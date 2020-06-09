WWE Raw Results – June 8 2020

WWE Raw Report – June 8 2020

– Tonight’s Backlash go-home edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network opens up with the normal RAW intro video.

– We’re live on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. We see some of the WWE NXT developmental talents as “fans” in the crowd as the announcers hype the show. Tom is joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as RAW Women’s Champion Asuka makes her way out for this non-title match. Mike Rome is about to announce Asuka’s opponent but the music interrupts and out comes new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks. Her partner, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley joins her. They head to the ring together as Asuka stares them down.

The boos pick up and Bayley tells them to relax because they should be thanking she and Banks for bringing their star quality to RAW. They go on and brag about winning the titles from Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss on SmackDown. Asuka interrupts as they go on and she’s not happy, this is her ring. Bayley fires back and tells her to back off and… the music interrupts and out comes Charlotte Flair, who is all smiles.

Flair tells them to enjoy the spotlight but hurry up because she and Asuka have a match. She goes on but is interrupted by The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. Peyton says the match everyone wants to see isn’t Flair vs. Asuka tonight, it’s happening at Backlash on Sunday as The IIconics face Banks and Bayley, plus Bliss and Cross in a Triple Threat. They do their “IIconic!” pose and Asuka isn’t happy. She rants some in Japanese. Flair insults the champions and calls them garbage for needing a title. Bayley and Banks suddenly attack Asuka and Flair. Banks and Bayley have words with The IIconics in the middle of the ring but Flair and Asuka come back from behind on both teams. They clear the ring and stand tall together as we go to commercial.

The IIconics vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Asuka and Charlotte Flair

Back from the break and Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair is now a non-title Triple Threat. Flair and Asuka stand together, yelling at The IIconics and Sasha Banks and Bayley. The bell rings and here we go finally.

Peyton starts off with Banks and they go at it back and forth. Banks ends up hitting the Meteora but Royce rolls her up for 2. They collide with dropkicks and both connect as fans applaud them. They mush each other in the middle of the ring now. They then turn and charge, knocking Flair and Asuka off the apron. Bayley tags in for the double team on Royce. Bayley drops a knee on Royce for a 2 count.

Royce takes Bayley to the corner and in comes Billie Kay for the double team. Bayley kicks out at 2. Kay counters Bayley in the corner and nails a big elbow to the head. Kay with a modified suplex for a 2 count. Flair ends up coming in and forcing Kay out. Flair backs Bayley into the corner. Fans chant “we want Asuka!” and Flair tells them to shut up. Flair unloads on Bayley with shoulder thrusts in the corner.

Tom says Flair vs. Asuka will still happen tonight. Bayley turns it around on Flair and tags in Sasha for double teaming on Flair in the corner. Bayley tags right back in for more double teaming on Flair. Flair fights them off and levels Banks with a clothesline as Asuka tags in. Asuka knocks Bayley off the apron with a Hip Attack and goes to work on Banks. Asuka with a Hip Attack to Banks in the corner, then strikes and a running bulldog to The IIconics. Asuka dances around after running wild on her opponents. We go to commercial with Asuka standing tall.

Back from the break and Kay levels Asuka with a big boot for a 2 count. Royce tags in for the double team to Asuka for another 2 count as Banks breaks it up. Banks and Bayley both go down again as The IIconics show off. Flair tags in and kicks The IIconics. Flair launches Royce over her head. Flair misses Banks and Bayley as they jump back off the apron as she charges. Flair decks Kay and in comes Asuka off a tag. Asuka and Flair have some tension overt he tag. Asuka unloads to Kay but Flair tags herself back in and they argue some more. Flair unloads on Kay. More back and forth now. Flair levels Kay with a big boot. Flair goes to the top for the moonsault, telling Asuka to watch how it’s done. Asuka tags herself in and runs over to apply the Asuka Lock on Kay while Flair is up top. Kay taps for the finish.

Winners: Asuka and Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Asuka’s music hits as she and Flair face off in the middle of the ring. Asuka raises her title in Flair’s face. Flair comes back and runs over Asuka with a clothesline as boos pick up. Flair taunts Asuka with her own title, raising it int he air while she’s down. Flair taunts Asuka and says she’s never defeated her. Flair’s music hits as she drops the title over Asuka.

– Still to come, Rey Mysterio will appear. We get a video package showing recent happenings with Rollins and his stable vs. Rey, Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo. We see Rey preparing to join the announcers for a follow-up interview from home later on.

– The music interrupts the announcers and out comes Seth Rollins to boos. He’s all alone. Rollins takes his time walking to ringside and motions for Saxton to give up his headset. Saxton hands it over to Rollins and he leaves. Rollins takes a seat and says he wouldn’t miss this. Rollins says hi to Rey, who is live via satellite from home. Rey calls Rollins a son of a bitch. Rollins is all smiles as we go back to commercial.

REFRESH during Raw for updated PBP coverage……..