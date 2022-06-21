WWE RAW Results – June 20, 2022

Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves.

We begin with a graphic In Memory of Tim White.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair makes her way to the ring.

Bianca says she was looking forward to her title match against Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank. She says she wishes she did not have to break this news to everyone, but Rhea will not be medically cleared in time to compete at Money in the Bank. When Rhea returns, I will be right here waiting and ready. Until then, the question remains who do I defend my title against at Money in the Bank? Tonight, we have five women, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Asuka, and Becky Lynch. They will be in a Fatal Five Way Match to see who faces her at Money in the Bank.

Becky Lynch interrupts and makes her way to the ring.

Becky says there is only one contender and it is her. She still hasn’t gotten her one-on-one rematch after having the greatest women’s match in Wrestlemania history. I had the match won at Hell in a Cell. You stole it from me. I am tired of being mistreated and having to jump through hoop after hoop because after I win the match tonight, it will make winning my title back so much sweeter.

Asuka interrupts and she laughs and asks Becky if she is crying.

Becky tells Asuka if she spent less time making Simpsons meme, you would remember that your shoulders were on the mat in our last few matches.

Liv Morgan comes out and she says Becky shouldn’t just worry about Asuka because she is always ready for a fight. Liv says she is in a great mood because she has already earned her spot in Money in the Bank, something you haven’t been able to do yet. I will gladly trade that in for an opportunity to go one on one against Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank.

Carmella comes out and she says something does not add up. She knows why she is in this match but why is Liv in this match? Carmella asks who thinks we should kick this lovable loser out of the match to make it a Fatal Four Way.

Liv says she has been here and if you want to talk to her like that again, she will make sure you get a few more weeks off.

Carmella says that is some big talk for someone who got into the Money in the Bank match by riding on Alexa Bliss’ coattails.

Speaking of Alexa, she makes her way out and says that Carmella loves to name drop. Alexa asks if she should name drop the person who helped her win Money in the Bank. Alexa says that Carmella has never been successful on her own. She tells Carmella to stop being a hypocrite and messing with Liv.

Bianca stops all of the bickering and Bianca says it sounds like everyone is ready for action.

Match Number One: Liv Morgan versus Becky Lynch versus Carmella versus Alexa Bliss versus Asuka in a Number One Contender Match

Becky with a double leg take down of Asuka and they go to the floor. Alexa with forearms to Carmella followed by a drop kick from Liv. Alexa and Liv lock up and Liv with a side head lock take down but Alexa escapes. Liv with a sunset flip for a near fall. Liv rolls Alexa round the ring and gets a series of one counts. Liv gets a near fall and Alexa tries to stay on her feet. Alexa with a hip toss and bridge for a near fall. Alexa with an inside cradle for a near fall. They roll around the ring and the referee makes a lot of one counts while they continue to roll around the ring. Liv gets a near fall. Alexa and Liv both with punches and both go down.

Carmella gets a near fall on Alexa and then on Liv. Carmella gets more near falls and Carmella yells at the referee. Asuka misses a boot and Asuka blocks a kick and goes for a German suplex but Carmella blocks it. Asuka with a back fist but Becky pulls Asuka out of the ring. Alexa gets a near fall on Carmella. Becky with kicks to Alexa from the apron and Becky goes up top and misses a leg drop from the turnbuckles. Alexa goes for Sister Abigail but Becky escapes. Alexa with a punch and hits a head scissors that sends Becky to the floor. Carmella with a rollup for a near fall. Carmella yells at Alexa and sends her face first to the mat. Alexa with punches and she goes for a slam but Carmella escapes and hits Edge-o-Matic for a near fall. Liv sends Carmella face first into the turnbuckles.

Liv goes up top but Carmella pushes her off the turnbuckles onto the other three competitors.

We are back and Becky misses a splash into the corner. Alexa with punches. Becky with an exploder to Alexa. Liv with a series of kicks to Becky and a running knee into the corner. Liv goes to the turnbuckels and hits a missile drop kick. Liv with a face plant and she gets a near fall. Liv charges at Becky and Becky send Liv into the turnbuckles and uses the ropes for extra leverage on the cover. Carmella with a handstandcanrana to Becky onto Liv and Carmella gets a near fall on Carmella. Carmella with a thrust kick and a super kick to Asuka for a near fall. Asuka gets Carmella in the Asuka Lock but Alexa with a double knee drop to Carmella. Becky sends Alexa to the floor. Asuka avoids DisAmerHer and Asuka goes for an Asuka Lock. Liv with a missile drop kick to Asuka. Asuka with an inside cradle on Becky.

Becky with a uranage to Asuka and Alexa with Twisted Bliss to Becky and she gets a near fall that is broken up by Carmella and Liv. Alexa goes for Sister Abigail on Asuka but Becky grabs Alexa. Asuka with a kick to Becky. Liv with a double knee face buster but Becky holds on to the ropes when Liv goes for ObLIVion. Becky with a uranage for a near fall. Becky is pulled to the floor. Alexa goes up top and goes for Twisted Bliss but Liv gets her knees up. Alexa rolls to the floor. Carmella with a super kick to Liv for the three count.

Winner: Carmella

Becky goes to the back and she is in shock at what happened and she talks to herself.

Becky yells at Adam Pearce in Gorilla Position and asks how many times does this have to happen.

We are back and Becky is still yelling at Adam about not being on Money in the Bank. Becky says she is on the poster.

Adam tells Becky she has to earn her spot in the ladder match and then mentions that before the Fatal Five Match, Becky was supposed to face Asuka. Becky says she is okay with that and Adam says the match happens tonight.

Vince McMahon’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Vince says tonight is the 1,517th episode of Raw. That continues to make it the longest episodic show in history. Vince thanks everyone. He says Raw has almost been on the air for 30 years and for 20 years it was dominated by one of WWE’s greatest superstar. He will be back next week. That man is John Cena.

We take a look back at Roman Reigns defeating Riddle for the Unified Title and the return of Brock Lesnar to challenge Roman at SummerSlam.

Riddle is on the mic and he throws out a few Bros. Riddle says a month ago, Randy might have had his career ended by the Bloodline. Riddle says he vowed he would get vengeance for both of them. On Friday, I was this close. I went toe to toe with the Tribal Chief. Roman is Roman and at the end of the day, Roman hit him with a spear that almost broke him in half and Roman won. Riddle says he let himself, all of you, and his mentor down. I might be down, but i am not out. You are going to have to kill him to stop him. Maybe I can’t challenge you for the Unified Title, but I can win Money in the Bank.

It is a long shot and if I can cash in, I can end Roman’s reign of terror and get that sweet vengeance that him and Randy desire. You have Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins. Riddle says that Seth did his friend Cody dirty by hitting him with a sledge hammer. I am going to do you dirty and hit you in the back with a ladder.

MVP asks Riddle if he has been hanging out with Snoop Dogg. Porter says that you are divorced from reality. You are not going to make it to Money in the Bank, much less win it. You have a 7 foot 3 inch, 400 pound Nigerian Giant in your way. You will get high when Omos gets you in the air.

Riddle says he will get high when he raises his hand high in the air after beating Omos.

Match Number Two: Riddle versus Omos (with Montel Vontavious Porter) in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

The bell rings and Riddle with a forearm and he follows with more strikes. Omos sends Riddle into the turnbuckles but misses and elbow. Riddle with kicks but Omos with a side slam. Omos with a running back elbow into the corner. Omos with a hard Irish whip and the referee checks on Riddle.

We see Seth Rollins in the back near MONITOR.

Omos stands on Riddle and the referee warns him. Riddle with punches and Omos with a bear hug. Riddle with punches and Omos with a forearm to the injured ribs. Omos returns to the bear hug. Riddle escapes and connects with a jumping knee to Omos. Omos is staggered but he stays on his feet. Riddle with running forearms but Omos with a biel. Riddle gets his feet up for Omos and Riddle with a twisting moonsault and then Riddle sets for the RKO. Omos catches Riddle and Omos with a choke slam for the three count.

Winner: Omos

After the match, Omos with another choke slam to Riddle.

Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring only as Seth Rollins would.

Seth punches Riddle and sends him to the floor.

Seth says he does not share space with LOSERS and Riddle is the ultimate loser. First, you lose your buddy Randy. Then you lose your title match against Roman Reigns. Now you lose your chance at Money in the Bank. Seth cackles. Seth says he shouldn’t be too hard on Riddle because if he had qualified, there is only one man who can beat Roman Reigns. You are looking at him. Seth cackles. He says Roman has been ducking and dodging him since the Royal Rumble. In two weeks, I am going to climb the ladder and collect the contract. Roman can run and hide all he wants and then I will find him. If you thought the first time I cashed in the contract was something, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Riddle hits Rollins from behind but Rollins with a kick and Black Out.

United States Champion Theory makes his way to the ring.

We are back and Theory is on his platform.

Theory says everybody wants to know what it is like to be the prodigy, the new Chosen One, or the Face of the WWE. No one here can know what it feels like to be the youngest United States Champion. Last week, he showed his physique and proved that Bobby Lashley could not touch him. He is better than Lashley has ever been. Next year might be the 20 year Cena Celebration but his time is up and Theory says his time is now. Is it unfair I say that about supposedly the best of all time John Cena? I embarrassed Bobby Lashley last week, but I did not get a chance to show you my immaculate poses.

All of you losers get to see the most perfect body in WWE right here at the Invitational Theory Pose Down.

Theory oils up and then he does some poses.

Theory hears the crowd and does not realize that Bobby Lashley is behind him posing.

Theory tells the people not to chant for Bobby. Theory takes a selfie and realizes that Bobby Lashley is right behind him.

Lashley sprays oil in Theory’s face and hits a spear.

Lashley tells Theory he is not asking him. He tells Theory that the United States Title is coming home with him.

We take a look at Edge being kicked out of his own group and we are told that there are no updates on Edge’s health.

We are back and Theory is in the back wiping the oil out of his eyes.

Kevin Patrick ambushes Theory and asks about Lashley’s challenge.

Theory says Lashley does not deserve anything. He wishes he could hold this title. I was in Adam Pearce’s office and i suggested something and Pearce accepted it. If Lashley wants to get a title match against me, he has to win a gauntlet match against three men. If he can, then I will defend the title against Lashley at Money in the Bank.

Jey Uso says you know who we are. We are the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Jimmy says the Usos hold all of the gold. Raw. Smackdown. The Bloodline runs both shows and we smash everybody. Jey says that Roman will smash Brock at SummerSlam again. They say they will smash the Street Profits again at Money in the Bank.

Angelo Dawkins says it is the Usos in the ring. You are talking like you have a lot of bass in your voice. We beat you so bad the last time that you couldn’t get back into the ring. Ford says the only thing better than having money in the bank is having more gold around our waist.

Jey says Ford’s mouth is writing checks his ass can’t cash.

Dawkins says Jey has a point. He tells Jey he can beat his ass.

Ford tells the Usos to enjoy their tag title reign while they can.

Match Number Three: Jey Uso (with Jimmy Uso) versus Angelo Dawkins (with Montez Ford)

Jey with a kick and punches. Dawkins with an Irish whip and twisting splash into the corner. Dawkins with an enzuigiri. Jey drops down and sends Dawkins to the floor. Jey with a suicide dive. Jey punches Dawkins and clotheslines him over the ringside barrier.

We are back and Jey with punches but Dawkins punches back and sends Jey into the corner. Jey with an Irish whip but Dawkins with a clothesline out of the corner. Jey with a back heel kick and punch. Dawkins with a flying back elbow and a butterfly suplex for a near fall. Dawkins misses a twisting splash into the corner and Jey with a neck breaker for a near fall. Dawkins with a shoulder tackle followed by Silencer for a near fall. Dawkins with a punch but Jey with a super kick. Jey goes up top Dawkins catches Jey and hits Sky High for the three count.

Winner: Angelo Dawkins

We see a guitar being strummed in the back but we do not see who is doing it.

Ezekiel shows up and he says hello.

Ezekiel sits down on the other side of a sofa with Elias. Ezekiel talks about what he has done. He asks Elias what has he been doing. Elias says he has been on the road but nothing beats being in the WWE in front of the fans. Ezekiel asks about being in Nebraska and he reminds Elias about what he has said about the fans before. Elias says he is a changed man and he is excited to be in Nebraska. Ezekiel says it means the world to him. He knows mom and dad are watching. He says Elias might see him in the Money in the Bank match. Imagine Universal Champion Ezekiel. Then everyone will want to Speak with Zeke. Elias tells Ezekiel not to get ahead of himself. He says he likes what he sees.

Elias says he has to tune things up before he goes in the ring.

We are back and Elias is in the ring.

Elias says he is happy to be in Nebraska and he says he misses the crowd.

Elias says this first song is dedicated to his brother Ezekiel.

Kevin Owens comes out and says he is putting an end to this charade. Nobody wants this concert. He says that Elias is a disgusting liar with no integrity. You might have the people of Nebraska fooled, but not him. Kevin says he is French Canadian and as smart as it gets. I know you are a liar and that you and Ezekiel are the same person. That was movie effects. I saw a movie last week where a dinosaur flew a helicopter.

We see Ezekiel on the TitanTron and he says that they have been telling the truth. He tells Kevin to accept it.

Elias says neither of them are lying to Kevin. To make this clear, how about he sings a song.

Kevin tells Elias to stop singing KO Is a liar.

Owens takes the guitar and throws it out of the ring.

Elias with a jumping knee. Elias takes another guitar and he hits Owens in the back of the head with it.

We see Owens fall through the curtain and Kevin Patrick ambushes him.

Kevin is asked if he is convinced that Ezekiel and Elias aren’t the same person. Owens says the other thing was prerecorded and he glued a beard on. Next week, I am challenging him to a match and he does not care if it is Elias, Ezekiel or their younger brother we haven’t met Elrod.

Ezekiel shows up and says the match is accepted.

Match Number Four: Bobby Lashley United States Title Eliminator Gauntlet

Segment One: Bobby Lashley versus Chad Gable (with Otis)

They lock up and Lashley with a wrist lock into an arm bar. Lashley with a hammer lock into a side head lock. Lashley with a take down. Lashley with a waist lock take down into a front face lock. Gable with a wrist lock and Lashley with a reversal. They reverse wrist locks and Gable with a slap. Lashley with a neck breaker and shoulder tackle. Lashley with a leg sweep and he slaps Gable and shooooshes him. Lashley with a forearm to knock Gable off the apron into the announce table.

Lashley sends Gable into the ringside barrier and then runs Gable into the ring post. Gable gets back to the apron and Lashley suplexes Gable back into the ring with a delayed vertical suplex. Lashley signals for the spear and Gable with a drop toe hold into an ankle lock. Lashley rolls through and kicks Gable away. Gable leaps over Lashley and hits a double thrust. Gable with a moonsault for a near fall. Lashley blocks a German suplex and Lashley with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Gable avoids the full nelson but Lashley with a wheelbarrow into a full nelson and Gable taps out.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Segment Two: Otis versus Bobby Lashley

Otis stands on Lashley’s chest. Lashley rolls to the floor and Otis follows. Otis kicks Lashley in the ribs. Otis sends Lashley into the ringside barrier. Otis sends Lashley into the ring post. Otis gets back into the ring while the referee continues his count. Otis breaks the count and hits a running body block. Otis with a splash on the floor.

We are back and Otis works on Lashley’s neck. Lashley with elbows and punches. Lashley with a waist lock and Otis with elbows. Otis with a clothesline for a near fall. Otis with an elbow drop. Otis with forearms to Lashley in the corner. Otis with a short arm clothesline. Otis goes to the turnbuckles for a Vader Bomb but Lashley moves. Lashley with a flatliner. Otis blocks a full nelson with elbows. Otis backs Lashley into the corner and connects with elbows. Otis misses a splash and Lashley with a spear and Gable interferes and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Bobby Lashley (by disqualification)

Lashley is sent shoulder first into the ring post by Otis and Chad. Chad with a German suplex and Otis with a splash.

Segment Three: Theory versus Bobby Lashley

Theory punches and kicks Lashley and then he poses. Theory with punches and kicks in the corner. Lashley gets Theory up but Theory gets to the apron. Theory drops Lashley on the top rope and then hits a slingshot rolling drop kick. Lashley counters A Town Down with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

We take a look at how we got to Carmella versus Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank.

Bianca Belair is with Sarah and Sarah asks about facing Carmella.

Bianca says Carmella has been away for a while but she showed up tonight in the five way match. She won Money in the Bank and is a former champion. She will treat Carmella the same way she would treat Rhea Ripley.

Carmella attacks Bianca and asks her about always being ready. She tells Bianca to watch her back.

Miz makes his way to the ring for MizTV.

We are back and Miz welcomes us to MizTV. He says he wants to get to the bottom of what has been going on with his guest. He brings out AJ Styles.

Miz says AJ has been going through some issues. He brings up what Edge did to him before Wrestlemania and then THE Judgment Day attacking him. Then he joined forces with Finn Balor but Finn attacked him. Then he mentions what Seth Rollins did to him to keep AJ out of Money in the Bank. Then Omos qualifies for Money in the Bank. Miz says he is embarrassed for AJ.

AJ asks if Miz brought him out here to get a rise out of him and if he did, he is doing it wrong.

Miz says he brought AJ out so the young, naive University of Nebraska students can get a preview of what it is like to become a failure.

AJ asks if that stings. They might be young, but not naive. He says that Miz is naive. AJ says Miz does not watch football because this is Cornhusker Country. AJ says Miz feels like a failure because his wife married a guy with tiny popcorn balls.

Miz says this is not becoming a thing. AJ says it is a thing.

AJ asks the fans if Miz’s tiny balls are a thing.

Miz says he is the only two time Grand Slam champion and he has more wins than anyone. Miz reminds AJ he beat the man who is coming back next week to celebrate 20 years. Miz mentions that there is a new episode of Miz and Mrs. after Raw. He says he is a success. Miz asks what does it feel to be a huge disappointment.

AJ says everyone sees it. He says Miz wants him to lose his cool, but he is not playing Miz’s game. He isn’t in the Money in the Bank match. A friend left him high and dry. He got caught up in the Seth and Cody drama. AJ says he has been through adversity before. How do you think he became Phenomenal? When he gets disrespected, he does not come out and run his mouth like Miz does. AJ says he does this and he punches Miz.

Ciampa attacks AJ from behind and knocks him to the floor.

Match Number Five: AJ Styles versus Ciampa

AJ runs CIampa into the corner and punches him. Ciampa with an Irish whip and AJ with a clothesline. AJ with a back breaker and he gets a near fall. Ciampa with an elbow to AJ followed by a chop. AJ with a Phenomenal Drop Kick and Ciampa goes to the floor. AJ goes to the apron but Ciampa gets back in the ring and Ciampa kicks AJ to the floor and hits a knee to the head. They return to the ring and Ciampa with a knee to the head for a near fall. Ciampa with a neck breaker for a near fall. Ciampa gets another near fall. Ciampa with a kick to the head. Ciampa with a reverse chin lock. AJ with a short arm clothesline and a flying forearm.

AJ with a clothesline into the corner and then he gets Ciampa up for an Ushigoroshi and a near fall. Ciampa with a rolling elbow and he sets for Fairy Tale Ending but AJ blocks it and hits a back drop bomb. Ciampa sends AJ to the apron and AJ with a forearm and then he sets for the Phenomenal Forearm and hits it for the three count.

Winner: AJ Styles

After the match, Miz gets up and goes into the ring but AJ moves and hits a Pele Kick. AJ sets for the Styles Clash and hits it.

We take a look at what Veer Mahaan did to Rey Mysterio last week.

Kevin Patrick is on the Okerlund Platform with Veer Mahaan. Kevin asks Veer about his victory over Rey last week. Veer says only some are calling it gruesome because that is a shame. What I did to The Mysterios is just a beginning. I love carnage. No one knows how to stop me because I can’t be stopped. He speaks in Hindi. He says he will not be stopped until their is nothing left to pick off their bones.

Match Number Six: Becky Lynch versus Asuka in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Becky attacks Asuka on the stage and Becky punches Asuka as they get closer to the ring. Becky Irish whips Asuka into the apron and Asuka with a forearm.

The match starts and Asuka with forearms and punches. Asuka gets a near fall. Asuka with a shoulder tackle. Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock but Becky sends Asuka to the floor. Becky with a baseball slide. Becky sends Asuka into the apron a few times while the referee continues his count. They get back into the ring but Asuka kicks Becky many times and hits a hip attack to knock Becky to the floor. Asuka goes to the floor and Becky with a kick. Becky sends Asuka into the apron again and then Becky goes up top. Asuka with a punch and she sets for a superplex. Becky blocks it and Becky with forearms to send Asuka to the mat. Becky misses a missile drop kick and Becky rolls through. Asuka with a Codebreaker for a near fall.

Asuka with kicks to the chest. Becky blocks a kick and Becky with European uppercuts. Asuka goes to the turnbuckles and Becky with a forearm to knock Asuka off the turnbuckles and send her to the floor.

We are back and Becky misses a leg drop and Asuka with a sliding kick. Asuka and Becky exchange forearms. Asuka with slaps but a back fist is blocked. Asuka with an inside cradle for a near fall. Asuka with a kick and a flying clothesline. Asuka with a hip attack int he corner. Asuka with a back fist and kicks. Asuka with a spinning back heel kick followed by a German suplex. Asuka with a hip attack for a near fall. Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock but Becky blocks it and applies an Asuka Lock and adds a body scissors. Asuka escapes and turns it into an ankle lock. Becky tries to roll through but Asuka holds on to the ankle lock. Becky rolls Asuka forward and Asuka is sent into the turnbuckles.

Becky with a kick to the back and a clothesline for a near fall. Becky sends Asuka to the apron and connects with forearms. Becky misses a leg drop from the turnbuckles and Asuka with an Asuka Lock in the ropes. Asuka goes up top and hits a missile drop kick for a near fall. Asuka misses a sliding kick on the apron and Asuka goes for a power bomb to the floor. Becky blocks it and hits a leg drop on the apron. Becky comes off the apron but Asuka catches Becky and hits a knee to the jaw. Both women are down on the floor. Both beat the ten count. They exchange forearms. Asuka misses a round kick and Asuka blocks a uranage. Becky with a near fall.

Becky goes for DisArmHer and Asuka gets to the ropes and then gets a near fall with a rollup. Asuka with a round kick for the three count.

Winner: Asuka

Becky throws a fit and half of the things on the announce table.

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com