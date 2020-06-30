LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – June 29, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network opens up from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with the double contract signing already in progress. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is brawling with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Samoa Joe and officials are trying to restore order but it’s chaotic.

Joe is on the mic but he’s interrupted by Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler makes his way out as Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton welcome us. Ziggler interrupts Joe’s introduction for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and gives his own intro for the champ. Drew comes out and stares Ziggler down. Ziggler and Drew take their seats while the female Superstars are still standing. They finally take their seats while Ziggler addresses McIntyre. The WWE NXT developmental trainees look on from the crowd.

Ziggler goes on about Drew and how he will do what he does best at “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show” and that is survive. Ziggler says Drew’s 19 year redemption story will disappear just like that. The crowd boos him. Ziggler says he created Drew and at Extreme Rules, he will destroy him. Ziggler signs the contract for their WWE Title match. McIntyre stands up and signs next. Joe takes their contract and Drew says the match is official. Drew responds to Ziggler and says he has it figured out why Ziggler needs the title so bad. He’s never had that center of attention he’s always wanted because he always drops the ball when he’s close to the finish line. Drew says he’s going to hurt Ziggler, slaughter him. Ziggler will lose and he will lose because of Drew. Drew goes on and says he will let Ziggler pick the stipulation for their match at Extreme Rules. Ziggler responds but Asuka interrupts by screaming at him and speaking Japanese. She laughs as Bayley and Banks taunt her. Asuka signs her contract.

Banks addresses Asuka and says she’s not who she faced before. Banks says she will become Banks 2 Belts at Extreme Rules and then she and Bayley will take over the whole damn company. Banks signs her contract by stamping it with her own custom stamp. Bayley taunts Asuka but gets attacked. They start brawling again. Ziggler tries to superkick Drew but he catches it. Drew goes for a Claymore but Ziggler escapes to the floor and avoids it. Drew and Asuka stand tall together in the ring as his music hits. Ziggler joins Banks and Bayley on the ramp.

– Tom and Byron hype tonight’s show from ringside. We see how Andrade and Angel Garza attacked RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits last week until The Viking Raiders made the save. We see Garza backstage trying to give arose to the women’s referee. Zelina Vega and Andrade also appear and the referee leaves, not interested in a bribe. Charly Caruso walks up and asks Garza what he was talking to the referee about. Vega mocks Caruso. Charly asks if Andrade and Garza think they’re next for a title shot if they win tonight. Andrade says they do. Big Show walks up and interrupts, disrespecting Andrade and Garza and saying he’s up next so he can address Randy Orton. Show walks off and Vega isn’t happy about his interruption.

– Still to come, Seth Rollins will ask for forgiveness. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom confirms tonight’s main event – Asuka and Drew McIntyre vs. Sasha Banks and Dolph Ziggler.

– Big Show is already out and he’s not happy. He takes the mic and gets right to business, calling out Randy Orton. The music interrupts and out comes Zelina Vega, Andrade and Angel Garza to the stage instead.

Show apologizes for interrupting their interview but he says he’s not in the mood to play tonight and if they get in his way it will be bad news for the. Garza and Andrade taunt Show from the stage, laughing at him. Show says he has boots older than Garza. They mock him for being a so-called legend. Garza says Show will learn what RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits found out. Show is ready to fight Garza and Andrade now. Vega says Show will now find out what happens when you disrespect them. Garza and Andrade surround the ring. Vega taunts Show and says he can now say hello to Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge in the retirement home. Before they can attack, the music interrupts and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair to the stage.

Flair is all smiles as Show looks on. Flair says he has respect for Vega, Garza and Andrade but he needs to have a word with his old friend Big Show. Flair praises Orton and says he will take Show out whenever he wants to. Flair says he’s doing Orton’s light work right now but Orton is in the back and will come out when he feels like it. Flair taunts Show by saying he’s been busy making cartoons for Netflix. Flair goes on insulting Show and tells Vega to take Andrade and Garza, and have some fun at Show’s expense. Show tells them to bring it as they start circling the ring again. The music hits and out come The Viking Raiders. Garza and Andrade meet Erik and Ivar on the ramp and the two teams start brawling at ringside. We go to commercial.

The Viking Raiders vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

Back from the break and Erik goes at it with Angel Garza. Zelina Vega is on commentary. Erik gets the upperhand and tags in Ivar for some double teaming. Ivar levels Garza for a pop and a 2 count.

Ivar grounds Garza and uses his beard as a weapon. Ivar with a big shoulder thrust in the corner and a tag to Erik. Erik keeps Garza in the corner and quickly tags Ivar back in for more double teaming. Ivar with another big thrust in the corner for a 1 count. Ivar works Garza over for another quick pin attempt in the middle of the ring. Erik tags back in and slams his partner on top of Garza. Garza ends up countering and tagging in Andrade but Erik immediately knocks Andrade off the apron. Garza rips his pants off and they end up double teaming Erik with an attack from behind for a 2 count as the crowd boos him.

Andrade works Erik over now. Garza takes over and beats on Erik in the middle of the ring. Erik with a huge right hand to send Garza back. Andrade tags in and ends up arguing with his partner. Andrade tells Vega he doesn’t like this. Andrade looks to walk out on the match, yelling at Garza as he backs up the ramp. Vega leaves the announce table and goes to Andrade on the ramp, trying to talk him back to the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Garza is beating on Erik in the corner. Andrade is back in their corner and Vega is back on commentary. Andrade tags in and unloads on Erik in the corner, beating him down. Vega says the problems between her clients are non-existent. Erik fights off both opponents in their corner and hits a big knee to Andrade’s face. Ivar tags in and runs wild, nailing Garza as he tags in. Ivar gets a pop and takes out both opponents again. Ivar with a senton to Garza off the second turnbuckle. Garza slides out of a hold from Ivar and ends up blocking the springboard back elbow with a dropkick to the back. Garza is down but Andrade reaches for the tag.

Erik and Andrade tag in, going a tit. Ivar puts Garza on top of Andrade, while Erik is holding them both. He slams both opponents at once. Andrade blocks the Viking Experience. There’s chaos with all 4 Superstars now. Andrade blocks a German suplex from Erik. Garza ends up ramming Erik into the post on the floor. More chaos,leading to Garza hitting the Wing Clipper on Erik in the middle of the ring. Andrade stops Ivar from making the save as Garza covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Andrade and Angel Garza

– After the match, Andrade heads to the back first, by himself as the music hits. Garza makes his exit next and Vega raises his arm on the ramp.

