WWE Raw Results – March 17, 2025

This week’s episode of WWE Raw aired during the day in Brussels, Belgium.

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together” kicks things off as usual. We then see Finn Balor, Bron Breakker, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky & Dakota Sky are all shown arriving to the arena.

Corey Graves and Michael Cole welcome us to RAW.

John Cena makes his way out to the ring. Cena is being heckled and he puts down the mic as he doesn’t need approval from the fans. He says for 25 years he’s been the victim of an abusive relationship and says all the fans have ever done is bully him and that the WWE Universe has been awful to him for his whole career. He talks about how won a lot, and he was hated. He’s given back, and he’s hated and that no matter what he does it’s never enough and the WWE Universe should be ashamed of themselves and all they do is take and take. Cena put his values on the line, and all anyone wonders is “What do we get?” and no one asks how he feels. He says we get nothing and we get what we have earned and we’ve earned nothing. He says his time is finally now. He talks about how Cody Rhodes will get the same treatment and how everyone has taken things from him and made him a joke. He says he was used as an escape for everyone as everyone is a failure and how everyone is mad he was succeeding and no one else is. Cena says he is ending this toxic relationship and how no one matters to him now. Cody Rhodes makes his way out to the ring to confront Cena. Rhodes says he was willing to hear Cena out and from what he understands is that, while he agrees Cena was given hate he was also given the best from the WWE Universe and tells Cena to stop with the complaining. He reminds Cena that he is the WWE Champion and asks Cena who he is – where is the guy on his shirt? He tells Cena he doesn’t like this version of Cena and “this” Cena better not be at WrestleMania. He tells Cena to find the real Cena and not this whiney bitch because he wants to face the real Cena at Mania. Rhodes drops his mic and leaves, leaving Cena in the ring alone. Cena drops his mic and leaves the ring as well.

Match 1 – No Holds Barred Match: Ludwig Kaiser -vs- Penta

The men go at right of the bell with right hands. Kaiser is taken down with a chop and sent out of the ring. Kaiser throws Penta over the barricades outside and Penta scales the barricade and hurricanrana’s onto Kaiser. Kaiser pulls out some chairs and puts them in the ring and Penta kicks Kaiser and flies onto him from inside the ring. Penta and Kaiser chop each other on the announce table and Kaiser hits a death valley driver on the announce table on Penta and we get a commercial.

Penta comes off the top rope and cross body’s onto Kaiser. Penta hits a backstabber on Kaiser and covers for a near fall. Kaiser catches Penta with a kick and hits a Death Valley Driver for a near fall. The action heads outside the ring and Penta is smoked onto the steel steps. Kaiser goes for the Kaiser Express but is flipped onto the announce table by Penta. Back in the ring, Kaiser slaps Penta and Penta slaps Kaiser back. They trade punches and chops in the middle of the ring and Penta is slammed down and Kaiser punches him and covers for a two count. Penta is choked out by a chair in the corner. Kaiser gets his arm hyperextended by Penta and Penta now grabs the chair and goes to beat on Kaiser. Penta superkicks Kaiser while he was holding the chair and Penta then attacks Kaiser with a chair. Penta hits the Mexican Destroyer and the Penta Driver on a chair to get the win.

Winner: Penta

After the match, Cathy Kelley catches up to Penta on his way backstage. She asks him what’s next for him and he says he’s going for the Intercontinental Championship next.

Dakota Kai is with Iyo Sky backstage warming up for his match against Ivy Nile.

The Judgement Day is backstage and Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez wish Finn Balor the best of his luck in his match tonight. Dominik Mysterio says he has an idea and Morgan tells Mysterio this may not be the best time. Mysterio suggests they add Penta to the Judgement Day. Balor tells Mysterio he’s a snake.

Match 2: Dakota Kai -vs- Ivy Nile w/American Made

Chad Gable runs out before the match to be ringside. The bell rings and Kai attacks Nile off the bat and runs into a clothesline by Nile. Nile punches out Kai in the middle of the ring. Nile throws Kai against the ringpost then hits a released German Suplex and covers for two. Kai rolls up Nile for a two count. Kai clubs and kicks Nile from the corner and takes down Nile with some punches and kicks. Kai boots Nile in the corner and kicks Nile out of the ring. Kai goes for a suicide dive but Gable distracts her on the apron and Nile is able to DDT Kai and cover for a two count. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee run down and take down the Creed Brothers and then chase Chad Gable out of the arena. In the ring, Kai hits the GTK and gets the win.

Winner: Dakota Kai

Iyo Sky makes her way down to the ring for the contract signing for her title match at WrestleMania. Bianca Belair then makes her way out joking Sky and Adam Pearce in the ring. Pearce opens the floor to the women before the signing. Sky tells Belair that she won’t be disrespected again because she is the women’s world champion and Sky says after WrestleMania she will still be the champ and signs the contract. Belair tells Sky she always has had respect for Sky. She tells Sky that at WrestleMania she will show Sky why she is The EST and signs the contract. Rhea Ripley then makes her way out. Ripley says she has an issue with Sky smacking her last week and how she has a problem with Belair distracting her and that’s why she’s here to make Belair’s business hers. A brawl gets ready to start and Ripley headbutts Belair onto the contract signing table and powerbombs Sky onto Belair. Ripley then grabs the contract and signs it too. Pearce chases down Ripley as she leaves Belair and Sky beaten up in the ring.

Jey Uso walks backstage before his match and says tonight he’ll make an example of Austin Theory like he will to Gunther at WrestleMania. He runs into Gunther who gets into Uso’s face but officials break them up.

Match3: Jey Uso -vs- Austin Theory w/Grayson Waller

The bell rings and Waller distracts Uso allowing Theory to get the first shots. Uso is able to take down Theory with a crossbody and covers for the win.

Winner: Jey Uso

After the match, Uso superkicks Waller and then tries to suicide dive onto Waller and Theory but botches it. Back in the run, Gunther runs in and attacks Uso but this time Uso gets the better of Gunther and poses in the ring with the title.

Backstage Adam Pearce argues with Rhea Ripley about signing the contract. Bianca Belair runs by and attacks Ripley. Iyo Sky runs to them and attacks Ripley and all three end up battling backstage.

Match 4: The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus) -vs- LWO (Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee

Julius kicks Lee right off the better and Lee fights back and takes out both Brutus and Julius. Lee hits a suicide dive on Brutus and hits a cross body on Julius and covers for two. Lee tries to tag Mysterio but can’t and Julius hits sliding lariat and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, Lee is being double teamed by The Creed Brothers and Lee fights back and smokes Brutus in the sternum. Mysterio is tagged and he takes out both Julius and Brutus. Mysterio punches Julius in the corner. Mysterio plants Julius with a DDT and Lee hits a headscissors off the apron Brutus. Mysterio takes down Julius from the top rope and hits 6-1-9 and splashes on Creed for the win.

Winners: LWO

After the match, Lee and Mysterio are attacked by a masked Luchidor.

Seth Rollins comes out to the ring. Rollins says he was coming out mad as hell, but he can’t be mad listening to everyone sing his theme song. He starts by talking about Roman Reigns. He says he’s not mad Reigns for attacking him as he would have done the same thing. He says Reigns didn’t have a solid plan and says if he had a few more moments he would have put CM Punk’s career on ice. He says Reigns thwarted his plans for taking care of Punk and like always, now he has to clean up Reigns’ mess. He says he will put Reigns in his place and it just so happens that his two favourite people, CM Punk and Roman Reigns, will be at the same place at the same time on Friday. He says he was thinking maybe he should make a trip to Italy and put himself between Punk and Reigns.

Cathy Kelley talks to AJ Styles about his thoughts on Logan Paul. Karrion Kross and Scarlet approach Styles. He tells Styles that maybe AJ is upset at himself and not Paul. Styles says he knows what Kross is trying to do and it won’t work.

Match 5 – WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker(c) -vs- Finn Balor

The bell rings and Balor uses the ropes to break the grapple. Balor gets Breakker in a headlock and Breakker takes down Balor with a shoulder check. Balor punches and elbows Breakker and slaps another headlock on Breakker. Breakker is thrown out of the ring over the top rope. Breakker runs back in the ring and sends Balor in the corner and Breakker now sends Balor out of the ring and comes running from across the ring but Balor hits him with a slingblade and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial break, Balor punches out Breakker in the corner and chops him. Breakker is taken down by a side Russian Leg Sweep and Balor covers for a two count. Balor kicks and slaps Breakker – which gets Breakker angry. Breakker starts with punches on Balor and takes him down with a body check. Breakker flips Balor on the mat and takes him down with a powerslam. Dominik Mysterio and Carlito come down to ringside distracting Breakker allowing Balor to get a near fall. Balor takes down Breakker with a neck breaker and covers for a two count. Balor kicks Breakker in the chest using the ropes as leverage and then chops Breakker. Breakker takes down Balor with a running clothesline and Balor gets out of the ring. Breakker jumps off the apron onto Balor who is on by the announce table crashing onto the announce table. Breakker kicks Balor outside and then sends him back in the ring. Balor connects with a slingblade in the ring and drop kicks Breakker into the corner. Balor misses a Coup de Grace and rolls up Breakker for a near fall. Breakker hits a powerslam and covers Balor for two. Balor catches Breakker with some kicks to the head and then goes for the Coup de Grace again but Breakker stops him. Dom distracts Breakker and he makes quick work of Carlito and Dom and hits a Frankensteiner and spear on Balor to get the win.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Bron Breakker

After the match, Carlito and Mysterio attack Breakker. Penta comes down to make the save and Breakker and Penta stand in the ring and stare each other down. Penta gives Breakker his IC belt and they both stand in the ring face to face as the show goes off the air.

(H/T: Rajah.com)