The road to WrestleMania 41 continues tonight in “The Big Apple.”

WWE Raw returns this evening at 8/7c live on Netflix from world-famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York City, New York.

On tap for tonight’s show is CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match, Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods in a Tornado Tag-Team match, “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller, AJ Styles will call out Logan Paul, plus appearances by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, March 10, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – MARCH 10, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started as always. We shoot inside Madison Square Garden where Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to the show, as Superstars are shown arriving to the building for tonight.

“Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

The camera settles at “Main Event” Jey Uso, who is in his ring gear and fired up in a sea of fans inside MSG. The camera follows him to the ring through the crowd, where he stops for his hand-slaps with McAfee and Cole. Podcast host and comedian Andrew Schulz is shown at ringside having a good time.

Grayson Waller makes his way out next, accompanied by Austin Theory. The heel opponent for Uso yanks a “YEET!” sign from a fan and tears it up. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our opening contest. Uso jumps into an early offensive lead.

As Waller starts to shift the offensive momentum into his favor outside of the ring, we see he and Theory taunting Uso, as he is laid out at ringside. On that note, the show heads into the first commercial break of the evening as the opening contest continues.

When the show returns, after some more back-and-forth action, Uso takes over. Despite outside interference, Uso manages to fight his way to victory. Afterwards, Theory and Waller try and attack him, but he handles them both. GUNTHER shows up out of nowhere and chokes him out from behind.

An extended video package airs to promote tonight’s Steel Cage main event between CM Punk and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins. After that and a quick WWE 2K25 commercial, we head into another full commercial break.

Winner: “Main Event” Jey Uso

Logan Paul Attacks Andrew Schulz, AJ Styles Makes The Save

When the show returns, Logan Paul comes out to the ring. On the way to the ring, he rips a fans shirt that says “I hate Logan Paul” and gets in the ring and gets on the mic. Paul tries to talk on the mic but he barely can with the amount of booing.

He says he doesn’t associate with people like AJ Styles because he’s Logan Paul and compares himself to The Rock and John Cena. He says he’s shocked that Cody Rhodes rejected an opportunity of a lifetime and says nice guys finish last. He says his soul is for sale and makes sure The Rock knows.

Paul says everyone is here to see him and the celebrities come to RAW to see him. He talks to Andrew Schultz in the audience and asks who Schutlz is here to see and he tells him he’s here to see Punk/Rollins in a steel cage and that no one came to see Paul.

He says he’s here to see AJ Styles and Paul throws Schultz over the barricade and throws him in the ring. Paul goes to slam Schultz and AJ Styles runs out and takes down Paul. Style hits the Phenomenal Forearm on Paul and high fives Schultz.

Paul rolls out of the ring and starts walking away, Styles tells him to get back in the ring and to not run from Styles. Paul leaves and Styles and Schultz celebrate in the ring. The segment wraps up there.

Tornado Tag-Team Match

The New Day vs. LWO

Highlights of Iyo Sky beating Rhea Ripley last week for the WWE Women’s World Championship are shown, and then Michael Cole plugs an in-ring interview he will be doing with Sky later in the show.

Inside the arena, the heel theme for The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods hits. Out comes the veteran duo to a ton of heat from the MSG crowd. They settle in the ring for the advertised Tornado Tag-Team tilt against the LWO.

On that note, the show settles into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, TKO boxing star Callum Walsh and legendary boxing trainer Freddie Roach are shown. NXT World Champion Oba Femi is also shown in the crowd with his title.

We hear the familiar sounds of Rey Mysterio’s iconic theme music and out he comes accompanied by fellow LWO member and reigning WWE Speed Champion Dragon Lee. The Tornado Tag-Team tilt gets off to a hot start, with all four guys slugging it out in the middle of the ring.