontavious Porter

After the match, Omos sends Alexander over the top rope to the floor and if this was January, the announcers would have told us that Alexander would have been eliminated from the Royal Rumble.

AJ Styles is in the back. He says Money in the Bank has eluded him. AJ says he wants that contract to spite Seth Rollins. What Seth did to Cody Rhodes makes him sick. Seth Rollins is not on his level, Seth is beneath him. Seth will no longer doubt by killer instinct.

Seth cackles and says that AJ wants to sucker punch him and then say he did it for Cody. Since we are making dedications, I would like to dedicate his victory tonight and at Money in the Bank to the American Nightmare himself. This one’s for you Cody. Seth cackles.

Match Number Five: AJ Styles versus Seth Rollins in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

AJ with punches to Rollins and AJ with a back slide for a near fall. AJ with an O’Connor Roll for a near fall. Rollins with a punch and kick. Rollins with more punches. Rollins with a chop and AJ with a drop kick. Seth goes to the floor and AJ follows. Rollins with a kick and he sends AJ into the apron. AJ Irish whips Rollins into the ringside barrier. AJ with a slingshot forearm to the floor. AJ with a back breaker for a near fall. AJ with a punch and the referee warns AJ. Rollins goes to the floor and AJ follows. Rollins gets back into the ring and hits a double thrust and then drops AJ on the top rope and knocks AJ off the apron with a forearm. Rollins with a suicide dive and AJ goes over the announce table.

We go to commercial.

We are back and AJ with punches to get out of a bear hug. AJ with a punch and Rollins with a knee to the midsection. Rollins gets a near fall. Rollins with another near fall. AJ with punches and Rollins punches back. They go to forearms and Rollins has a rolling elbow blocked. AJ with strikes and a discus clothesline. AJ with a sliding forearm and he tries to get Rollins up but Seth blocks it. AJ with an atomic gourdbuster for a near fall. AJ with a splash into the corner. Rollins with a rollup for a near fall. Rollins with a super kick for a near fall. Rollins conducts the orchestra and misses Black Out. AJ with a Calf Crusher and Rollins slams AJ’s head into the mat but AJ holds on to the Calf Crusher. Rollins gets to the ropes to force a break.

AJ pulls Rollins off the ropes and Rollins lands on his feet and hits an enzuigiri. AJ with a Pele Kick and both men are down.

Credit: Richard Trionfo of PWInsider.com