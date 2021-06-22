LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – June 21, 2021

– The post-Hell In a Cell edition of WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as pyro goes off inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. We see the Money In the Bank briefcases as the announcers hype tonight’s five qualifying matches.

– We go right to the ring as the Hell In a Cell structure hangs high above. Out first comes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP and Lashley’s Ladies as Mike Rome does the introduction.

Lashley and his crew hit the ring for another must see edition of The VIP Lounge. MVP says a few words before Lashley takes the mic. He says he and Drew McIntyre went to war last night and Drew almost took him to his limits, but Drew at his best still isn’t better than The All Mighty. MVP doesn’t think Drew will ever be the same after that beating. MVP points to how McIntyre can no longer challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley is champion.

MVP goes to do a toast with the others in the ring but the music interrupts and out comes The New Day’s Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. They start throwing “toast” into the ring. Get it? MVP says they are clowns and this is why Kofi watched Hell In a Cell and didn’t compete in it. MVP goes on taking shots at The New Day and tries to dismiss them but Kofi says they’re not leaving. Kofi goes on and asks if Lashley’s Ladies will still come around when Kofi beats him for the WWE Title. Lashley says he’s never losing the title, especially to someone like Kofi, who is too busy making pancakes to realize he lost the title.

The war of words continues. Lashley accepts a match with Kofi at Money In the Bank. He says they will keep it one-on-one by facing Woods tonight. Woods talks himself up and accepts the challenge, and mentions that his goal is to win the King of the Ring tournament when it’s brought back, but he then proposes that tonight’s match take place inside Hell In a Cell. MVP and Lashley end up accepting. WWE confirmed that Woods must win tonight if Kofi wants the WWE Title match at Money In the Bank. The two sides stare each other down from the ramp and in the ring as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods in a non-title Hell In a Cell match is confirmed for tonight.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. Ricochet

We go back to the ring and out come the RAW Tag Team Champions for tonight’s first Money In the Bank qualifier – AJ Styles with Omos. We see video from earlier today with Styles and Omos having words with #1 contenders The Viking Raiders backstage. AJ plans on winning Money In the Bank, winning back the WWE Title to become a double champion, and then retaining the RAW Tag Team Titles over Erik and Ivar. We go back to the ring and out comes Ricochet for this qualifier. We see video from earlier today with Ricochet talking about how this is his chance to prove that he belongs back at the top.

The bell rings and AJ goes to work on Ricochet in the corner. Ricochet dumps him to the apron and then springboard kicks him off. Ricochet launches himself over the top to the apron but puts on the brakes as AJ moves and avoids an attack. Ricochet ends up landing on the floor, then AJ grabs him and runs him face-first into the ring post. We go to commercial with Ricochet down on the ground.

Back from the break and AJ is in control in the ring. Ricochet fights back with elbows but AJ levels him with an elbow as Omos looks on from ringside. Ricochet fights up with strikes again, then nails a jawbreaker tot he knee. Ricochet mounts some offense but AJ counters and clubs him from behind. Ricochet with a crossbody from the middle rope.

Ricochet with a running corner clothesline, and another. Ricochet with a Northern Lights suplex, and another big suplex. AJ kicks out at 2 in the middle of the ring. Ricochet scoops AJ on his shoulders but he slides out. AJ ducks an enziguri and nails one of his own. AJ powers Ricochet off his shoulders into a big slam for another close 2 count. Ricochet blocks a powerbomb and unloads with strikes. AJ ducks a clothesline and fires back with strikes of his own.

Ricochet stuns AJ with a kick. AJ misses a pele kick. Ricochet with a big German suplex for another close 2 count. Ricochet with a corner clothesline. AJ rolls him out of the corner for the Calf Crusher, pulling back on it as Ricochet makes it to the bottom rope to break it up. AJ with a fireman’s carry into a neckbreaker.

AJ goes to the apron but The Viking Raiders run down to ringside. Omos meets them and fights them both off as AJ watches from the apron. Omos drops Erik and Ivar, then charges but they side-step him and send him through the barrier. Ricochet takes advantage and blocks the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet stands tall as his music hits. Ricochet heads to ringside and gets hyped up for the Money In the Bank Ladder Match. The announcers hype the other 4 qualifiers scheduled for tonight.

– Randy Orton is backstage when Riddle rides up on his scooter, talking about how they both have the chance to qualify for Money In the Bank. Riddle mentions hiding his stash in the briefcase if he wins… Orton asks what? Riddle says his stash of Whoppers, in case he gets hungry. Riddle goes on ranting as usual but Orton is annoyed. Riddle asks him for pointers on Money In the Bank, from bro to bro. Orton tells him to stay out of his way. Riddle goes on about how it would be awesome to have two brothers fighting for the WWE Title. Not for you, says Orton. Orton walks off as Riddle wishes him good luck. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Eva Marie returned last week with her unidentified friend. Kevin Patrick stops Eva and the former Piper Niven backstage now. Eva says it had been 5 years since she stepped into a WWE ring, so everything had to be perfect last week. She went and got a mani/pedi before RAW last week but unfortunately she picked up a cold. She knew the WWE Universe was dying to see her return, so she went and found her protege, and had her step in her place instead. Eva asks her name… but then cuts her off as she goes to speak. Eva says her name is Doudrop. Doudrop looks shocked and disappointed at this name Eva has chosen for her. They walk off with Doudrop looking disappointed behind Eva.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Asuka and Naomi vs. Eva Marie and Doudrop

We go back to the ring for tonight’s first qualifier for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. The winning team will see both members qualify. Asuka is out first, followed by her partner Naomi. We get a pre-recorded promo with Naomi addressing their opponents and the opportunity they have. Asuka says their opponents are not ready and Naomi yells along with her. Out next comes Eva Marie and Doudrop.

Eva poses on the stage and Doudrop takes her ring jacket for her. We see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging above the ring. Doudrop still looks a bit disappointed. Eva and Doudrop enter the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Asuka faces off with Eva. The bell hits and they size each other up. Eva quickly tags Doudrop in. Asuka and Doudrop lock up now. Asuka goes for the arm but Doudrop shoves her away. Asuka unloads with strikes. Doudrop catches a kick and knocks Asuka back. Doudrop runs into an elbow, then a kick. Asuka with a clothesline but Doudrop takes it and runs over her.

Doudrop charges but Asuka moves and she hits the turnbuckles. Asuka with kicks and a jawbreaker. Naomi tags in and stuns Doudrop with a kick to the head. Doudrop grabs Naomi but Naomi fights her off, stunning her again. Doudrop with a big running splash in the corner as Eva claps from ringside. Doudrop then delivers a big corner cannonball. She drags Naomi to the middle of the ring for the pin but Asuka makes the save.

Doudrop stares Asuka down and drags Naomi back to her corner, stomping her. Eva gets back on the apron as Doudrop goes to the second rope. Eva tags herself in and Doudrop isn’t happy. Fans boo Eva. Eva comes in and covers Naomi for a 2 count.

Eva is shocked and worried. Eva begs Doudrop to tag back in. Doudrop drops down off the apron as Eva begs her to come back. Naomi takes advantage and rolls Eva up for the pin to qualify.

Winners: Asuka and Naomi

– After the match, Asuka and Naomi celebrate up the ramp as the music hits. Eva pleads with Doudrop at ringside.

– We get a video package of highlights from Charlotte Flair’s DQ win over RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at Hell In a Cell. We see Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville backstage discussing the controversial finish. They head to the ring together as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a look back at The VIP Lounge segment from earlier tonight. We see Bobby Lashley backstage warming up for tonight’s Hell In a Cell match with Xavier Woods.

– Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce are in the ring now. They want to discuss an incident at Hell In a Cell last night. They call out RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley first. Ripley takes the mic and says she heard Deville was going to summons her. Pearce agrees with Deville and says what Ripley did last night was completely unacceptable. They talk about how champions retain via disqualification but those rules were not meant to be abused, and Rhea intentionally got herself disqualified.

Ripley goes on about how she’s seen Flair abuse the same rules, and she only did what Flair would have done in her position. Pearce says but Flair is not the champion right now. The music interrupts and out comes Flair with a mic. Flair says Pearce meant she’s not the champion… yet.

Flair isn’t mad at Ripley, she’s actually proud of her because she was kicking Rhea’s ass last night and for the first time Rhea proved she’s smart, or clever, at least. Flair says Rhea proved for the first time that she is a strategic competitor, like Flair is, but Flair is still going to destroy her. Deville says if that’s Flair’s way of asking for a rematch, she will grant it. Pearce agrees. Deville announces Flair vs. Ripley for the title at Money In the Bank. Flair stares at Ripley from the stage. Ripley smiles back at her from the ring as her music starts back up.

– We see Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose brawling with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka last week, and Natalya defeating Rose on the Hell In a Cell Kickoff. We see Sarah Schreiber interrupting Natalya and Tamina’s photo shoot earlier today. Natalya and Tamina stepped away to ask Brooke and Rose to keep it quiet in the ring, just like how the roles were reversed last Monday. The two teams have words before the champs get ready to storm the ring but get sent back to the floor.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Randy Orton vs. John Morrison

We go back to the ring for the next qualifying match for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match as Randy Orton makes his way out. Orton hits the ring and poses as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes John Morrison with The Miz, who is still in the wheelchair. Miz joins the announcers for commentary as the match begins. Morrison with offense and a quick pin attempt early on. They go back and forth now as we see the MITB briefcases hanging high above the ring. Morrison with a big springboard kick for a 2 count. Morrison grounds Orton and works on his shoulder now.

Orton ends up sending Morrison to the floor with a clothesline, then beating him up in front of the announce table as Miz yells from his wheelchair. Orton slams Morrison into the announce table several times, then sends him over it. Miz continues ranting and raving until Orton stalks him, backing him up in his chair. We go to commercial with Orton stalking Miz at ringside.

Back from the break and Orton is working Morrison over in the corner now. Orton drops Morrison and starts stomping on his limbs. Orton kick Morrison in the gut and continues working him over for a 2 count. Orton grounds Morrison with a headlock now. Morrison fights up and out but Orton cuts him off. Morrison kicks Orton and then nails a springboard kick to take him down. Morrison launches Orton shoulder-first into the ring post. Orton goes to the floor clutching his shoulder. Morrison follows and sends him into the steel ring steps. Morrison brings it back in and mounts Orton, focusing on the hurt shoulder. They tangle on the mat some more but Morrison keeps Orton’s arm tied up as Miz cheers him on.

Orton fights free but Morrison rocks him. Orton gets sent into the corner but he comes right out with a big clothesline. Orton works Morrison over in the opposite corner now. Orton mounts Morrison with right hands in the corner now. The referee backs Orton off. Morrison charges but Orton catches him with a powerslam. Orton takes it to the corner for the second rope draping DDT, and he nails it. Orton gets up and shows off some, stopping to massage his shoulder. He drops down and hits the mat now, waiting for Morrison to get up.

Miz sprays Orton with the Drip Stick. Orton seethes now. Morrison takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Orton for 2. Riddle ends up riding down on his scooter, chasing Miz around the ringside area, wheelchair vs. scooter. Orton grabs Morrison but Morrison drops him over the top rope off the distractions at ringside. Morrison hits Starship Pain for the pin to win and qualify for Money In the Bank.

Winner: John Morrison

– After the match, Morrison and Miz celebrate at ringside as the music hits.

– We see highlights from Alexa Bliss’ win over Shayna Baszler at Hell In a Cell. Patrick stops Baszler, Nia Jax, and Reginald backstage. Jax says what happened last night to Reginald will not happen tonight. Baszler asks Reggie if he’s scared. Baszler isn’t worried about anyone stopping them from qualifying for Money In the Bank. Jax interrupts and says but there is something different about Bliss. They walk off.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Nia Jax and Shayna BaszlerContinue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.