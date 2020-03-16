WWE Raw Results – March 16 2020

– The first-ever WWE RAW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida opens live with Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler standing in the ring. There is no crowd in the Performance Center. They hype tonight’s “3:16 Day” edition of RAW and how WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will be here later tonight.

Tom shows us last week’s AJ Styles promo on The Undertaker, where he commented on Taker’s wife Michelle McCool. Saxton says Taker will be here tonight to sign the WrestleMania 36 contract. They go on hyping tonight’s show and Tom brings up WWE Hall of Famer Edge being here tonight. The music and the pyro suddenly interrupts.

– The music hits as WWE Hall of Famer Edge makes his way to the ring. Mike Rome does the introduction.

Edge is all business. He enters the ring and immediately takes the mic. Edge says the past few months have been strange for he and his wife. He calls for the footage to be rolled. We see a video package on recent events between Randy Orton, Edge and his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Edge goes on about how this has been a long time coming. He’s talking to Orton while looking at the camera, going on about their history. Edge says they’re a lot alike but there’s one difference – Orton is an entitled brat. Orton is right – he’s one of the best ever, but he had all this handed on a silver platter to him. Edge continues and talks about how he didn’t have this handed to him, he came up under a single mother who worked hard. Edge goes on and says Orton is jealous of him because can’t do what Edge can, and that tears Orton apart.

Edge reveals that Beth came to RAW a few weeks ago, when she gave the medical update, to retire for Edge again. Edge says Orton just couldn’t let Beth finish. Edge says it’s pretty simple now – at WrestleMania 36, if Orton has the guts, then it’ll be Edge vs. Orton in a Last Man Standing match. Edge says this isn’t a story Orton writes, Edge will dictate and at WrestleMania, Orton won’t stand back up. Edge drops the mic and exits the ring as his music plays.

– We see RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch pull up to the WWE Performance Center in her own custom painted 18 wheeler, minus the trailer. The Man honks the horn and hops out, marching into the building. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers lead us to a replay of the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble match. We see WWE Champion Brock Lesnar dominating the early part of the match before taking another commercial break. We get several more commercial breaks as the 2020 Men’s Rumble replay continues. After a few more breaks, we see Drew McIntyre’s big Rumble win to become the #1 contender to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

– Tom, Lawler and Saxton are back at the WWE Performance Center. They talk about how WrestleMania 36 will air from this facility, instead of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lawler comments on how they say anything can happen in WWE and it does, but The Grandest Show of Them All must go on, and it will.

– The announcers talk McIntyre vs. Lesnar at WrestleMania and show us a replay from two weeks ago when Drew took out Lesnar on the stage with Claymore kicks.

– We go to the ring and Lawler is in there with a table and chairs for a contract signing. Lawler introduces The Undertaker and out he comes to sign the WrestleMania 36 contract with AJ Styles. Taker quickly marches to the ring instead of taking his time like usual, as the music plays and the lightning strikes.

Taker enters the ring and immediately starts flipping over the table and chairs. Lawler retreats from the ring as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and it sounds like Tom says The Undertaker was pissed because there was no contract present on the table. That was not clear before the show quickly went to a commercial break. We go to a video package on AJ Styles’ recent promo on Taker and Michelle McCool, where AJ promised to put the nail in Taker’s coffin and take his soul.

We go back to the Performance Center and Taker is pacing around the ring. Tom confirms that Taker is pissed because there was no contract on the table. Lawler doesn’t have an explanation. Taker continue to pace the ring until AJ’s music hits. AJ isn’t there. AJ’s music starts back up but there’s no sign of him. The OC finally appears on the big screen – AJ, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

AJ has the contract in his hand. AJ says Taker is a legend who has carried the business on his back, but he keeps putting himself in a company that wants to see him gone. AJ says you can bet Taker will put himself into a WrestleMania season. AJ says this is all Michelle McCool’s fault, Money McCool. He says McCool helps Taker dust off his crusty jacket each year and go out to embarrass himself. AJ goes on taking shots at Taker, also calling him Mark. AJ says Taker has put his nose in OC business twice now. AJ goes on with the shots at Taker and his age.

AJ finally signs the contract and asks Anderson to take the contract out to Taker. Anderson isn’t interested. AJ tells Gallows to take the contract but he’s also not interested. They argue and AJ sends them both out, telling them not to back-talk him. Gallows and Anderson head to the ring with the contract as their music hits.

Reload during Raw for updated PBP…….