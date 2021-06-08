LIVE WW RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – June 7, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network from the ThunderDome inside the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

#1 Contender’s Tag Team Battle Royal: John Morrison vs. The Viking Raiders (Ivar, Erik), The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods), Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado by himself), T-BAR and MACE, R-K-Bro (Riddle, Randy Orton)

The ring is already full of Superstars as we go right to the ring – The Viking Raiders (Ivar, Erik), The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods), Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado by himself), T-BAR and MACE. Out next comes R-K-Bro, Randy Orton and Riddle. The music interrupts and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos. The winners of this Battle Royal will earn a future title shot.

AJ takes the mic on the stage and welcomes the other teams to this Tag Team Address. AJ says he and Omos feel compelled to defend their titles as WWE goes back on the road next month. He gives The New Day some praise but reminds them who won at WrestleMania 37. AJ addresses MACE and T-BAR next, but also takes a shot at the former RETRIBUTION members. He does the same with Lince Dorado, giving him props for being out here by himself while Gran Metalik is injured, and then The Viking Raiders. AJ addresses Riddle and Orton last. Fans chant “Bro!” now. AJ gives them each props and then says their chemistry is unbelievable. AJ and Omos then go on about how they’re phenomenal, unbelievable, handsome, and more. Kofi and Woods knock AJ and Omos before the two teams argue. Orton tells AJ to shut his damn mouth. Riddle shows AJ how to zip his mouth and throw away the key, saying it’s done wonders for he and Orton’s relationship. Orton is annoyed. Riddle shows off their new t-shirt and says he’s wearing two because Orton doesn’t wear shirts, or pants. Riddle keeps running his mouth until Orton quiets him. Riddle zips his mouth and Orton puts the key in his boot.

The music interrupts and out comes The Miz and John Morrison. Miz is wheeled out in a wheelchair. They talk about the tag team division suffering and Morrison pulls out his Drip Stick. Miz, who says he was injured at WrestleMania Backlash, says Morrison will be competing on behalf of their tag team tonight. Morrison begins his entrance as the music hits but he loses Miz as he starts rolling down the ramp. Morrison runs down and saves Miz from a disaster.

The match begins out of nowhere with Orton delivering a RKO to Woods and one to Kingston. Lince gets dropped with the RKO next. Orton and Riddle stand back-to-back in the middle of the ring as the other tag teams circle them. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in their locker room suite, having champagne with a group of models. Lashley and Drew McIntyre will sign their Hell In a Cell contract later tonight. AJ is on commentary as Omos stands by. Miz watches from his wheelchair at ringside. The bell rings and everyone goes at it. Erik works on MACE. Woods drops Orton. Morrison works on Lince and tosses him but he hangs on. Ivar and T-BAR go at it.

Lince and Morrison trade more close calls on the apron. Miz hands Morrison the Drip Stick and he sprays it in the face of Lince. Lince gets dumped on his head after that. Lucha House Party has been eliminated. Morrison faces off with T-BAR and MACE now. Miz tosses the Drip Stick in but they grab him by his throat and send him over the top rope. Morrison has been eliminated.

Erik gets double teamed by T-BAR and MACE now. Riddle goes for T-BAR but T-BAR man-handles him. Orton fights MACE off but T-BAR and MACE level him with a big double boot. MACE and T-BAR with chokeslams to Kofi and Woods at the same time. They grab Orton for a double chokeslam to send him over the top but Riddle makes the save. T-BAR and MACE hit Riddle with High Justice in the middle of the ring.

The Viking Raiders face off with MACE and T-BAR now. The New Day and other tag teams attack them both as a brawl breaks out. T-BAR is eliminated by Orton, Riddle, Kofi and Ivar. MACE is eliminated by Woods and Erik. It’s down to The Viking Raiders, The New Day and R-K-Bro now. The three teams face off as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Orton works Kofi over in the corner. Riddle and Erik trade shots. Woods grabs Riddle from behind and they go at it now after Woods dropped Ivar. The Vikings double team Woods now. Riddle fights off The Vikings with big strikes, kicks and elbows. Riddle takes a big double team from The Vikings. Riddle gets dumped to the floor and eliminated but Orton is still in.

The New Day double teams Ivar now. Erik eliminates Woods. Kofi and Erik go at it now. Ivar joins in for the double team. Erik slams Ivar into Kofi in the corner. Orton grabs Ivar and sends him into the ring post. Orton drops Erik with clotheslines now. Orton with the powerslam to Erik for a pop. Orton counters a slam from Ivar. Orton gets double teamed by The Vikings now. Kofi leaps from the top and stops a double team, taking Erik and Ivar both down.

Kofi drops Riddle as he runs back in to save Orton from a Trouble In Paradise. Kofi gets dumped to the floor and eliminated by Orton. The Vikings then eliminate Orton to get the pin and the future title shot.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall as their music hits. AJ and Omos say this is what they wanted. We go to replays. AJ and Omos taunt The Vikings from ringside as the two teams have words.

– We see Nikki Cross’ recent Beat The Clock upsets over Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. Flair interrupts Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville in the back. She says she was publicly pressured into last week’s match with Cross, and she wants the match removed from her record. She goes on making her case but they won’t remove the match. Flair says she tried to ask nicely, but Deville and Pearce are just jealous of her and the career she’s had. She tells them to agree that she deserves a rematch with Cross. Ripley walks up and says unlike Flair, she actually respects Cross. She goes and says if anyone deserves a rematch… Deville and Pearce end up booking Flair and Ripley vs. Cross and a partner. Flair says unlike her partner, she can be professional about this. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. cuts a promo on a big announcement he will have for Cameron Grimes and LA Knight.

– The Viking Raiders are backstage getting hyped up for their title shot. Ivar is ready to go feast on some turkey legs. AJ Styles and Omos show up. Omos has a turkey leg and he’s munching on it. AJ doesn’t know much about Vikings, but he asks if Erik and Ivar are wannabes. They have words and the champs back away, leaving The Vikings seething.

– We get a video package on Alexa Bliss and Lilly. Bliss says the fun is just getting started. Shayna Baszler will confront them on Alexa’s Playground later.

– Elias is in the ring with his guitar and spotlight now. He talks about Jaxson Ryker coming unhinged and says they could’ve been RAW Tag Team Champions if Ryker would’ve followed his lead last week. We get a replay of Elias turning on Ryker during last week’s title shot. Elias says he saw the ghosts of war in Ryker’s eyes, but didn’t see a man who would go to war for him. He goes on and reminds us that WWE stands for Walk With Elias. Elias says before he takes out that maniac… Ryker suddenly attacks from behind and beats Elias down. Ryker grabs the guitar and tosses it up the ramp. Ryker stomps away on Elias while he’s down now. Officials hit the ring to break the fight up as we go to commercial.

Elias vs. Jaxson Ryker

Back from the break and the bell rings as Jaxson Ryker attacks Elias and unloads to take control.

Ryker chases Elias out and back in, then drops him with ease. Ryker keeps control and kicks Elias in the arm, then clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor. Ryker stalks Elias at ringside and blocks a shot, then keeps brawling. Elias blocks a shot into the steel ring steps and delivers one of his own.

Ryker follows back into the ring but Elias takes control. Elias levels Ryker with a forearm now. Elias catches Ryker with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Ricochet vs. Humberto Carrillo for a future WWE United States Title shot is confirmed for later.

Elias keeps beating Ryker around the ring now. Ryker fights back with punches and kicks. Elias with an inverted Atomic Drop. Ryker fights off Elias’ shoulders and catches him with a big one-arm chokeslam. Elias retreats up the ramp now as the referee counts and fans boo.

Winner by Count Out: Jaxson Ryker

– After the match, Ryker has his arm raised as his music hits but he’s not happy with the count out win.

– The announcers lead us to a look back at last week’s #1 contender’s match between Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre for the Hell In a Cell contract signing with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Fans cheer McIntyre on as he carries his sword to the ring. Drew raises the sword in the ring as more pyro goes off. Fans chant “Drew!” as he stands with the sword in the middle of the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and McIntyre is sitting at the contract signing table. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville are now in the ring. The WWE Champion is introduced but he’s not showing. McIntyre takes the mic and predicts how this will go, with more of the same schtick from MVP and Lashley. Drew then tells us the legend of Scotland’s King Robert The Bruce and the spider, and how he went on to win Scotland’s freedom. He told his army, if at first you don’t succeed… McIntyre stops and says he can modernize the speech to fit what we’re seeing now. If at first you don’t succeed, beat Lashley’s ass at Hell In a Cell and win your title back. Lashley signs his name on the dotted line.

MVP, Lashley and their models appear on the big screen now. MVP says there’s some unfinished business to tend to before things are official. MVP says they were busy being fashionably late. MVP calls for the music to hit and out comes Lashley, MVP and the models as Drew looks on from his chair. Lashley takes a seat at the table. MVP congratulates Drew on once again manipulating his way into facing Lashley. MVP mentions how Drew won’t get another WWE Title shot from Lashley if he loses, and goes on about how Lashley can’t wait to bring the WWE Title back on the road. Drew interrupts and accepts the terms, he just wants MVP to shut up. He says he will never challenge Lashley for the WWE Title again f he loses. Drew wants something in return also. He wants the match to take place inside Hell In a Cell. Fans pop.

MVP whispers something in Lashley’s ear after Drew’s request. MVP says Lashley accepts the terms. Pearce makes it official and the contract is signed. Lashley has some words for Drew and says the story will end with Drew tucking his kilt between his legs and walking away in shame, defeated. The match is now official. Drew talks about how brutal Hell In a Cell is and how this will be a new experience for Lashley. Drew is willing to go through all that again. He tells Lashley to start praying but those prayers will go unanswered. Drew says he will grant Lashley mercy with a Claymore to take back the WWE Title.

Drew tells Lashley to enjoy the next few weeks because he will see him in Hell. Lashley says he will beat Drew there. Lashley stands up and starts celebrating with his crew. Drew raises his sword and chops the table in two. Drew’s music starts up as he and Lashley stare each other down.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Nikki Cross. She talks about her tenacity and her recent wins, and then reveals her tag team partner for tonight – Asuka. They get hyped up together to end the segment.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Sheamus. He’s wearing a face protector after undergoing surgery for a broken nose this past week, which Humberto Carrillo caused last week. Back to commercial.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.