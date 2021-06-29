LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – June 28, 2021

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network. We see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging above the ring. Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. We briefly see the ring filled up with Superstars.

We go backstage to Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. They announce that Randy Orton is unable to compete tonight, due to circumstances out of their control. So tonight’s RAW will begin with a Battle Royal to determine who gets Orton’s spot in tonight’s Money In the Bank Triple Threat Second Chance Qualifier. Riddle runs in with a letter, supposedly from Orton, giving Orton’s spot in the Triple Threat to Riddle. Deville and Pearce aren’t buying it, Riddle drew it himself. Riddle protests. Riddle goes on and makes the case for a spot in the Battle Royal. He rides off on his scooter as his music hits.

Battle Royal for a Spot in Tonight’s Second Chance Money In the Bank Qualifier: Riddle vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Damian Priest vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Angel Garza vs. Mansoor vs. R-Truth vs. Ivar vs. Erik vs. Humberto Carrillo

The bell rings and everyone goes at it. Shelton Benjamin eliminates Drew Gulak earl yon. Riddle and Ivar work on Mustafa Ali. Jinder Mahal eliminates Shelton. Ivar and Jeff Hardy work on Cedric Alexander now. Damian Priest dumps Angel Garza but he lands on one feet and hobbles around, back into the match. Garza dumps Mansoor but he hangs on. Ali makes the save and eliminates Garza. They have words and Ali eliminates Mansoor to boos. Ivar works on Hardy now. Jinder works on Riddle. Humberto Carrillo and Cedric go a tit. Mansoor helps Cedric. Riddle has a rope submission on Jinder’s arm.

Carrillo and Priest battle with WWE 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa. Jinder eliminates Truth. Jinder then eliminates Tozawa with ease. Gulak rolls up Tozawa at ringside to win the WWE 24/7 Title. Truth runs over and decks Gulak, pinning him to win the 24/7 Title. Tozawa leaps off the apron to take Truth back down, taking back the 24/7 Title.

RAW Tag Team Champion Omos walks down to ringside and ends up eliminating both Erik and Ivar. Omos then destroys The Viking Raiders at ringside, standing tall and yelling out as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Priest unloads on Cedric in the corner. Jinder works on Riddle. Hardy is down in a corner, recovering. We see how Carrillo and Ali were eliminated at the same time during the commercial, due to a clothesline by Carrillo.

Jinder and Priest meet in the middle of the ring, unloading on each other. Priest tosses Jinder but he hangs on. Priest ends up kicking Jinder off the apron to eliminate him. Hardy attacks Jinder and mounts offense. Hardy takes out Riddle, then unloads on Cedric with signature offense. Priest takes a Twist of Fate, as does Riddle. Cedric blocks it and eliminates Hardy for boos from the crowd. Cedric shows off and yells at Hardy, taunting him. Priest levels Cedric and drops him with Hit The Lights. Priest tosses Cedric over the top rope for the elimination.

Fans pop as Priest and Riddle face off. Riddle almost eliminates himself but he hangs on. Priest unloads with strikes. Riddle ducks and hits a German suplex for a pop. Riddle with running forearms into the corner. The third attempt is met by a spin kick by Priest. Riddle ends up countering and applying the Bro-mission. Riddle gets sent to the apron but he hangs on and keeps trying to get the hold over the rope. Priest brings it back in with a big clothesline. Riddle with a Triangle over the rope. More back and forth now, battling on the apron. Riddle goes on and ends up eliminating Priest for a big pop.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, Riddle has joined AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre, replacing partner Randy Orton, in tonight’s Money In the Bank Second Chance. Riddle has the music changed and now he celebrates to Orton’s theme.

– We see recent happenings between Shayna Baszler and Alexa Bliss. Baszler, Nia Jax and Reginald are backstage now. Baszler mentions how she’s going to give Nikki Cross a hard dose of reality, then send Bliss to join her stupid doll Lilly in an extended time out. They walk off and we see Bliss standing there watching from the background.

– Jaxson Ryker is backstage beating his leather strap on a production case. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened in our earlier Battle Royal. Kevin Patrick is backstage with the RAW Tag Team Champions now, asking AJ Styles about Riddle being added to the Triple Threat. AJ goes on about how it should’ve been he vs. Drew McIntyre since Randy Orton isn’t here, but now his chances of winning have went down. Omos says he was just scouting the competition for AJ when he attacked The Viking Raiders. We see footage of The Viking Raiders interfering at ringside last week as Ricochet defeated AJ in the Money In the Bank qualifier. AJ says Patrick is trying to give Omos grief for the same thing Erik and Ivar did last week. AJ goes on and says he has the advantage tonight and when he has the advantage, he is phenomenal. AJ says he will win Money In the Bank to become the WWE Champion once again and while that happens, he and Omos will continue to defend their titles against anyone who wants a shot, including the stinky Viking Raiders.

– Nikki Cross is backstage when Lucha House Party walks up and gives her a few encouraging words, and props on her look. Sarah Schreiber walks up and Nikki is happy about almost being this super hero. She finally found something deep inside of her and now has the courage to show up. She goes on about how everyone has it inside of them, to do better and be better. Her new style represents that mindset. She mentions qualifying for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match and says a win for her would be an inspiration to little boys and girls everywhere. She gets excited thinking about possibly being RAW Women’s Champion. She bills herself as Nikki A.A.S. for Nikki Almost A Superhero.

Nikki Cross vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes Nikki Cross. Mike Rome introduces her as A.A.S. (Almost A Superhero) Nikki Cross.

Back from the break and Cross waits in the ring as Shayna Baszler comes out with Nia Jax and Reginald. They go at it and Cross tries for an early roll-up. Baszler levels Cross with a shoulder. Baszler keeps control and drops Cross on her neck. Baszler mounts Cross with right hands. Baszler with a stiff powerslam. Baszler continues to dominate, wearing Cross down and launching her face-first into the middle turnbuckle.

Cross ends up dropkicking Baszler off the apron, down in front of Reginald and Jax. We hear Alexa Bliss saying something over the speakers. Bliss then makes her way out with her new entrance, and Lilly on the big screen. Bliss slowly walks out to the stage, distracting Baszler, Reggie and Jax at ringside. Cross takes advantage of the distraction, taking all three down on the floor with a crossbody. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Bliss watches from ringside as Baszler works Cross around the ring. Cross fights back but Baszler ends up slamming her face-first into the mat. Baszler takes Cross to the top turnbuckle, taunting Bliss. Cross counters with a big tornado DDT from the top for a pop.

Bliss and Jax meet at ringside now. It looks like Bliss is controlling Jax’s arm again. Reginald runs up to stop Bliss but Bliss uses her power to take them both down. Baszler is confused in the ring as she recovers. Cross rolls her up for a 2 count. Baszler comes right back with a clothesline to Cross. Cross counters a slam but Baszler fights her off. Cross ducks a shot and takes Baszler down from the corner. They go on and Cross gets the win with La Magistral Cradle.

Winner: Nikki Cross

– After the match, Cross celebrates as the music hits. We go to replays. Cross poses in the corner as Reggie and Jax recover at ringside with Jax helping Reginald up.

– We get a video package on recent events between The New Day and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, including last week’s Hell In a Cell loss for Xavier Woods.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Kofi Kingston of The New Day. Kofi heads to the ring as fans cheer him on. Back to commercial.

Back from a break and the announcers hype Kingston vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at Money In the Bank. Kofi talks about how moments ins life change us for better or for worse and he’s not sure how last week affected him yet, but hearing his brother, Xavier Woods, yelling inside the ring while stuck in Hell In a Cell with Lashley and MVP… Kofi hates he couldn’t do anything for Woods when he needed him. Kofi says a lot of people have hated on Woods for a long time but he thinks last week, Woods showed the world what kind of competitor he is, and it’s time for the world to put some respect on Woods’ name.

Kofi says Lashley won fair and square but what happened after the match was not OK. He goes on about what Lashley and MVP did to Woods in the Cell. Kofi can’t get the image out of his head but he does know he will make Lashley pay when he takes everything from Lashley and beats him at Money In the Bank to become the new WWE Champion. Kofi goes on but the music interrupts and out comes MVP with some of Lashley’s Ladies.

MVP laughs at the idea of Kofi winning the WWE Title from Lashley. MVP says Kofi is no threat to Lashley. He mentions how Lashley is on a much-deserved vacation tonight but he had a message before he left – Woods deserved what happened last week and Lashley enjoyed it, he looks forward to doing the same to Kofi, and what Brock Lesnar did to Kofi will look like nothing compared to what Lashley does to him. Kofi goes on and makes the case for why he thinks Lashley is getting soft. Kofi starts taking shots at MVP now. MVP does what he does for Lashley because he deserves all the success and accolades he has. They continue yelling at each other, MVP on the ramp, Kofi in the ring. MVP mentions Woods’ injuries from last week being so bad he couldn’t come to work this week, and might miss next week. Kofi promises Woods will be here next week. Kofi knocks MVP for milking his knee injury for 6 months. MVP denies that and says if he was cleared, he’d come in the ring and kick Kofi’s ass. Fans boo. Kofi exits the ring and charges MVP on the ramp, dropping him with Trouble In Paradise. Kofi stands over MVP and yells at him as fans cheer him on. Kofi’s music starts back up as Lashely’s Ladies yell at him from the ramp.

– We see what happened last week when Eva Marie and Doudrop had issues, then lost a Money In the Bank qualifier to Asuka and Naomi. Kevin stops Eva and Doudrop backstage now Eva says Doudrop made a rookie mistake last week and was clearly overwhelmed with being at the forefront of the Eva-Lution. Doudrop looks on like she doesn’t agree. Eva calls Doudrop “poor thing” and says she’s requested this rematch for tonight so Doudrop can learn from her mistakes. Eva says she will win the match, remain undefeated, and the Eva-Lution will continue. Eva walks off and Doudrop follows.

Asuka and Naomi vs. Eva Marie and Doudrop

We go back too the ring and out first comes Asuka. She hits the ring and poses in the corner as the pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Naomi makes her way out. Eva Marie and Doudrop are out next. The bell rings and Doudrop takes Naomi to the corner, overpowering her. Naomi ends up fighting out and dropping Doudrop. Asuka quickly tags in with a missile dropkick. Asuka with a Hip Attack in the corner now but Doudrop keeps fighting.

Doudrop finally knocks Asuka away and shoves her into the corner, then charges in with a splash against the turnbuckles. Doudrop scoops Asuka but Asuka gets on her back for the Asuka Lock. Eva reaches for the tag but Doudrop finally throws Asuka off her back.

Doudrop crawls for the tag but Eva pulls her arm away and drops down off the apron. Fans boo her. Doudrop isn’t happy. Asuka rolls Doudrop but she rolls through and nails Asuka with a senton. Naomi flies in but Doudrop drops her. Doudrop follows up with a big running crossbody to Asuka on the mat, covering for the pin to win.

Winners: Doudrop and Eva Marie

– After the match, the music hits as Doudrop looks on, all smiles. Eva isn’t happy. Eva takes the mic and interrupts, announcing herself as the sole winner. Doudrop stares her down from the ring as we go to replays. Eva smirks back at Doudrop from ringside. Doudrop snaps back as the tension between the two continues.

– We see how John Morrison won a Money In the Bank qualifier over Randy Orton last week, after interference from The Miz and Riddle. Sarah Schreiber approaches Miz and Morrison backstage now, asking Morrison about possibly winning the briefcase for the first time in his career. He’s moist just thinking about it. Miz, still in his wheelchair, goes on ranting about why Morrison will win and cash in, because he’s under the guidance of The Miz, and Miz is a two-time winner. They go on bragging until Ricochet interrupts. They have some words when Ricochet brings out the Drip Stick. Morrison has one just like it but doesn’t realize this is his. Ricochet ends up spraying them both with it. Ricochet heads to the ring as Miz seethes in his wheelchair.

Ricochet vs. John Morrison

We go back to the ring and out comes Ricochet to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes John Morrison with The Miz in his wheelchair. The bell rings and they go at it as Miz rants on commentary. Morrison mounts some offense and rocks Ricochet with a kick to the head for a close 2 count. Morrison keeps control until Ricochet dropkicks him out of the ring.

Miz cheers Morrison on, telling him to get back up. Ricochet runs the ropes and nails a baseball slide, sending Morrison back. Ricochet ends up running and leaping over Miz’s wheelchair, using that to deliver a big hurricanrana to Morrison on the floor. Miz is furious.

Ricochet grabs the Drip Stick and squirts Miz with it. We go back to commercial as Miz seethes at ringside and Ricochet remains in control.

Back from the break and Morrison beats Ricochet down in the corner as the referee warns him. Ricochet fights out and goes to work. Morrison sweeps the leg out and keeps Ricochet down as Miz cheers him on. Ricochet fights back, taking advantage of Morrison being distracted. Ricochet unloads and nails a crossbody. Ricochet with more offense as fans cheer him on. Ricochet with a knee to the jaw.

More back and forth now. Morrison with a big springboard kick in mid-air. Morrison goes for Starship Pain but he lands hard as Ricochet moves out of the way. Ricochet blocks a kick from the apron, then springboards and kicks Morrison to the barrier. Ricochet goes to fly out but Morrison retreats over the barrier.

Morrison is sitting on top of the barrier now when Ricochet flies from the ring and nails a huge crossbody, sending both competitors flying over the barrier to the floor with a huge springboard crossbody. Ricochet makes it back over the barrier but Morrison is unable to as they both get counted out.

Double Count Out

– After the match, Ricochet begins to recover as we go to replays. The announcers and fans are amazed at the huge springboard crossbody. Miz wheels over to check on Morrison, who is finally starting to move. Ricochet also gets up as we get another set of replays.

– We see recent happenings between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. Flair is backstage with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions now, talking about respect for the history of the business and having what it takes to lead. They go on taking shots at tonight’s opponents, and are fired up to get payback tonight. Flair tells them to get ready to show their opponents that respect is not given, it’s deserved.

Charlotte Flair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke.

We go back to the ring and out first comes Charlotte Flair as the pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Flair is posing in the ring as her music hits. Graves hypes her title shot at Money In the Bank. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are out next – Natalya and Tamina Snuka. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke are out first for their team. RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is out next. She gets pyro on the stage before marching down to the ring.

A big brawl breaks out at ringside to kick things off. Flair and Ripley brawl into the announce table. Tamina mounts Dana at ringside. Flair and Ripley brawl into the ring and they go at it now. Ripley mounts Flair but Flair fights back. Natalya runs in and fights Ripley off Flair. Rose attacks her and now the others join in now. Flair, Natalya and Snuka re-group at ringside as Ripley, Rose and Brooke recover together in the middle of the ring. The two teams re-group as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and here we go. Rose and Ripley go at it. Brooke and Natalya end up going at it now. Brooke unloads on Natalya in the corner, dropping her with a clothesline for 2. Natalya with a right hand and an elbow to the face. Tamina tags in but Dana stops her from entering. Flair, Snuka and Natalya end up double teaming Brooke at ringside. Flair brings it back in for a 2 count.

Flair works on Dana, then swings at Ripley but she jumps off the apron to avoid it. Ripley seethes but the referee stops her from charging Flair. Tamina and Natalya take turns on Brooke. Natalya with a snap suplex for 2. More quick tags and offense on Brooke. Flair tags in and chops away on Brooke now. Brooke blocks the knee attack from the corner but Flair comes right back with a knee to the ribs. Brooke rolls Flair up for 2 from behind.

Ripley tags in and goes to work on Flair with signature offense. Ripley with a clothesline and offense. Flair blocks a suplex and in comes Natalya. Ripley goes for Flair but Natalya rolls her from behind for 2. Ripley with a big kick to Natalya. Natalya is double teamed by Rose and Brooke now. Tamina breaks the pin up. Ripley runs in and takes out Tamina. Flair runs in and chops Ripley’s knee out.

Dana with a neckbreaker on Flair. Natalya with the discus clothesline to Dana. Rose and Natalya tangle now. Natalya grabs her for the Sharpshooter but Rose kicks her away. Rose levels Natalya with a big knee but she didn’t see Flair, who runs over Rose with a big boot for the pin to win.

Winners: Charlotte Flair, Natalya and Tamina Snuka

– After the match, Flair stands tall but Ripley runs in and chop blocks her knee out. Flair goes for Ripley but she rushes right back out of the ring and taunts her.

– We see recent happenings between former partners Jaxson Ryker and Elias. Ryker is backstage whipping himself with the leather strap now. R-Truth runs by and stops for some comedy. Ryker says he’s preparing himself for battle. Ryker goes on with a promo about Elias and their match tonight. Truth thanks Ryker for sharing and asks if he can borrow the strap when Ryker is done, so he can use it on Tozawa to get his “baby” back. Ryker just keeps hitting his own back with the strap, staring straight ahead, as Truth runs off.

Strap Match: Elias vs. Jaxson Ryker

We go back to the ring and out comes Elias as Rome announces the rules, noting that the competitors will be bound together by a 13 foot leather strap. Back to commercial.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.