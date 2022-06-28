WWE RAW Results – June 27, 2022

Your announcers are Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith, and Corey Graves.

We see John Cena walking in the building earlier today and everyone is happy to see him, including the Mysterios, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, Shelton Benjamin, and John’s long time fan R Truth. Cena stops to talk to the Street Profits, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, and more. Becky Lynch does not appear to be impressed as he walks past. Even Miz shakes Cena’s hand. Cena sees Riddle, Jason Jordan, and many more.

Match Number One: Last Chance Battle Royal Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

People pair up and Veer punches Nakamura. Ali fights with T-Bar and Ali stays in the ring. Shanky chokes Dominik while Shelton punches AJ. Veer with a bear hug to Riddle followed by kicks. Mahal has Nakamura on the apron and Ciampa tries to help eliminate him. Nakamura slides back in. Tozawa is eliminated by Veer. Mahal with a boot to Dominik. Benjamin is clotheslined over the top rope by Veer to be eliminated. Veer knocks Ali, Rey, and Dominik off him. Ali holds Veer in the ropes and Dominik and Rey hit a double 619. Veer is sent over the top rope and eliminated. Ricochet kicks Mahal while Shanky and Truth start to dance. Mahal attacks Truth from behind and eliminates him. Jinder tries to eliminate Shanky and he succeeds.

AJ clotheslines Mahal over the top rope to eliminate him. Ziggler holds on to the ropes and gets back into the ring. T-Bar presses Reggie over his head and he tosses Reggie onto Jinder and Shanky to eliminate him.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Riddle is sent to the apron but gets back in the ring. We see Ali staying in the match until Ciampa knocked him off the apron with a knee. Ciampa with a cutter to Riddle. Nakamura kicks T-Bar in the leg. Rey kicks CIampa. Ziggler punches Dominik and Dominik punches back. AJ is sent to the apron and Ciampa misses a knee. AJ with a kick and he tries to suplex Ciampa to the floor but Ciampa lands on the apron. AJ pushes Ciampa into the ring post and Ciampa is eliminated. Miz kicks AJ. Rey sends Miz into the ropes but misses a 619. Miz with a DDT to Rey and Rey holds on to the ropes. Dominik pushes Miz away. Dominik and Ziggler go over the top rope and Ziggler holds on to the ropes while Dominik is eliminated.

Miz applauds Ziggler’s performance. Ziggler kicks Rey and tries to power bomb him to the floor but Rey counters and sends Ziggler to the apron with a rana. Miz kicks Rey. Rey with a shoulder to Miz and Rey sends Miz to the apron with a head scissors. Ziggler with a super kick to Rey and Miz and Ziggler send Rey to the floor. Miz send Riddle to the apron and Miz tries to kick Riddle to the floor while Riddle holds on to the ropes. Ziggler tries to help but Riddle stays in the match. AJ sends Nakamura to the apron while Ricochet hands on the ropes. Ricochet punches T-Bar and T-Bar goes over the top rope when Ricochet moves. T-Bar grabs Ricochet off the ropes and T-Bar brings Ricochet to the apron but Ricochet lands on a ladder. Ricochet is caught by T-Bar again. T-Bar is sent to the floor with a head scissors.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we are down to Riddle, Miz, Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Ricochet, and Dolph Ziggler. MIz appears to have hurt his knee coming off the turnbuckles with a double sledge. Miz falls to the mat after trying to get back to his feet. Nakamura drop kicks Ziggler off the turnbuckles to eliminate him. Nakamura and Riddle with strikes and both miss kicks. Nakamura is sent to the apron by Riddle and Riddle with a Pele Kick and Nakamura is eliminated. Riddle blocks Recoil and Riddle sends Ricochet to the turnbuckles. Ricochet comes off the turnbuckles and Riddle misses but AJ hits a drop kick. Ricochet is sent over the top rope to the floor to eliminate him.

We are down to two men in the ring (because Miz is still in the match but being checked by the medical staff). Riddle and Styles exchange forearms. AJ with a kick and AJ is sent to the apron. AJ sets for the Phenomenal Forearm but Miz pulls AJ off the apron to the floor. Miz shows the fully operational A List Star. Riddle is sent to the apron and he kicks Miz. Riddle avoids the Skull Crushing Finale. Riddle with an IEDDT. Riddle punches the mat for the RKO and Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale. Riddle with a triangle and he pulls Miz to the apron. Riddle with an RKO on the apron and Miz falls to the floor.

Winner: Riddle

We are told that the Kevin Owens versus EzekiEliasElrod match had to be rescheduled.

We will have a Six Pack Loser’s Bracket Elimination Match tonight for the final spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank Match.

The Street Profits are in the back and Ford mentions that John Cena is here and they show nothing so Angelo says he is on the other side. Ford says everything is about you and how you are making peace all over the world. Dawkins mentions that they are facing the Usos on Saturday. Ford and Dawkins ask Cena for some advice. John says they are NXT Champs, Raw Champs, and Smackdown Champs. They have all of the energy. Never forget who you are.

Ford says John is saying Never Give Up.

We go to commercial.

We are back with comments from Shawn Michaels, Big Show, Booker T, Daniel Bryan, Trish Stratus, Triple H.

Kevin Patrick is in the back with Riddle.

Patrick congratulates Riddle on his win tonight. Riddle tells Randy he loves him and that win was for him. Riddle says he has had a run of bad luck, but one of his bros came up to him. John Cena told him never to give up.

Match Number Two: Jey Uso (with Jimmy Uso) versus Montez Ford (with Angelo Dawkins) in a Winner Chooses the Stipulation for the Tag Title Match on Saturday Match

They lock up and Jey backs Ford into the corner. Ford with a side head lock. Ford holds on when Jey tries to send him off the ropes. Ford with a shoulder tackle and he mocks Jimmy and Jey. Jey with a flying forearm. Jey with a punch and Irish whip. Ford floats over and gives Jey an arm drag into an arm bar. Ford with an arm drag into an arm bar. Ford holds on to the arm bar when Jimmy tries to get involved. Jey with an arm drag and Ford with a drop kick. Jey goes to the floor. Ford goes to the apron and he has a kick blocked by Jey and Jey sends Ford face first into the apron and then Jey Irish whips Ford into the ring steps.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Jey punches Ford and kicks him in the corner. Jey with more punches to Ford. Jey with an Irish whip and Ford with a clothesline out of the corner. Ford with a clothesline and Jey goes for a belly-to-back suplex but Ford lands on his feet and he connects with a series of kicks. Jey with a kick to the midsection and Ford with a flying clothesline. Ford with a standing moonsault for a near fall. Ford goes for a belly-to-back suplex but Jey lands on his feet and he sends Ford into the turnbuckles. Jey with a pop up neck breaker for a near fall. Jey sets for the running hip into the corner but Ford gets up and hits a super kick. Ford with a blockbuster for a near fall.

Ford goes to the apron and then he goes up top for the Seven Star Frog Splash but Jimmy gets on the apron and Dawkins stops Jimmy on the floor. Jey with a suicide dive onto Dawkins. Ford with a suicide dive onto Jey. Ford goes up top and hits the seven star frog splash for the three count.

Winner: Montez Ford

Rey and Dominik Mysterio walk in the back and Finn Balor and Damian Priest stop them. Finn asks if everyone has forgotten that Rey’s 20 year anniversary is coming soon. You had an incredible career. Royal Rumble winner, mulitple time champion, and you are beloved. Where is your celebration. Priest says they are going to take over the place and our door is open for everyone who says the same thing. Priest and Rey talk in Spanish and Finn tells them to be tranquilo. Finn says that Rey is a bad father and then he walks away.

Rey challenges Finn and Priest to a tag match next week in San Diego.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a John Cena video package starting with his debut on Smackdown against Kurt Angle and Undertaker endorsing him later that night and then shows many of his title victories. We see John returning at the Royal Rumble. We see John at Wrestlemania. We see John Cena meeting with Make A Wish children. We see John Cena at the Tribute to the Troops events. We move on to John’s work in Hollywood.

We get comments from Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton, and the Rock. We also get comments from Steve Austin, Cody Rhodes, and Vince McMahon.

Kevin Patrick is in the ring and he brings out the Miz.

Kevin welcomes Miz tonight and he brings up Logan Paul’s plan to return to the ring.

Miz asks who do you think set that up. Miz says he did. Logan and the Miz will return as the most must see tag team in history at SummerSlam. We will continue our winning ways like we did at Wrestlemania against the Mysterios.

Kevin brings up what Miz did to Logan Paul and we have the footage.

Miz asks if this is Kevin being a journalist. Miz says he is the biggest full time superstar in WWE. I will be on the Today Show on Friday. Did they ask anyone else? No. I have a hit show that airs after Raw. If any celebrity comes to WWE, they want to use his notoriety to become a bigger star. Miz says after he did that to Logan, he told Logan that was a teaching lesson. One day, they will become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Kevin asks if Logan would be disappointed with him?

Miz says the only disappointment would be AJ Styles. AJ’s career is on a downward spiral. Kevin brings up Miz’ tiny balls and Miz says we are not making that a thing.

AJ Styles’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring. AJ punches Miz.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: AJ Styles versus Miz

AJ with a double leg take down and kicks followed by punches. Styles with a chop and Miz tries to get away. AJ with a forearm and he sends Miz into the turnbuckles. AJ with a Phenomenal Drop Kick. AJ with a back breaker and kicks. Miz with a knee to the midsection. Miz with a boot to the head. Miz chokes AJ in the ropes and hits a splash to the back. Miz with kicks to the chest in the corner. Miz with an Irish whip and Awesome Clothesline. Miz with a double sledge from the turnbuckles and Miz’ knee is fine this time. Miz gets a near fall. Miz with a reverse chin lock. AJ with a chop when Miz tries for a kick. Miz with a kick to AJ and AJ sends Miz over the top rope to the floor.

AJ goes to the apron and he misses a moonsault when Miz moves. Miz sends AJ into the apron and ringside barrier.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Miz with a rake of the eyes and he holds on to the reverse chin lock. AJ with elbows but Miz with a kick and DDT for a near fall. Miz with kicks to the chest. AJ with a German suplex and both men are down. AJ with forearms and kicks. AJ with a clothesline and then he hits a sliding forearm. AJ with a clothesline into the corner and a atomic drop into a gourdbuster and AJ gets a near fall. Miz counters a Styles Clash. AJ with an Ushigoroshi for a near fall. Miz with a double thrust to the throat and Miz sends AJ to the apron. AJ with a forearm and he tries for the Phenomenal Forearm but Miz moves. AJ is put in the turnbuckles and Miz with a hanging Codebreaker for a near fall.

Miz puts AJ on the turnbuckles and goes for a superplex but AJ gets to his feet and he drops Miz on the turnbuckles. AJ tries to get Miz up but Miz escapes and he kicks AJ and hits a flying knee for a near fall. AJ counters the Skull Crushing Finale with a rollup for a near fall. AJ with a Pele Kick and a brainbuster. AJ rolls to the apron and sets for the Phenomenal Forearm but Miz goes to the floor and up the ramp.

The referee continues her count and gets to ten.

Winner: AJ Styles (by count out)

John Cena is in the back with Ezekiel and Ezekiel says he gets it all the time. Cena says he is excited to meet Ezekiel. Ezekiel says Elias is busy showing Elrod around. Ezekiel says he wants to make sure that the world speaks with Zeke.

Cena tells Ezekiel not to forget who he is.

Ezekiel walks away and Theory shows up. He says that Cena already knows who he is. He says they are going to celebrate you, but they should be celebrating me. You don’t know what A Town Down means. I can do this All Day. I am 24 years old. How many championships did you have at 24? None. I am Mr. McMahon’s self chosen protege. Theory takes a selfie but Cena leaves.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair makes her way to the ring for her FACE TO FACE with Carmella.

We go to commercial.

We are back with more Cena Memories. We get comments from Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, John Layfield, Chris Jericho, Stephanie McMahon, and Steve Austin,

Kevin Patrick is in the ring with Bianca. He asks Bianca what is going through her mind now that she knows who her opponent is on Saturday. Bianca says she wants Carmella to come to the ring so she can say this to her face. After beating four others last week, Carmella cheap shotted her. Carmella has to resort to cheap tricks to get to her. People do not respect Carmella because Carmella does not respect herself. Carmella has the potential to be great but she is so insecure that she cannot see her talent. Carmella has “IT” but if she wants to step to her on Saturday, she better bring “IT”. If Carmella thinks she has what it takes, why wait until Vegas. Come out here and show everyone that you can step to me face to face.

Carmella’s music plays and she makes her way to the ring. Carmella says that Bianca is so wrong about her. She is not insecure. She says she is smart. She has it all. They don’t respect her because of how she looks. She is the total package and she will not apologize for that. She reminds everyone of what she has accomplished. If she is not give the respect she deserves, she will take it, just like Bianca’s title on Saturday.

Kevin asks Bianca if she respects Carmella. Bianca blocks a kick and sends Carmella to to the floor.

Sarah is in the back and she is with Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss.

Sarah mentions they are friends but it is every woman for themselves.

Alexa says they are friendly because she does not have any friends. Liv will be a champion one day but not this weekend.

Liv says she will be a champion and friends help each other. Liv says that she will climb over Alexa. Liv says if she has learned anything from John Cena that you need to step up to tell someone to get out of the way. She says she will win on Saturday and beat her tonight.

Alexa says that is not going to happen.

Asuka joins the commentary team for the next match.

Match Number Four: Liv Morgan versus Alexa Bliss

They lock up and Liv with a side head lock and take down. Alexa with a head scissors and Liv escapes. Alexa with a side head lock and Liv with a head scissors. Alexa escapes. Liv with a waist lock. Alexa with a standing switch. Alexa with a standing switch. Liv goes to the turnbuckles and blocks an O’Connor Roll. Liv with an elbow into the corner. Alexa kicks Liv and then hits the knee drop but misses the back handspring knee drop. Liv and Alexa with clotheslines and both are down.

Alexa avoids a drop kick and Alexa with a leg drop for a near fall. Alexa with a reverse chin lock. Liv with elbows and an arm drag to escape. Alexa with a kick. Liv with a sleeper and Alexa with a jaw breaker. Liv with an enzuigiri and she misses ObLIVion. Alexa sends Liv to the mat and then points to the briefcase and goes for a DDT but Liv counters with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Liv Morgan

We take a look at John Cena’s work with Make A Wish.

Vince McMahon makes his way to the ring.

We are back and the roster is on the ramp as Vince introduces John Cena.

Cena says today is his WWE birthday. He says people as far as the eye can see, you can feel the energy and hear the noise. John says he couldn’t think of a better place to have his birthday. Cena comments on a sign that points out his jorts. John says he has never been one on celebrating milestones because he always looks forward to what is next. Tonight is different. If you listen to stuff like that, tonight has nothing to do with any moment or match. Tonight has everything to do with you. This 20th anniversary is so important to me because it means that you have allowed me to do this for two decades. It has never been lost on me that every time I stand in this ring is because you allow it.

Over the years, you have provided me an environment to be my true self. You have told me when I sucked, and when I did not. I have always wanted to say thank you. I guess I have been waiting for the right moment and this feels like that right moment. John says his heart is beating out of his chest and he thanks everyone for moments like this and for making him who he is. I always say that WWE has prepared me for anything. I am not talking about Fast and Furious or Peacemaker, I am talking about because of you and your reactions and investment in me, you have made me a better human being. Because of you, I am a better professional. I am a better husband and a better person. Being in the WWE and spending moments with the families I have been with today, you have taught me empathy and kindness.

Every time you step in the ring, you never give less than everything you have. You shower us with everything you’ve got when you come to the shows. This isn’t about a last name or people coming together. Cena mentions he is 45 years old and he says he does not know the next time you will see me in the ring. I need to say this now. Cena says it won’t just be one more match. Anything I do outside of this is not just me. It is not about him when you chant this name. John says you have made him who he is. If you see something good, say something. If you see something that sucks, say something. It is not about him, it is about us.

John says that is the sound of us. We are just getting started.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Otis and Chad Gable versus Bobby Lashley with Guest Enforcer Theory

Otis starts things off and they lock up. Otis pushes Lashley away. Lashley goes for a shoulder tackle and he barely moves Otis. Lashley with a drop kick to the knee. Lashley sets for a delayed vertical suplex but Theory gets on the apron. Lashley sends Otis into the turnbuckles and Lashley swings at Theory. Gable tags in and hits a cannonball off the apron onto Lashley. Otis with a splash

We go to commercial.

We are back and Lashley with punches to Otis and an Irish whip. Otis gets a boot up when Lashley charges into the corner. Otis stands on Lashley in the corner. We see Theory taking a selfie. Otis works on the neck. Otis with a back fist. Gable tags in and Otis holds Lashley. Lashley punches Gable and Otis. Otis is sent ot the floor by Lashley but Gable clips Lashley. Gable with a forearm and he gets a near fall. Gable goes up top and Lashley stops him. Lashley punches Gable and he tries for a superplex but Gable blocks it. Otis tags in and he grabs Lashley for a power bomb. Gable with a moonsault and Otis gets a near fall. Gable tags in.

Otis runs into a boot and Lashley gets Gable off his back. Otis with a splash to the back. Otis goes to the turnbuckles for a Vader Bomb but Lashley grabs Otis and gets him on his shoulders for an electric chair drop. Lashley catches Gable off the turnbuckles and applies the full nelson. Gable taps out.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

After the match, Theory attacks Lashley and then Gable and Otis kick Lashley. Theory takes a selfie but Lashley kicks Theory into the turnbuckles. Lashley with a flatliner to Otis and a spear to Gable. Lashley sets for a spear to Theory but Theory gets out of the ring.

We take a look at highlights from Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins’ match at Hell in a Cell.

We go to commercial.

We are back with Cody Rhodes at his physical therapy earlier today. He says rehab is a game of highs and lows. It pales in comparison to where he was three weeks ago when he won at Hell in a Cell. Cody says he would have loved to take that into Hell in a Cell. Cody says he has been told nine months to return. It is bittersweet to watch Money in the Bank because of the talent in the match. You have Drew McIntyre and Sheamus who he compares to Harley Race. Omos is so big he does not need the ladder. He says Sami Zayn tricks people into forgetting he has a genius IQ in the ring. Then you have Seth Rollins, the man with the greatest cash in. What if history repeats itself? If Seth were to cash in to become the Undisputed Champion. That would be something. I am not rooting for anyone, but if Seth wins, I will be the first to congratulate him.

John Cena is talking to a production assistant and Seth Rollins stops by cackling John’s entrance music.

Seth asks John if he remembers the time he broke John Cena’s face. Seth cackles and says it is great to see John. Seth says they have had a lot of ups and downs over the years but we have a lot in common. We are international megastars. We are fashion icons. We are winners of the Money in the Bank contract. Seth says that is a sore subject because you failed when you cashed in. Everyone knows what happened when I cashed in. This Saturday, history is going to repeat itself for him, not Cena.

Omos shows up and Seth turns into his chest. MVP says he is a visionary too and he sees Omos in the center of the ring around shattered ladders and broken bodies. It is inevitable and no one can stop him.

John wishes Seth luck and leaves.

The announcers run through the card for Saturday.

We are back and next week THE Judgment Day faces the Mysterios.

Match Number Six: Xia Li versus Becky Lynch versus Doudrop versus Nikki A.S.H., versus Shayna Baszler versus Tamina in a Last Chance Elimination Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Everyone goes after Becky and they kick her. Tamina sends Xia into the turnbuckels. Xia kicks Tamina while Doudrop and Nikki hit a side slam and reverse DDT on Shayna for a near fall. Tamina kicks Xia and it is down to Doudrop and Tamina in the ring. Nikki with a forearm to Tamina and Doudrop joins in. They Irish whip Tamina and Nikki is sent to the apron. Tamina punches Nikki off the apron. Tamina kicks Doudrop and punches her. Doudrop with a punch. They exchange punches. Doudrop with a head butt, but you don’t head butt a Pacific Islander. Tamina with a head butt and Doudrop sends Tamina to the apron and knocks her to the floor. Becky with a round kick to Doudrop. Becky goes up top and hits a Molly Go Round for a near fall. Xia with a rollup on Becky for a near fall.

Xia kicks Becky and she chops Becky. Nikki with a rollup on Xia and Xia with a thrust kick. Becky with a uranage on Xia for the three count.

Xia Li Eliminated

Nikki with a cross body and knees to Becky. NIkki gets a near fall. Nikki poses and Shayna pulls her to the ring. Shayna misses the boot to the elbow and Becky with a rollup for a near fall. Shayna punches and kicks Becky. SHayna with a waist lock on Doudrop and Becky with a waist lock on Shayna. Doudrop backs them into the corner and snap mares Shayna followed by a cannonball. Doudrop misses a splash on Becky and Tamina with a splash to Doudrop. Nikki leaps over Tamina. Becky with a missile drop kick to Tamina. Nikki with a rollup on Becky but Becky with DisArmHer and Nikki taps out.

Nikki A.S.H. Eliminated

We go to commercial.

We are back and Shayna punches Doudrop. Becky sends Shayna to the floor. Becky with a baseball slide but misses Shayna. Shayna with knees. Becky with an exploder into the ringside barrier. Doudrop splashes Tamina and Becky into the ringside barrier. Doudrop rolls Becky into the ring and Becky rolls to the floor on the other side. Doudrop grabs Shayna and sends her back into the ring. Shayna with a knee to Doudrop and she gets a near fall. Tamina goes up top. Shayna goes for a superplex and Becky stops taht. Doudrop turns it into the Tower of Doom. Doudrop goes for a slam on Shayna but Shayna with a Kirifuda Clutch. Tamina kicks Shayna. SHayna with a knee bar and Doudrop with a splash to Shayna for the three count.

Shayna Baszler Eliminated

Becky with kicks to Doudrop and Tamina and Doudrop collide. Becky goes for a uranage on Tamina but Tamina counters with a Samoan drop. Tamina goes up top and misses a frog splash. Doudrop slams Becky on the floor and follows with a back senton. Doudrop is sent into the corner. Doudrop goes for an elbow drop off the turnbuckles and hits it and gets the three count.

Tamina Eliminated

Doudrop rolls Becky into the ring and Doudrop with a forearm in the corner. Doudrop with a slam and she goes to the turnbuckles but misses the elbow drop. Becky goes for the uranage but Doudrop puts Becky into the corner. Becky with a uranage off the turnbuckles for the three count.

Winner: Becky Lynch

We go to credits.

