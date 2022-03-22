LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – March 21, 2022

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The music of WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin hits as the glass breaks and the crowd goes wild. Fans quickly start booing as Kevin Owens comes out, dressed as Stone Cold, with skull-cap and all. Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

Owens takes the mic and the crowd is furious. He does his best impersonation of Austin and asks if we’re ready to see Owens open up a can of whoop-ass on Stone Cold at WrestleMania 38. The announcers hype Austin on The KO Show at WrestleMania 38. Owens goes on mocking Austin until a loud “we want Austin!” chant breaks out. Owens says the crowd has got to be the stupidest sons of bitches he’s ever seen… the glass breaks again and Owens readies for a fight as Stone Cold’s music starts back up. Owens drops his fists and starts laughing. He fooled the crowd again. The boos are even louder now.

Owens says the crowd are absolute idiots, and that’s the bottom line cause Stone Cold said so! Owens says Stone Cold needs some liquid courage to get to WrestleMania so he calls for some beers. The music starts again and Owens is tossed a few beers but it’s a bad attempt. Owens picks the mic back up and calls for the music to be cut. He insults the crew member at ringside, then tells him to grab a beer and bring it in the ring. The crew member brings the beer in and turns to leave, but Owens drops him with a Stone Cold Stunner. Owens then cracks open the beers and gives the guy a beer bath as fans continue booing. Owens then steps on the guy and poses in the corner, continuing his best Stone Cold impersonation.

– We see what happened between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens last week, and how Rollins faced Owens with his WrestleMania 38 talk show segment and guest on the line, but Rollins came up short. Kevin Patrick is backstage with Rollins now, asking about his current state of mind when he faces the fact he’s not going to WrestleMania. Fans in the arena begin chanting “Cody!” now. Rollins just starts laughing at Patrick, and grabs the mic. Rollins says he’s going to borrow the mic. He walks off.

The Mysterios vs. The Dirty Dawgs

We go back to the ring and out comes Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Rey jumps on Dominik’s back and they head to the ring. They grab a Mexican flag from the crowd and pose with it in the corner. Back to commercial.

